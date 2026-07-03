The Best Tennis Betting Apps for Android and iOS in India 2026

If you're diving into the exciting world of tennis betting, you know that the right app can truly elevate your experience. Lucky for all you Android and iOS users in India, this year is full of awesome options. And guess what? We, at SportsCafe, have got you covered for the latest and best tennis betting apps across the devices.

Best Tennis Betting Apps

When it comes to sports news and insights, SportsCafe is the name you can count on. We have selected some top-notch tennis betting apps for Android and iOS devices. Why? Because we understand the world of tennis, the art of betting and what you need to make a winning bet.

Our team has a history of compiling expert rankings for online sports betting apps and websites covering a wide range of sports. We have got your back with the best cricket betting sites, best football betting sites and obviously the best cricket betting apps and best football betting apps, amidst all other sports out there.

Top 10 Tennis Betting Apps in India (June 2026) Welcome to the exciting lineup of the best tennis betting apps in India! After meticulous evaluation and careful consideration, we present to you our selection that promises to elevate your tennis betting experience. These apps have been chosen based on their user-friendliness, range of betting options, live streaming features, and overall reliability. Here’s the list of best betting app for tennis: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review Each of these apps has its own unique benefits, ensuring that you have a seamless and enjoyable tennis betting experience.

List of the Best Tennis Betting Apps in India 2026 by SportsCafe Get ready to take your tennis betting experience to a new level with our best tennis betting apps in India. Our team at SportsCafe has evaluated various options and selected the following top contenders for best tennis betting experience: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch These are the best betting apps for tennis which have been chosen based on their user-friendly interfaces, wide range of betting options, live updates, and reliability. #1 Tennis Betting Mobile App in India — 4rabet 4rabet, a prominent name in the realm of online betting, invites gamblers into a world of endless possibilities. Delve into the excitement with the 4rabet mobile application, offering uninterrupted access to a multitude of features and betting options. With over 10 payment options available, including cryptocurrency, the platform ensures convenient transactions for all users. Pros Cons Various tennis tournaments, providing diverse betting opportunities; Not a big list of social networks. Minimum deposit requirement of 300 INR; Over 10 payment options available; Exclusive promotional offers and bonuses 700% up to 20,000 INR; 24/7 customer support in mobile application. #2 Tennis Betting Mobile App in India — Batery Indian punters who want to make their betting more mobile-friendly can install the high-tech Batery app on their devices. The app is compatible with major types of operating systems such as Android and iOS. It contains all the necessary features to play and win at any time with just an internet connection. Using the app you can deposit INR, bet on tennis at the most favorable odds and on the biggest sports markets. The app has low requirements and ensures smooth operation on supported devices. Pros Cons Legality and safety in India (official license Curacao); Withdrawals may take some time. Full control of your account, make payments and receive bonuses; Many popular deposit and withdrawal methods (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe); Favorable bonuses (Welcome Bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS); Several supported Tennis betting options including Live Betting. #3 Tennis Betting Mobile App in India — Stake Stake has earned an excellent reputation among bettors and offers a wide range of benefits for tennis betting. A PWA is available for both Android and iOS, so you can place bets comfortably from any device. The minimum deposit is just INR 100, so it is very simple and easy to get started. There is no welcome bonus, but new users can receive a 200% bonus on their first deposit up to INR 186,711. The promo code SPORTSCAFE is also available, granting access to exclusive rewards for registered users. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 100 No traditional welcome bonus 200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 for new users Interface may feel unfamiliar to new bettors Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards Both Android and iOS versions available Competitive odds across tennis markets Fast deposits and withdrawals Live betting available #4 Tennis Betting Mobile App in India — Rajabets Rajabets app is number 4 in our list of tennis betting apps in India. It is a good app for people who want to bet on tennis matches using their phone. You can get the app on Android, or just open the PWA in your iPhone browser. The app is simple and easy to use. You can place bets fast and check live tennis scores. It covers all the big matches like Wimbledon, the US Open, and Indian tennis events too. The site works well and doesn’t freeze. You can start with only 150 INR and get a 200% bonus up to 100,000 INR. It accepts UPI, PhonePe, and Google Pay. Rajabets is a solid choice if you want to bet quickly from your phone. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 150 No native iOS app (PWA only) Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR No promo code available Covers all major tennis tournaments Quick live score updates in the app Fast deposits via UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay #5 Tennis Betting Mobile App in India — Thrill Thrill operates via a PWA on Android and iOS and does not require a separate download. The mobile version is intuitive and offers a full range of sports betting options. The tennis section features all major Grand Slam tournaments, ATP and WTA tours, as well as Challenger-level tournaments for in-play and live betting. Only cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and USDT, are available for deposits and withdrawals. Thrill rewards every bet with up to 70% rakeback, and tennis bets count toward the 8-tier loyalty program. Pros Cons Legal and safe in India No native app for download Covers all major tennis tournaments Live tennis odds update without delays Low minimum deposit of 10$ #6 Tennis Betting Mobile App in India — Lucky Star For those who want to place bets on tennis with fun and comfort, the Lucky Star app will be a great solution. The app can be used on all Android and iOS devices and it has all the necessary features for comfortable tennis betting. You can place bets in pre-match and live mode, use INR as currency as well as select from many great payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM and cryptocurrencies. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Withdrawals may take some time Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52,863 INR Legal to use in India Lots of great bonuses for tennis Push notifications #7 Tennis Betting Mobile App in India — 1win The 1win app lets you have a pleasantly different experience when betting on tennis. The app does not have any unnecessary or confusing elements which will make the navigation easy. There are quite a lot of different betting markets for tennis both in pre-match and live mode and the odds are also really high so that you can win more with less effort. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR No promo code available Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400 Live updates of all tennis matches Very intuitive design All the most popular tennis betting markets #8 Tennis Betting Mobile App in India — Melbet Melbet is a reputable brand in the online sports betting industry that offers Indian users a reliable and feature-rich mobile app. Versions are available for both Android (APK) and iOS (PWA), so users can easily access all key features from any smartphone. Indian tennis bettors will find a wide selection of tournaments and betting markets here, including both pre-match and live betting. The minimum deposit is INR 45, so the app is accessible to everyone. New users receive a 300% welcome bonus up to INR 50,000, and the promo code SCAFE30 is also available to unlock additional valuable bonuses. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 45 App requires periodic updates Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000 Withdrawals may take some time Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses APK for Android, PWA for iOS Wide range of tennis tournaments and markets Popular Indian payment methods accepted (UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, and others) Live betting with real time updates #9 Tennis Betting Mobile App in India — MegaPari The MegaPari app is free for downloading on both Android and iOS devices alike. It is really easy to use thanks to intuitive navigation and seamless visual design which will make depositing and betting as easy as it can possibly be. All new users get a welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR and you can start betting by depositing just 100 INR. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 100 INR The app requires constant updating Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR Promo code CAFEBONUS Instant deposits and withdrawals with UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank and crypto Great range of tennis tournaments and leagues #10 Tennis Betting Mobile App in India — Parimatch The Parimatch app takes tennis betting in India to a new level. Offering a seamless and engaging experience, the Parimatch mobile app caters to the needs of both casual bettors and avid fans. With a wide range of tennis markets and user-friendly navigation, Parimatch ensures you're in control of your bets. Stay connected to live updates and make informed decisions while enjoying the convenience of betting on the go. Pros Cons Comprehensive Tennis Markets; Regional Restrictions Apply. Interactive User Interface; Live Updates of Every Set; Deposit begins at 200 INR; 150% up to ₹1,05,000; Competitive betting Odds.

How to Choose a Mobile App for Tennis Betting? Choosing the right mobile app for tennis betting requires careful consideration to ensure a satisfying wagering experience. Just follow the below-mentioned guidelines on how to choose a mobile app for tennis betting for the best experience: Research and Reputation: Look for apps with a solid reputation and positive reviews from other bettors. Ensure that the app is licensed and regulated by a valid authority.

Tennis Betting Markets: Ensure the app offers a diverse range of tennis betting markets, including major tournaments and various match types.

User-Friendly Interface: Opt for apps with intuitive interfaces that make navigation and placing bets hassle-free, especially for newcomers.

Live Betting and Streaming: A good app should offer live betting options and possibly live streaming of matches for real-time engagement.

Bonuses and Promotions: Consider apps that provide enticing bonuses, free bets, and promotions tailored to tennis enthusiasts.

Security and Payment Options: Prioritise apps that use secure encryption to protect your personal and financial information. Check for various payment options that suit your preferences.

Mobile Compatibility: Ensure the app is compatible with your device's operating system (Android or iOS) and offers a seamless mobile experience.

Customer Support: A responsive and helpful customer support team is crucial in case you encounter any issues while using the app.

Terms and Conditions: Read the app's terms and conditions to understand their policies regarding withdrawals, bonuses, and any other relevant aspects.

User Experience: Consider apps with a smooth and enjoyable user experience, including quick loading times and easy navigation.

Other Great Tennis Betting Apps to Consider For tennis enthusiasts looking for more options beyond our top 10 list, there are plenty of other fantastic betting apps that offer a great experience. These platforms provide competitive odds, a wide range of markets on all the major tournaments, and user-friendly interfaces. The Paripulse App is known for its extensive sportsbook, covering every professional tennis match you can think of. If you're looking for an app with a strong focus on the Asian market, the Betvisa app and the Satbet app are both excellent. The modern and stylish Bluechip app offers a refreshing user experience. You can also explore the well-established 12bet app and the feature-rich Betwinner app. For a unique design and attractive promotions, the Pin-up app is a great option. Lastly, the Baji app and the reliable Bettilt app are also fantastic choices for betting on tennis in India.

How to Download a Tennis Betting App for Android? If you're ready to embark on a tennis betting adventure through your Android device, follow these steps for download a tennis betting app for Android: Select a Trusted Source: Visit the official website of the tennis betting app you're interested in or explore reputable app stores like Google Play Store. Enable Unknown Sources: Before downloading from the official website, ensure that your device allows installations from unknown sources. Visit the Website: If downloading from the official website, navigate to the designated download section for Android devices. Download the App: Click on the provided download link for Android. The app's APK file will start downloading to your device. Install the App: Once the download is complete, find the downloaded APK file in your device's Downloads folder or the designated directory. Tap on the file to initiate the installation process. Permissions: The app will request certain permissions for installation. Review these permissions and grant access to proceed with the installation. Complete Installation: Follow the onscreen instructions to complete the installation process. Once installed, you will find the app icon on your device's home screen or app drawer. Tap on the app icon to launch the tennis betting app. You can now explore the app's features, register or log in, and start placing bets on your favourite tennis matches.

How to Download a Tennis Betting App for iOS? If you're eager to engage in tennis betting on your iPhone, follow these simple steps for download a tennis betting app for iOS: Visit the App Store: Open the App Store on your iOS device. Search for the App: Use the search bar at the top to look for the tennis betting app you're interested in. Select the App: Once you find the app, tap on it to access its details page. Check Compatibility: Make sure the app is compatible with your iOS version and device model. Download the App: Tap the "Get" or "Download" button on the app's details page. You might be asked to confirm your Apple ID or use Face ID/Touch ID for authentication. Install the App: After downloading, the app will automatically start installing on your device. App Icon: Once the installation is complete, you'll see the app's icon on your home screen or within your app drawer.

The Best Tennis Betting Apps for Android in India Get ready to enhance your tennis betting experience with these top-notch Android apps. We've meticulously chosen these apps to offer you a smooth and thrilling avenue for betting on your beloved tennis matches. These apps offer every user a range of features such as competitive odds, best-in-class user interfaces and constant updates to ensure your earning potential always remains high. Here's our list of the best tennis betting apps for Android in India: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

The Best Tennis Betting Apps for iOS in India Elevate your tennis betting experience with these top-rated iOS apps. Carefully designed for Indian players, these apps offer a convenient and fun platform to bet on your favorite tennis matches. Whether you are an experienced player or a newbie, these apps will provide you with a complete experience. All these apps offer seamless UI, competitive odds, best payment methods, and are completely safe and secure. Here's our list of the best tennis betting apps for iOS in India: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

The Best The Australian Open Betting Apps A grand stage of tennis excellence, the Australian Open captivates fans around the world with its intense matches and iconic moments. Enhance your betting experience at this prestigious tournament with the following apps. Offering a wide variety of markets and live updates, these apps will allow you to stay on top of the action, make informed bets and enjoy every exciting match. Here's our selection of the best The Australian Open betting apps: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

The Best Wimbledon Betting Apps Experience the pinnacle of grass court excellence at Wimbledon, a tournament with over 146 years of history. Level up your Wimbledon betting with these apps, carefully selected to make your betting experience even more interesting. Offering a wide selection of markets, real-time updates and a user-friendly interface, these apps provide the ideal platform for betting on iconic Wimbledon matches. Here's our compilation of the best Wimbledon betting apps: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

The Best US Open Betting Apps With a history of over 142 years, the US Open serves as one of the most peculiar tournaments in global sports history with iconic moments and intense clashes. Now, you can elevate your US Open betting experience with these carefully selected apps, each designed to enhance your betting journey. Now, everyone can enjoy wagering on the thrilling US Open matches with the below-listed apps as they offer a plethora of features which assure maximum earning and an experience like never-before. Here's our compilation of the best US Open betting apps: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

The Best The French Open Betting Apps Immerse yourself in the magic of The French Open with these top-tier betting apps. Carefully chosen to elevate your betting experience, these apps offer diverse markets, live updates, and user-friendly interfaces for seamless betting on the iconic matches of The French Open. Here's our compilation of the best The French Open betting apps: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

Live Tennis Betting Apps Experience the thrill of real-time tennis action with live tennis betting apps. Enhance the thrill of live matches by betting the bets with ease and an amazing range of features. Targeted at the gaming markets, these apps offer a dynamic betting experience, allowing you to make decisions based on the evolving dynamics of the match. Explore a variety of online tennis betting apps that will give you the opportunity to interact with your favorite players and matches like never before.

List of Tennis Betting Apps With The Best Odds Maximize your potential winnings with these tennis betting apps that offer some of the best betting odds in the industry. These carefully selected apps provide a wide range of betting markets along with tennis betting odds, giving you an edge when placing your bets. Here's a list of tennis betting apps known for offering the best odds: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

Tennis Betting Tips on App Use the power of technology to improve your tennis betting strategies with dedicated tennis betting tips apps. These apps provide valuable information, expert analysis and predictions to help you make informed tennis betting strategies and decisions. With a user-friendly interface, you can access extensive information on upcoming matches, player performance and historical data to develop your betting strategy. To use tennis betting tips effectively, start by selecting a reputable tips app that aligns with your betting goals. Explore the provided tips and analysis for upcoming matches, taking note of key factors such as player form, head-to-head records, and playing conditions. These insights can guide you in making more calculated bets and increasing your chances of success. Remember that while tennis betting tips apps offer valuable recommendations, no prediction is foolproof. Combining these tips with your own research and understanding of the game can lead to informed bets.

Deposit Methods for Online Tennis Betting When engaging in online tennis betting, having convenient and secure deposit methods is essential for a smooth betting experience. Here are some popular deposit methods for betting that you can use: Credit and Debit Cards: Visa, MasterCard, and other major credit/debit cards are widely accepted for deposits. They offer quick transactions and are commonly used by bettors.

E-Wallets: E-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller provide a secure way to fund your betting account. They offer fast transactions and an added layer of privacy.

Bank Transfers: Direct bank transfers allow you to move funds from your bank account to your betting account. While they might take a bit longer, they are known for their security.

Cryptocurrencies: Some betting sites accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others for deposits. Cryptocurrencies offer anonymity and fast transactions.

Mobile Payment Apps: Mobile payment apps like Google Pay and Apple Pay are becoming more common for online transactions, including betting deposits.

Vouchers: Some platforms offer vouchers that you can purchase from retail locations and then redeem for betting credits.

Online Tennis Betting Apps vs Sites When it comes to engaging in online tennis betting, you have the choice between using dedicated betting apps or accessing betting sites through web browsers. Here's a comparison to help you decide which suits your preferences better: 📱 Tennis Betting Apps 🌏 Tennis Betting Sites Easily accessible on mobile devices, offering a optimized experience. Accessible through web browsers on various devices, including mobile and desktop. Tailored interface for mobile devices, providing intuitive navigation and touch-friendly controls. Interfaces may not be as optimized for mobile devices, requiring more zooming and scrolling. Faster loading times and smoother navigation due to app optimization. Loading times can be slower, especially on mobile devices with weaker internet connections. One-tap access to betting, notifications, and updates directly from your device's home screen. Requires opening a web browser and typing in the site URL every time you want to bet. Requires device storage for app installation. No storage space is required; only an internet connection and browser are needed. Apps automatically update to provide the latest features and improvements. Sites might require manual refreshing to access the latest information. Offers push notifications for personalized updates and promotions. Limited push notifications; you might need to rely on email notifications.

Conclusion by SportsCafe With the list of apps in the article above, any bettor can bet on tennis matches with ease. From major tournaments like The Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and The French Open to the convenience of live betting and expert tips, lots of possibilities awaits avid bettors. The list of top tennis betting apps, each offering distinct features and advantages, highlights the convenience and innovation technology brings to sports betting. Whether you lean towards betting apps tailored for seamless interaction or the versatility of betting sites, the range of options caters to all preferences. Tennis fans can now interact even more closely with their favorite players and matches, making informed bets and enjoying every exciting moment on the court. With easy deposits, competitive odds and expert knowledge, these platforms are suitable for both experienced players and newbies.