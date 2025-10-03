AVFC (Aston Villa) vs BURL (Burnley) Match Prediction AVFC 89 % Chance of Winning BURL 11 % The next match in the Premier League will keep the fans on the edge of their seats, as Aston Villa prepares to go against Burnley in the seventh match week. This match will be played on 5 October at 6:30 PM IST, and Aston Villa takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Villa Park. The team has not received a good start to the new season, as they hold 16th spot in the rankings with a win in 6 matches. Their next game against Burnley proves to be a bright opportunity for them to regain their winning momentum. On the other hand, Burnley has also received a similar start to Aston Villa, but they hold 18th spot in the rankings. Their next game against Aston Villa is a challenge for the team to overcome and get out of the relegation zone. In its previous match, Aston Villa secured a win over Fulham by 3-1, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Burnley suffered a loss against Manchester City by 5-1, which was an away game for the team. With both teams eager to get their second win of the season, the next match promises to be intense.

Facts: The last time Aston Villa and Burnley faced each other at Villa Park, the home team came out victorious with the score of 3-2.

Burnley last won a clash against Aston Villa in the Premier League 2020/21 season, winning the home game by 3-2.

Over the last five wins secured by Aston Villa over Burnley, none of them have been with a clean sheet, showcasing the issues they have faced in defence.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Villa Park, both Aston Villa and Burnley have managed to secure a win each, while three games ended in a draw.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has been strong against Burnley in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with three wins, as Burnley only won one and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Aston Villa has a higher chance of winning in the next game against Burnley, noting their strong record over them, combined with the home ground advantage. But, it should be noted that the team's form in the last two home games has been mixed, with the team having a win against Fulham by 3-1 and losing the other against Crystal Palace by 0-3.

On the other hand, Burnley will also be keen to secure a win over Aston Villa to regain their winning momentum. However, the team has lost both of its last two away games in the Premier League, losing to Manchester City by 5-1 and Manchester United by 3-2.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match between Aston Villa and Burnley is expected to be one-sided in favour of Aston Villa. The team has showcased strong performances against Burnley and also takes the home ground advantage in the next game, which makes it a perfect opportunity for them to continue the winning momentum. On the other hand, Burnley has been on a losing streak in the Premier League, and they will be eager to get a turnaround in the next game against Aston Villa. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 1.58, has a higher chance of winning the next Premier League match against Burnley, with the odds of 6.40.

Aston Villa finally secured its first win of the season, as the team holds 16th spot in the standings with a win and 2 losses in 6 matches. This season, the team has scored just 4 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.67, and they have also made 32 shots out of which 22 shots remained on target inside the box. Having made 2762 passes, the team's XG rate stands at 4.97 this season. On its defensive side, Aston Villa has conceded 6 goals, putting its goals conceded per match rate at 1; the team also holds 36 interceptions and 28 blocks in six matches.

Their forward unit covers players such as Ollie Watkins, with a goal and 75 passes in 6 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with an assist and 156 passes, Evann Guessand, with 51 passes and 9 tackles in 5 appearances, and Donyell Malen, with 35 passes and a tackle in 6 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has Harvey Elliott, with 65 passes and a block in 4 appearances, John McGinn, with a goal and 206 passes in 6 appearances, and Ross Barkley. Their defensive unit comes with depth, with players such as Lamare Bogarde, with 98 passes and 4 tackles in 5 appearances, Matty Cash, with a goal and 12 tackles in 6 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with 2 tackles and 5 blocks in 5 appearances, Tyrone Mings, with 4 interceptions and 5 blocks in 6 appearances, Lucas Digne, with an assist and 4 tackles, Pau Torres, with 3 tackles and an interception in 3 appearances, and Ian Maatsen, with a tackle and an interception. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with a clean sheet and 9 saves in 4 appearances.

Aston Villa heads to the next Premier League clash against Burnley with a formidable unit, which will play a crucial role for the team to secure a win in the next game. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 4 goals but conceded 6, which highlights the challenges being faced by its defensive side lately. Along with that, they have not been able to score a single goal in three of their last five matches this season. This might help Burnley to get an upper hand in this game and turn the tables. As of now, it is unlikely that Aston Villa will win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley has not received a good start to their comeback season, as the team holds a win and 4 losses in 6 matches. In their last five matches this season, the team has scored 6 but conceded 10 goals, putting up some challenges to their defensive side. This season, the team has scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 32 shots, out of which 13 shots remained on target inside the box. Burnley has made just 1820 passes, as their XG rate stands at 4.53 after six matches. The team has suffered in its defence, conceding 13 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 2.17; still, the team has 60 interceptions and 37 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Lyle Foster, with a goal and an assist in 6 appearances, Jaidon Anthony, with 4 goals and an assist, Loum Tchaouna, with 57 passes and 5 tackles, and Jacob Bruun Larsen, with an assist and 47 passes in 4 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has Florentino, with 70 passes and 13 tackles in 3 appearances, Josh Cullen, with a goal and an assist in 6 appearances, Josh Laurent, with 99 passes and 6 interceptions, Hannibal Mejbri, with 54 passes and 6 tackles, and Zian Flemming, with 4 passes and an interception in 3 appearances. Their defensive side has some key performers, such as Maxime Estève, with 7 tackles and 6 interceptions in 6 appearances, Kyle Walker, with 8 tackles and 6 interceptions, Quilindschy Hartman, with an assist and 14 tackles, Axel Tuanzebe, and Hjalmar Ekdal, with 8 tackles and 4 interceptions. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds a clean sheet and 24 saves in 6 appearances.

The next game between Aston Villa and Burnley is the seventh of the season for both teams, which means no player from either team is currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League. This will further allow both teams to use their line-ups well for the next game. But it should be noted that Aston Villa has received a red card and 10 yellow cards this season, making it likely for them to get two more yellow cards in the next game against Burnley.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Burnley Head-to-head

Matches Played: 124

Aston Villa Wins: 54

Burnley Wins: 41

Matches are Drawn: 29

Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.58

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 6.40

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.05

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.