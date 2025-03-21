Harshal Patel, also known as Purple Patel, for his prolific performances in the IPL, has been the top choice when it comes to taking wickets. Although he has topped the wicket taking charts for his team and also in the tournament, he also holds the record for most runs conceded in an over in the IPL.

During the IPL 2021 season, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore went against each other at the Wankhede Stadium. Chennai was batting first, and Harshal Patel dominated in the first three overs of his spell, with 3 wickets and conceding just 14 runs. In the last over of the first innings, he was bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 4 consecutive sixes in the first four balls of the over, which also included a no-ball. The fourth ball was dropped at the extra cover, while Jadeja smashed a six and four in the last two deliveries. This made Harshal Patel concede 37 runs in an over, as CSK set a target of 192 for RCB. Bangalore was not able to chase the score as CSK won by 69 runs.