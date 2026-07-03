The Best Online Golf Betting Apps for Android and iOS in India 2026

If you're into golf and betting, 2026 brings some exciting options for Android and iOS users in India. However, it could be a little confusing for common folks to choose the best online golf betting app. Thus, SportsCafe is here to save your day. We've listed a top-notch online mobile apps for golf betting to give you the best experience.

The distinctive thing that sets SportsCafe apart is the number of effort we put in to decide the best online betting app. We carefully select the best golf betting game apps, considering how easy they are to use and how engaging they are. It's like choosing the right club for a perfect shot – attention to detail is everything.

Best Golf Betting Apps

And SportsCafe doesn't stop at golf. We have a huge record of reviewing and ranking apps for other sports such as cricket, football, kabaddi etc. So, if you're into best cricket betting apps, best football betting apps, cricket betting sites, or best football betting sites, SportsCafe has you covered there too.

Top 10 Golf Betting Apps in India (June 2026)

Prepare to be immersed in a world of exhilarating golf betting as we present our highly anticipated list of the Top 10 Golf Betting Apps in India for 2026. Every app has been chosen on the basis of the number of features. All of these come with an assurance of giving an unparalleled experience of online golf betting. Our selection showcases the very best in golf betting apps, carefully selected for enthusiasts seeking a dynamic and engaging adventure. Our top picks for the best golf betting apps in India include: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review

List of the Best Golf Betting Apps in India 2026 by SportsCafe Come on a thrilling golf betting journey like never before with our carefully curated list of the best golf betting apps in India for 2026. These apps have been handpicked to give you the best experience of golf betting. Explore our top recommendations and take your passion for both golf and betting to new heights. Discover the best golf betting apps, meticulously selected by SportsCafe: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch These are the best golf betting apps available in India which provide users with an array of features, ensuring a smooth betting experience. #1 Golf App for Betting — 4rabet 4rabet warmly welcomes Indian players to explore the thrilling world of online betting, where each wager promises unparalleled excitement and rewards. Indulge in golf betting with 4rabet mobile app, where you can wager on prestigious tournaments like the Masters Tournament and legendary players such as Tiger Woods. With a minimum deposit of just 300 INR, the platform ensures accessibility for all players, making the betting experience even more enjoyable. Pros Cons ✅ A minimum deposit of only 300 INR ❌ Limited withdrawal options may inconvenience some users ✅ Exclusive golf tournaments ✅ Benefit from 24/7 customer support ✅ Accessible interface and advanced features of the 4rabet mobile app, designed to elevate your wagering involvement ✅ Absence of limitations based on device specifications #2 Golf App for Betting — Batery The Batery app is the leading choice for mobile golf betting in India, offering easy access to real money betting. With a good reputation and widespread popularity, the app delights users with a variety of payment options, consistent bonuses and fast service. The app runs smoothly on modern Android and iOS devices, requires minimal system resources and features automatic updates for greater convenience. Pros Cons ✅ Large selection of sports tournaments for golf ❌ Withdrawal may take up to 5 days in rare cases ✅ Live broadcasts of matches ✅ Pleasant interface and easy navigation ✅ Welcome Bonus of 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS ✅ Android and IOS (Iphone, Ipad) support ✅ Round-the-clock bookmaker support service #3 Golf App for Betting — Stake Stake offers betting on PGA Tour and DP World Tour events throughout the season, with a wide range of betting options available not only for the four major tournaments but also for regular tour events. For most of the tournaments listed, bets are available on round leaders, final standings, head-to-head matchups, and qualifying round results. Live betting works well throughout the entire four-round tournament format, odds are updated as each round progresses. The app runs via PWA on both Android and iOS. It is also worth noting the availability of high-quality live streams of events. Pros Cons ✅ Minimum deposit of INR 100 ❌ Crypto is the primary payment method ✅ 200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 ✅ Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards ✅ Exclusive tournament promotions ✅ PWA for Android and iOS ✅ PGA Tour and DP World Tour full season coverage ✅ Round leaders, cut betting and head-to-head markets #4 Golf App for Betting — Rajabets Rajabets app takes the 4th spot in our golf betting app list. It has a clean and simple app that works well on most phones. If you are using Android, you can download the app and use it right away. If you are using an iPhone, you can still use the site easily with a PWA version in your browser. The app shows big golf events like the Masters, PGA Championship, and Ryder Cup. It gives fast updates, so you always know what is going on. The odds are good, and it is simple to place a bet. You can also deposit money fast using UPI, Google Pay, or PhonePe. It only takes a few seconds. The welcome bonus for new users is also big. You get 200% up to 100,000 INR. Pros Cons ✅ Minimum deposit of INR 150 ❌ No promo code feature ✅ Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR ✅ PWA access for iOS users ✅ Live updates for golf events ✅ Payments via UPI, Google Pay, PhonePe #5 Golf App for Betting — Thrill Thrill does not have a separate app for Android or iOS. The website functions as a PWA and provides full access to golf markets, sports betting, and the casino. In the golf section, you’ll find all the popular tournaments, including the Masters, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, and others. Thrill is a crypto bookmaker, so you can use USDT, Bitcoin, and other digital coins for deposits and withdrawals. Despite the lack of a welcome bonus, players can receive up to 70% rakeback on all golf bets. During breaks between tournament rounds, users can access over 4,000 casino games, including Thrill Originals such as Plinko and Crash. Pros Cons ✅ PWA installs quickly on any mobile device ❌ No native app ✅ Rakeback applies to all golf bets ✅ No fees or limits on crypto payments ✅ 24/7 live chat for support #6 Golf App for Betting — Lucky Star The Lucky Star app offers great conditions for golf betting in both pre-match and live mode. The application sends push notifications about all the upcoming events and also doesn’t take much space on your device. A huge range of betting markets, as well as really high odds for all matches and a minimum deposit of only 300 INR make it a really great choice for Indian golf betting fans. Pros Cons ✅Minimum deposit of 300 INR ❌Not all golf tournaments are available ✅Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52,863 INR ✅Many deposit and withdrawal methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM and crypto ✅Many live golf betting options ✅Hindi support #7 Golf App for Betting — 1win The 1win app is a really well-made application that you can use on both Android and iOS and download for free. The app lets you pick from all the best golf tournaments like Masters, PGA Championship, Ryder Cup and others in pre-match and live mode. All the bets and odds update fast in real time so you will always have the best conditions. You can also pick from many great payment methods like UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and cryptocurrencies for both depositing and withdrawing winnings. Pros Cons ✅Minimum deposit of 300 INR ❌No promo code available ✅Welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400 INR ✅Payments via UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and crypto ✅All golf events get updated live ✅Many sports related bonuses #8 Golf App for Betting — Melbet The Melbet app offers an excellent selection of golf betting markets throughout the tournament calendar. It features tournaments such as the Masters, the PGA Championship, the British Open, and the U.S. Open, as well as an extensive selection of tour events that keep betting activity going between the majors. For most tournaments, you can bet on the winner, round leaders, top 5 and top 10, head-to-head matchups, and qualifying rounds. The app works great on Android via APK, and iOS users get full access via PWA. The app supports notifications that keep you updated on the tournament's progress. Pros Cons ✅ Minimum deposit of INR 45 ❌ Occasional delays on withdrawals ✅Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000 ✅Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses ✅APK for Android, PWA for iOS ✅All four Majors plus Tour event coverage ✅Outright, top finish, head-to-head and cut markets ✅Push notifications for live round updates #9 Golf App for Betting — MegaPari With the MegaPari app for Android and iOS you will be able to have a really great golf betting experience. After all, the application is really easy to use thanks to intuitive navigation and thanks to automatic updating, it will always be up to par and won’t lag. All the most popular golf betting markets are available and you can also find many broadcasts of live golf matches. Pros Cons ✅Minimum deposit of 100 INR ❌No stats of previous matches ✅Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR ✅Promo code CAFEBONUS ✅Great diversity of golf markets ✅Odds update in real time #10 Golf App for Betting — Parimatch Unlock the ultimate golf betting experience with the Parimatch mobile app, a true game-changer in the world of online betting in India. Seamlessly blending innovation with user-friendliness, this app caters to Indian players seeking the thrill of betting on golf events. Parimatch covers all major tournaments and gives live updates of matches. Pros Cons ✅ Diverse Golf Markets ❌ Statistics of previous matches are not available ✅ Real-time updates ✅ Competitive betting odds ✅Welcome Bonus 150% up to 1,05,000 INR ✅ Reliable Payment Methods - Including UPI ✅ Hindi Support in the app

How to Download a Golf Betting App for Android? Elevate your golf betting experience by downloading a golf betting app for Android. Also, there are several apps for golf betting games, you must choose one as per your needs. Follow these steps to kickstart your journey into the world of golf betting: Visit the Official Website: Access the official website of the chosen golf betting app on your Android device's browser. Find the Download Section: Now you need to go to the ‘download’ section of the website. It's usually displayed on the homepage. Select the Android Version: Choose the Android version of the app. Ensure compatibility with your device's operating system. Begin the Download: Click on the "Download" button. Your device might prompt you to confirm the action. Allow Installation from Unknown Sources: Before the download starts, you might need to enable installation from unknown sources in your device's settings. Install the App: Once the download is complete, navigate to your device's Downloads folder and find the app file. Now, you need to tap on the file and click on ‘Install.’ Follow Installation Prompts: Follow the on-screen prompts to install the app. It might request certain permissions during this step. Open the App: Once the installation is complete, find the app icon on your device's home screen or app drawer and open it. By following these easy steps for downloading a golf betting app on Android, you can start your betting experience instantly.

How to Download a Golf Betting App for iOS? Elevate your golf betting experience by downloading a dedicated golf betting app for iPhone. Follow these steps to download any golf betting app on your iOS device: Go to the App Store: Open the App Store on your iPhone by tapping its icon on the home screen. Search for the App: Use the search bar at the top to look for the specific golf betting app you want to download. Click on the App: Once you find the app in the search results, tap on it to access its app page. Tap "Get" or the Download Icon: On the app page, tap the "Get" button or the cloud icon with the download arrow. If you've downloaded it before, it might show a cloud icon instead of "Get." Authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID: Your iPhone might prompt you to use Face ID, Touch ID, or your Apple ID password to confirm the download. Wait for the Download: As soon as you click, the app will start downloading. You can monitor the progress on your home screen. Open the App: Once the download is complete, the app will appear on your home screen. Tap on it to open and explore. Congratulations! You've successfully downloaded and installed the golf betting app on your iOS device.

The Best Golf Betting Apps for Android in India Are you ready to immerse yourself in the exhilarating world of golf betting? Look no further. For Android users in India, we've compiled a list of the best golf betting apps that promise to elevate your betting experience to new heights. Without further ado, here are the best golf betting apps for Android users in India: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch.

The Best Golf Betting Apps for iOS in India Are you a passionate golfer or a betting enthusiast eager to explore the world of golf betting on your iOS device? Your quest ends here. We've curated a list of the finest golf betting apps for iOS users in India, bringing you the best wagering experiences right at your fingertips. Without any further delay, here's a list of the best golf betting apps for iphone in India: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. The Masters Golf Betting Apps Prepare for The Masters Tournament with the finest golf betting apps that ensure a premium wagering experience. These apps cater to enthusiasts of this prestigious event, offering a range of betting options, live updates, and user-friendly interfaces to enhance your engagement. Explore The Masters golf betting app that provides opportunities for informed bets and real-time interaction. Gear up for the tournament with the following apps: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. Step into the world of The Masters Tournament with these exceptional online golf betting apps, ready to provide you with the tools you need for an unforgettable betting experience. The Players Championship Golf Betting Apps As the Players Championship approaches, gear up for a remarkable betting experience with these top-tier golf betting apps. Designed to elevate your engagement with this prestigious tournament, the Players Championship betting app offers diverse online betting options, live updates, and user-friendly interfaces. Here’s a list of the best players championship betting apps: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. Immerse yourself in The Players Championship with these exceptional golf betting apps, ensuring an unparalleled betting experience that captures the essence of the tournament. The British Open Golf Betting Apps Anticipate The British Open with a superior betting experience provided by these top-rated online golf betting apps. Crafted to enhance your engagement with this championship, these apps offer a wide range of betting options, live updates, and user-friendly interfaces. Discover The British Open golf betting apps that equip you with the tools for well-informed bets and interactive participation. Prepare for the championship with the following apps: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. The U.S. Open Golf Betting Apps Make your anticipation better for The U.S. Open with top-notch golf betting apps that guarantee an exceptional wagering adventure. Thoughtfully curated to enrich your engagement with this championship, these apps provide a diverse array of online betting options, live updates, and user-friendly interfaces. Unveil The U.S. Open golf betting apps that empower you with the tools for well-informed wagers and dynamic participation. Prepare for the championship spectacle with the following apps: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch.

Live Golf Betting Apps With the use of live golf betting apps, you can bet with the best competitive odds and best-in-class features. These exciting platforms are designed for fans who love the thrill of placing bets while watching the golf action live. These apps provide various features, including live updates on odds, a variety of betting choices, and an engaging experience that suits all kinds of users. Immerse yourself in the heart of the game and make informed bets on every swing, chip, and putt with these exceptional apps for golf betting live.

List of Golf Betting Apps With The Best Odds For those who value the thrill of favourable odds, we present a compilation of online golf betting apps that stand out for their exceptional odds. Explore the following apps to get the best golf betting odds: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch.

Deposit Methods for Online Golf Betting When it comes to online golf betting, flexible and secure deposit methods is crucial. Here are some popular deposit methods for betting that you can use to start enjoying the excitement of online wagering: Credit and Debit Cards: These are commonly accepted and offer a quick way to make instant deposits;

E-Wallets: Platforms such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller provide a secure and fast means for transactions;

Bank Transfers: You can directly transfer funds from your bank account to your betting account for seamless deposits;

Prepaid Cards: Virtual or physical prepaid cards can be used for depositing;

Cryptocurrencies: Some betting platforms accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for added anonymity. Choose the deposit method that suits your preferences and start placing bets on your favourite golf tournaments with ease. Remember that withdrawal methods may vary, so check the terms and conditions of the betting site for more information.

Online Golf Betting Apps vs Sites When it comes to online golf betting, both apps and websites offer unique advantages. Here's a comparison to help you decide which option suits you better: 📱 Golf Betting Apps 🌏 Golf Betting Sites Convenient to access from your mobile device. Accessible from various devices with the internet. Typically optimized for a smooth mobile use. Often designed for larger screens and navigation. Faster loading times due to app optimization. Load times might be slightly longer. May offer push notifications and specialized options. Generally, provide a comprehensive range of features. User-friendly interfaces for easy navigation. Interfaces might vary but are generally intuitive. Requires storage space on your device. No storage is needed; accessed through browsers. Regular app updates for improved performance. Instant updates with no app installations. Apps can provide personalized experiences. Limited personalization compared to apps. Requires internet connection to function. Works with an internet connection as well.

Conclusion by SportsCafe Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about golf betting: The world of online golf betting has evolved and is offering enthusiasts an exciting experience like never before. Our research into the best golf betting apps for Android and iOS in India has provided a comprehensive guide to help you improve your betting journey. From 4rabet to 1win, Batery to Rajabets, Thrill to Lucky Star and many more, we have presented a line-up of apps that cater to the diverse preferences of Indian players. These apps not only offer a wide selection of betting markets and live updates, but also provide a user-friendly interface for seamless navigation. As we delve into the world of golf betting on prestigious tournaments such as The Masters, The Players Championship, The British Open and The US Open, we have witnessed the convergence of technology and excitement that allows players to participate in their favorite tournaments like never before. As technology advances and betting platforms evolve, SportsCafe remains your trusted source for useful information, helping you make informed decisions when placing your golf bets. May your bets be strategic, your experiences unforgettable, and your passion for golf rekindled with these cutting-edge platforms.