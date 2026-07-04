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Olympics 2024: Games List
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be the XXXIII event, promising an impressive display of athleticism and global unity. Interest in betting on the Olympics is growing around the world, with enthusiasts keen to explore various betting opportunities from athletics to gymnastics. As the games approach, discussions and predictions intensify as fans look for information about he various Olympics betting sites. We will work with you to thoroughly review tips and strategies to better prepare you for the exciting competition ahead.
Archery
Olympic games archery has been a part of the Olympic Games since its introduction in 1900, highlighting precision, focus, and strategic prowess. This sport intrigues bettors due to its blend of skill evaluation and unpredictability, influenced by factors like weather conditions and mental resilience. Betting on archery offers gamblers the opportunity to analyze athletes' techniques, track records, and psychological readiness, providing an immersive experience to predict podium finishes and appreciate the tactical intricacies displayed at the Olympic level. If you can bet on the Olympics, bet on this sport.
Artistic Gymnastics
Olympic gymnastics first appeared at the Olympic Games in 1896. Athletes compete in events such as floor exercise, vault, beam and uneven bars, demonstrating remarkable skill and precision. Its unpredictability, where minor mistakes can significantly impact results, makes it especially intriguing for players looking for exciting competition and strategic opportunities. Gymnastics betting allows fans to delve into the intricacies of routines and predict potential medalists, adding to the excitement of Olympic competition.
Artistic Swimming
Artistic swimming, introduced to the Olympic Games in 1984, combines athleticism, grace, and synchronized movements in captivating water routines. Athletes execute intricate choreography with impressive breath control and artistic flair. This sport appeals to bettors for its technical complexity and the subjective nature of judging, offering both challenges and rewards in predictions. Artistic swimming a popular sport for the 2024 Olympics betting.
Athletics
Olympic Athletics has been a pillar of the Olympic Games since its debut in 1896, featuring a diverse array of track and field events that test speed, strength, and endurance. Athletes excel in disciplines like sprints, hurdles, jumps, throws, and distance running, showcasing exceptional athleticism and determination. This sport appeals to bettors for its straightforward performance metrics and competitive dynamics.
Badminton
Olympic badminton became an Olympic sport in 1992, introducing fast-paced action and strategic gameplay to the global audience. Competitors participate in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches, showcasing agility, power, and precision on the court. Badminton offers an engaging mix of skill evaluation and competitive unpredictability. This makes badminton an exciting sport for players and spectators, with betting adding an extra layer of interest to the Olympic competition.
Basketball
Olympic basketball has been a core part of the Olympic Games since 1936, showcasing fast-paced action and teamwork on a global scale. Betting involves assessing team strengths, individual player performances and tactical approaches to predict game results and potential medal winners. Traditionally, teams such as the USA, Spain, Serbia and Australia are often considered strong contenders in men's basketball due to their history of success in international competition and in the NBA.
Basketball 3x3
Basketball 3x3 made its Olympic debut in 2020, introducing a fast-paced and dynamic version of the game to the global stage. Played with smaller teams on half-courts, it emphasizes agility, quick decision-making, and sharp shooting skills. Assessing team dynamics, individual player capabilities, and adaptability to the format's fast pace and distinct rules adds an engaging element to Olympic basketball. You can always make Olympic sports betting on one of the sites from our rating.
Beach Volleyball
Olympic beach volleyball was added to the Olympic roster in 1996, offering a dynamic and visually striking variant of the game played on sandy courts. Teams of two athletes compete, showcasing athleticism, teamwork, and strategic play in different weather conditions. Matches are fast-paced and intense, highlighting agility, reflexes, and precise ball control.
Boxing
Olympic boxing has been a part of the Olympic Games since 1904, featuring intense bouts of skill, strategy, and endurance. Participants compete across various weight classes, showcasing agility, power, and defensive tactics in the ring. Matches are highly competitive, with fighters aiming to outperform their opponents under strict Olympic rules. Boxing provides a strategic platform for analysis and prediction.
Breaking
Breaking, also known as breakdancing, will make its Olympic debut in 2024, showcasing its dynamic and expressive style on the global stage. Athletes will demonstrate agility, creativity, and rhythmic mastery in head-to-head battles, performing a series of dynamic moves and choreographed routines. Breaking presents a new and exciting opportunity for gamblers. There are usually high Olympics betting odds in this sport.
Canoe Slalom
Olympic canoe slalom has been part of the Olympic Games since 1972 and is a challenging water sport that combines speed, precision and agility. Athletes navigate rough waters through a series of gates, demonstrating their skills in paddling and strategic decision-making under pressure. Olympic slalom betting provides an opportunity to learn about athletes' performances and make educated predictions based on their technical skills and ability to adapt to changing river conditions.
Canoe Sprint
Canoe sprint has been a part of the Olympic Games since 1936, highlighting speed, endurance, and precise paddling techniques. Athletes compete in flatwater races across different distances, demonstrating their strength and tactical skills. For bettors, Canoe sprint provides a chance to analyze race strategies, assess participants' form, and review past performances to predict outcomes and potential medal winners. We expect high 2024 Olympics betting odds for this sport.
Cycling Bmx Freestyle
Cycling BMX Freestyle made its Olympic debut in 2020, bringing an energetic sport to the forefront. Athletes perform acrobatic tricks and stunts on BMX bikes, demonstrating creativity, skill, and control. Cycling BMX Freestyle offers the opportunity to evaluate riders' technical abilities, consistency, and performance under pressure to predict event outcomes. Summer Olympics betting includes this exciting sport.
Cycling Bmx Racing
Cycling BMX Racing has been part of the Olympic Games since 2008, featuring high-speed races on challenging dirt tracks. Riders navigate jumps, tight turns, and obstacles, showcasing their speed, agility, and strategic racing skills. Betting on Olympic Games BMX Racing provides the opportunity to examine competitors' track records, starting techniques, and ability to handle intense pressure to predict race outcomes.
Cycling Mountain Bike
Cycling Mountain Bike has been part of the Olympic Games since 1996, featuring demanding off-road racing. Athletes navigate rough terrains, steep climbs, and rapid descents, showcasing their endurance, technical skills, and strategic planning. The sport's challenging and unpredictable nature adds excitement to the Olympics, attracting both fans and bettors to its intense competition.
Cycling Road
Cycling Road has been part of the Olympic Games since their modern inception in 1896. This sport emphasizes endurance, speed, and strategic teamwork, with athletes competing in both individual and team events over long-distance courses.
Cycling Track
Cycling Track has been featured in the Olympic Games since 1896, showcasing high-speed races on oval tracks. Athletes compete in various events, such as sprints, team pursuits, and time trials, demonstrating their speed, precision, and strategic planning. The sport's fast-paced and tactical nature makes it an appealing option for betting, drawing interest from both fans and bettors.
Diving
Diving has been a part of the Olympic Games since 1904, featuring athletes' precision, grace, and control. Competitors execute a series of acrobatic dives from heights like the 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform, showcasing their technical skill and artistry. The sport's blend of technical complexity and artistic expression makes it an engaging option for betting, appealing to both fans and bettors. Olympics sports betting on diving is always exciting and profitable.
Equestrian
Equestrian sports debuted in the Olympic Games in 1900, showcasing the partnership between riders and their horses across disciplines like dressage, show jumping, and eventing. Athletes display precision, skill, and control as they navigate complex courses and execute intricate movements. The sport's blend of athleticism, strategy, and the unique bond between rider and horse makes it a compelling option for betting.
Fencing
Fencing has been a core Olympic sport since the inception of the modern Games in 1896. Athletes engage in strategic duels with swords, showcasing precision, agility, and tactical prowess across three disciplines: foil, épée, and sabre. Olympic games fencing offers opportunities to evaluate fencers' techniques, competitive records, and mental fortitude to predict match outcomes.
Football
Football, a fixture at the Olympic Games since 1900, showcases fast-paced matches where teams vie to score goals through skill, teamwork, and strategy. Football presents opportunities to consider team form, player performances, and match dynamics to predict outcomes. As for the favorites for the 2024 Olympics, teams like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, and Spain are often considered frontrunners.
Golf
Golf returned to the Olympic Games in 2016 after a 112-year absence, featuring individual stroke-play events for both men and women. Participants compete on meticulously designed courses, showcasing their precision, strategic thinking, and mental resilience. The sport's global appeal and the prestige of Olympic competition make it an enticing option for olympic betting.
Handball
Handball was first introduced to the Olympics in 1936, showcasing a dynamic team sport played with skill, speed, and physicality. Teams of seven players compete to score goals by throwing a ball into the opponent's net, combining elements of basketball, soccer, and water polo. As for the favorites for the 2024 Olympics, teams like Denmark, France, and Norway are often considered strong contenders.
Hockey
Olympic games field hockey has been part of the Olympic Games since 1908, featuring a dynamic team sport played on grass or artificial turf. Teams of eleven players aim to score goals by maneuvering a ball into the opponent's net using hockey sticks, emphasizing speed, skill, and strategic play. For the 2024 olympics prediction, teams such as Australia, the Netherlands, and Belgium are favored contenders.
Judo
Judo has been an integral part of the Olympic Games since 1964, showcasing a martial art that emphasizes grappling and throwing techniques. Athletes compete to score points by executing precise throws or immobilizing their opponents on the ground.
Marathon Swimming
Marathon swimming became an Olympic sport in 2008, featuring open-water races covering distances up to 10 kilometers. Athletes compete in natural bodies of water, showcasing endurance, strategy, and mental fortitude. The sport offers a compelling spectacle for both spectators and bettors, with its unpredictable nature and strategic race dynamics adding excitement and intrigue to Olympic competition.
Modern Pentathlon
Olympic games modern pentathlon, introduced to the Olympics in 1912, combines five distinct disciplines: fencing, swimming, horse riding (show jumping), running, and shooting. Athletes demonstrate versatility, endurance, and skill across these varied events, showcasing their ability to excel in both physical and technical challenges. Analyzing competitors' performances across multiple disciplines and their overall consistency becomes pivotal in predicting outcomes.
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Rhythmic Gymnastics debuted at the Olympics in 1984, showcasing athletes' elegant and expressive routines performed with hoops, ribbons, balls, clubs, and ropes. Competitors blend dance, flexibility, and choreography to deliver captivating performances judged on technical execution, artistic interpretation, and difficulty. Bettors evaluate ' precision, creativity, and past performances to predict outcomes.
Rowing
Rowing has been a part of the Olympic Games since its modern inception in 1896, featuring races across various boat classes spanning distances from 200 meters to 2,000 meters. Athletes showcase strength, endurance, and precise teamwork as they navigate their boats through water courses. Olympic games rowing provides a dynamic and physically demanding spectacle, blending strategy, athleticism, and competitive spirit in the Olympic arena.
Rugby Sevens
Rugby Sevens made its Olympic debut in 2016, featuring fast-paced matches played with seven players per team on a full-sized rugby field. Athletes demonstrate speed, agility, and tactical prowess in matches consisting of two seven-minute halves. Analyzing team form, player fitness, and past performances is crucial in predicting match outcomes.
Sailing
Olympic games Sailing has been an Olympic sport since its inception in 1896, featuring diverse boat classes competing in disciplines such as dinghy racing and windsurfing. Athletes showcase their sailing proficiency, strategic abilities, and adeptness in navigating varying wind and water conditions. To make informed 2024 Olympics predictions on race outcomes, individuals consider factors such as wind shifts, ocean currents, and competitors' track records.
Shooting
Shooting has been a core sport in the Olympic Games since 1896, requiring precision marksmanship with rifles, pistols, and shotguns across various disciplines. Athletes showcase exceptional focus, technique, and control as they aim for accuracy in different shooting events. Understanding factors such as weather conditions, shooting range nuances, and contenders’ past performances is crucial in 2024 olympics betting.
Skateboarding
Skateboarding debuted in the Olympics in 2020, featuring competitions in street and park disciplines. Athletes showcase their creativity, technical skill, and style as they perform tricks on ramps, rails, and obstacles. Analyzing participants' consistency, innovation in trick execution, and familiarity with competition formats is crucial for making informed predictions. Skateboarding injects a youthful and dynamic energy into the Olympic Games.
Sport Climbing
Sport Climbing joined the Olympics in 2020, featuring three disciplines: speed climbing, bouldering, and lead climbing. Athletes demonstrate their strength, agility, and problem-solving skills on challenging routes set on artificial climbing walls. Understanding competitors' strengths in each discipline, their past performances, and adaptability to varying conditions is crucial for making predictions.
Surfing
Olympic games Surfing made its Olympic debut in 2020, featuring athletes navigating waves on shortboards. Competitors showcase their skill in maneuvering on varying wave conditions, judged on technique, speed, and flow. Knowing how surfers adjust to varied wave conditions, their previous competition records, and the impact of weather is essential for making well-informed predictions.
Swimming
Swimming has been a cornerstone of the Olympic Games since its modern inception in 1896, encompassing a wide range of events from freestyle and butterfly to breaststroke and medley. Athletes demonstrate exceptional speed, endurance, and technique as they race against each other and the clock in Olympic pools. Notably, Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, achieved unparalleled success with 23 gold medals across his Olympic career, showcasing dominance in multiple swimming disciplines.
Table Tennis
Table Tennis, introduced to the Olympics in 1988, features intense matches of precision and speed on small tables with paddles and a lightweight ball. At the 2024 Olympics, favorites for medals are likely to include powerhouse nations like China, known for their consistent dominance in the sport, along with emerging talents from other competitive countries aiming to challenge for podium positions.
Taekwondo
Olympic games Taekwondo, introduced as an Olympic sport in 2000, involves dynamic and precise martial arts techniques such as kicks, punches, and blocks. Athletes compete in sparring matches, aiming to score points by landing strikes on their opponents' body or headgear. The sport emphasizes agility, strategy, and mental fortitude, with contenders displaying both offensive flair and defensive skills.
Tennis
Tennis has been a core sport in the Olympic Games since its reintroduction in 1988, featuring singles and doubles competitions on hard, grass, or clay courts. Athletes showcase their skills in powerful serves, precise groundstrokes, and strategic play across matches that can extend over several sets. At the 2024 Olympics, top-ranked players from around the world are expected to compete for medals, with nations like Serbia, Spain, and the United States typically fielding strong contenders in both men's and women's events.
Trampoline
Trampoline gymnastics, introduced to the Olympics in 2000, features athletes performing acrobatic maneuvers while bouncing on a trampoline. Competitors display aerial skills, including flips, twists, and somersaults, judged on execution, difficulty, and height. The sport requires exceptional coordination, strength, and precision in executing routines that combine athleticism with artistic flair.
Triathlon
Olympic games Triathlon, included in the Olympics since 2000, combines swimming, cycling, and running into a single endurance event. Athletes compete in sequence, starting with a swim, followed by a bike ride, and concluding with a run, all without breaks between disciplines. The sport demands not only physical endurance but also strategic pacing and transitions between events. At the Olympic level, competitors from countries with strong triathlon traditions, such as the United States, Great Britain, and Australia, often emerge as favorites.
Volleyball
Volleyball has been a staple of the Olympic Games since 1964, featuring teams of six players on each side competing to score points by grounding a ball on the opposing team's court. Athletes showcase athleticism, teamwork, and strategic play in both indoor and beach volleyball formats. At the 2024 Olympics odds, nations like Brazil and the United States are expected to field formidable teams, with intense competition anticipated in both men's and women's events on the global stage.
Water Polo
Olympic games Water polo, introduced to the Olympics in 1900, is a dynamic team sport played in a pool between two teams of seven players each. Athletes demonstrate strong swimming skills, agility, and tactical prowess as they aim to score goals by throwing a ball into the opposing team's net. The sport combines physical endurance with strategic planning, making it a compelling spectacle for spectators and a challenging endeavor for participants competing at the highest level of international competition.
Weightlifting
Olympic games Weightlifting, part of the modern Olympics since its debut in 1896, highlights athletes' strength and technique in lifting heavy barbells. Competitors aim to lift the maximum weight in two lifts: the snatch and the clean and jerk. This sport demands rigorous physical conditioning, precise technique, and mental fortitude. Olympics betting on weightlifting adds excitement as spectators can analyze competitors' form, training performances, and competition records to predict outcomes.
Wrestling
Wrestling, an ancient sport revived for the modern Olympics in 1896, features intense physical competition between two athletes grappling to gain control and pin their opponent or score points. It demands strength, agility, and tactical skill, with matches unfolding across various weight classes and styles such as freestyle and Greco-Roman. The sport's direct and physical nature makes it compelling for both spectators and fans of olympic sports betting.