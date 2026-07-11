Squads Typhoons vs Dragons List a Super 50 Series, Women 06.08.2026

List a

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA

Playing

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA
First TeamSecond Team
Bartlett Ocean

all rounder

Calvert Emily

no information yet

Butterly Jane

all rounder

Caulfield Amy

all rounder

Devine Mollie

all rounder

Delany Laura

all rounder

Dunne Tahlia

no information yet

Forbes Sarah

wicket keeper

Gough Rebecca

all rounder

Loughran Joanna

wicket keeper

Hunter Amy

wicket keeper

Jackson Jennifer

all rounder

McNally Julie

all rounder

Kelly Arlene

all rounder

Thompson M

no information yet

McGrahan Lucy

all rounder

Thomson Luke

no information yet

McGranaghan L

no information yet

Thomson Sinead

no information yet

Van der Schyff Christine

no information yet

Noble Elise

no information yet

Waldron Mary

wicket keeper

Paul Leah

all rounder

Walsh Alice

all rounder

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Bench

TYP
TYP
DRA
DRA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet