196

Durham vs Warwickshire Match Prediction

DUR

39%

Chance of Winning

WAR

61%

Parimatch

1.64
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.75
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.73
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

List a

Riverside Ground

Durham and Warwickshire will clash in the One-Day Cup for the first time since the 2023 season, meeting on August 24, 2025. They are scheduled to meet at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, at 3:30 PM IST.

Facts:

  • Durham’s Will Rhodes is the third leading bowler of the tournament with 14 wickets in seven innings so far.
  • Warwickshire’s Tazeem Chaudry Ali stands as the second highest wicket-taker of the One Day Cup with 15 wickets in five innings.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Durham vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Durham have had a mixture of results leading up to this game but they faced a massive, humiliating defeat at the hands of Yorkshire last time out. After allowing the latter to post 354 runs, Durham’s batters had a tough time during their chase. Their entire top and middle order crumbled under pressure and they had very little to show for themselves before George Drissell hammered 46 runs. However, he had no support from the others whatsoever and the team came crashing down with a mere 142 runs on the board. This handed the visitors a horrendous 212-run defeat.

Warwickshire are in a much better position this season and they beat Lancashire prior to this fixture. The latter scored 249 runs while batting first which was easily attainable and Warwickshire got to work with a 44-run opening stand between Rob Yates and Ed Barnard. It was Hamza Shaikh and Zen Malik in the middle order, though, who managed to take the team to victory with individual contributions of 75 and 72 runs, respectively. Kai Smith’s unbeaten 45 was the cherry on top for Warwickshire who claimed a strong five-wicket win.

  • Durham chance of winning - 39%
  • Warwickshire chance of winning - 61%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Alex Lees and Emilio Gay’s partnership for Durham is way off the mark this season and their ups and downs are far too volatile to be dependable. In the five games leading up to this fixture, they have scored 0, 84, 4, 1 and 38 runs before the first dismissal. Despite their sudden upswing in performance during a single match, they are not expected to be successful in the next match against Warwickshire’s bowlers.

Durham vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground has a batting friendly surface considering both matches held here this season have produced totals upwards of 300. The teams batting and fielding first have taken one win apiece so far while the toss winners’ votes are also split. However, the average first innings stand of 354 is competitive, and that makes batting first the preferred option in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius, the possibility of precipitation stands at a low 20% and the weather is expected to remain partially overcast.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ollie Robinson, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Haydon Mustard, Luke Robinson, Archie Bailey, Robbie Bowman.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C)

Batter

Emilio Gay

Batter

Will Rhodes

Batter

Colin Ackermann

All-rounder

Ollie Robinson

Wicket-keeper

Scott Borthwick

Batter

Robbie Bowman

Batter

Ben Raine

Bowler

George Drissell

Bowler

Codi Yusuf

Bowler

Samuel Conners

Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s batting performances are highly inconsistent which puts them on the backfoot in the upcoming game.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Vansh Jani, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Corey Rocchiccioli, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Bamber, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates

Batter

Ed Barnard (C)

All-rounder

Zen Malik

Batter

Alex Davies

Batter

Hamza Shaikh

Batter

Kai Smith

Wicket-keeper

Vansh Jani

Batter

Jake Lintott

Bowler

Michael Booth

Bowler

Ethan Bamber

Bowler

Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have won four out of the last five fixtures and they are, undoubtedly, the team to beat in this clash.

Durham vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Durham and Warwickshire share a close 3-2 record in the previous five head-to-head matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 3

Warwickshire - 2

Durham vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Alex Lees and Emilio Gay are an entirely erratic opening pair for Durham in the tournament considering they have secured first wicket stands of 0, 84 and 4 runs in the previous three encounters. They pale in comparison to Warwickshire’s Rob Yates and Ed Barnard whose consistency is unmatched, having added 44, 36 and 35 runs to the first wicket in the last three outings. They are, without a doubt, the favorites to outclass Durham’s opening wicket in the upcoming match.

Durham vs Warwickshire

List a

Riverside Ground, null

Icon

Durham

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.64

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.75
Icon

Warwickshire

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.10

Durham vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Batter

Will Rhodes was the second leading batter for Durham in the previous outing against Yorkshire where he scored a mere 27 runs before losing his wicket. He continues to extend his lead at the top with 414 runs in seven innings and an average of 59.14, including one ton and three half-centuries. He is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Kai Smith to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Kai Smith remained unbeaten on 45 in the last match against Lancashire and even though he was not the top scorer, he has made his way to the top spot overall with 227 runs in six innings and an average of 56.75. He has two half-centuries to his credit and his consistency makes him the top choice against Durham.

Durham vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Will Rhodes was tied for second place in the previous game against Yorkshire where he delivered nine overs, bowled a maiden, bagged one wicket and earned himself an economy rate of 5.88. He is the top wicket-taker overall with 14 wickets in seven innings, and his average of 24.28 is the best of the team which makes him the top contender against Warwickshire.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Tazeem Chaudry Ali emerged as the top bowler for Warwickshire, as predicted, in the last game against Lancashire where he captured a three-wicket haul in ten overs with an economy rate of 3.90. He is the leading bowler with 15 wickets in five innings and a phenomenal average of 16.13, making him the favorite for the next encounter as well.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Warwickshire

Durham are quite far behind Warwickshire on the Group B points table as the former occupy sixth place with three wins, four losses and an awful net run rate of -0.813 while Warwickshire are in third position. The Birmingham-rooted team have four wins in the bag so far along with two defeats and a significantly better net run rate of 0.290. Despite Durham’s 3-2 lead over Warwickshire in the last five matches, the latter are endorsed to clinch victory considering they are in superior form at the moment.
  • Durham to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)
  • Warwickshire to win @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments