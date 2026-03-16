Facts: Otago Sparks’ Saffron Wilson is the second leading batter of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield with 79 runs in a single innings.

Auckland Hearts’ Fran Jonas is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with three wickets in one innings.

Auckland Hearts lead their head-to-head tally against Otago Sparks with a 4-1 scoreline in the last five games.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Chances of Winning

Otago Sparks’ batters were rendered ineffective in the previous game against Auckland Hearts where the former were asked to bat first on a surface which is not entirely conducive to batters. This resulted in a total of 185 before they were bundled out, which was not quite enough to defend. Saffron Wilson’s 79 was the only standout performance from the innings but she received minimal support from the other batters. Auckland’s Amie Hucker and Fran Jonas bagged three wickets apiece, and their bowling attack applied a great deal of pressure on the opposition.

This made life easy for Auckland Hearts during their chase; openers Lauren Down and Prue Catton notched up 39 and 25 runs, respectively, while Brooke Halliday and Bella Armstrong remained not out on 52* and 21*, respectively. Otago Sparks were unable to defend their target, and they suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the end.

Otago Sparks chance of winning - 45%

Auckland Hearts chance of winning - 55%

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Prediction & Tips 2025

Otago Sparks to score low before first dismissal

Suzie Bates’ early dismissal had a detrimental impact on Otago Sparks’ first wicket as she ended up with a two-run stand alongside Olivia Gain. However, the team’s opening order was not particularly impressive in the 2024 season either, considering the opening batters managed to set up totals of 2, 0, 25, 24 and 33 runs in the last five matches of the tournament. They are not expected to succeed in the next game against Auckland Hearts.

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Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Toss Prediction

Auckland Hearts made the right decision by electing to field first in the previous game against Otago Sparks since they won by a resounding margin. In the last season, the teams batting first had the edge with five wins in seven matches, and the average stand of 215 runs with the first bat was not quite defensible. This will make batting first the top choice once more in the next match.

Weather Report

A negligible 10% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at Dunedin with mostly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy 10% 12C 34Km/h

Cloudy 10% 12C 34Km/h

Otago Sparks and Auckland Hearts Player List

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Team Form

Otago Sparks Team Form

Otago Sparks were awful with the bat in the previous game, and they are expected to struggle in the next game as well. Opener Suzie Bates has the potential to ensure the team remains competitive but the others are rather underwhelming.

Auckland Hearts Team Form

Auckland Hearts did not have to break a sweat in the last match at all and they have a powerhouse of a batting lineup with the likes of Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday and Bella Armstrong. They certainly have the upper hand with a superior bowling attack as well.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be Otago Sparks’ Best Batter

Suzie Bates faced a two-ball duck in the previous game against Auckland Hearts which is rather uncharacteristic of her. She has a whopping 5936 runs in 169 ODI innings in her career, including 13 tons and 37 half-centuries. Averaging at 38.79, she is expected to be their standout batter in the next game.

Maddy Green to be Auckland Hearts’ Best Batter

Maddy Green was out on a three-ball duck in the previous encounter against Otago Sparks, and that is quite unseemly. She was Auckland Hearts’ top batter in the 2024 season with a whopping 698 runs in 11 innings. She had an exceptional average of 69.80 which makes her the favorite against Otago Sparks.

Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts Best Bowlers

Louisa Kotkamp to be Otago Sparks’ Best Bowler

In the last game against Auckland Hearts, Louisa Kotkamp emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Otago Sparks as she claimed two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 4.75. Her bowling average of 9.50 in the tournament so far is the best of the team and she is anticipated to be their top bowler against Auckland Hearts once more.

Bree Illing to be Auckland Hearts’ Best Bowler

Bree Illing delivered eight overs in the previous outing against Otago Sparks but she went wicketless. Nevertheless, she was their leading bowler in the 2024 season with 21 wickets in 11 innings. She also had an excellent average of 21.09, making her the top contender for the upcoming encounter.