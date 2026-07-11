Squads Typhoons vs Dragons List a Super 50 Series, Women 06.08.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Atkinson Georgia
bowler
Armstrong Bella
bowler
Bartlett Ocean
all rounder
Calvert Emily
no information yet
Butterly Jane
all rounder
Caulfield Amy
all rounder
Canning Ava
bowler
Dalzell Alana
batsman
Craig Zara
bowler
Devine Mollie
all rounder
Delany Laura
all rounder
Dunne Tahlia
no information yet
Dempsey Georgina
bowler
Fisher Aoife
bowler
Forbes Sarah
wicket keeper
Gillian Jemma
batsman
Gough Rebecca
all rounder
Green Claudia
bowler
Loughran Joanna
wicket keeper
Harrison Abbi
bowler
Maguire Jane
bowler
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper
McLean Isabelle
bowler
Jackson Jennifer
all rounder
McNally Julie
all rounder
Kelly Arlene
all rounder
Raack Celeste
bowler
Little Louise
batsman
Searle Robyn
batsman
Mayes Jess
bowler
Squires Annabelle
bowler
McCartney Kia
batsman
Stokell Rebecca
batsman
McEvoy Kate
bowler
Thompson M
no information yet
McGrahan Lucy
all rounder
Thomson Luke
no information yet
McGranaghan L
no information yet
Thomson Sinead
no information yet
Murray Cara
bowler
Van der Schyff Christine
no information yet
Noble Elise
no information yet
Waldron Mary
wicket keeper
Paul Leah
all rounder
Walsh Alice
all rounder
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Match has not started yet