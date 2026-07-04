Olympic Games Betting Sites in India 2024

Sportscafe is a trusted source of sports news. It has established itself as a platform for complete and reliable information. As the 2024 Olympics approaches, taking place from Friday 26 July 2024 to Sunday 11 August 2024, our list of the best betting sites will be essential for those looking to get involved in betting on the Olympics. Based on our extensive experience, we have conducted in-depth research and included only reliable bookmakers in our top list that are fully licensed and legalized throughout India. Trust Sportscafe for your 2024 Olympics betting needs and enjoy the best experience!

Best Olympic Games Betting Sites

Sportscafe has a solid track record of compiling expert ratings of apps and betting sites for various sports disciplines. We have carefully evaluated and listed the best cricket betting sites, best cricket betting apps and best football betting apps, providing detailed information for enthusiasts. These and other rankings you can find on our platform.

Top 10 Olympics Betting Sites in India

If you are looking for the best platforms to bet on the Olympics, our carefully selected list of the top 10 best olympics betting sites in India is what you need.

Rank Rating Bonus Link
#1

4rabet

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 60,000

Promocode

SCAFE230

 Join 4rabetRead Review
#2

Batery

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 20,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Join BateryRead Review
#3

Tez888

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 7,500

Promocode

No Promo

 Join Tez888Read Review
#4

Parimatch

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 50,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Join ParimatchRead Review
#5

Melbet

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 20,000

Promocode

SCAFE30

 Join MelbetRead Review
#6

Dafabet

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 20,000

Promocode

No Promo

 Join DafabetRead Review
#7

Mostbet

4.4

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 34,000

Promocode

MOSTIN

 Join MostbetRead Review
#8

Paripesa

4.3

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to INR 12,000

Promocode

SCAFEPARI

 Join ParipesaRead Review
#9

1win

4.2

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

INR 80,400

Promocode

SCAFE145

 Join 1winRead Review
#10

Stake

4.1

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% INR 1,000,000

Promocode

SPORTSCAFE

 Join StakeRead Review

We have selected these sites through a detailed evaluation process to provide you with the most reliable and rewarding betting experience on the upcoming games. You can see them all here:

#1 Olympic Sport Betting Site — 4rabet

4rabet enhances your Olympic betting experience with user-friendly features and competitive odds.

Founded in 2018, 4rabet is mainly aimed at the Indian audience. The site knows and complies with Indian laws and operates under an international Curacao license, which guarantees timely and full payouts, transparent transactions and a secure betting process. 4rabet is one of the best betting sites in India, so Olympic sports fans will be pleased to know that they have good coverage of all the events. What's more, you can place multiple types of bets (single, combo, system) to maximize your winnings. All new users can get a great 700% welcome bonus of up to Rs. 20,000.

4rabet Advantages and Disadvantages

Pros

Cons

✅ LIVE streaming and statistics

❌ Not many payment options available

✅ Various bonuses and promotions for betting

✅ Great environment for use INR

✅ 24/7 support team

✅ Well-optimized 4rabet app for Android and iOS

#2 Betting Site on Olympics — Batery

Batery offers a seamless betting experience for the Olympic Games, catering to all sports fans.

Batery is a leading online betting site in India with over 500,000 active users, offering a wide range of Olympic betting options. It provides only legal online services as it is regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission. The company offers a good website as well as the Batery mobile app, which makes betting via smartphone more convenient. You will also be pleased with the number of payment systems available for INR deposits and withdrawals, an excellent casino section and a great 24/7 support team.

Batery Advantages and Disadvantages

Pros

Cons

✅ Opportunity to watch live streaming

❌ The bonus wagering requirements are quite high

✅ Nice 200% welcome bonus of up to Rs. 25,000

✅ Clean reputation

✅ Fast and secure deposits and withdrawals

✅ High-security level

#3 Olympic Games Betting Site — Tez888

Tez888 offers the best odds for Olympic betting.

Olympic fans from India have a great opportunity to start betting and win several times larger amounts, but only if they register bets at Tez888. The bookmaker makes unique offers regarding the Olympic Games: favorable odds, low margins, a variety of markets and bet types, daily live streaming and live betting. Tez888 is also easy to navigate and the platform can be fully translated into Hindi for your maximum convenience.

Tez888 Advantages and Disadvantages

Pros

Cons

✅ Mobile application for Android and iOS devices is available for download and installation

❌ Sometimes it can take up to 12 hours to withdraw your winnings

✅ Minimum deposit is 500 INR

✅ Licensed by Curacao

✅ Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 7,500

#4 Olympic Betting Site — Parimatch

Parimatch is a top choice for Olympic betting thanks to a diverse range of betting markets and excellent reputation.

Parimatch is a well-known brand with more than 1 million users worldwide and in India. It has been providing a quality sports betting experience for over 25 years. The bookmaker is known for its competitive odds, user-friendly interface and 24/7 customer support. Parimatch also provides extensive betting options on the Olympic Games, targeting fans of a wide variety of sports disciplines. New users can also benefit from a generous 450% welcome bonus of up to Rs. 50,000.

Parimatch Advantages and Disadvantages

Pros

Cons

✅ A variety of payment systems for INR transactions (PayTM, UPI, etc.)

❌ Customer service is sometimes slow to respond

✅ Simple and fast registration

✅ Supports Hindi

Parimatch app for Android and iOS

#5 Betting Site on Olympic Games — Melbet

Melbet is a great bookmaker that combines great bonuses with excellent odds for olympic games betting.

Melbet is one of the largest and most popular online betting platforms in India. The bookmaker has a Curaçao license 8048/JAZ, which confirms its legality and reliability. Melbet offers a wide range of sports during the Olympic Games, on which you can bet in LINE and LIVE modes. Popular payment systems in India, including e-wallets, bank transfers and cryptocurrency, are available for deposits and withdrawals. All new users receive a guaranteed welcome bonus of 150% up to Rs 40,000.

Melbet Advantages and Disadvantages

Pros

Cons

✅ A great environment to use INR

❌ Support service is slow in resolving issues

✅ LIVE broadcasts

✅ Many bonuses and promotions for betting

✅ Free Melbet app for Android and iOS

✅ High-securiy level

#6 Betting on Olympics Site — Dafabet

Dafabet is a trusted and comprehensive platform that caters to all your Olympic betting needs.

Dafabet offers users a full range of options for comfortable 2024 Olympic betting. The brand is perfectly adapted to the needs of Indian bettors, so players will receive the highest level of service with the option of using Hindi for navigation and rupees for money transactions. The company has also launched a feature-rich Dafabet app to take the user experience to the next level. An exclusive welcome bonus of 200% up to Rs. 20,000 awaits every new user from India.

Dafabet Advantages and Disadvantages

Pros

Cons

✅ Large selection of sports matches and odds

❌ Delays during withdrawals

✅ Profitable bonus program

✅ Instant deposits

✅ The ability to watch live events for free

#7 Summer Olympic Betting Site — Mostbet

The Mostbet gambling platform was created in order to make daily bets on the Olympic Games with high odds.

Mostbet is one of the most renowned bookmakers that provide users from India in 2024 with the opportunity to place daily sports bets at extremely favorable odds. Mostbet offers more than 30 sports to bet on, as well as the ability to register bets on events such as the Olympics, which are particularly popular. Unique markets and bet types are available on the platform, as well as daily live streaming of events from the Olympic Games series, including all the sports involved. Mostbet is licensed by Curaçao and is also customer-centric for the Indian market, so you can easily translate the platform into Hindi and use INR as the main currency.

Mostbet Advantages and Disadvantages

Pros

Cons

✅ Welcome bonus for Olympic games betting of 100% up to 7500 INR

❌ Some bonus and promotional offers have complicated activation and wagering conditions

✅ Minimum deposit of 500 INR

✅ Free mobile application is available for download and installation

✅ Promo code MOSTIN is available to maximize your welcome bonus

#8 Site for Olympic Betting — Paripesa

Olympic betting together with Paripesa will allow you to win regularly on bets.

Paripesa is a gambling platform that has been providing its gambling services to users from India since 2019 on extremely favorable terms. The bookmaker is famous for its rich variety of sports destinations that are available for betting, and including you will have the unique opportunity to bet on the Olympic Games. Olympic fans will definitely appreciate the rich variety of markets and bet types available, as well as the extremely high odds. Also if you want to follow the events of the Olympic Games and bet live, Paripesa offers daily live streaming in high definition. And if you want to bet on the Olympic Games in one click, you will have the opportunity to download and install the Paripesa app in India in 2024.

Paripesa Advantages and Disadvantages

Pros

Cons

✅ Olympic betting welcome bonus is available at 100% up to 12,000 INR

❌ Some live streaming may be delayed

✅ Minimum deposit is 83 INR

✅ Promo code SCAFEPARI is available during registration

✅ Intuitive navigation between sections

✅ A variety of markets and bet types on the Olympic Games

#9 Olympic Betting Site in India — 1win

1win is the best gambling platform to bet on the Olympics on a daily basis.

If you want to bet on the Olympic Games, you should choose 1win, a gaming platform that has been popular among Indian punters for many years and has an impeccable reputation. What makes 1win special is that it operates under the Curaçao gambling license and takes care of the safety of its customers, while paying just as much attention to the markets and types of bets, especially with regards to the Olympic games.

1win Advantages and Disadvantages

Pros

Cons

✅ Live betting with high odds on all Olympic events

❌ Contact with technical support is not always available

✅ Welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400 INR

✅ Minimum deposit is 300 INR

✅ Promo code SCAFE145 is available

#10 Betting Olympic Site — Stake

Stake is a great choice for bettors looking to engage with all the action during the Olympics.

Stake is a go-to platform for betting on the Olympic Games, offering coverage of all major events. The brand is known for its high odds and a variety of unique markets, allowing users to bet on medal counts, individual event winners, and country performances. Stake also provides detailed statistics for each sport, ensuring bettors have the data needed to make informed decisions. Stake has established itself as a trusted choice for Olympic betting.

Stake Advantages and Disadvantages

Pros

Cons

✅ Minimum deposit starting from INR 500

❌ Fewer markets for niche sports

✅ Welcome bonus of 200% up to 1,000,000 INR

✅ Promo code SPORTSCAFE for added benefits

✅ High odds on all Olympic events

✅ Wide variety of betting markets for each sport

Criteria for Choosing the Best Olympics Betting Sites

Betting on the Olympics Games is not only an exciting way to enjoy your favorite sport, but also a great opportunity to make a profit from the bookmaker. Choosing the best olympics betting sites requires careful consideration of several key factors to ensure a safe, enjoyable and profitable betting experience. Here are the main criteria you should pay attention to:

  • Market Variety. Make sure the site provides a diverse selection of markets, covering a wide range of sports and events. The wide variety of the market also means that you'll be able to find more specialized bets to suit your interests and experience;
  • Competitive Odds. make sure the site offers competitive odds to maximize potential profits. Comparing odds on different platforms will help you determine which site offers the best value for your bets.
  • User Experience. A user-friendly interface is crucial for seamless navigation and betting. The best sites offer intuitive layouts, quick load times, and easy access to all betting options and features;
  • Security Measures. Make sure the site uses strong security protocols to protect your personal and financial information. Pay attention to SSL encryption, reliable payment gateways and a strict privacy policy;
  • Payment Options. Diverse and convenient payment methods are essential for hassle-free transactions. Check for options like credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and other local payment methods popular in India;
  • Customer Support. Reliable customer support is essential to resolve any issues quickly. Choose sites that offer multiple support options such as live chat, email and phone, with responsive and friendly service;
  • Bonuses and Promotions. Attractive bonuses and promotions can enhance your betting experience. Look for the betting sites that offer generous welcome bonuses, free bets, and ongoing promotions to maximize your betting winnings;
  • Mobile Compatibility. Having a dedicated mobile app or a well-optimized mobile version of a bookmaker increases convenience and accessibility, allowing you to enjoy betting anytime, anywhere.

Olympics Betting Odds

Understanding and finding the best odds is crucial for successful olympic betting. Betting odds reflect the likelihood of an outcome and directly affect the potential payout. Different bookmakers offer different odds, so comparing them will help you maximize your winnings. Here are the best bookmakers known for offering competitive 2024 olympics odds:

  • 4rabet;
  • Batery;
  • Tez888;
  • Parimatch;
  • Melbet;
  • Dafabet;
  • Mostbet;
  • Paripesa;
  • 1win;
  • Stake.

Bonuses Offered by Betting Sites for the Olympics

Many betting sites offer special bonuses during the Olympics Games to attract new users and reward loyal customers. These bonuses can range from welcome bonuses and free bets to increased odds and cashbacks, providing extra value and excitement for summer olympics betting. Check out the current promotions in the table below:

Betting Sites

Bonuses

4rabet

700% sign up offer of up to Rs. 20,000

Batery

200% welcome bonus of up to Rs. 25,000

Tez888

100% welcome bonus up to Rs. 7,500

Parimatch

450% welcome bonus up to Rs. 50,000;

Melbet

150% welcome bonus up to Rs. 40,000

Dafabet

200% welcome bonus up to Rs. 20,000

Mostbet

125% welcome bonus up to Rs. 34,000;

Paripesa

100% welcome bonus up to Rs. 12,000

1win

500% bonus up to 80,400 USD

Srake

200% sign up bonus up to Rs. 1,000,000

Betting on the Summer Olympics: Popular Sports

The Summer Olympic Games bring together a diversity of sports disciplines, reflecting many aspects of physical activity and competitive spirit. Among the most popular sports to place a bet on are the following:

  • Athletics: Includes running various distances, long and high jumps, discus, hammer and javelin throws;
  • Swimming: Includes pool disciplines such as freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly, as well as open water swimming at various lengths;
  • Gymnastics: Includes both rhythmic gymnastics, with elements of acrobatics and choreography, and artistic gymnastics, with an emphasis on exercises on a variety of equipment;
  • Team Sports: Includes many popular disciplines to bet on: football, basketball, volleyball, tennis and hockey;
  • Cycling: Includes road racing, track racing and BMX, where athletes compete on bicycles.

Olympics 2024: Games List

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be the XXXIII event, promising an impressive display of athleticism and global unity. Interest in betting on the Olympics is growing around the world, with enthusiasts keen to explore various betting opportunities from athletics to gymnastics. As the games approach, discussions and predictions intensify as fans look for information about he various Olympics betting sites. We will work with you to thoroughly review tips and strategies to better prepare you for the exciting competition ahead.

Archery

Olympic games archery has been a part of the Olympic Games since its introduction in 1900, highlighting precision, focus, and strategic prowess. This sport intrigues bettors due to its blend of skill evaluation and unpredictability, influenced by factors like weather conditions and mental resilience. Betting on archery offers gamblers the opportunity to analyze athletes' techniques, track records, and psychological readiness, providing an immersive experience to predict podium finishes and appreciate the tactical intricacies displayed at the Olympic level. If you can bet on the Olympics, bet on this sport.

Artistic Gymnastics

Olympic gymnastics first appeared at the Olympic Games in 1896. Athletes compete in events such as floor exercise, vault, beam and uneven bars, demonstrating remarkable skill and precision. Its unpredictability, where minor mistakes can significantly impact results, makes it especially intriguing for players looking for exciting competition and strategic opportunities. Gymnastics betting allows fans to delve into the intricacies of routines and predict potential medalists, adding to the excitement of Olympic competition.

Artistic Swimming

Artistic swimming, introduced to the Olympic Games in 1984, combines athleticism, grace, and synchronized movements in captivating water routines. Athletes execute intricate choreography with impressive breath control and artistic flair. This sport appeals to bettors for its technical complexity and the subjective nature of judging, offering both challenges and rewards in predictions. Artistic swimming a popular sport for the 2024 Olympics betting.

Athletics

Olympic Athletics has been a pillar of the Olympic Games since its debut in 1896, featuring a diverse array of track and field events that test speed, strength, and endurance. Athletes excel in disciplines like sprints, hurdles, jumps, throws, and distance running, showcasing exceptional athleticism and determination. This sport appeals to bettors for its straightforward performance metrics and competitive dynamics. 

Badminton

Olympic badminton became an Olympic sport in 1992, introducing fast-paced action and strategic gameplay to the global audience. Competitors participate in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches, showcasing agility, power, and precision on the court. Badminton offers an engaging mix of skill evaluation and competitive unpredictability. This makes badminton an exciting sport for players and spectators, with betting adding an extra layer of interest to the Olympic competition.

Basketball

Olympic basketball has been a core part of the Olympic Games since 1936, showcasing fast-paced action and teamwork on a global scale. Betting involves assessing team strengths, individual player performances and tactical approaches to predict game results and potential medal winners. Traditionally, teams such as the USA, Spain, Serbia and Australia are often considered strong contenders in men's basketball due to their history of success in international competition and in the NBA.

Basketball 3x3

Basketball 3x3 made its Olympic debut in 2020, introducing a fast-paced and dynamic version of the game to the global stage. Played with smaller teams on half-courts, it emphasizes agility, quick decision-making, and sharp shooting skills. Assessing team dynamics, individual player capabilities, and adaptability to the format's fast pace and distinct rules adds an engaging element to Olympic basketball. You can always make Olympic sports betting on one of the sites from our rating.

Beach Volleyball

Olympic beach volleyball was added to the Olympic roster in 1996, offering a dynamic and visually striking variant of the game played on sandy courts. Teams of two athletes compete, showcasing athleticism, teamwork, and strategic play in different weather conditions. Matches are fast-paced and intense, highlighting agility, reflexes, and precise ball control. 

Boxing

Olympic boxing has been a part of the Olympic Games since 1904, featuring intense bouts of skill, strategy, and endurance. Participants compete across various weight classes, showcasing agility, power, and defensive tactics in the ring. Matches are highly competitive, with fighters aiming to outperform their opponents under strict Olympic rules. Boxing provides a strategic platform for analysis and prediction. 

Breaking

Breaking, also known as breakdancing, will make its Olympic debut in 2024, showcasing its dynamic and expressive style on the global stage. Athletes will demonstrate agility, creativity, and rhythmic mastery in head-to-head battles, performing a series of dynamic moves and choreographed routines. Breaking presents a new and exciting opportunity for gamblers. There are usually high Olympics betting odds in this sport.

Canoe Slalom

Olympic canoe slalom has been part of the Olympic Games since 1972 and is a challenging water sport that combines speed, precision and agility. Athletes navigate rough waters through a series of gates, demonstrating their skills in paddling and strategic decision-making under pressure. Olympic slalom betting provides an opportunity to learn about athletes' performances and make educated predictions based on their technical skills and ability to adapt to changing river conditions.

Canoe Sprint

Canoe sprint has been a part of the Olympic Games since 1936, highlighting speed, endurance, and precise paddling techniques. Athletes compete in flatwater races across different distances, demonstrating their strength and tactical skills. For bettors, Canoe sprint provides a chance to analyze race strategies, assess participants' form, and review past performances to predict outcomes and potential medal winners. We expect high 2024 Olympics betting odds for this sport.

Cycling Bmx Freestyle

Cycling BMX Freestyle made its Olympic debut in 2020, bringing an energetic sport to the forefront. Athletes perform acrobatic tricks and stunts on BMX bikes, demonstrating creativity, skill, and control. Cycling BMX Freestyle offers the opportunity to evaluate riders' technical abilities, consistency, and performance under pressure to predict event outcomes. Summer Olympics betting includes this exciting sport.

Cycling Bmx Racing

Cycling BMX Racing has been part of the Olympic Games since 2008, featuring high-speed races on challenging dirt tracks. Riders navigate jumps, tight turns, and obstacles, showcasing their speed, agility, and strategic racing skills. Betting on Olympic Games BMX Racing provides the opportunity to examine competitors' track records, starting techniques, and ability to handle intense pressure to predict race outcomes.

Cycling Mountain Bike

Cycling Mountain Bike has been part of the Olympic Games since 1996, featuring demanding off-road racing. Athletes navigate rough terrains, steep climbs, and rapid descents, showcasing their endurance, technical skills, and strategic planning. The sport's challenging and unpredictable nature adds excitement to the Olympics, attracting both fans and bettors to its intense competition.

Cycling Road

Cycling Road has been part of the Olympic Games since their modern inception in 1896. This sport emphasizes endurance, speed, and strategic teamwork, with athletes competing in both individual and team events over long-distance courses.

Cycling Track

Cycling Track has been featured in the Olympic Games since 1896, showcasing high-speed races on oval tracks. Athletes compete in various events, such as sprints, team pursuits, and time trials, demonstrating their speed, precision, and strategic planning. The sport's fast-paced and tactical nature makes it an appealing option for betting, drawing interest from both fans and bettors.

Diving

Diving has been a part of the Olympic Games since 1904, featuring athletes' precision, grace, and control. Competitors execute a series of acrobatic dives from heights like the 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform, showcasing their technical skill and artistry. The sport's blend of technical complexity and artistic expression makes it an engaging option for betting, appealing to both fans and bettors. Olympics sports betting on diving is always exciting and profitable.

Equestrian

Equestrian sports debuted in the Olympic Games in 1900, showcasing the partnership between riders and their horses across disciplines like dressage, show jumping, and eventing. Athletes display precision, skill, and control as they navigate complex courses and execute intricate movements. The sport's blend of athleticism, strategy, and the unique bond between rider and horse makes it a compelling option for betting.

Fencing

Fencing has been a core Olympic sport since the inception of the modern Games in 1896. Athletes engage in strategic duels with swords, showcasing precision, agility, and tactical prowess across three disciplines: foil, épée, and sabre. Olympic games fencing offers opportunities to evaluate fencers' techniques, competitive records, and mental fortitude to predict match outcomes. 

Football

Football, a fixture at the Olympic Games since 1900, showcases fast-paced matches where teams vie to score goals through skill, teamwork, and strategy. Football presents opportunities to consider team form, player performances, and match dynamics to predict outcomes. As for the favorites for the 2024 Olympics, teams like Brazil, Argentina, Germany, and Spain are often considered frontrunners.

Golf

Golf returned to the Olympic Games in 2016 after a 112-year absence, featuring individual stroke-play events for both men and women. Participants compete on meticulously designed courses, showcasing their precision, strategic thinking, and mental resilience. The sport's global appeal and the prestige of Olympic competition make it an enticing option for olympic betting.

Handball

Handball was first introduced to the Olympics in 1936, showcasing a dynamic team sport played with skill, speed, and physicality. Teams of seven players compete to score goals by throwing a ball into the opponent's net, combining elements of basketball, soccer, and water polo. As for the favorites for the 2024 Olympics, teams like Denmark, France, and Norway are often considered strong contenders.

Hockey

Olympic games field hockey has been part of the Olympic Games since 1908, featuring a dynamic team sport played on grass or artificial turf. Teams of eleven players aim to score goals by maneuvering a ball into the opponent's net using hockey sticks, emphasizing speed, skill, and strategic play. For the 2024 olympics prediction, teams such as Australia, the Netherlands, and Belgium are favored contenders.

Judo

Judo has been an integral part of the Olympic Games since 1964, showcasing a martial art that emphasizes grappling and throwing techniques. Athletes compete to score points by executing precise throws or immobilizing their opponents on the ground.

Marathon Swimming

Marathon swimming became an Olympic sport in 2008, featuring open-water races covering distances up to 10 kilometers. Athletes compete in natural bodies of water, showcasing endurance, strategy, and mental fortitude. The sport offers a compelling spectacle for both spectators and bettors, with its unpredictable nature and strategic race dynamics adding excitement and intrigue to Olympic competition.

Modern Pentathlon

Olympic games modern pentathlon, introduced to the Olympics in 1912, combines five distinct disciplines: fencing, swimming, horse riding (show jumping), running, and shooting. Athletes demonstrate versatility, endurance, and skill across these varied events, showcasing their ability to excel in both physical and technical challenges. Analyzing competitors' performances across multiple disciplines and their overall consistency becomes pivotal in predicting outcomes.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Rhythmic Gymnastics debuted at the Olympics in 1984, showcasing athletes' elegant and expressive routines performed with hoops, ribbons, balls, clubs, and ropes. Competitors blend dance, flexibility, and choreography to deliver captivating performances judged on technical execution, artistic interpretation, and difficulty. Bettors evaluate ' precision, creativity, and past performances to predict outcomes.

Rowing

Rowing has been a part of the Olympic Games since its modern inception in 1896, featuring races across various boat classes spanning distances from 200 meters to 2,000 meters. Athletes showcase strength, endurance, and precise teamwork as they navigate their boats through water courses. Olympic games rowing provides a dynamic and physically demanding spectacle, blending strategy, athleticism, and competitive spirit in the Olympic arena.

Rugby Sevens

Rugby Sevens made its Olympic debut in 2016, featuring fast-paced matches played with seven players per team on a full-sized rugby field. Athletes demonstrate speed, agility, and tactical prowess in matches consisting of two seven-minute halves. Analyzing team form, player fitness, and past performances is crucial in predicting match outcomes.

Sailing

Olympic games Sailing has been an Olympic sport since its inception in 1896, featuring diverse boat classes competing in disciplines such as dinghy racing and windsurfing. Athletes showcase their sailing proficiency, strategic abilities, and adeptness in navigating varying wind and water conditions. To make informed 2024 Olympics predictions on race outcomes, individuals consider factors such as wind shifts, ocean currents, and competitors' track records.

Shooting

Shooting has been a core sport in the Olympic Games since 1896, requiring precision marksmanship with rifles, pistols, and shotguns across various disciplines. Athletes showcase exceptional focus, technique, and control as they aim for accuracy in different shooting events. Understanding factors such as weather conditions, shooting range nuances, and contenders’ past performances is crucial in 2024 olympics betting.

Skateboarding

Skateboarding debuted in the Olympics in 2020, featuring competitions in street and park disciplines. Athletes showcase their creativity, technical skill, and style as they perform tricks on ramps, rails, and obstacles. Analyzing participants' consistency, innovation in trick execution, and familiarity with competition formats is crucial for making informed predictions. Skateboarding injects a youthful and dynamic energy into the Olympic Games.

Sport Climbing

Sport Climbing joined the Olympics in 2020, featuring three disciplines: speed climbing, bouldering, and lead climbing. Athletes demonstrate their strength, agility, and problem-solving skills on challenging routes set on artificial climbing walls. Understanding competitors' strengths in each discipline, their past performances, and adaptability to varying conditions is crucial for making predictions.

Surfing

Olympic games Surfing made its Olympic debut in 2020, featuring athletes navigating waves on shortboards. Competitors showcase their skill in maneuvering on varying wave conditions, judged on technique, speed, and flow. Knowing how surfers adjust to varied wave conditions, their previous competition records, and the impact of weather is essential for making well-informed predictions.

Swimming

Swimming has been a cornerstone of the Olympic Games since its modern inception in 1896, encompassing a wide range of events from freestyle and butterfly to breaststroke and medley. Athletes demonstrate exceptional speed, endurance, and technique as they race against each other and the clock in Olympic pools. Notably, Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, achieved unparalleled success with 23 gold medals across his Olympic career, showcasing dominance in multiple swimming disciplines.

Table Tennis

Table Tennis, introduced to the Olympics in 1988, features intense matches of precision and speed on small tables with paddles and a lightweight ball. At the 2024 Olympics, favorites for medals are likely to include powerhouse nations like China, known for their consistent dominance in the sport, along with emerging talents from other competitive countries aiming to challenge for podium positions.

Taekwondo

Olympic games Taekwondo, introduced as an Olympic sport in 2000, involves dynamic and precise martial arts techniques such as kicks, punches, and blocks. Athletes compete in sparring matches, aiming to score points by landing strikes on their opponents' body or headgear. The sport emphasizes agility, strategy, and mental fortitude, with contenders displaying both offensive flair and defensive skills.

Tennis

Tennis has been a core sport in the Olympic Games since its reintroduction in 1988, featuring singles and doubles competitions on hard, grass, or clay courts. Athletes showcase their skills in powerful serves, precise groundstrokes, and strategic play across matches that can extend over several sets. At the 2024 Olympics, top-ranked players from around the world are expected to compete for medals, with nations like Serbia, Spain, and the United States typically fielding strong contenders in both men's and women's events.

Trampoline

Trampoline gymnastics, introduced to the Olympics in 2000, features athletes performing acrobatic maneuvers while bouncing on a trampoline. Competitors display aerial skills, including flips, twists, and somersaults, judged on execution, difficulty, and height. The sport requires exceptional coordination, strength, and precision in executing routines that combine athleticism with artistic flair.

Triathlon

Olympic games Triathlon, included in the Olympics since 2000, combines swimming, cycling, and running into a single endurance event. Athletes compete in sequence, starting with a swim, followed by a bike ride, and concluding with a run, all without breaks between disciplines. The sport demands not only physical endurance but also strategic pacing and transitions between events. At the Olympic level, competitors from countries with strong triathlon traditions, such as the United States, Great Britain, and Australia, often emerge as favorites.

Volleyball

Volleyball has been a staple of the Olympic Games since 1964, featuring teams of six players on each side competing to score points by grounding a ball on the opposing team's court. Athletes showcase athleticism, teamwork, and strategic play in both indoor and beach volleyball formats. At the 2024 Olympics odds, nations like Brazil and the United States are expected to field formidable teams, with intense competition anticipated in both men's and women's events on the global stage.

Water Polo

Olympic games Water polo, introduced to the Olympics in 1900, is a dynamic team sport played in a pool between two teams of seven players each. Athletes demonstrate strong swimming skills, agility, and tactical prowess as they aim to score goals by throwing a ball into the opposing team's net. The sport combines physical endurance with strategic planning, making it a compelling spectacle for spectators and a challenging endeavor for participants competing at the highest level of international competition.

Weightlifting

Olympic games Weightlifting, part of the modern Olympics since its debut in 1896, highlights athletes' strength and technique in lifting heavy barbells. Competitors aim to lift the maximum weight in two lifts: the snatch and the clean and jerk. This sport demands rigorous physical conditioning, precise technique, and mental fortitude. Olympics betting on weightlifting adds excitement as spectators can analyze competitors' form, training performances, and competition records to predict outcomes.

Wrestling

Wrestling, an ancient sport revived for the modern Olympics in 1896, features intense physical competition between two athletes grappling to gain control and pin their opponent or score points. It demands strength, agility, and tactical skill, with matches unfolding across various weight classes and styles such as freestyle and Greco-Roman. The sport's direct and physical nature makes it compelling for both spectators and fans of olympic sports betting.

Types of Bets Available for Olympics Sports Betting

For betting on Olympics 2024, various types of bets are typically available to cater to different preferences and strategies. Here are some common options that you can bet on the Olympics:

  • Outright Winner Bets. Betting on which team or individual will win a specific match or tournament;
  • Medal Bets. Predicting the total number of medals won by a country or specific athletes;
  • Match Bets. Placing bets on the outcome of individual matches or games within a tournament;
  • Over/Under Bets. Betting on whether the total number of goals, points, or medals will be over or under a specific amount;
  • Specials. Betting on specific outcomes that are not directly related to the final score or winner, such as the timing of goals, specific player performances, or even weather conditions affecting the game;
  • In-Play Betting. Place bets during the live event, taking into account changing conditions and real-time odds.

Live Betting on the Olympic Games

Live betting, also known as in-play betting, on the Olympic Games means placing bets on events that are already in progress. Odds can change quickly depending on the current score, athlete results and other factors. Unlike traditional pre-match betting, where bets are placed before the event starts, live betting allows bettors to react to the course of a game or match by making decisions based on current conditions. This increases engagement and interaction with sporting events, providing bettors with a dynamic and immersive betting experience.

Here is a list of best bookmakers that support live streaming during summer Olympic betting:

  • 4rabet;
  • Batery;
  • Tez888;
  • Parimatch;
  • Melbet;
  • Dafabet;
  • Mostbet;
  • Paripesa;
  • 1win;
  • Stake.

Olympics Prediction 2024

During betting on the Olympics you can find predictions on a wide range of disciplines covering events in athletics, swimming, gymnastics, basketball, football, cycling, boxing, tennis and more. Each discipline offers unique challenges and opportunities for athletes to showcase their skills on the global stage, making them prime subjects for 2024 olympics predictions.

Strategies and Tips for Betting on Summer Olympics 2024

Betting on the 2024 summer olympics offers unique opportunities for sports fans. To increase your chances of a successful outcome and maximize your profits, take into consideration a few effective strategies and olympics betting tips:

  • Research and Stay Informed. Understand the rules and formats of each sport to make informed betting decisions;
  • Focus on Specialization. Given the wide range of sports in the Olympics, focus on sports or events where you have specialized knowledge;
  • Stay Updated. Stay up to date with news, updates and any last-minute changes that may affect the Olympic Games;
  • Explore Live Betting. During the Olympics, consider live betting for dynamic and live betting opportunities;
  • Evaluate Weather and Venue Conditions. For outdoor sports like athletics or cycling, weather conditions can play a significant role;
  • Manage Your Bankroll. Set a budget for your Olympic betting activities and stick to it. Avoid chasing losses and practice responsible bankroll management to ensure a sustainable betting experience.

Conclusion by SportsCafe

In conclusion, at SportsCafe we have provided a comprehensive guide to the best Olympic betting sites, ensuring Indian bettors have access to the most reliable and favorable platforms. Through careful evaluation, these sites have been selected based on market diversity, competitive odds and user experience. With robust security measures and a variety of payment options, the bookmakers provide a safe and convenient betting environment. In addition, attractive bonuses, promotions and mobile compatibility enhance the overall user experience. Following the recommendations of our SportsCafe experts, bettors can bet on the 2024 Olympics with confidence using trusted betting sites.

FAQ

Below, you’ll find some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the Olympics 2024. We always provide precise and truthful answers, so make sure to read them through.

How to Bet on the Olympics?

To bet on the Olympics, choose a betting site from our list and register on it. After that, make a deposit and go to the sportsbook. Select the desired event and place your bet based on the available odds.

What are the Best Olympic Bets?

The best Olympic bets include outright winners, medal counts, and individual event outcomes. Popular choices are betting on gold medalists and predicting total medal tallies for countries.

What Country is Favored to Win the Most Olympic Gold Medals?

The United States is typically favored to win the most Olympic gold medals due to its strong performance across a wide range of sports.

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.