SAFC (Sunderland) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction SAFC 20 % Chance of Winning AVFC 80 % The Premier League’s fifth match week brings yet another thrilling match for the fans, as Sunderland prepares to go against Aston Villa. This match will be played on 21 September at 6:30 PM IST, and Sunderland takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Stadium of Light. Their comeback to the Premier League has been strong, with the team standing at 7th spot in the rankings with 2 wins in 4 matches. If they are able to defeat Aston Villa in the next game, it would help them to enter the top five. On the other hand, Aston Villa has not won any game this season, which puts them 19th in the standings, with 2 losses in 4 games. The next game against Sunderland proves to be a great opportunity for the team to secure its first win of the season. In its previous match, Sunderland had a draw against Crystal Palace by 0-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Aston Villa also had a goalless draw against Everton in its previous match, which was also an away game for the team. With Aston Villa looking to secure its first win, Sunderland also aims to extend its winning momentum.

Facts: The last time Sunderland and Aston Villa faced each other at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League, the home team came out victorious by 3-1.

This will be the first clash between Sunderland and Aston Villa in the Premier League since their last game back in the 2015/16 edition.

Out of the last five victories secured by Aston Villa over Sunderland, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Stadium of Light, Aston Villa has been strong with four wins, and Sunderland has just won one.

Sunderland vs Aston Villa Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Sunderland in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa held the upper hand with two wins, as Sunderland won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Aston Villa having a strong record over Sunderland, the team goes to the next game with a higher chance of winning. However, they have not won any of their last two away games, losing one against Brentford by 1-0, and drawing the other against Crystal Palace by 0-0.

On the other hand, Sunderland will be eager to take the home ground advantage, along with their winning momentum, which could help the team to get another unexpected win. They have won both of their last two home games, defeating West Ham United by 3-0 and Brentford by 2-1.

Sunderland vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming match between Sunderland and Aston Villa is awaited by the fans, as Aston Villa heads to the game being the favourites to win. They have been strong against Sunderland in the clashes against each other, which could help the team get its first win of the new season. On the other hand, Sunderland should not be underestimated, as the team has been on a winning momentum and also takes the home ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to secure another win. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.11, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Sunderland, with the odds of 3.78.

Aston Villa did not get a good start to the new season, as the team stands 19th in the rankings, with two losses and two draws in four games. Till now, they have not been able to score even a single goal, but have made 20 shots, out of which 17 shots were on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 3.07 as of now, and the team has also made 1812 shots in 4 matches. Taking a look at its defensive side, the team has conceded just 4 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1, and they also hold 26 interceptions with 20 blocks after 4 games.

Their forward unit covers players such as Ollie Watkins, with 53 passes and 2 tackles in 4 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 93 passes and 3 interceptions, Jadon Sancho, and Evann Guessand, with 20 passes and 6 tackles in 3 appearances. To the midfield, the team has John McGinn, with 129 passes and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, Emiliano Buendía, with 68 passes and 6 tackles in 3 appearances, Youri Tielmans, with 227 passes and 5 tackles in 4 appearances, Amadou Onana, with 72 passes and 5 interceptions in 2 appearances, and Ross Barkley. Their defensive side has a lot of depth, including star performers such as Lamare Bogarde, with 3 tackles and a block in 3 appearances, Matty Cash, with 8 tackles and 6 blocks in 4 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with a tackle and an interception in 3 appearances, Tyrone Mings, with 4 interceptions and 5 blocks in 4 appearances, Lucas Digne, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions, and Pau Torres, with 3 tackles and a block in 2 appearances. Emiliano Martínez remains their primary goalkeeper for the next game, having a clean sheet and 3 saves in 2 appearances.

Aston Villa surely has an all-round squad ready for its upcoming match against Sunderland, but for a massive win, the team must regain its form. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored none and conceded 6 goals, which showcases the challenges being faced by their attacking side. If Aston Villa is able to bring down the necessary improvements to its attacking unit, it will help it to put pressure on the defenders of Sunderland. As of now, Aston Villa will likely win the next game against Sunderland with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland has made its comeback to the Premier League with a bang, as the team holds 7th spot in the rankings with 2 wins and one loss in 4 matches. In its last five matches, the team has been able to score 7 and concede 4 goals, highlighting its overall dominance. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1.25, and they have made 18 shots, out of which 11 shots remained on target inside the box. Sunderland has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 3.43 after 4 games. In its defensive side, the team has conceded just 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.75; as they have also made 33 interceptions and 12 blocks in 4 matches.

Their forward unit has players such as Chemsdine Talbi, with an assist and 82 passes in 4 appearances, Wilson Isidor, with 2 goals and 12 passes, Simon Adingra, with 53 passes and 3 tackles, Romaine Mundle, and Ian Poveda. To the midfield, the team has Habib Diarra, with 113 passes and a tackle in 4 appearances, Noah Sadiki, with 150 passes and 7 tackles, Granit Xhaka, with an assist and 261 passes, Harrison Jones, Chris Rigg, and Enzo Le Fée, with a goal and 76 passes in 3 appearances. In its defensive side, Sunderland has strength with players such as Omar Alderete, with an assist and 8 interceptions in 4 appearances, Reinildo Mandava, with 11 tackles and 5 interceptions, Trai Hume, with 11 tackles and 4 interceptions, Nordi Mukiele, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions in 2 appearances, Dennis Cirkin, and Dan Ballard, with a goal and 4 blocks in 2 appearances. Robin Roefs will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, having secured 2 clean sheets and 13 saves in 4 appearances.

Both teams will be able to bring their A-game to the next match, as neither player from Sunderland nor Aston Villa is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. However, Aston Villa has already received 8 yellow cards in this season, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in their upcoming match against Sunderland.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Sunderland vs Aston Villa Head-to-head

Matches Played: 184

Sunderland Wins: 55

Aston Villa Wins: 82

Matches are Drawn: 47

Sunderland vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.78

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.11

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.35

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.