Facts: Durham’s Will Rhodes is the third leading bowler of the tournament with 14 wickets in seven innings so far.

Warwickshire’s Tazeem Chaudry Ali stands as the second highest wicket-taker of the One Day Cup with 15 wickets in five innings.

Durham vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Durham have had a mixture of results leading up to this game but they faced a massive, humiliating defeat at the hands of Yorkshire last time out. After allowing the latter to post 354 runs, Durham’s batters had a tough time during their chase. Their entire top and middle order crumbled under pressure and they had very little to show for themselves before George Drissell hammered 46 runs. However, he had no support from the others whatsoever and the team came crashing down with a mere 142 runs on the board. This handed the visitors a horrendous 212-run defeat.

Warwickshire are in a much better position this season and they beat Lancashire prior to this fixture. The latter scored 249 runs while batting first which was easily attainable and Warwickshire got to work with a 44-run opening stand between Rob Yates and Ed Barnard. It was Hamza Shaikh and Zen Malik in the middle order, though, who managed to take the team to victory with individual contributions of 75 and 72 runs, respectively. Kai Smith’s unbeaten 45 was the cherry on top for Warwickshire who claimed a strong five-wicket win.

Durham chance of winning - 39%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 61%

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Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Alex Lees and Emilio Gay’s partnership for Durham is way off the mark this season and their ups and downs are far too volatile to be dependable. In the five games leading up to this fixture, they have scored 0, 84, 4, 1 and 38 runs before the first dismissal. Despite their sudden upswing in performance during a single match, they are not expected to be successful in the next match against Warwickshire’s bowlers.

Durham vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground has a batting friendly surface considering both matches held here this season have produced totals upwards of 300. The teams batting and fielding first have taken one win apiece so far while the toss winners’ votes are also split. However, the average first innings stand of 354 is competitive, and that makes batting first the preferred option in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius, the possibility of precipitation stands at a low 20% and the weather is expected to remain partially overcast.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ollie Robinson, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Haydon Mustard, Luke Robinson, Archie Bailey, Robbie Bowman.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Scott Borthwick Batter Robbie Bowman Batter Ben Raine Bowler George Drissell Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Samuel Conners Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s batting performances are highly inconsistent which puts them on the backfoot in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Vansh Jani, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Corey Rocchiccioli, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Bamber, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Zen Malik Batter Alex Davies Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Vansh Jani Batter Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have won four out of the last five fixtures and they are, undoubtedly, the team to beat in this clash.

Durham vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Durham and Warwickshire share a close 3-2 record in the previous five head-to-head matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 3

Warwickshire - 2

Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Alex Lees and Emilio Gay are an entirely erratic opening pair for Durham in the tournament considering they have secured first wicket stands of 0, 84 and 4 runs in the previous three encounters. They pale in comparison to Warwickshire’s Rob Yates and Ed Barnard whose consistency is unmatched, having added 44, 36 and 35 runs to the first wicket in the last three outings. They are, without a doubt, the favorites to outclass Durham’s opening wicket in the upcoming match.

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Durham vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Batter

Will Rhodes was the second leading batter for Durham in the previous outing against Yorkshire where he scored a mere 27 runs before losing his wicket. He continues to extend his lead at the top with 414 runs in seven innings and an average of 59.14, including one ton and three half-centuries. He is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Kai Smith to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Kai Smith remained unbeaten on 45 in the last match against Lancashire and even though he was not the top scorer, he has made his way to the top spot overall with 227 runs in six innings and an average of 56.75. He has two half-centuries to his credit and his consistency makes him the top choice against Durham.

Durham vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Will Rhodes was tied for second place in the previous game against Yorkshire where he delivered nine overs, bowled a maiden, bagged one wicket and earned himself an economy rate of 5.88. He is the top wicket-taker overall with 14 wickets in seven innings, and his average of 24.28 is the best of the team which makes him the top contender against Warwickshire.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Tazeem Chaudry Ali emerged as the top bowler for Warwickshire, as predicted, in the last game against Lancashire where he captured a three-wicket haul in ten overs with an economy rate of 3.90. He is the leading bowler with 15 wickets in five innings and a phenomenal average of 16.13, making him the favorite for the next encounter as well.