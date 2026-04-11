Punjab Kings star, Shashank Singh, finds himself in the middle of a controversy. An FIR has been filed against him by a cook, who said that the player assaulted and verbally abused him. However, Shashank Singh has denied all these allegations.

Get to know Punjab Kings, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they train and how these trainings help them to beat their opponents on the cricket field.

Punjab Kings had one of their best IPL seasons in 2025. The team finished 1st in the league-stage standings and later reached the final, where they ended as runners-up.

Shreyas Iyer finished as Punjab’s top run-scorer with 604 runs, while Arshdeep Singh led the bowling charts with 21 wickets.

Throughout the Years

Punjab Kings' performances in the Indian Premier League have been below par, as the team has not been able to win the IPL even once. Along with that, they also have the fewest number of appearances in the IPL playoffs among all the teams that have been playing since the inaugural season.

That line needs context now, because the team made a strong jump in 2025. Punjab still waits for its first IPL title, but the franchise moved back into serious contention after a league-winning campaign and a place in the final.

IPL 2008 Kings XI Punjab had a strong start to their Indian Premier League journey, as the team was able to reach the semi-finals. They secured 10 wins in 14 matches to end the league stages in 2nd spot. But in the semi-final match, they lost against Chennai Super Kings by 9 wickets, ending their campaign. Shaun Marsh was the top run scorer for the team with 616 runs, and Sreesanth was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2009 In the 2009 season, Kings XI Punjab fell just short of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament due to their net run rate. The team finished in 5th spot in the league stages with wins in 7 out of 14 games. Yuvraj Singh was the top run scorer for the team this season with 340 runs, and Irfan Pathan was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2010 Kings XI Punjab also failed to perform well in the 2010 season, as the team finished at the last spot in the league stages. They secured wins in just 4 out of 14 matches, showcasing the challenges faced by their line-up. Mahela Jayawardene was the top run scorer in this season with 439 runs, and Irfan Pathan was again the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2011 Although Punjab regained its form in the 2011 season, the team still fell short of reaching the playoffs by just 2 points. They were able to finish the league stages in 5th spot with 7 wins in 14 matches. Shaun Marsh was the top run scorer for the team with 504 runs, and Piyush Chawla was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2012 Kings XI Punjab was once again unable to reach the playoffs in the Indian Premier League, as the team ended up in the league stages in the 2012 season at the 6th spot with 8 wins in 16 matches. Mandeep Singh was the top run scorer for the team this season with 432 runs, and Parvinder Awana was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2013 Kings XI Punjab continued its slump form even in the 2013 season, as the team again missed the playoffs. They secured wins in just 8 out of 16 games, due to which the team finished in 6th spot in the standings. In this season, David Miller was the top run scorer with 418 runs, and Azhar Mahmood was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2014 After a long break, Kings XI Punjab made it to the IPL playoffs in the 2014 season. With 11 wins in 14 matches, the team was able to finish at the top spot in the league stages for the first time. They lost the first qualifier against Kolkata Knight Riders by 28 runs and went on to defeat Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier by 24 runs. Later in the finals against the Kolkata Knight Riders, they lost the game by 3 wickets, missing out on the title. Glenn Maxwell was the top run scorer for the team with 552 runs, and Sandeep Sharma was the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets.

IPL 2015 Kings XI Punjab's downward spiral started in the 2015 season, as they were not able to grab consistent wins. The team was able to secure just 3 wins in 14 matches, ending the league stages in last spot. Robin Uthappa was the top run scorer with 364 runs, and Anureet Singh was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2016 In the next season, Kings XI Punjab was not able to regain its momentum as they finished the league stages at the last spot again with just 4 wins in 14 matches. Murali Vijay was the top run scorer for the team this season with 453 runs, and Sandeep Sharma was again the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2017 Punjab was able to perform well in the IPL 2017 season, but the team narrowly missed out on the playoffs with just 2 points. They ended the league stages in 5th spot with just 7 wins in 14 matches. Hashim Amla was the top run scorer for the team this season with 420 runs, and Sandeep Sharma again led the wicket-taking charts with 17 wickets.

IPL 2018 During the 2018 season, Kings XI Punjab had a great start to the tournament but was not able to capitalise on the same, which caused them not to qualify for the playoffs. With just 6 wins in 14 matches, the team finished in 7th spot in the standings. KL Rahul was the top run scorer for the team with 659 runs, and Andrew Tye was the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets.

IPL 2019 Once again, Kings XI Punjab missed out on the playoffs by a narrow margin, as the team ended up in the league stages at the 6th spot with 6 wins in 14 matches. Due to their net run rate, Punjab was again not able to make it to the playoffs. KL Rahul was again the top run scorer for the team with 593 runs, and Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2020 Despite giving some stellar performances in the IPL 2020 season, Kings XI Punjab encountered a setback in the last two games, so they could not qualify for the playoffs. The team finished in 6th spot with 6 wins in 14 matches. KL Rahul once again led the run-scoring charts with 670 runs, and Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

IPL 2021 The average performances shown by the Punjab Kings continued even after they changed the team's name in the 2021 season. This time, they also finished in 6th spot in the league stages, with wins in 6 out of 14 matches. KL Rahul again led the run-scoring charts with 626 runs, and Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2022 Punjab Kings made numerous changes to their line-up ahead of the 2022 season, but this did not turn the fortunes for the team. They again finished at the 6th spot in the league stages, with 7 wins in 14 matches. Shikhar Dhawan was the top run scorer for the team this season with 460 runs, and Kagiso Rabada was the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets.

IPL 2023 Punjab Kings' mediocre form in the Indian Premier League also continued in the 2023 season. This time, they finished the league stages at the 8th spot with just 6 wins in 14 matches, missing out on the playoffs yet again. Shikhar Dhawan was again the top run scorer for the team with 373 runs, and Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2024 The 2024 season also did not go well for Punjab Kings, as the team finished in the second-last spot with just 5 wins in 14 matches. However, they were able to secure some impressive wins this season, boosting their confidence. Harshal Patel was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 24 wickets, and Shashank Singh was the top run scorer with 354 runs.