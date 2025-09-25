NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs SAFC (Sunderland) Match Prediction NFFC 89 % Chance of Winning SAFC 11 % The Premier League will once again bring exciting encounters for the fans in the sixth match week, as Nottingham Forest goes against Sunderland. This match will be played on 27 September at 10:00 PM IST, as Nottingham Forest takes the home ground advantage with the match being at The City Ground. Their performances have not been up to the mark this season, as the team holds 15th spot in the standings with a win in 5 matches. But the next game against Sunderland proves to be a bright opportunity for them to regain form. On the other hand, Sunderland has given stellar performances this time, holding 7th spot with 2 wins in 5 matches. They will be eager to defeat Nottingham in the next game to enter the top five. In its previous match, Nottingham Forest had a draw against Burnley by 1-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Sunderland also had a draw against Aston Villa by 1-1, which was a home game for the team. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, the next Premier League match will be intense.

Facts: The last time Nottingham Forest and Sunderland faced each other at The City Ground, the away team came out victorious by 0-1.

If Nottingham Forest defeats Sunderland in the next game, it will be their first win over them in the Premier League.

Out of the last five victories secured by Nottingham Forest over Sunderland, four of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at The City Ground, Sunderland has been strong with four wins, and Nottingham Forest has just won one.

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Chances of Winning

Sunderland has shown its strength over Nottingham Forest in the clashes against each other. In the Premier League, both teams have faced each other in two games, with Sunderland winning one as Nottingham Forest has won none, and the remaining match ended in a draw.

But Nottingham Forest has shown better form as compared to Sunderland lately, and also takes the home ground advantage, which increases their chances of winning. It should be noted that the team's form in home games remains mixed, as in the last two home games, they have won one against Brentford by 3-1 and lost the other against West Ham United by 0-3.

On the other hand, Sunderland takes advantage of its strong record over Nottingham Forest, which also puts them as a close contender. However, they have been winless in both of the last two away games, losing to Burnley by 2-0 and drawing the other against Crystal Palace by 0-0.

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Sunderland is anticipated by the fans, as Nottingham Forest is the favourites to win. The team takes home ground advantage in the next game, and going against a weak opponent like Sunderland could help them to secure a much-needed win to rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Sunderland will be taking advantage of its strong record against Nottingham Forest in the head-to-head matches, which could help them turn the tables. Therefore, Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 1.88, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Sunderland, with the odds of 4.45.

Nottingham Forest didn't have a good start to this season, as the team holds 15th spot in the standings with a win and 2 losses in 5 matches. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 36 shots, out of which 17 shots remained on target inside the box. Their XG rate stands at 4.79 till now, as the team has also made 2509 passes in 5 matches. On its defensive side, Nottingham Forest has conceded 9 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.80; still, they have 43 interceptions and 11 blocks this season.

For Nottingham Forest, the forward unit will be held by Chris Wood, with 2 goals and 56 passes in 5 appearances, Dan Ndoye, with a goal and an assist, Dilane Bakwa, with 32 passes and a block in 2 appearances, Callum Hudson-Odoi, with a goal and 130 passes in 5 appearances, and Taiwo Awoniyi. In the midfield, the team has Morgan Gibbs-White, with an assist and 225 passes in 5 appearances, Elliot Anderson, with an assist and 417 passes, Douglas Luiz, with 56 passes and a tackle in one appearance, and Ryan Yates, with 22 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances. To the defensive side, the team has Neco Williams, with a goal and 11 tackles in 5 appearances, Morato, with 4 tackles and an interception in 2 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 2 tackles and 5 interceptions in 5 appearances, Oleksandr Zinchenko, with 3 tackles and an interception in one appearance, and Jair. Matz Sels will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 16 saves in 5 appearances.

Nottingham Forest surely has a formidable line-up ready for its upcoming match against Sunderland, but it will be eager for some strategic improvements. In their last five Premier League matches, the team has scored 5 and conceded 9 goals, highlighting the challenges that are being faced by its defensive side. This will further allow Sunderland to get away and possibly make a comeback in the next game to secure a win. As of now, it is unlikely for Nottingham Forest to win the next game over Sunderland with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Sunderland will also be eager to secure a win, as they currently stand 7th in the rankings with 2 wins and a loss in 5 matches. Their form has also been commendable lately, with the team scoring 6 and conceding 4 goals over its last five matches. This season, they have scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 26 shots, out of which 15 shots remained on target inside the box. Along with that, Sunderland has also scored a penalty as their XG rate stands at 4.47 after five matches. In its defensive side, the team has conceded just 4 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.80; with 41 interceptions and 18 blocks in this season.

The team covers strong forwards such as Chemsdine Talbi, with an assist and 96 passes in 5 appearances, Wilson Isidor, with 3 goals and 16 passes, Simon Adingra, with 53 passes and 3 tackles in 4 appearances, and Romaine Mundle. To the midfield, their line-up has players such as Enzo Le Fée, with a goal and 90 passes in 4 appearances, Chris Rigg, with 11 passes and a tackle in 3 appearances, Granit Xhaka, with 2 assists and 10 tackles in 5 appearances, Noah Sadiki, with 172 passes and 8 tackles, Dan Neil, and Luke O'Nien. On their defensive side, Sunderland has Trai Hume, with 14 tackles and 5 interceptions in 5 appearances, Omar Alderete, with an assist and 10 interceptions, Nordi Mukiele, with 10 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, Reinildo Mandava, with 11 tackles and 6 interceptions in 5 appearances, Dan Ballard, with a goal and 5 blocks in 3 appearances, and Dennis Cirkin. Robin Roefs is likely to be their goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 2 clean sheets and 14 saves in 5 appearances.

With the next match between Nottingham Forest and Sunderland being the sixth of the season for both teams, no player from either team is currently close to a suspension in the Premier League. However, it should be noted that Sunderland has received a red card and 7 yellow cards, which makes them likely to get two more yellow cards in the upcoming match against Nottingham Forest.

Final Prediction: Nottingham Forest to beat Sunderland in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Head-to-head

Matches Played: 97

Nottingham Forest Wins: 33

Sunderland Wins: 40

Matches are Drawn: 24

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.88

Sunderland to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 4.45

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.