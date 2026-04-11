Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

Country:India
Country Code:IND
Gender:Men
Team Name:Punjab Kings
Current Owner:Preity Zinta, Mohit Burman , Ness Wadia , Karan Paul
CEO/Team Manager:Satish Menon/Not officially announced
Captain:Shreyas Iyer
Coach:Ricky Ponting

Players

2026 Players

Aaron Mark Hardie

Australia

Arshdeep Singh

India

Azmatullah Omarzai

Afghanistan

Ben Dwarshuis

Australia

Cooper Connolly

Australia

Glenn James Maxwell

Australia

Harnoor Singh Pannu

India

Harpreet Brar

India

Joshua Patrick Inglis

Australia

Kuldeep Rampal Sen

India

Kyle Alex Jamieson

New Zealand

Lachlan Hammond Ferguson

New Zealand

Marco Jansen

South Africa

Marcus Peter Stoinis

Australia

Mitchell J Owen

Australia

Musheer Naushad Khan

India

Nehal Wadhera

India

Prab Simran Singh

India

Praveen Dubey

India

Priyansh Arya

India

Pyla Avinash

India

Shashank Singh

India

Shreyas Santosh Iyer

India

Suryansh Shedge

India

Vishal Nishad

India

Vishnu Vinod

India

Vyshak Vijay Kumar

India

Xavier Colin Bartlett

Australia

Yash Sanjeevsingh Thakur

India

Yuzvendra Singh Chahal

India

Statistics

Indian Premier League 2026

Matches Played13
Won7
Drawn0
Lost6
No result0

Punjab Kings Team Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

Punjab Kings News

View all

Get to know Punjab Kings, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they train and how these trainings help them to beat their opponents on the cricket field.

Punjab Kings Star Shashank Singh Named in FIR Over Alleged Assault

Punjab Kings Star Shashank Singh Named in FIR Over Alleged Assault

Punjab Kings star, Shashank Singh, finds himself in the middle of a controversy. An FIR has been filed against him by a cook, who said that the player assaulted and verbally abused him. However, Shashank Singh has denied all these allegations.

Punjab Kings07:06 PM, 19 June, 2026

The Only IPL Team to Defend Less Than 120 Runs Twice

Punjab Kings02:52 PM, 26 May, 2026

Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Speaks Out Against Online Abuse

Punjab Kings01:58 PM, 25 May, 2026

Twitter Explodes as Punjab Kings Pull Off the Craziest Fumble of IPL 2026

Punjab Kings05:40 PM, 24 May, 2026

Twitter Cant Keep Calm After Punjab Kings Break Losing Streak

Punjab Kings had one of their best IPL seasons in 2025. The team finished 1st in the league-stage standings and later reached the final, where they ended as runners-up.

Shreyas Iyer finished as Punjab’s top run-scorer with 604 runs, while Arshdeep Singh led the bowling charts with 21 wickets.

Throughout the Years

Punjab Kings' performances in the Indian Premier League have been below par, as the team has not been able to win the IPL even once. Along with that, they also have the fewest number of appearances in the IPL playoffs among all the teams that have been playing since the inaugural season.

That line needs context now, because the team made a strong jump in 2025. Punjab still waits for its first IPL title, but the franchise moved back into serious contention after a league-winning campaign and a place in the final.

Punjab Kings.

IPL 2008

Kings XI Punjab had a strong start to their Indian Premier League journey, as the team was able to reach the semi-finals. They secured 10 wins in 14 matches to end the league stages in 2nd spot. But in the semi-final match, they lost against Chennai Super Kings by 9 wickets, ending their campaign. Shaun Marsh was the top run scorer for the team with 616 runs, and Sreesanth was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2009

In the 2009 season, Kings XI Punjab fell just short of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament due to their net run rate. The team finished in 5th spot in the league stages with wins in 7 out of 14 games. Yuvraj Singh was the top run scorer for the team this season with 340 runs, and Irfan Pathan was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2010

Kings XI Punjab also failed to perform well in the 2010 season, as the team finished at the last spot in the league stages. They secured wins in just 4 out of 14 matches, showcasing the challenges faced by their line-up. Mahela Jayawardene was the top run scorer in this season with 439 runs, and Irfan Pathan was again the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2011

Although Punjab regained its form in the 2011 season, the team still fell short of reaching the playoffs by just 2 points. They were able to finish the league stages in 5th spot with 7 wins in 14 matches. Shaun Marsh was the top run scorer for the team with 504 runs, and Piyush Chawla was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2012

Kings XI Punjab was once again unable to reach the playoffs in the Indian Premier League, as the team ended up in the league stages in the 2012 season at the 6th spot with 8 wins in 16 matches. Mandeep Singh was the top run scorer for the team this season with 432 runs, and Parvinder Awana was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2013

Kings XI Punjab continued its slump form even in the 2013 season, as the team again missed the playoffs. They secured wins in just 8 out of 16 games, due to which the team finished in 6th spot in the standings. In this season, David Miller was the top run scorer with 418 runs, and Azhar Mahmood was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2014

After a long break, Kings XI Punjab made it to the IPL playoffs in the 2014 season. With 11 wins in 14 matches, the team was able to finish at the top spot in the league stages for the first time. They lost the first qualifier against Kolkata Knight Riders by 28 runs and went on to defeat Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier by 24 runs. Later in the finals against the Kolkata Knight Riders, they lost the game by 3 wickets, missing out on the title. Glenn Maxwell was the top run scorer for the team with 552 runs, and Sandeep Sharma was the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

IPL 2015

Kings XI Punjab's downward spiral started in the 2015 season, as they were not able to grab consistent wins. The team was able to secure just 3 wins in 14 matches, ending the league stages in last spot. Robin Uthappa was the top run scorer with 364 runs, and Anureet Singh was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2016

In the next season, Kings XI Punjab was not able to regain its momentum as they finished the league stages at the last spot again with just 4 wins in 14 matches. Murali Vijay was the top run scorer for the team this season with 453 runs, and Sandeep Sharma was again the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2017

Punjab was able to perform well in the IPL 2017 season, but the team narrowly missed out on the playoffs with just 2 points. They ended the league stages in 5th spot with just 7 wins in 14 matches. Hashim Amla was the top run scorer for the team this season with 420 runs, and Sandeep Sharma again led the wicket-taking charts with 17 wickets.

IPL 2018

During the 2018 season, Kings XI Punjab had a great start to the tournament but was not able to capitalise on the same, which caused them not to qualify for the playoffs. With just 6 wins in 14 matches, the team finished in 7th spot in the standings. KL Rahul was the top run scorer for the team with 659 runs, and Andrew Tye was the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets.

IPL 2019

Once again, Kings XI Punjab missed out on the playoffs by a narrow margin, as the team ended up in the league stages at the 6th spot with 6 wins in 14 matches. Due to their net run rate, Punjab was again not able to make it to the playoffs. KL Rahul was again the top run scorer for the team with 593 runs, and Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2020

Despite giving some stellar performances in the IPL 2020 season, Kings XI Punjab encountered a setback in the last two games, so they could not qualify for the playoffs. The team finished in 6th spot with 6 wins in 14 matches. KL Rahul once again led the run-scoring charts with 670 runs, and Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

IPL 2021

The average performances shown by the Punjab Kings continued even after they changed the team's name in the 2021 season. This time, they also finished in 6th spot in the league stages, with wins in 6 out of 14 matches. KL Rahul again led the run-scoring charts with 626 runs, and Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2022

Punjab Kings made numerous changes to their line-up ahead of the 2022 season, but this did not turn the fortunes for the team. They again finished at the 6th spot in the league stages, with 7 wins in 14 matches. Shikhar Dhawan was the top run scorer for the team this season with 460 runs, and Kagiso Rabada was the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets.

IPL 2023

Punjab Kings' mediocre form in the Indian Premier League also continued in the 2023 season. This time, they finished the league stages at the 8th spot with just 6 wins in 14 matches, missing out on the playoffs yet again. Shikhar Dhawan was again the top run scorer for the team with 373 runs, and Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2024

The 2024 season also did not go well for Punjab Kings, as the team finished in the second-last spot with just 5 wins in 14 matches. However, they were able to secure some impressive wins this season, boosting their confidence. Harshal Patel was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 24 wickets, and Shashank Singh was the top run scorer with 354 runs.

IPL 2025

Punjab Kings produced a major turnaround in IPL 2025. Under new captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting, the team finished 1st in the league stage and then reached the final.

Punjab did not win the title, but the season still became their strongest run in years. Shreyas Iyer led the batting with 604 runs, while Arshdeep Singh finished as the top wicket-taker for the side with 21 wickets.

Can Punjab Kings Win Their First IPL Title in 2026?

Punjab Kings move into IPL 2026 after a strong 2025 campaign, and the squad now looks far more settled than in previous seasons. Shreyas Iyer leads the side, while Ricky Ponting continues as head coach.

The batting group has depth through Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, and Nehal Wadhera. The all-round department also looks stronger with Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Musheer Khan in the squad.

Punjab also has proven wicket-taking options in Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal, with support from Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, and others. If the team keeps the same level from 2025 and handles knockout pressure better, the Punjab Kings can push hard for a first IPL title in 2026.

The biggest fixes here were Coach: Ricky Ponting, not Trevor Bayliss, and the 2025 season update, because Punjab did not just improve, as they finished 1st in the league stage and reached the final. 

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