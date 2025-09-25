TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction TOT 98 % Chance of Winning WWFC 2 % The sixth match week of the Premier League will feature another awaited clash, as Tottenham Hotspur goes against Wolverhampton Wanderers. This match will be played on 28 September at 12:30 AM IST, as Tottenham takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team has received a strong start to the new season, as they hold 3rd spot in the standings with three wins in five matches. The next game against Wolves might also help them to secure a massive win and inch closer to the top two. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have not even secured a single win, which puts them last in the Premier League standings. The team will be eager to put up a fight in the next game against Tottenham to get their first points of the season. In its previous match, Tottenham Hotspur had a draw against Brighton by 2-2, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers lost their previous match against Leeds United by 1-3, which was a home game for the team. As Tottenham aims to continue its winning momentum, Wolves also aim to secure their first win.

Facts: The last time Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers faced each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Tottenham Hotspur last defeated Wolves in the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Tottenham Hotspur over Wolverhampton Wanderers, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, both teams have won two games each, with one match ending in a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chances of Winning

Tottenham Hotspur has been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their clashes against each other. But, over their last five Premier League matches, Wolves have shown better form with four wins, as Tottenham Hotspur won none, and the remaining one match ended in a draw.

Still, Tottenham Hotspur have been strong over them in overall head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which further enhances their chances of winning. The team's form in its last two home games has been mixed, as they have won one against Burnley by 3-0, and lost the other against Bournemouth by 0-1.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been on a losing streak, which poses some challenges for the team in the next game. They have lost both of their last two away games in the Premier League, losing to Bournemouth by 1-0 and Newcastle United by 1-0.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers is expected to go one-sided in favour of Tottenham. The team has been strong against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the head-to-head encounters, and also takes the home ground advantage, which will help them to grab another win in the new season. On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers also hold the advantage of their strong record over Tottenham in recent encounters, which might help them to secure an unexpected win. Therefore, Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 1.49, has a higher chance to win the next game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the odds of 7.15.

Tottenham Hotspur have been able to dominate this season, as the team holds 3rd spot in the standings with 3 wins and a loss in 5 matches. This season, the team has scored 10 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 40 shots, out of which 17 shots were on target inside the box. As their XG rate stands at 6.13, the team has also made 2376 passes in 5 matches. Tottenham Hotspur has also maintained its defensive strength, with the team conceding 3 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 0.60; with 24 interceptions and 11 blocks in 5 games.

Their forward unit has players such as Richarlison, with 3 goals and an assist in 5 appearances, Wilson Odobert, with 73 passes and a tackle, Mathys Tel, with 21 passes and 3 tackles in 3 appearances, and Dominic Solanke. To the midfield, the team has Mohammed Kudus, with 3 assists and 112 passes in 5 appearances, Lucas Bergvall, with a goal and an assist, João Palhinha, with a goal and 184 passes, Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Matar Sarr, with a goal and an assist in 4 appearances, and Rodrigo Bentancur, with 160 passes and 5 tackles. On its defensive side, Tottenham will be coming with players such as Destiny Udogie, with 3 tackles and an interception in 3 appearances, Cristian Romero, with 12 tackles and 9 interceptions in 5 appearances, Pedro Porro, with 10 tackles and 3 interceptions, Micky van de Ven, with a goal and 5 tackles, and Djed Spence, with 3 tackles and a block. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 3 clean sheets and 19 saves in 5 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur has a formidable line-up ready for its upcoming match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which will help the team to come out victorious. Their form has been commendable, with the team scoring 10 and conceding just 3 goals over their last five Premier League matches. Along with that, three of their last five games in the Premier League have been a clean sheet, which will allow them to put more pressure on the attackers of Wolverhampton Wanderers. It is now likely that Tottenham Hotspur will win the next game over Wolves with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton Wanderers have not been able to secure even a single point this season, standing at the last spot with losses in all five matches. In its last five matches, Wolves have scored 3 and conceded 12 goals, showcasing the challenges being faced by the team lately. This season, they have scored 3 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.60, and they have also made 34 shots, out of which 18 shots were on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 4.42 after five matches, as the team has also made 2075 passes this season. Wolves have not been strong with their defensive side, as the team has conceded 12 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 2.40; still, the team holds 42 interceptions and 18 blocks in 5 matches.

They have forwards such as Tolu Arokodare, with 20 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Fer López, with an assist and 56 passes in 4 appearances, Hwang Hee-Chan, with a goal and 32 passes, and Jørgen Strand Larsen, with 44 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances. To the midfield, the team has João Gomes, with 248 passes and 14 tackles in 5 appearances, Jean Ricner-Bellegarde, with 77 passes and 4 tackles, and Marshall Munetsi, with an assist and 66 passes. Their defensive side has a bit of depth, with players such as Rodrigo Gomes, with a goal and 6 tackles in 4 appearances, Toti Gomes, with 7 tackles and 3 interceptions in 5 appearances, Ladislav Krejcí, with a goal and 6 tackles in 2 appearances, Jackson Tchatchoua, with 5 tackles and 2 interceptions in 4 appearances, Emmanuel Agbadou, with 13 tackles and 9 blocks in 5 appearances, Yerson Mosquera, with 3 tackles and 3 interceptions in 2 appearances, and Matt Doherty, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions. José Sá has been their primary goalkeeper so far, with 5 saves in 4 appearances.

Since the next match is the sixth of the season for both Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, no player from either team is currently close to receiving a suspension in the Premier League. However, Wolverhampton Wanderers have already received 10 yellow cards and one red card till now, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the next game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Final Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-head

Matches Played: 108

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 51

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wins: 34

Matches are Drawn: 23

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.49

Wolverhampton Wanderers to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.15

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.