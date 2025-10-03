WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) vs BHAFC (Brighton) Match Prediction WWFC 66 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 34 % The stage is set for another intense Premier League match in the seventh match week, as Wolverhampton Wanderers prepare to go against Brighton. This match will take place on 5 October at 6:30 PM IST, as Wolverhampton Wanderers take the home ground advantage with the match being at Molineux Stadium. This season’s start has been one to forget for the Wolves, as they stand at the last spot in the rankings with no wins in 6 matches. Their next game against Brighton also proves to be a challenge for the team, if they are willing to get the first win. On the other hand, Brighton has shown mixed performances this season, which puts them 10th in the standings with 2 wins in 6 matches. The next game against the Wolves proves to be an opportunity for them to grab a win and reach closer to the top five. In its previous match, Wolverhampton Wanderers had a draw against Tottenham Hotspur by 1-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Brighton won its previous match against Chelsea by 1-3, which was also an away game for the team. With Wolves aiming for their first win, Brighton aims to continue its winning momentum.

Facts: The last time Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest faced each other at St James' Park, the home team came out victorious with the score of 4-3.

Nottingham Forest last defeated Newcastle United in the Premier League 2023/24 season, winning the away game by 1-3.

Out of the last five victories secured by Newcastle United over Nottingham Forest, only one has been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at St James Park, Newcastle United holds the upper hand with three wins, and Nottingham Forest has won two.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton Chances of Winning

Brighton has been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brighton holds the upper hand with three wins, as Wolverhampton Wanderers won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Brighton holding a strong record against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the team's winning momentum further enhances their chances of winning. But their form has been mixed in the last two away games, with the team winning against Chelsea by 1-3 and losing to Bournemouth by 2-1.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers will take the home ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables and get their first win of the season. However, it should be noted that the team has lost both of its last two home games, losing to Leeds United by 1-3 and Everton by 2-3.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips

The Premier League clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton will be intense, as Brighton heads to the game being the strong favourites to win. They have been strong against Wolves in the head-to-head encounters, and their recent win would provide the team with a much-needed confidence boost to secure a win in the next game. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers take the home ground advantage in the next game, which might help the team to reverse their fortunes and probably get their first win of the season. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 2.00, has a higher chance to win the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 3.82.

Brighton has showcased mixed form in the current season, with the team holding 10th spot in the standings with 2 wins and 2 losses in 6 matches. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.50, and they have also made 48 shots, out of which 15 shots were on target inside the box. Brighton has also scored two out of three penalties, as their XG rate stands high at 10.43 after six matches. Their defensive side has not been strong, conceding 9 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.50; with the team still having 45 interceptions and 15 passes this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Georginio Rutter, with an assist and 59 passes in 5 appearances, Yankuba Minteh, with a goal and 2 assists in 6 appearances, and Danny Welbeck, with 2 goals and 56 passes. To the midfield, the team has Kaoru Mitoma, with a goal and an assist in 6 appearances, Diego Gómez, with 64 passes and 11 tackles in 5 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 106 passes and 7 interceptions in 6 appearances, Yasin Ayari, with a goal and 183 passes, Jack Hinshelwood, with 54 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, and James Milner, with a goal and 55 passes in 4 appearances. Brighton also has some formidable players on the defensive side, like Lewis Dunk, with 6 tackles and 5 interceptions in 6 appearances, Jan Paul van Hecke, with 7 tackles and 6 blocks, Ferdi Kadioglu, with 8 tackles and 2 blocks in 5 appearances, Joël Veltman, with 15 tackles and 8 interceptions in 4 appearances, and Adam Webster. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with 11 saves in 6 appearances.

Brighton is likely to bring their star-studded line-up for the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which will help them to come out victorious. Over their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored 8 and also conceded 8 goals, highlighting the flaws being held by its defensive side. Due to this reason, none of their last five matches have resulted in a clean sheet for the team. Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking forward to it as a way to find a comeback in the next game. As of now, it is unlikely for Brighton to win the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have not been able to find their rhythm, as the team holds last spot in the standings with 5 losses in 6 matches. In their last five matches, the team has scored 4 and conceded 9 goals, showcasing the challenges they have faced in the new season. This season, the team has scored 4 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.67, and they have also made 40 shots, out of which 20 shots remained on target inside the box. Wolves have also made 2469 passes, as their XG rate stands at 5.57 after six matches. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 13 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 2.13; still, they have 52 interceptions and 20 blocks this season.

Wolves have their forward filled with key performers such as Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 58 passes and a tackle in 4 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with a goal and 43 passes in 5 appearances, and Tawanda Chirewa. To the midfield, the team has Jhon Arias, with 107 passes and 15 tackles in 6 appearances, André, with 173 passes and 11 tackles, Marshall Munetsi, with an assist and 85 passes, and João Gomes, with 277 passes and 16 tackles. Their defensive side has some depth with the help of players such as Matt Doherty, with 7 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Hugo Bueno, with 17 tackles and 7 interceptions in 6 appearances, Santiago Bueno, with a goal and 12 tackles in 3 appearances, Ladislav Krejcí, with a goal and 6 tackles, and Emmanuel Agbadou, with 13 tackles and 9 blocks. Sam Johnstone will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with 5 saves in 2 appearances.

With the next match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton being the seventh of the season for both teams, no player is currently close to suspension, allowing them to bring their best line-ups to the game. However, it should be noted that Wolverhampton Wanderers have already received a red card and 12 yellow cards till now, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the next game against Brighton.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 46

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 9

Brighton Wins: 21

Matches are Drawn: 16

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton Betting Odds

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.82

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.00

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.