EVFC (Everton) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction EVFC 52 % Chance of Winning CPFC 48 % The Premier League is about to get more intense in the seventh match week, as Everton prepares to go against Crystal Palace in the next game. This match will be played on 5 October at 6:30 PM IST, as Everton takes the home ground advantage with the match taking place at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Their performances in the new season have been mixed, as the team holds just 2 wins in 6 matches. However, they will be looking to the next game against Crystal Palace as an opportunity to get closer to the top five. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has maintained its spot among the dominant teams this season, holding the 3rd place with 3 wins in 6 matches. They will be eager to maintain the undefeated form even in the next game against Everton. In its previous match, Everton had a draw against West Ham United by 1-1, which was also a home game for the team. On the other hand, Crystal Palace secured an impressive victory over Liverpool by 2-1, which was also a home game for the team. As Everton aims to regain its winning momentum, Crystal Palace will be eager to maintain its undefeated streak.

Facts: The last time Everton and Crystal Palace faced each other at Hill Dickinson Stadium, the match ended in favour of the home team by 2-1.

Crystal Palace has not defeated Everton in the Premier League since its last win which came in the 2021/22 season, where they won the home game by 3-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Everton over Crystal Palace, only two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton holds the upper hand with four wins as Crystal Palace has won none.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Chances of Winning

Everton has been strong against Crystal Palace in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Everton holds the upper hand with three wins, as Crystal Palace won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Everton holding a strong record over Crystal Palace, they will also be taking the home ground advantage in the next game, which enhances their chances of winning. But, it should be noted that the team has neither won nor lost any of its last two home games, drawing against West Ham United by 1-1 and Aston Villa by 0-0.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace has maintained an undefeated momentum in the current season, which puts them as a close contender in the next game. The team has won both of its last two away games in the Premier League, defeating West Ham United by 1-2 and Aston Villa by 0-3.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Everton and Crystal Palace will be a close one, as Everton heads to the game being the strong favourites to win. They have showcased dominant performances over Crystal Palace in the last few seasons, and will also take the home ground advantage in the next game, which will help them to get another win. On the other hand, Crystal Palace should not be underestimated, as the team has not suffered a single loss this season. This might help them reverse their fortunes in the next game against Everton. Therefore, Everton, with the odds of 2.57, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.93.

Everton has shown mixed performances in the current season, which puts them 9th in the standings with 2 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.17, and they have also made 36 shots, out of which 23 shots remained on target inside the box. Having made 2279 passes, Everton has its XG rate standing at 7.85 after six matches. Their defensive side has conceded just 6 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1; with the team still having 46 interceptions and 33 blocks in this season.

Their forward unit has stars such as Beto, with a goal and 48 passes in 6 appearances, Iliman Ndiaye, with 2 goals and an assist, and Thierno Barry, with 33 passes and a tackle. To the midfield, the team has Jack Grealish, with 4 assists and 177 passes in 6 appearances, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with a goal and an assist, Idrissa Gueye, with a goal and 267 passes, James Garner, with a goal and an assist, Tyler Dibling, with 7 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, and Tim Iroegbunam, with 64 passes and 5 interceptions in 4 appearances. Everton will also be coming with some key players on the defensive side, such as James Tarkowski, with 10 tackles and 9 blocks in 6 appearances, Michael Keane, with a goal and 7 interceptions, Jake O'Brien, with 9 tackles and 2 interceptions, Vitalii Mykolenko, with 2 interceptions and 3 blocks in 3 appearances, and Jarrad Branthwaite. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 2 clean sheets and 12 saves in 6 appearances.

Everton will be heading to the next game with an in-form line-up, which will help them to hand the first defeat to Crystal Palace. Over their last five matches, the team has scored 7 and conceded 5 goals, as they are willing to improve more on the defensive side. Moreover, it should be noted that two out of their last five matches in the Premier League have resulted in a clean sheet, highlighting their strong defensive side this season. It is now likely that Everton will win the next game against Crystal Palace with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace should not be underestimated, as the team holds 3rd spot in the standings with 3 wins and no losses in 6 matches. Over their last five matches, the team has scored 8 and conceded 3 goals, which shows that their performances have been stellar in the Premier League. This season, the team has scored 8 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.33, and they have also made 56 shots, out of which 22 shots remained on target inside the box. Scoring one penalty, Crystal Palace has also maintained its XG rate at 11.41 after six matches. Their defensive side remains the strongest, with the team conceding 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.50; as they hold 49 interceptions and 19 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has stars such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 3 goals and 68 passes in 4 appearances, Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 2 goals and 69 passes in 6 appearances, and Zach Marsh. Moving to the midfield, the team has Yéremy Pino, with 80 passes and 2 tackles in 4 appearances, Adam Wharton, with 149 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances, Daichi Kamada, with 122 passes and 11 tackles, and Jefferson Lerma, with 69 passes and 3 tackles in 6 appearances. They have a strong defensive side for the next game, with players such as Daniel Muñoz, with an assist and 12 tackles in 6 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with a goal and 24 tackles, Maxence Lacroix, with an assist and 14 tackles, Marc Guéhi, with a goal and an assist, Chris Richards, with 15 tackles and 7 interceptions, and Chadi Riad. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 11 saves in 6 appearances.

With the next game being the 7th of the season for both teams, Everton and Crystal Palace will be able to bring their best line-ups for the match, with no player being at risk of suspension. However, it should be noted that Crystal Palace has already received 14 yellow cards this season, which makes them likely to get two more in the upcoming match against Everton.

Final Prediction: Everton to beat Crystal Palace in Premier League match.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Head-to-head

Matches Played: 63

Everton Wins: 28

Crystal Palace Wins: 13

Matches are Drawn: 22

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.57

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.93

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.27

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.