Highlights Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning List a Inter Provincial Cup 14.07.2026

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NKN
NKN

(33 ov.) 185/4

LEI
LEI
33.3
.

Campher to McCollum, 0 runs

33.2
.

Campher to McCollum, 0 runs

33.1
4

Campher to McCollum, 4 runs

32.6
.

Moondra to Dadswell, 0 runs

32.5
1

Moondra to McCollum, 1 run

32.4
1

Moondra to Dadswell, 1 run

32.3
.

0 runs

32.2
1

Moondra to McCollum, 1 run

32.1
1

Moondra to Dadswell, 1 run

31.6
.

Delany to McCollum, 0 runs

31.5
.

Delany to McCollum, 0 runs

31.4
4

Delany to McCollum, 4 runs

31.3
1

Delany to Dadswell, 1 run

31.2
.

Delany to Dadswell, 0 runs

31.1
1

Delany to McCollum, 1 run

30.6
.

Moondra to Dadswell, 0 runs

30.5
.

Moondra to Dadswell, 0 runs

30.4
1

Moondra to McCollum, 1 run

30.3
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

30.2
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

30.1
4

Moondra to McCollum, 4 runs

29.6
W

Delany to Topping, appeal, wicket (bowled - Topping)

29.5
.

Delany to Topping, 0 runs

29.4
1

Delany to McCollum, 1 run

29.3
.

Delany to McCollum, 0 runs

29.2
.

Delany to McCollum, 0 runs

29.1
4

Delany to McCollum, 4 runs

28.6
.

Dockrell to Topping, 0 runs

28.5
.

Dockrell to Topping, 0 runs

28.4
.

Dockrell to Topping, 0 runs

28.3
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

28.2
2

Dockrell to McCollum, 2 runs

28.1
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

27.6
4

Delany to Topping, 4 runs

27.5
1

Delany to McCollum, 1 run

27.4
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

27.3
1

Delany to McCollum, 1 run

27.2
.

Delany to McCollum, 0 runs

27.1
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

26.6
1

Dockrell to Topping, 1 run

26.5
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

26.4
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

26.3
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

26.2
4

Dockrell to McCollum, 4 runs

26.1
1

Dockrell to Topping, 1 run

25.6
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

25.5
1

Delany to McCollum, 1 run

25.4
1

Delany to Topping, 1 run

25.3
1

Delany to McCollum, 1 run

25.2
.

Delany to McCollum, 0 runs

25.1
.

Delany to McCollum, 0 runs

24.6
.

Hoey to Topping, 0 runs

24.5
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

24.4
1

Hoey to Topping, 1 run

24.3
W

Hoey to Carmichael, wicket (lbw - Carmichael)

24.2
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

24.1
.

Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs

23.6
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

23.5
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

23.4
1

Dockrell to Carmichael, 1 run

23.3
.

Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs

23.2
.

Dockrell to Carmichael, 0 runs

23.1
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

22.6
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

22.5
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

22.4
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

22.3
1

Hoey to Carmichael, 1 run

22.2
W

Hoey to Stirling, appeal, wicket (caught - Stirling)

22.1
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

21.6
.

Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs

21.5
.

Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs

21.4
4

Dockrell to Stirling, 4 runs

21.3
.

Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs

21.2
.

Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs

21.1
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

20.6
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

20.5
1

Hoey to Stirling, 1 run

20.4
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

20.3
.

Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs

20.2
.

Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs

20.1
1

Hoey to Stirling, 1 run

19.6
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

19.5
1

Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run

19.4
.

Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs

19.3
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

19.2
1

Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run

19.1
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

18.6
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

18.5
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

18.4
1

Hoey to Stirling, 1 run

18.3
.

Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs

18.2
.

Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs

18.1
.

Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs

17.6
1

Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run

17.5
.

Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs

17.4
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

17.3
1

Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run

17.2
1

Stirling defends for one run.

17.1
.

Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs

16.6
1

Hoey to Stirling, 1 run

16.5
.

Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs

16.4
4

Hoey to Stirling, 4 runs

16.3
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

16.2
.

Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs

16.1
1

Hoey to Stirling, 1 run

15.6
1

Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run

15.5
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

15.4
1

Dockrell to Stirling, 1 run

15.3
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

15.2
.

Dockrell to McCollum, 0 runs

15.1
2

Dockrell to McCollum, 2 runs

14.6
.

Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs

14.5
.

Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs

14.4
.

Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs

14.3
.

Hoey to Stirling, 0 runs

14.2
1

Hoey to McCollum, 1 run

14.1
.

Hoey to McCollum, 0 runs

13.6
.

Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs

13.5
.

Dockrell to Stirling, 0 runs

13.4
6

Dockrell to Stirling, 6 runs

13.3
6

Dockrell to Stirling, 6 runs

13.2
4

Dockrell to Stirling, 4 runs

13.1
1

Dockrell to McCollum, 1 run

12.6
1

McDonagh to McCollum, 1 run

12.5
.

McDonagh to McCollum, 0 runs

12.4
1

McDonagh to Stirling, 1 run

12.3
.

McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs

12.2
.

McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs

12.1
1

McDonagh to McCollum, 1 run

11.6
6

Campher to Stirling, 6 runs

11.5
1

Campher to McCollum, 1 run

11.4
.

Campher to McCollum, 0 runs

11.3
1

Campher to Stirling, 1 run

11.2
.

Campher to Stirling, 0 runs

11.1
.

Campher to Stirling, 0 runs

10.6
2

McDonagh to McCollum, 2 runs

10.5
.

McDonagh to McCollum, 0 runs

10.4
.

McDonagh to McCollum, 0 runs

10.3
1

McDonagh to Stirling, leg bye

10.2
1

McDonagh to McCollum, 1 run

10.1
.

McDonagh to McCollum, 0 runs

9.6
.

Campher to Stirling, 0 runs

9.5
.

Campher to Stirling, 0 runs

9.4
.

Campher to Stirling, 0 runs

9.3
.

Campher to Stirling, 0 runs

9.2
.

Campher to Stirling, 0 runs

9.1
.

Campher to Stirling, 0 runs

8.6
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

8.5
2

Moondra to McCollum, 2 runs

8.4
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

8.3
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

8.2
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

8.1
.

Moondra to McCollum, 0 runs

7.6
.

Campher to Stirling, 0 runs

7.5
.

Campher to Stirling, 0 runs

7.4
1

Campher to McCollum, 1 run

7.3
4

Campher to McCollum, 4 runs

7.2
4

Campher to McCollum, 4 runs

7.1
W

Campher to R Adair, appeal, wicket (bowled - R Adair)

6.6
1

Moondra to R Adair, 1 run

6.5
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

6.4
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

6.3
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

6.2
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

6.1
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

5.6
.

McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs

5.5
1

McDonagh to R Adair, 1 run

5.4
4

McDonagh to R Adair, 4 runs

5.3
1

McDonagh to Stirling, 1 run

5.2
.

McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs

5.1
.

McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs

4.6
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

4.5
1

Moondra to Stirling, 1 run

4.4
.

Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs

4.3
4

Moondra to Stirling, 4 runs

4.2
6

Moondra to Stirling, 6 runs

4.1
4

Moondra to Stirling, 4 runs

3.6
4

McDonagh to R Adair, 4 runs

3.5
1

McDonagh to Stirling, 1 run

3.4
.

McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs

3.3
.

McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs

3.2
.

McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs

3.1
.

McDonagh to Stirling, 0 runs

3.1
1

McDonagh to Stirling, wide

2.6
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

2.5
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

2.4
4

Moondra to R Adair, 4 runs

2.3
.

Moondra to R Adair, 0 runs

2.2
1

Moondra to Stirling, 1 run

2.1
.

Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs

2.1
1

wide

1.6
.

McDonagh to R Adair, 0 runs

1.5
4

McDonagh to R Adair, 4 runs

1.4
.

McDonagh to R Adair, 0 runs

1.3
.

McDonagh to R Adair, 0 runs

1.2
.

McDonagh to R Adair, 0 runs

1.1
.

McDonagh to R Adair, 0 runs

1.1
1

McDonagh to R Adair, wide

0.6
.

Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs

0.5
.

Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs

0.4
.

Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs

0.3
.

Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs

0.2
.

Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs

0.1
.

Moondra to Stirling, 0 runs