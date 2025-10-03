NUFC (Newcastle United) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction NUFC 81 % Chance of Winning NFFC 19 % The Premier League is all set to provide fans with a legendary battle in the seventh match week, as Newcastle United will be going against Nottingham Forest. This match will be taking place on 5 October at 6:30 PM IST, as Newcastle United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at St James' Park. The team has struggled to secure wins this season, as they stand 15th in the rankings with just a win in 6 matches. However, their next game against Nottingham Forest proves to be an opportunity for them to regain their winning momentum. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has also shown a similar performance, as the team has won one in six games, standing at 17th position. Their next game against Newcastle United will be a challenge for the team if they want to reach the top fifteen. In its previous match, Newcastle United suffered a loss against Arsenal by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest also suffered a loss against Sunderland by 0-1, which was also a home game for the team. As both teams eye their second win of the season, the next Premier League match will be interesting for the fans to watch.

Facts: The last time Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest faced each other at St James' Park, the home team came out victorious with the score of 4-3.

Nottingham Forest last defeated Newcastle United in the Premier League 2023/24 season, winning the away game by 1-3.

Out of the last five victories secured by Newcastle United over Nottingham Forest, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at St James Park, Newcastle United holds the upper hand with three wins, and Nottingham Forest has won two.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Chances of Winning

Newcastle United has been strong against Nottingham Forest in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Newcastle United has been strong with four wins, as Nottingham Forest has only been able to secure one win.

With Newcastle United holding a strong record over Nottingham Forest, the team will also be taking the home ground advantage in the next game, which increases their chances of winning. Their form has been mixed in the last two home games, with the team winning one against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-0 and losing the other to Arsenal by 1-2.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has struggled to perform well, but the team remains eager to give a fight against Newcastle in the next game. It should also be noted that they have been winless in both of their last two away games, having drawn against Burnley by 1-1 and losing the other to Arsenal by 3-0.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will keep fans on the edge of their seats, as Newcastle heads to the game as the favourites to win. They have been strong against Nottingham Forest in the head-to-head matches, and the team will also take home ground advantage in the next game. This further makes it a perfect opportunity for Newcastle to secure its second win of the new season. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest had a great start to the new season, but the team encountered a losing streak, and they now aim to give a tough challenge to Newcastle United. Therefore, Newcastle United, with the odds of 1.68, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 5.10.

Newcastle United is eager to regain its form this season, as the team holds 15th spot in the standings with a win and 2 losses in 6 matches. This season, they have scored 4 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.67, and they have also made 32 shots, out of which 23 shots have been on target inside the box. Having made 2363 passes, Newcastle United has also maintained its XG rate at 5.18 after six matches. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 5 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.83; with them holding 50 interceptions and 17 blocks this season.

Their forward side has players such as Anthony Gordon, with 48 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, Nick Woltemade, with 2 goals and 37 passes, and Yoane Wissa. Moving to the midfield, the team has Jacob Murphy, with an assist and 76 passes in 5 appearances, Joelinton, with 97 passes and 5 tackles in 4 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with a goal and 205 passes in 5 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with an assist and 290 passes in 6 appearances, and Harvey Barnes, with 79 passes and 2 tackles. Newcastle United also has some strong players on the defensive side, with stars such as Sven Botman, with 2 tackles and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances, Malick Thiaw, with 3 tackles and 5 interceptions in 3 appearances, Tino Livramento, with an assist and 6 tackles in 6 appearances, Dan Burn, with 8 tackles and 8 interceptions in 6 appearances, Fabian Schär, with 4 tackles and 6 interceptions in 4 appearances, and Emil Krafth. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Nottingham Forest, as he holds 4 clean sheets and 15 saves in 6 appearances.

Newcastle United has showcased some impressive performances this season, as their squad is likely to play an important role in the match against Nottingham Forest. Over their last five matches, the team has scored 4 and also conceded 4 goals, which shows that their defensive side has done well, but the attacking unit needs some improvements. Along with that, it should be noted that three of the last five matches played by Newcastle United have resulted in a clean sheet. This form will help the team to put the attacking side of Nottingham under pressure. It is likely that Newcastle United will win the next game against Nottingham Forest with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has also not been able to perform well this season, holding 17th spot with a win and 3 losses in 6 matches. Over their last five matches in the current season, the team has scored just 2 and conceded 9 goals, highlighting some overall improvements which are needed. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.83, and they have also made 48 shots, out of which 25 shots remained on target inside the box. Nottingham Forest has also made 3090 passes, as their XG rate stands at 6.47 after six matches. On its defence, the team has conceded 10 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1.67; as they still hold 44 interceptions and 14 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has stars such as Chris Wood, with 2 goals and 68 passes in 6 appearances, Dan Ndoye, with a goal and an assist, Dilane Bakwa, with 69 passes and a block in 3 appearances, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, with a goal and 147 passes in 6 appearances. To the midfield, the team has James McAtee, with 57 passes and 2 tackles in 4 appearances, Nicolás Domínguez, with 38 passes and 2 tackles in one appearance, and Elliot Anderson, with an assist and 494 passes. Their defensive unit will be coming with players such as Neco Williams, with a goal and 14 tackles in 6 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 5 interceptions in 3 blocks, Oleksandr Zinchenko, with 6 tackles and a block in 2 appearances, Morato, with 5 tackles and a block in 3 appearances, and Willy Boly. Matz Sels will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has 18 saves in 6 appearances.

Since the next match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest is the 7th of the season for both teams, no player from either of these teams is currently close to a suspension. However, it should be noted that Nottingham Forest has already received 10 yellow cards till now, which makes them likely to get two more in the next game against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Newcastle United to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-head

Matches Played: 118

Newcastle United Wins: 54

Nottingham Forest Wins: 36

Matches are Drawn: 28

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.68

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 5.10

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.05

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.