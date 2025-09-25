NUFC (Newcastle United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction NUFC 29 % Chance of Winning ARS 71 % The Premier League gets more intense for the fans in the sixth match week, as Newcastle United will be going against Arsenal in the next game. This match will be played on 28 September at 9:00 PM IST, as Newcastle United takes the home ground advantage with the match being at St James' Park. The team is still looking forward to a strong start this season, as they have only secured a win in five matches, which puts them 13th in the standings. Their next game against Arsenal would be a big challenge for the team if they want to continue the winning momentum. On the other hand, Arsenal once again has received a dominant start to the new season, as the team holds 2nd spot with three wins in five matches. The next game against Newcastle could help the team for another win to get closer to Liverpool. In its previous match, Newcastle United had a draw against Bournemouth by 0-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Arsenal also had a draw against Manchester City by 1-1, which was a home game for the team. As both teams eye to continue their winning momentum, the next Premier League clash promises to be intense.

Facts: The last time Arsenal and Newcastle United faced each other at St James' Park, the home team came out victorious by 1-0.

Arsenal has not won any of its first clashes against Newcastle United since the Premier League 2021/22 edition, where the team won the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Arsenal over Newcastle United, four of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at St James Park, Newcastle United has been strong with four wins, as Arsenal has only won one.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Chances of Winning

Arsenal has been strong against Newcastle United in their clashes against each other. In their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Arsenal holds the upper hand with three wins, and Newcastle United has only been able to grab two victories.

With Arsenal holding a strong record over Newcastle United, along with a winning momentum, the team has a higher chance of winning in the next game. But their form in the away games remains mixed, as the team holds a win over Manchester United by 0-1 and a loss over Liverpool by 1-0, in its last two away games.

On the other hand, Newcastle United will be taking the home ground advantage, which puts them as a close contender in the next game against Arsenal. However, their form has also been mixed in the last two home games, as the team lost to Liverpool by 2-3 but won the other against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-0.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be intense, as Arsenal heads to the game being the favourites to win. The team holds a strong record over Newcastle United in the head-to-head encounters, and their current momentum would help them to secure yet another win in this season, inching closer to the top spot. On the other hand, Newcastle United takes the home ground advantage, which will play an important role for the team if they want to secure an unexpected win. Therefore, Arsenal, with the odds of 2.12, has a higher chance to win the next game against Newcastle United, with the odds of 3.58.

Arsenal has received a dominant start to the new season, as the team holds 2nd spot in the Premier League standings with 3 wins and a loss in 5 matches. This season, the team has scored 10 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 2, and they have also made 34 shots, out of which 21 shots remained on target inside the box. Arsenal has also scored a penalty this season, as their XG rate stands at 7.39 after five matches. On their defensive side, the team has maintained its strength, conceding 2 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.40; with 30 interceptions and 17 blocks this season.

Their attacking side has players such as Viktor Gyökeres, with 3 goals and 46 passes in 5 appearances, Leandro Trossard, with an assist and 54 passes in 3 appearances, Noni Madueke, with 94 passes and 3 tackles in 5 appearances, Bukayo Saka, with a goal and 56 passes in 3 appearances, and Gabriel Jesus. To the midfield, the team has Mikel Merino, with 83 passes and 4 tackles in 4 appearances, Martín Zubimendi, with 2 goals and 271 passes in 5 appearances, Declan Rice, with an assist and 244 passes, and Martin Ødegaard, with 93 passes and 2 tackles in 4 appearances. On its defensive side, Arsenal has William Saliba, with 8 tackles and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, Gabriel Magalhães, with 5 tackles and 7 blocks in 5 appearances, Jurriën Timber, with 2 goals and an assist, Riccardo Calafiori, with a goal and 2 assists, and Myles Lewis-Skelly. David Raya will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game, having 3 clean sheets and 13 saves in 5 appearances.

Arsenal looks by far the strongest team in the Premier League 2025/26 edition, as the team has dominated on both attack and defense. Taking a look at their last five matches, the team has scored 10 and conceded just 2 goals, which highlights their overall dominance in the Premier League. Along with that, three of their last five matches have resulted in a clean sheet, which will further allow Arsenal to pose some challenges to the attacking side of Newcastle United. It is now likely that Arsenal will win the next game against Newcastle United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Newcastle United has received a mediocre start, as the team holds 13th spot with a win and a loss in 5 matches. In its last five matches, the team has scored and conceded 3 goals, raising some questions about its attacking form. This season, Newcastle United has scored just 3 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 0.60, and they have also made 26 shots, out of which 18 shots remained on target inside the box. Having made 2084 passes throughout, the XG rate of the team stands at 4.57 after five matches. Their defensive side has been a unit of strength, conceding 3 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.60; with 42 interceptions and 11 blocks this season.

Newcastle United has strong players in the forward side, such as Nick Woltemade, with a goal and 27 passes in 2 appearances, Yoane Wissa, and Anthony Gordon, with 33 passes in 2 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Jacob Murphy, with an assist and 69 passes in 4 appearances, Joe Willock, with 20 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with 263 passes and 6 tackles in 5 appearances, Lewis Miley, with 98 passes and 3 interceptions in 4 appearances, and Harvey Barnes, with 79 passes and 2 tackles in 5 appearances. Their defensive unit has more depth, with the help of players like Lewis Hall, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances, Sven Botman, with 2 tackles and 4 interceptions, Malick Thiaw, with 2 tackles and 4 interceptions in 2 appearances, Tino Livramento, with an assist and 6 tackles in 5 appearances, Dan Burn, with 6 tackles and 7 interceptions, and Fabian Schär, with 4 tackles and 6 interceptions in 4 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with 4 clean sheets and 10 saves in 5 appearances.

As of now, no player from either Newcastle United or Arsenal is close to a suspension in the Premier League, since the next game is sixth for both teams this season. However, Arsenal (8) has received more yellow cards than Newcastle United (6), which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Newcastle United in Premier League match.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-to-head

Matches Played: 197

Newcastle United Wins: 72

Arsenal Wins: 86

Matches are Drawn: 39

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.12

Arsenal to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.58

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.50

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.