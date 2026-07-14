Highlights Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning List a Inter Provincial Cup 14.07.2026
Campher to McCollum, 0 runs
Campher to McCollum, 0 runs
Campher to McCollum, 4 runs
Moondra to Dadswell, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 1 run
Moondra to Dadswell, 1 run
0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 1 run
Moondra to Dadswell, 1 run
Delany to McCollum, 0 runs
Delany to McCollum, 0 runs
Delany to McCollum, 4 runs
Delany to Dadswell, 1 run
Delany to Dadswell, 0 runs
Delany to McCollum, 1 run
Moondra to Dadswell, 0 runs
Moondra to Dadswell, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 1 run
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 4 runs
Delany to Topping, appeal, wicket (bowled - Topping)
Delany to Topping, 0 runs
Delany to McCollum, 1 run
Delany to McCollum, 0 runs
Delany to McCollum, 0 runs
Delany to McCollum, 4 runs
Dockrell to Topping, 0 runs
Dockrell to Topping, 0 runs
Dockrell to Topping, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 2 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Delany to Topping, 4 runs
Delany to McCollum, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 1 run
Delany to McCollum, 1 run
Delany to McCollum, 0 runs
Delany to Topping, 1 run
Dockrell to Topping, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 4 runs
Dockrell to Topping, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 1 run
Delany to McCollum, 1 run
Delany to Topping, 1 run
Delany to McCollum, 1 run
Delany to McCollum, 0 runs
Delany to McCollum, 0 runs
Hoey to Topping, 0 runs
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to Topping, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, wicket (lbw - Carmichael)
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run
Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs
Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run
Hoey to Stirling, appeal, wicket (caught - Stirling)
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 4 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to Stirling, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs
Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs
Hoey to Stirling, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run
Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to Stirling, 1 run
Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs
Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs
Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run
Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run
Stirling defends for one run.
Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs
Hoey to Stirling, 1 run
Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs
Hoey to Stirling, 4 runs
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs
Hoey to Stirling, 1 run
Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 2 runs
Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs
Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs
Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs
Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs
Hoey to McCollum, 1 run
Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 6 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 6 runs
Dockrell to Stirling, 4 runs
Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run
McDonagh to McCollum, 1 run
McDonagh to McCollum, 0 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, 1 run
McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs
McDonagh to McCollum, 1 run
Campher to Stirling, 6 runs
Campher to McCollum, 1 run
Campher to McCollum, 0 runs
Campher to Stirling, 1 run
Campher to Stirling, 0 runs
Campher to Stirling, 0 runs
McDonagh to McCollum, 2 runs
McDonagh to McCollum, 0 runs
McDonagh to McCollum, 0 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, leg bye
McDonagh to McCollum, 1 run
McDonagh to McCollum, 0 runs
Campher to Stirling, 0 runs
Campher to Stirling, 0 runs
Campher to Stirling, 0 runs
Campher to Stirling, 0 runs
Campher to Stirling, 0 runs
Campher to Stirling, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 2 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs
Campher to Stirling, 0 runs
Campher to Stirling, 0 runs
Campher to McCollum, 1 run
Campher to McCollum, 4 runs
Campher to McCollum, 4 runs
Campher to R Adair, appeal, wicket (bowled - R Adair)
Moondra to R Adair, 1 run
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs
McDonagh to R Adair, 1 run
McDonagh to R Adair, 4 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, 1 run
McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to Stirling, 1 run
Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs
Moondra to Stirling, 4 runs
Moondra to Stirling, 6 runs
Moondra to Stirling, 4 runs
McDonagh to R Adair, 4 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, 1 run
McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs
McDonagh to Stirling, wide
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs
Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs
Moondra to Stirling, 1 run
Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs
wide
McDonagh to R Adair, 0 runs
McDonagh to R Adair, 4 runs
McDonagh to R Adair, 0 runs
McDonagh to R Adair, 0 runs
McDonagh to R Adair, 0 runs
McDonagh to R Adair, 0 runs
McDonagh to R Adair, wide
Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs
Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs
Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs
Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs
Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs
Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs