Abhishek Porel, from Delhi Capitals, finds himself in legal trouble. A case has been filed against him for cohabitation for the promise of marriage. Although he has denied all these allegations, it remains to be seen what further actions will be taken in this case.

Right now, you have the opportunity to get to know the Delhi Capitals team, learn more about the players who will help reveal the team's overall motivation to win and set new records in every match they play.

Delhi Capitals had a mixed 2025 season, finishing with 7 wins in 13 matches. The team stayed in playoff contention for most of the tournament but missed out due to tight competition in the points table.

Batting performances from players like KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs played an important role, while Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar contributed with the ball. However, inconsistency in key matches affected their final position.

Throughout the Years

Delhi Capitals have been one of the most underperforming teams in IPL history, as they are yet to win an IPL title, and also do not have a good record when it comes to the playoffs of the tournament.

Despite this, the franchise has shown improvement in recent years, with stronger squads and better results compared to earlier seasons.

IPL 2008 Delhi Daredevils started off the IPL with a dominant force, as the team was able to reach the semi-finals in the first season. They finished in 4th spot in the standings, with 7 wins in 14 matches, and went against the Rajasthan Royals in the semi-final clash. Chasing the massive target of 193, the Delhi Daredevils lost quick wickets, ultimately losing the match by 105 runs. Gautam Gambhir was the top run scorer with 534 runs, and Yo Mahesh was the leading wicket taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2009 Delhi Daredevils was the most dominant team in the IPL 2009 season, but the team once again missed an opportunity to claim the title. They finished in the top spot in the league stages, winning 10 of the 14 matches in the league stages. In the first semi-final match, the team lost against the Deccan Chargers by 6 wickets, ending their impressive run in the tournament. AB de Villiers was the top scorer with 465 runs, as Ashish Nehra led the wicket-taking charts with 19 wickets.

IPL 2010 Delhi Daredevils missed reaching the playoffs in the 2010 season. In the league stages, they finished in 5th spot with 7 wins, missing the playoffs by just a minor margin. Amit Mishra was the leading wicket-taker for the team in this season with 17 wickets, and Virender Sehwag was the top scorer with 356 runs.

IPL 2011 The IPL 2011 season was also not a good one for Delhi Daredevils, as they were again not able to reach the playoffs. But this time, the team finished at the last spot in the league stages, with just 4 wins in 14 matches. Virender Sehwag was again the team's top run scorer with 424 runs, and Morne Morkel was the leading wicket taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2012 Delhi Daredevils marked an impressive comeback in the IPL 2012 season, as they were able to reach the playoffs this time. This time, they were able to finish in the league stages at the top spot with 11 wins in 16 matches. In the second qualifier, the team lost against Chennai Super Kings by 86 runs, missing out on the finals once again. Morne Morkel was the leading wicket taker with 25 wickets, and Virender Sehwag was still the top run scorer with 495 runs.

IPL 2013 Since the 2012 season, the team's performance has dropped to a great extent. In the IPL 2013 edition, Delhi Daredevils finished at the 9th spot in the league stages, with just 3 wins in 16 matches. David Warner was the top run scorer for the team with 410 runs, and Umesh Yadav was the leading wicket taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2014 In the 2014 season, Delhi Daredevils were not able to perform well and win games, due to which they again finished in the league stages. The team was able to win just 2 out of the 14 matches in this season. JP Duminy was the top run scorer for the team in this season with 410 runs, and Imran Tahir was the leading wicket taker with 9 wickets.

IPL 2015 Their performance improved to a certain extent in the IPL 2015 season, but it was still not able to reach the playoffs. They secured just 5 wins in 14 matches, allowing them to finish in the 7th spot in the standings. Shreyas Iyer was the top run scorer for the team with 439 runs, and Imran Tahir was again the leading wicket taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2016 Even in the 2016 season, Delhi Daredevils had some improvements but were not able to reach the playoffs. In this edition, the team finished in 6th spot in the standings with just 7 wins in 14 matches. Quinton de Kock was the top run scorer for the team with 445 runs, and Chris Morris was the leading wicket taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2017 Delhi Daredevils’ poor performances continued in the 2017 season, as the team again failed to secure many wins in the league stages. They finished in 6th place once again with 6 wins in 14 matches. Sanju Samson was the leading run scorer for the team with 386 runs, and Pat Cummins was the leading wicket taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2018 The 2018 season also did not go well for Delhi Daredevils, as the team finished in last place in the league stages. They were only able to secure wins in 5 out of 14 matches, finishing again at the bottom. Rishabh Pant was the top run scorer for the team in this season with 684 runs, and Trent Boult was the leading wicket taker with 18 wickets.

IPL 2019 Before the IPL 2019 season, Delhi Daredevils made a change in its name, as the team's name was changed to Delhi Capitals. This name change also brought a new era to the team, as they finished 3rd in the league stages with 9 wins in 14 matches, reaching the playoffs. However, they lost by six wickets in the second qualifier against Chennai Super Kings. Shikhar Dhawan was the top run scorer for the team with 521 runs, and Kagiso Rabada was the leading wicket taker with 25 wickets.

IPL 2020 For the first time in IPL history, the Delhi Capitals reached the finals of the tournament in the 2020 season. The team finished in 2nd spot in the league stages with 8 wins in 14 matches and reached the playoffs. But in the final match, they lost against Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets, still missing out on the title. Shikhar Dhawan was the top run scorer with 618 runs, and Kagiso Rabada was once again the leading wicket taker with 30 wickets.

IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals continued its impressive performances in the Indian Premier League even in the 2021 season. The team finished at the top spot in the league stages once again, making it to the playoffs. In the second qualifier, the team lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets and one ball remaining. Avesh Khan ended up as the leading wicket taker in this season for Delhi, with 24 wickets, as Shikhar Dhawan once again ended as the top run scorer with 587 runs.

IPL 2022 The team's performance in the 2022 season dropped, as they again finished in the league stages. In this season, Delhi Capitals ended up at the 5th spot in the league stages with 7 wins in 14 matches. David Warner was the top run scorer for the team in this season with 432 runs, and Kuldeep Yadav led the wicket-taking charts with 21 wickets.

IPL 2023 In the IPL 2023 season, the dismal performances of the Delhi Capitals continued as the team once again failed to secure consistent wins. They finished in the 9th spot in the league stages, with just 5 wins in 14 matches. David Warner was the top run scorer for the team, with 516 runs, and Mitchell Marsh was the leading wicket taker with 12 wickets.

IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals almost reached the playoffs in the IPL 2024 season due to some tremendous performances, but ended up at the 6th spot with 7 wins in 14 matches. The team's net run rate was negative, due to which they finished 6th, and four teams had the same number of points in the season. Rishabh Pant was the top run scorer with 446 runs, and Mukesh Kumar was the leading wicket taker with 17 wickets.