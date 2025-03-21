IPL Stats: Most Expensive Overs in History
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been known for its dominant and aggressive display of batting due to the shorter format of the game. Although the bowlers are also able to shine in the matches, there have been instances where they exceeded a good amount of runs. These have even led to the bowlers being a part of an unwanted record, leaving the fielding side shocked and fans electrified. From aggressive batting displays to inconsistent bowling, we will be taking a look at some of the most expensive overs in the history of the Indian Premier League, where batters were smashing everywhere in the ground to grab boundaries.
1. Harshal Patel
Harshal Patel, also known as Purple Patel, for his prolific performances in the IPL, has been the top choice when it comes to taking wickets. Although he has topped the wicket taking charts for his team and also in the tournament, he also holds the record for most runs conceded in an over in the IPL.
During the IPL 2021 season, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore went against each other at the Wankhede Stadium. Chennai was batting first, and Harshal Patel dominated in the first three overs of his spell, with 3 wickets and conceding just 14 runs. In the last over of the first innings, he was bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 4 consecutive sixes in the first four balls of the over, which also included a no-ball. The fourth ball was dropped at the extra cover, while Jadeja smashed a six and four in the last two deliveries. This made Harshal Patel concede 37 runs in an over, as CSK set a target of 192 for RCB. Bangalore was not able to chase the score as CSK won by 69 runs.
2. Prasanth Parameswaran
Prasanth Parameswaran has been one of the most promising bowlers in the Indian Premier League history, as he started off well in the 2011 season. His first IPL wicket was of Virender Sehwag, but things did definitely go well for Parameswaran in the same season, as he made it to the list of most expensive overs in IPL history.
During the IPL 2011 season, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Royal Challengers Bangalore went against each other at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kochi was batting first, and the team struggled to perform well, which was why RCB was able to restrict them to 125 runs for 9 wickets. Coming off to chase, Chris Gayle wanted to finish the game quickly, and his aggressive batting style came in the third over against Parameswaran. In the third over of the chase, Gayle started off with two sixes, of which the second ball was a no-ball. He further continued with two fours and two sixes and finished the over with another four. Gayle’s rapid-fire innings of 44 runs off 16 balls helped RCB to win the game by 9 wickets.
3. Daniel Sams
Daniel Sams, the Australian pacer, did not have a good time in the Indian Premier League due to his inconsistent performances, which led to him being dropped for several games. Following his performances in the IPL 2021 season, he was not picked up by any of the teams in the remaining seasons of the tournament, which happened afterwards.
In his short IPL career, Sams got his name on the list of most expensive overs in history. During the 2021 season, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians faced each other in the 14th match. Mumbai batted first and scored 161 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Chasing the score, Pat Cummins ensured he would chase it quickly in the 16th over when he went against Daniel Sams, scoring 35 runs from the same over. He started off with a six and a four of the first two balls and continued with two consecutive sixes. In the fifth ball, he was not given out even after a catch by Suryakumar Yadav, as it was a no-ball, where Cummins took 2 runs. He finished the over with a four and a six, with Sams conceding 35 runs off the same over. As a result, Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target with 5 wickets and 4 overs remaining.
4. Parvinder Awana
Parvinder Awana has been known for his medium pace, also maintaining variations in his bowling. His IPL journey was at par till he faced Suresh Raina in the IPL 2014 season, which is also known as one of the most devastating power plays in the IPL history. With Raina's aggressive batting, Awana also made it to the list of most runs conceded in an over in the IPL history.
This happened in the second qualifier of the IPL 2014 season between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. Punjab batted first and scored an impressive total of 226 runs for the loss of six wickets, with Sehwag scoring 122 runs off 58 balls. CSK had high hopes of winning the game with Raina's impressive display, as he scored 87 runs off 25 balls. Parvinder Awana bowled the last over of the Powerplay, and Raina started off with two sixes. He smashed 5 fours off the remaining four balls, as Awana bowled a no ball in the fifth ball of the over, which was also smashed for a four. But unfortunately, Raina's efforts went in vain as CSK lost the game by 24 runs.
5. Ravi Bopara
Ravi Bopara, one of the renowned all-rounders for the England Cricket team, has been an active contributor with both bat and ball. Although he is known for timely wickets and maintaining the economy rate, fans will be shocked to know that Bopara is also present on the list of the most expensive overs in IPL history.
In the 34th match of the IPL 2010 season, when Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab faced each other, Bopara made it to the record list. Kolkata batted first and showcased dominance with Chris Gayle, who scored 88 runs off 42 balls. His aggressive style came against Ravi Bopara in the 13th over of the innings. Manoj Tiwary started the over by taking a single off the first delivery, and Gayle smashed the next four balls consecutively for sixes. Later, Bopara bowled two wides and conceded 7 runs off them, with Gayle also rotating strike to Manoj Tiwary. The last ball ended up with a single, as Bopara conceded 33 runs. Punjab was still able to win this game by 8 wickets and 10 balls remaining.
6. Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortjea is among the top pace bowlers for the South African cricket team, who is also known for taking wickets in the death overs. However, the IPL 2024 season was a nightmare for all bowlers, including Nortje, who got his name included in the list of most expensive overs in the tournament history.
When Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals faced each other in the 20th match of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium, the former decided to bat first. In the last over, Anrich Nortje went against Romario Shepherd, the West Indies bowler, where Shepherd was able to showcase his aggressive batting style. He started off the over with a four and went on smashing three consecutive sixes. Further, he ended the over with a four and a six, giving a much-needed end to Mumbai Indians at the score of 234 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Delhi Capitals was not able to chase the score and fell short by 29 runs.
7. Yash Dayal
Yash Dayal is considered as one of the star players for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the recent IPL season, as he had some impressive bowling spells in the 2024 season. But before the same, his previous season did not go well due to which he was released from Gujarat Titans and also got his name into the list of most expensive overs in the IPL history.
It was during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Gujarat batted first and scored 204 runs for the loss of 4 wickets with impressive knocks from Sai Sudharsan (53) and Vijay Shankar (63). Kolkata had a tough time in the chase, as the team needed 29 runs off the last over. Yash Dayal started off the over against Umesh Yadav, who rotated the strike to Rinku Singh by taking a single. With 28 runs needed off the last five balls, Rinku Singh smashed them all for sixes, which made Yash Dayal concede 31 runs in the over. As a result, Kolkata Knight Riders won the clash by just 3 wickets.
8. Mohit Sharma
Mohit Sharma, among the legendary bowlers of the Indian cricket team, has also been able to mark his dominance in the IPL, with his capability to restrict the run scoring ability of the opponent batsmen. But his 2024 season did not go well, as he conceded a lot of runs like the other bowlers. And Mohit Sharma also got his name included in the unwanted list of most expensive overs in the IPL history.
During the IPL 2024 season, when Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals went against each other in the 40th match of the tournament, Delhi were batting first. Axar Patel (66 off 43) and Rishabh Pant (88* off 33) helped Delhi Capitals to reach a total of 224 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. In the last over of the first innings, Rishabh Pant went against Mohit Sharma. He started off the over with 2 runs off the first ball, and the next ball went off for a wide, giving an extra run to the team. Pant bashed 4 sixes and 1 four off the last five balls against Mohit Sharma, which helped Delhi to reach this score, as Mohit conceded 31 runs. Gujarat Titans just fell short of chasing the target by 4 runs, allowing Delhi to win.
9. Arjun Tendulkar
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, has been a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the tournament. His bowling skills have been exceptionally good, but he was smashed a lot by the batters in the 2023 season. Due to the same, Arjun Tendulkar also made it to the list of most expensive overs in the history of the Indian Premier League.
In the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, the former decided to bat first and went on to a fully aggressive batting style. Punjab scored 214 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the first innings. During the 16th over of the game, which was being bowled by Arjun Tendulkar, Harpreet Singh and Sam Curran scored well. Curran started off the over with a six, which was followed by a wide in the next ball. He went on smashing a four on the 2nd legal delivery while rotating strike to Harpreet Singh on the next ball. In the last three balls, Harpreet smashed 3 fours and one six over Tendulkar, as one delivery was a no-ball, which also went for a four. Mumbai Indians fell short chasing the target, as the team lost the game by 13 runs.
10. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, the current captain of the Indian cricket team, has been known for his aggressive batting style, smashing bowlers in the power play for fours and sixes. But, a few of them would remember Sharma as a bowler in the Indian Premier League during the initial stages of his career. During this time, he also got his name in the list of most expensive overs in the history of the tournament.
During the IPL 2012 season, Rohit Sharma played for Pune Warriors India. And when the team went off against RCB in the 21st match, they batted first and scored 182 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Robin Uthappa scored 69 runs off 45 balls and was the key player in their batting line-up. Coming out to chase, Chris Gayle had some different plans, as he scored 81 runs off 48 balls. In the 13th over, Rohit Sharma was bowling the second over of his spell after conceding just 4 runs off the first over. Saurabh Tiwary started off the over by taking a single and rotating the strike to Chris Gayle. In the remaining five balls, Gayle smashed them all for sixes as Rohit conceded 31 runs off the over. Later, RCB also went on to win the match by a margin of six wickets and no ball remaining.
Conclusion
The Indian Premier League has always been dominant for the batters, and the list of most expensive overs in the tournament history is a good example of the same. Although these overs may be forgettable for the bowlers, the fans and batting team had a great time during the same, as the balls were quickly sent off to the boundary. This also shows how quickly the game could change in the IPL, which makes the match more intense and thrilling for the fans. In the short format where every run and wicket is important, a big over could be the difference between victory and defeat.
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