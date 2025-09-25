AVFC (Aston Villa) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction AVFC 63 % Chance of Winning FUL 37 % The Premier League gets more thrilling for the fans, as Aston Villa prepares to go against Fulham in the sixth match week. The ultimate clash between these two teams will take place on 28 September at 6:30 PM IST, as Aston Villa takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Villa Park. The team has not been able to start off the new season well, as they stand at 18th spot with no wins in five matches. However, they will also be looking forward to the game against Fulham as an opportunity to get their first win and gain ranks in the standings. On the other hand, Fulham has shown a strong start, with the team holding 8th spot in the standings with 2 wins in five matches. They will also be eager to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match against Aston Villa. In its previous match, Aston Villa had a draw against Sunderland by 1-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Fulham won its previous clash against Brentford by 3-1, which was also a home game for the team. As both Aston Villa eyes its first win of the season, Fulham aims to continue its winning momentum.

Facts: The last time Aston Villa and Fulham faced each other at Villa Park, the home team came out victorious by 1-0.

Fulham has not won any clash against Aston Villa since their last win in the Premier League 2022/23 edition, where the team won the home game by 3-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Aston Villa over Fulham, two of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Villa Park, Aston Villa holds the upper hand with four wins, as Fulham has only won one.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Aston Villa has showcased its dominance over Fulham in the clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Aston Villa has been strong, winning all five games, as Fulham has won none. Along with that, two of the wins secured by Aston Villa have been with a clean sheet.

Since Aston Villa holds a strong record against Fulham and also takes the home ground advantage, the team will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. But, they have been winless in their last two home games in the Premier League, losing one to Crystal Palace by 0-3, while drawing the other against Newcastle United by 0-0.

On the other hand, Fulham will be taking advantage of its winning streak, which might help it to secure another win in this game. It should also be noted that the team has gone winless in both of its last two away games, losing to Chelsea by 2-0 and drawing the other against Brighton by 1-1.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Fulham remains a must-watch for football fans, as Aston Villa heads to the game being the favourites to win. The team has showcased strong performances against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, and also takes the home ground advantage, which will help them to come out victorious in the next game. On the other hand, Fulham aims to capitalise on its winning momentum, which makes it a close contender in the next game. Therefore, Aston Villa, with the odds of 2.34, has a higher chance to win the next game against Fulham, with the odds of 3.42.

Aston Villa didn't have a good start to this season, as the team holds 18th spot in the rankings with 2 losses and no wins in 5 matches. This season, they have scored just one goal, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.20, and they have also made 24 shots, out of which 21 shots were on target inside the box. Having made 2359 passes so far, the XG rate of Aston Villa stands at 3.85 after five matches. Their defensive side has shown some good performances, as the team has conceded 5 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1; with the team still having 29 interceptions and 24 blocks this season.

Their forward unit covers players such as Ollie Watkins, with 59 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances, Morgan Rogers, with 122 passes and 3 interceptions, Evann Guessand, with 39 passes and 7 tackles in 4 appearances, and Jadon Sancho, with 14 passes in one appearance. To the midfield, the team has Emiliano Buendía, with 88 passes and 8 tackles in 4 appearances, John McGinn, with 178 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances, Boubacar Kamara, with an assist and 113 tackles in 3 appearances, Ross Barkley, and Youri Tielmans, with 227 passes and 5 tackles in 4 appearances. Their defensive unit has some depth with the help of stars such as Matty Cash, with a goal and 10 tackles in 5 appearances, Ezri Konsa, with 2 tackles and 3 blocks in 4 appearances, Tyrone Mings, with 4 interceptions and 5 blocks in 5 appearances, Lucas Digne, with 4 tackles and 3 interceptions, and Pau Torres, with 3 tackles and a block in 2 appearances. Emiliano Martínez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Fulham, as he holds a clean sheet and 6 saves in 3 appearances.

Aston Villa has strength in its squad, but the team will require some improvements, as its attacking side doesn't look in its best form lately. Taking a look at their last five matches in the Premier League, the team has scored one and conceded 5 goals, which showcases the challenges being faced by its attacking unit. However, the next game against Fulham could be an opportunity for the team to regain its form and score some goals. Their defensive side has been strong, with the team having two clean sheets in its last five matches, which will put some pressure on the attackers of Fulham. It is likely for Aston Villa to win the next game against Fulham with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham holds 8th spot in the rankings with 2 wins and a loss in the five matches they have played this season. The team has scored 6 and conceded 5 goals in its last five matches, which highlights its mediocre form lately in the Premier League. This season, they have scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 30 shots, out of which 14 shots were on target inside the box. Fulham has also made 2164 passes, and their XG rate stands at 5.39 after five matches. Their defensive side is similar to Aston Villa, conceding 5 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1; with the team having 28 interceptions and 15 blocks in this season.

Fulham has strong players in the forward side, such as Harry Wilson, with a goal and 79 passes in 5 appearances, Rodrigo Muniz, with a goal and an assist, Alex Iwobi, with a goal and 2 assists, and Raúl Jiménez, with 28 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances. Moving to the midfield, the team has Josh King, with 88 passes and 6 tackles in 5 appearances, Sander Berge, with 199 passes and 7 tackles, Sasa Lukic, with 171 passes and 12 tackles, and Ryan Sessegnon, with 108 passes and 12 tackles in 4 appearances. Their defensive side will have depth with players like Kenny Tete, with 16 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances, Calvin Bassey, with 7 tackles and 2 interceptions, Joachim Andersen, with 12 tackles and 5 interceptions, and Issa Diop. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper, with a clean sheet and 15 saves in 5 appearances.

With the next match being the sixth of the season, no player from Aston Villa or Fulham is close to a suspension in the Premier League. However, it should be noted that Fulham has already received 11 yellow cards in 5 matches, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Aston Villa.

Final Prediction: Aston Villa to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 88

Aston Villa Wins: 30

Fulham Wins: 26

Matches are Drawn: 22

Aston Villa vs Fulham Betting Odds

Aston Villa to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.34

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.42

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.15

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.