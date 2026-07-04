Sportscafe is a trusted source of sports news. It has established itself as a platform for complete and reliable information. As the 2024 Olympics approaches, taking place from Friday 26 July 2024 to Sunday 11 August 2024, our list of the best betting sites will be essential for those looking to get involved in betting on the Olympics. Based on our extensive experience, we have conducted in-depth research and included only reliable bookmakers in our top list that are fully licensed and legalized throughout India. Trust Sportscafe for your 2024 Olympics betting needs and enjoy the best experience!

Best Olympic Games Betting Sites

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Stake is a go-to platform for betting on the Olympic Games, offering coverage of all major events. The brand is known for its high odds and a variety of unique markets, allowing users to bet on medal counts, individual event winners, and country performances. Stake also provides detailed statistics for each sport, ensuring bettors have the data needed to make informed decisions. Stake has established itself as a trusted choice for Olympic betting.

If you want to bet on the Olympic Games, you should choose 1win , a gaming platform that has been popular among Indian punters for many years and has an impeccable reputation. What makes 1win special is that it operates under the Curaçao gambling license and takes care of the safety of its customers, while paying just as much attention to the markets and types of bets, especially with regards to the Olympic games.

Paripesa is a gambling platform that has been providing its gambling services to users from India since 2019 on extremely favorable terms. The bookmaker is famous for its rich variety of sports destinations that are available for betting, and including you will have the unique opportunity to bet on the Olympic Games. Olympic fans will definitely appreciate the rich variety of markets and bet types available, as well as the extremely high odds. Also if you want to follow the events of the Olympic Games and bet live, Paripesa offers daily live streaming in high definition. And if you want to bet on the Olympic Games in one click, you will have the opportunity to download and install the Paripesa app in India in 2024.

Mostbet is one of the most renowned bookmakers that provide users from India in 2024 with the opportunity to place daily sports bets at extremely favorable odds. Mostbet offers more than 30 sports to bet on, as well as the ability to register bets on events such as the Olympics, which are particularly popular. Unique markets and bet types are available on the platform, as well as daily live streaming of events from the Olympic Games series, including all the sports involved. Mostbet is licensed by Curaçao and is also customer-centric for the Indian market, so you can easily translate the platform into Hindi and use INR as the main currency.

Dafabet offers users a full range of options for comfortable 2024 Olympic betting. The brand is perfectly adapted to the needs of Indian bettors, so players will receive the highest level of service with the option of using Hindi for navigation and rupees for money transactions. The company has also launched a feature-rich Dafabet app to take the user experience to the next level. An exclusive welcome bonus of 200% up to Rs. 20,000 awaits every new user from India.

Melbet is one of the largest and most popular online betting platforms in India. The bookmaker has a Curaçao license 8048/JAZ, which confirms its legality and reliability. Melbet offers a wide range of sports during the Olympic Games, on which you can bet in LINE and LIVE modes. Popular payment systems in India, including e-wallets, bank transfers and cryptocurrency, are available for deposits and withdrawals. All new users receive a guaranteed welcome bonus of 150% up to Rs 40,000.

Parimatch is a well-known brand with more than 1 million users worldwide and in India. It has been providing a quality sports betting experience for over 25 years. The bookmaker is known for its competitive odds, user-friendly interface and 24/7 customer support. Parimatch also provides extensive betting options on the Olympic Games, targeting fans of a wide variety of sports disciplines. New users can also benefit from a generous 450% welcome bonus of up to Rs. 50,000.

❌ Sometimes it can take up to 12 hours to withdraw your winnings

Olympic fans from India have a great opportunity to start betting and win several times larger amounts, but only if they register bets at Tez888. The bookmaker makes unique offers regarding the Olympic Games: favorable odds, low margins, a variety of markets and bet types, daily live streaming and live betting. Tez888 is also easy to navigate and the platform can be fully translated into Hindi for your maximum convenience.

Batery is a leading online betting site in India with over 500,000 active users, offering a wide range of Olympic betting options. It provides only legal online services as it is regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission. The company offers a good website as well as the Batery mobile app , which makes betting via smartphone more convenient. You will also be pleased with the number of payment systems available for INR deposits and withdrawals, an excellent casino section and a great 24/7 support team.

Founded in 2018, 4rabet is mainly aimed at the Indian audience. The site knows and complies with Indian laws and operates under an international Curacao license, which guarantees timely and full payouts, transparent transactions and a secure betting process. 4rabet is one of the best betting sites in India, so Olympic sports fans will be pleased to know that they have good coverage of all the events. What's more, you can place multiple types of bets (single, combo, system) to maximize your winnings. All new users can get a great 700% welcome bonus of up to Rs. 20,000.

If you are looking for the best platforms to bet on the Olympics, our carefully selected list of the top 10 best olympics betting sites in India is what you need.

Betting on the Olympics Games is not only an exciting way to enjoy your favorite sport, but also a great opportunity to make a profit from the bookmaker. Choosing the best olympics betting sites requires careful consideration of several key factors to ensure a safe, enjoyable and profitable betting experience. Here are the main criteria you should pay attention to:

Understanding and finding the best odds is crucial for successful olympic betting. Betting odds reflect the likelihood of an outcome and directly affect the potential payout. Different bookmakers offer different odds, so comparing them will help you maximize your winnings. Here are the best bookmakers known for offering competitive 2024 olympics odds:

Many betting sites offer special bonuses during the Olympics Games to attract new users and reward loyal customers. These bonuses can range from welcome bonuses and free bets to increased odds and cashbacks, providing extra value and excitement for summer olympics betting. Check out the current promotions in the table below:

The Summer Olympic Games bring together a diversity of sports disciplines, reflecting many aspects of physical activity and competitive spirit. Among the most popular sports to place a bet on are the following:

Olympics 2024: Games List

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be the XXXIII event, promising an impressive display of athleticism and global unity. Interest in betting on the Olympics is growing around the world, with enthusiasts keen to explore various betting opportunities from athletics to gymnastics. As the games approach, discussions and predictions intensify as fans look for information about he various Olympics betting sites. We will work with you to thoroughly review tips and strategies to better prepare you for the exciting competition ahead.

Archery Olympic games archery has been a part of the Olympic Games since its introduction in 1900, highlighting precision, focus, and strategic prowess. This sport intrigues bettors due to its blend of skill evaluation and unpredictability, influenced by factors like weather conditions and mental resilience. Betting on archery offers gamblers the opportunity to analyze athletes' techniques, track records, and psychological readiness, providing an immersive experience to predict podium finishes and appreciate the tactical intricacies displayed at the Olympic level. If you can bet on the Olympics, bet on this sport.

Artistic Gymnastics Olympic gymnastics first appeared at the Olympic Games in 1896. Athletes compete in events such as floor exercise, vault, beam and uneven bars, demonstrating remarkable skill and precision. Its unpredictability, where minor mistakes can significantly impact results, makes it especially intriguing for players looking for exciting competition and strategic opportunities. Gymnastics betting allows fans to delve into the intricacies of routines and predict potential medalists, adding to the excitement of Olympic competition.

Artistic Swimming Artistic swimming, introduced to the Olympic Games in 1984, combines athleticism, grace, and synchronized movements in captivating water routines. Athletes execute intricate choreography with impressive breath control and artistic flair. This sport appeals to bettors for its technical complexity and the subjective nature of judging, offering both challenges and rewards in predictions. Artistic swimming a popular sport for the 2024 Olympics betting.

Athletics Olympic Athletics has been a pillar of the Olympic Games since its debut in 1896, featuring a diverse array of track and field events that test speed, strength, and endurance. Athletes excel in disciplines like sprints, hurdles, jumps, throws, and distance running, showcasing exceptional athleticism and determination. This sport appeals to bettors for its straightforward performance metrics and competitive dynamics.

Badminton Olympic badminton became an Olympic sport in 1992, introducing fast-paced action and strategic gameplay to the global audience. Competitors participate in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches, showcasing agility, power, and precision on the court. Badminton offers an engaging mix of skill evaluation and competitive unpredictability. This makes badminton an exciting sport for players and spectators, with betting adding an extra layer of interest to the Olympic competition.

Basketball Olympic basketball has been a core part of the Olympic Games since 1936, showcasing fast-paced action and teamwork on a global scale. Betting involves assessing team strengths, individual player performances and tactical approaches to predict game results and potential medal winners. Traditionally, teams such as the USA, Spain, Serbia and Australia are often considered strong contenders in men's basketball due to their history of success in international competition and in the NBA.

Basketball 3x3 Basketball 3x3 made its Olympic debut in 2020, introducing a fast-paced and dynamic version of the game to the global stage. Played with smaller teams on half-courts, it emphasizes agility, quick decision-making, and sharp shooting skills. Assessing team dynamics, individual player capabilities, and adaptability to the format's fast pace and distinct rules adds an engaging element to Olympic basketball. You can always make Olympic sports betting on one of the sites from our rating.

Beach Volleyball Olympic beach volleyball was added to the Olympic roster in 1996, offering a dynamic and visually striking variant of the game played on sandy courts. Teams of two athletes compete, showcasing athleticism, teamwork, and strategic play in different weather conditions. Matches are fast-paced and intense, highlighting agility, reflexes, and precise ball control.

Boxing Olympic boxing has been a part of the Olympic Games since 1904, featuring intense bouts of skill, strategy, and endurance. Participants compete across various weight classes, showcasing agility, power, and defensive tactics in the ring. Matches are highly competitive, with fighters aiming to outperform their opponents under strict Olympic rules. Boxing provides a strategic platform for analysis and prediction.

Breaking Breaking, also known as breakdancing, will make its Olympic debut in 2024, showcasing its dynamic and expressive style on the global stage. Athletes will demonstrate agility, creativity, and rhythmic mastery in head-to-head battles, performing a series of dynamic moves and choreographed routines. Breaking presents a new and exciting opportunity for gamblers. There are usually high Olympics betting odds in this sport.

Canoe Slalom Olympic canoe slalom has been part of the Olympic Games since 1972 and is a challenging water sport that combines speed, precision and agility. Athletes navigate rough waters through a series of gates, demonstrating their skills in paddling and strategic decision-making under pressure. Olympic slalom betting provides an opportunity to learn about athletes' performances and make educated predictions based on their technical skills and ability to adapt to changing river conditions.

Canoe Sprint Canoe sprint has been a part of the Olympic Games since 1936, highlighting speed, endurance, and precise paddling techniques. Athletes compete in flatwater races across different distances, demonstrating their strength and tactical skills. For bettors, Canoe sprint provides a chance to analyze race strategies, assess participants' form, and review past performances to predict outcomes and potential medal winners. We expect high 2024 Olympics betting odds for this sport.

Cycling Bmx Freestyle Cycling BMX Freestyle made its Olympic debut in 2020, bringing an energetic sport to the forefront. Athletes perform acrobatic tricks and stunts on BMX bikes, demonstrating creativity, skill, and control. Cycling BMX Freestyle offers the opportunity to evaluate riders' technical abilities, consistency, and performance under pressure to predict event outcomes. Summer Olympics betting includes this exciting sport.

Cycling Bmx Racing Cycling BMX Racing has been part of the Olympic Games since 2008, featuring high-speed races on challenging dirt tracks. Riders navigate jumps, tight turns, and obstacles, showcasing their speed, agility, and strategic racing skills. Betting on Olympic Games BMX Racing provides the opportunity to examine competitors' track records, starting techniques, and ability to handle intense pressure to predict race outcomes.

Cycling Mountain Bike Cycling Mountain Bike has been part of the Olympic Games since 1996, featuring demanding off-road racing. Athletes navigate rough terrains, steep climbs, and rapid descents, showcasing their endurance, technical skills, and strategic planning. The sport's challenging and unpredictable nature adds excitement to the Olympics, attracting both fans and bettors to its intense competition.

Cycling Road Cycling Road has been part of the Olympic Games since their modern inception in 1896. This sport emphasizes endurance, speed, and strategic teamwork, with athletes competing in both individual and team events over long-distance courses.

Cycling Track Cycling Track has been featured in the Olympic Games since 1896, showcasing high-speed races on oval tracks. Athletes compete in various events, such as sprints, team pursuits, and time trials, demonstrating their speed, precision, and strategic planning. The sport's fast-paced and tactical nature makes it an appealing option for betting, drawing interest from both fans and bettors.

Diving Diving has been a part of the Olympic Games since 1904, featuring athletes' precision, grace, and control. Competitors execute a series of acrobatic dives from heights like the 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform, showcasing their technical skill and artistry. The sport's blend of technical complexity and artistic expression makes it an engaging option for betting, appealing to both fans and bettors. Olympics sports betting on diving is always exciting and profitable.

Equestrian Equestrian sports debuted in the Olympic Games in 1900, showcasing the partnership between riders and their horses across disciplines like dressage, show jumping, and eventing. Athletes display precision, skill, and control as they navigate complex courses and execute intricate movements. The sport's blend of athleticism, strategy, and the unique bond between rider and horse makes it a compelling option for betting.

Fencing Fencing has been a core Olympic sport since the inception of the modern Games in 1896. Athletes engage in strategic duels with swords, showcasing precision, agility, and tactical prowess across three disciplines: foil, épée, and sabre. Olympic games fencing offers opportunities to evaluate fencers' techniques, competitive records, and mental fortitude to predict match outcomes.

Football Football, a fixture at the Olympic Games since 1900, showcases fast-paced matches where teams vie to score goals through skill, teamwork, and strategy. Football presents opportunities to consider team form, player performances, and match dynamics to predict outcomes. As for the favorites for the 2024 Olympics, teams like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, and Spain are often considered frontrunners.

Golf Golf returned to the Olympic Games in 2016 after a 112-year absence, featuring individual stroke-play events for both men and women. Participants compete on meticulously designed courses, showcasing their precision, strategic thinking, and mental resilience. The sport's global appeal and the prestige of Olympic competition make it an enticing option for olympic betting.

Handball Handball was first introduced to the Olympics in 1936, showcasing a dynamic team sport played with skill, speed, and physicality. Teams of seven players compete to score goals by throwing a ball into the opponent's net, combining elements of basketball, soccer, and water polo. As for the favorites for the 2024 Olympics, teams like Denmark, France, and Norway are often considered strong contenders.

Hockey Olympic games field hockey has been part of the Olympic Games since 1908, featuring a dynamic team sport played on grass or artificial turf. Teams of eleven players aim to score goals by maneuvering a ball into the opponent's net using hockey sticks, emphasizing speed, skill, and strategic play. For the 2024 olympics prediction, teams such as Australia, the Netherlands, and Belgium are favored contenders.

Judo Judo has been an integral part of the Olympic Games since 1964, showcasing a martial art that emphasizes grappling and throwing techniques. Athletes compete to score points by executing precise throws or immobilizing their opponents on the ground.

Marathon Swimming Marathon swimming became an Olympic sport in 2008, featuring open-water races covering distances up to 10 kilometers. Athletes compete in natural bodies of water, showcasing endurance, strategy, and mental fortitude. The sport offers a compelling spectacle for both spectators and bettors, with its unpredictable nature and strategic race dynamics adding excitement and intrigue to Olympic competition.

Modern Pentathlon Olympic games modern pentathlon, introduced to the Olympics in 1912, combines five distinct disciplines: fencing, swimming, horse riding (show jumping), running, and shooting. Athletes demonstrate versatility, endurance, and skill across these varied events, showcasing their ability to excel in both physical and technical challenges. Analyzing competitors' performances across multiple disciplines and their overall consistency becomes pivotal in predicting outcomes.

Rhythmic Gymnastics Rhythmic Gymnastics debuted at the Olympics in 1984, showcasing athletes' elegant and expressive routines performed with hoops, ribbons, balls, clubs, and ropes. Competitors blend dance, flexibility, and choreography to deliver captivating performances judged on technical execution, artistic interpretation, and difficulty. Bettors evaluate ' precision, creativity, and past performances to predict outcomes.

Rowing Rowing has been a part of the Olympic Games since its modern inception in 1896, featuring races across various boat classes spanning distances from 200 meters to 2,000 meters. Athletes showcase strength, endurance, and precise teamwork as they navigate their boats through water courses. Olympic games rowing provides a dynamic and physically demanding spectacle, blending strategy, athleticism, and competitive spirit in the Olympic arena.

Rugby Sevens Rugby Sevens made its Olympic debut in 2016, featuring fast-paced matches played with seven players per team on a full-sized rugby field. Athletes demonstrate speed, agility, and tactical prowess in matches consisting of two seven-minute halves. Analyzing team form, player fitness, and past performances is crucial in predicting match outcomes.

Sailing Olympic games Sailing has been an Olympic sport since its inception in 1896, featuring diverse boat classes competing in disciplines such as dinghy racing and windsurfing. Athletes showcase their sailing proficiency, strategic abilities, and adeptness in navigating varying wind and water conditions. To make informed 2024 Olympics predictions on race outcomes, individuals consider factors such as wind shifts, ocean currents, and competitors' track records.

Shooting Shooting has been a core sport in the Olympic Games since 1896, requiring precision marksmanship with rifles, pistols, and shotguns across various disciplines. Athletes showcase exceptional focus, technique, and control as they aim for accuracy in different shooting events. Understanding factors such as weather conditions, shooting range nuances, and contenders’ past performances is crucial in 2024 olympics betting.

Skateboarding Skateboarding debuted in the Olympics in 2020, featuring competitions in street and park disciplines. Athletes showcase their creativity, technical skill, and style as they perform tricks on ramps, rails, and obstacles. Analyzing participants' consistency, innovation in trick execution, and familiarity with competition formats is crucial for making informed predictions. Skateboarding injects a youthful and dynamic energy into the Olympic Games.

Sport Climbing Sport Climbing joined the Olympics in 2020, featuring three disciplines: speed climbing, bouldering, and lead climbing. Athletes demonstrate their strength, agility, and problem-solving skills on challenging routes set on artificial climbing walls. Understanding competitors' strengths in each discipline, their past performances, and adaptability to varying conditions is crucial for making predictions.

Surfing Olympic games Surfing made its Olympic debut in 2020, featuring athletes navigating waves on shortboards. Competitors showcase their skill in maneuvering on varying wave conditions, judged on technique, speed, and flow. Knowing how surfers adjust to varied wave conditions, their previous competition records, and the impact of weather is essential for making well-informed predictions.

Swimming Swimming has been a cornerstone of the Olympic Games since its modern inception in 1896, encompassing a wide range of events from freestyle and butterfly to breaststroke and medley. Athletes demonstrate exceptional speed, endurance, and technique as they race against each other and the clock in Olympic pools. Notably, Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, achieved unparalleled success with 23 gold medals across his Olympic career, showcasing dominance in multiple swimming disciplines.

Table Tennis Table Tennis, introduced to the Olympics in 1988, features intense matches of precision and speed on small tables with paddles and a lightweight ball. At the 2024 Olympics, favorites for medals are likely to include powerhouse nations like China, known for their consistent dominance in the sport, along with emerging talents from other competitive countries aiming to challenge for podium positions.

Taekwondo Olympic games Taekwondo, introduced as an Olympic sport in 2000, involves dynamic and precise martial arts techniques such as kicks, punches, and blocks. Athletes compete in sparring matches, aiming to score points by landing strikes on their opponents' body or headgear. The sport emphasizes agility, strategy, and mental fortitude, with contenders displaying both offensive flair and defensive skills.

Tennis Tennis has been a core sport in the Olympic Games since its reintroduction in 1988, featuring singles and doubles competitions on hard, grass, or clay courts. Athletes showcase their skills in powerful serves, precise groundstrokes, and strategic play across matches that can extend over several sets. At the 2024 Olympics, top-ranked players from around the world are expected to compete for medals, with nations like Serbia, Spain, and the United States typically fielding strong contenders in both men's and women's events.

Trampoline Trampoline gymnastics, introduced to the Olympics in 2000, features athletes performing acrobatic maneuvers while bouncing on a trampoline. Competitors display aerial skills, including flips, twists, and somersaults, judged on execution, difficulty, and height. The sport requires exceptional coordination, strength, and precision in executing routines that combine athleticism with artistic flair.

Triathlon Olympic games Triathlon, included in the Olympics since 2000, combines swimming, cycling, and running into a single endurance event. Athletes compete in sequence, starting with a swim, followed by a bike ride, and concluding with a run, all without breaks between disciplines. The sport demands not only physical endurance but also strategic pacing and transitions between events. At the Olympic level, competitors from countries with strong triathlon traditions, such as the United States, Great Britain, and Australia, often emerge as favorites.

Volleyball Volleyball has been a staple of the Olympic Games since 1964, featuring teams of six players on each side competing to score points by grounding a ball on the opposing team's court. Athletes showcase athleticism, teamwork, and strategic play in both indoor and beach volleyball formats. At the 2024 Olympics odds, nations like Brazil and the United States are expected to field formidable teams, with intense competition anticipated in both men's and women's events on the global stage.

Water Polo Olympic games Water polo, introduced to the Olympics in 1900, is a dynamic team sport played in a pool between two teams of seven players each. Athletes demonstrate strong swimming skills, agility, and tactical prowess as they aim to score goals by throwing a ball into the opposing team's net. The sport combines physical endurance with strategic planning, making it a compelling spectacle for spectators and a challenging endeavor for participants competing at the highest level of international competition.

Weightlifting Olympic games Weightlifting, part of the modern Olympics since its debut in 1896, highlights athletes' strength and technique in lifting heavy barbells. Competitors aim to lift the maximum weight in two lifts: the snatch and the clean and jerk. This sport demands rigorous physical conditioning, precise technique, and mental fortitude. Olympics betting on weightlifting adds excitement as spectators can analyze competitors' form, training performances, and competition records to predict outcomes.