Parimatch Horse Racing: How to Bet on the Best Events with an Exclusive Promo Code SCAFE30

Parimatch App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration Parimatch Parimatch has been legally engaged in betting services since its foundation, which is confirmed by the official Curacao license. Indian players can use the official website or the Parimatch mobile betting app. All new Parimatch bettors claim a 150% up to ₹20,000 welcome bonus and if you use our promo code SCAFE30, the bonus will be a welcome bonus up to Rs 30,000! Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹20,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Join Parimatch

Parimatch Welcome Offer for Horse Racing Betting

Parimatch has prepared an exclusive welcome bonus for Indian bettors. As part of the offer, you can get a 150% up to ₹20,000 on your betting account. Every new player who joins horse racing betting at Parimatch can claim it. By using our unique promo code "SCAFE30" during account creation, the joining offer will increase from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000!

To get the most out of Parimatch welcome bonus, check out its terms and conditions below:

The minimum first deposit amount is Rs. q00;

The maximum bonus amount is Rs. 30,000;

The bonus is valid for 14 days after registration.

Wagering is 10x on single bets;

Bets at odds of at least 1.8 are accepted.

Use the Parimatch sports bonus for horse racing betting to significantly increase your winnings at the initial stage and get a great experience.

Exclusive Parimatch Promo Code for Horse Racing up to 30,000 INR

If you are new to Parimatch, don't forget to apply our exclusive horse racing promo code "SCAFE30" when you register. You can take it to increase your welcome bonus and get a 150% bonus of up to Rs 30,000 on sports. To activate a Parimatch promo code, simply enter "SCAFE30" in the appropriate field upon signing up for a new account and then top up your betting balance with a minimum amount of Rs. 200. The promotional offer can be used by new users only once to get benefits from the bookmaker.

Parimatch Horse Racing Betting Tips

There are various betting strategies that can bring winnings and each player chooses his own. This is a great decision, especially if you are going to bet a large amount of money. We have developed a few horse racing tips and predictions that will increase your chances:

Look at the distance, the course of the race;

Consider the form of the jockey and trainer/coaching staff;

Consider the fitness of each horse;

Adopt a betting plan;

Analysis of weather conditions and the playing field;

Read racecourse analysts' predictions on various internet sites and forums;

Use various methods of analysis;

Use the data of Horse Racing prediction odds;

Use software for prediction;

Use machine learning;

Use variable bets;

Watch upcoming horse racing betting matches, and prepare in advance.

If you take some time to prepare, it will definitely increase your probability of winning. Parimatch, by providing you with detailed statistics, only facilitates this.

How to Bet Online on Horse Racing at Parimatch?

It is very easy to bet on Parimatch as the interface of the site is simple and the mechanisms are clear. Here you will find all the official horse racing events to place bets in advance or in LIVE mode and win rupees. Follow the steps to successfully place a horse racing bet:

1 Register Open the Parimatch website and click on Register. Fill in the registration form which will appear on your screen with the necessary information and create an account. Go to website 2 Make a deposit After registration, a deposit session will open, choose your preferred payment method, enter the deposit amount and confirm the transaction. 3 Go to Live Events or Upcoming Matches Find horse racing among the large list of sports disciplines. Click on that sports discipline and you will be taken to a page with all available matches. 4 Select a match From the list of available matches for betting, select the most interesting match and click on it. You will be taken to the match page. 5 Choose the outcome and the odds Each sports match has many outcomes that you can bet on. Each of them has odds that affect the size of your winnings. Choose the most suitable outcome and odds for you. 6 Confirm your bet Once you've decided on your selections, simply enter your bet size and confirm it. Make a bet

Your Parimatch horse racing bet is successfully placed, and all you have to do is wait for the end of the sporting event. Your winnings are automatically credited to your betting account and you can withdraw them at any time.

Parimatch Payment Methods and Depositing Options for Horse Racing

At Parimatch, you have a good choice of payment methods so that you can quickly fund your account in rupees and start betting on horse racing online. The site provides many convenient deposit options, including:

PayTM;

UPI;

PhonePe;

Crypto.

Parimatch does not charge players any commissions, and money is instantly credited to the betting account once the deposit is confirmed.

Exclusive Grand National Promo Code from Parimatch

Parimatch is among the best horse racing betting sites and horse racing betting apps as it features everything an Indian bettor might need for a comfortable experience. So, on the site, you can not only enjoy watching the exciting matches of the Grand National 2023 tournament but also place some winning bets. Bettors can expect high odds, a wide selection of betting options and exclusive bonuses during the playing season. To get the most out of your bets on the Grand National 2023, use our promo code "SCAFE30" to get an increased Parimatch welcome bonus of 150% up to Rs 30,000.

Parimatch Horse Racing App and APK

Parimatch has developed a betting app based on Android for its mobile players. It is available to all players from India for free and includes the full suite of features required for betting on horse racing right on the go. The Parimatch app is perfectly optimized and has a fast download speed, so you won't encounter any delays while betting. You can use it to register, deposit rupees into your account and start winning.

Follow the step-by-step instructions to download and install the Parimatch app on your mobile device:

Open the Parimatch mobile site through any browser on your device; Go to the "Apps" section and select the app version that suits you.; Before downloading the apk-file or app, go to your smartphone settings and allow downloading apps from unknown sources; Complete the apk file download process and open the apk file; Start the app installation process and wait for it to finish.

All done! The Parimatch icon will appear in your smartphone menu. Open the application and start betting on horse racing right from your smartphone!

Parimatch Horse Racing Betting on Different Championships and Tournaments

The availability and popularity of horse racing betting among Indian players ensures high traffic to the Parimatch website. The bookmaker covers many tournaments around the world, of varying fame and scale. Each match is filled with many markets and good odds that you can bet on. Here are some of the popular competitions:

Grand National (UK);

Cheltenham Festival (UK);

The Derby (UK);

Royal Ascot (UK);

South Africa (South Africa);

Kentucky Derby (United States);

Breeder’s Cup (United States);

Irish Grand National (Ireland);

Australia Cup (Australia);

Melbourne Cup (Australia);

AJC Derby (Australia);

The BMW stakes (Australia);

Dubai World Cup (Dubai);

Grand Pix de Paris (Paris);

Prix du Jockey Club (Paris);

Prix de Diane (Paris);

Deutsches Derby (Germany);

Deutschland-Preis (Germany);

Hong Kong Cup (Hong Kong);

Hong Kong Derby (Hong Kong);

Hong Kong Vase (Hong Kong);

Champions Cup (Japan);

Kikuka Sho (Japan);

Tokyo Yushun (Japan);

LvRC Classic (New Zealand);

Easter Handicap (New Zealand);

Auckland Cup (New Zealand).

Live Horse Racing Betting and Live Score at Parimatch

Live horse racing betting at Parimatch is a favorite among Indian players as it allows them to catch high odds during the matches and make high profits. It is also worth noting that the bookmaker provides the opportunity to watch free LIVE broadcasts of good quality during betting. The choice of outcomes in LIVE betting is really huge. On the match page, you can read detailed statistics in order to better predict the winning outcome and increase your chances of winning at Parimatch!

Other Horse Racing Betting Opportunity at Parimatch

Parimatch always has something to offer its Indian bettors for the best experience. In addition to traditional sports betting, you have access to some other options and features, such as:

Parimatch Virtual Horse Racing Betting;

Betting Designer;

Cash Out.

More information about each of these is provided below.

Parimatch Virtual Horse Racing Betting

Although there are fewer fans of virtual sports than traditional sports, you can bet on Parimatch on virtual horse racing. The peculiarity of such virtual competitions is that they take place in a computer simulation, and the outcome of the game is controlled by a random number generator. Although the odds are not as high as in traditional sports, you can bet on virtual horse racing 24 hours a day, so it's a good option for extra income and fun.

Bet Builder

The bet builder is a great feature that allows the bettor to select a series of individual bets and combine them together to create an individual big bet. This bet is considered quite risky, but the odds of it are high. Bet Builder calculates the amount of odds according to all the risks in the betting markets you choose and gives the total odds.

Cash Out

Cash Out Parimatch is a betting feature that gives players more control over their bets and gives them the option to get a refund before the event is over. You can cash out all or part of your bet at any time before the final results. With a Parimatch cash out, the return on any of your bets will be lower than the initial bet. However, the amount will fluctuate during the game, and the final amount will decrease or increase depending on the game results.

Parimatch Horse Racing Odds

Parimatch uses the European odds format, which denotes the probability of winning in decimal numbers. The odds on horse racing are competitive and compiled by Parimatch's best analysts. Each market has its own odds, which directly determine the final payout of your bet. In order to calculate your total profit, multiply your bet amount by the selected odds.

FAQ

We've answered the most popular questions about Parimatch horse racing that Indian players may have. Check them out below to have a greater understanding of the bookmaker.

Is it Legal to Bet on Horse Racing at Parimatch?

Yes, you can place horse racing bets at Parimatch on a legal basis in India. Parimatch is a licensed bookmaker and is regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission. It only provides online access to its services, so it does not violate any local Indian jurisdictions.

Can I Use Rupees for My Horse Racing Bets?

Sure, you can fund your betting account with rupees, win bets on horse racing and then withdraw them from Parimatch in many ways. You can also use other popular currencies if needed.

Can I Withdraw the Parimatch Welcome Bonus for Horse Racing Betting?

You can get a 150% Parimatch bonus of up to Rs 30,000 with our promo code SCAFE30 and use it for horse racing betting. However, in order to successfully withdraw your bonus money, you need to meet a few simple conditions. For more details on the bonus terms, please see the "Parimatch Welcome Offer for Horse Racing Betting" section on this page.