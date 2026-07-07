Squads Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning List a Inter Provincial Cup 14.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Adair Mark
bowler
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Adair Ross
batsman
De Freitas Christopher
all rounder
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Delany David
bowler
Carmichael Cade
all rounder
Devaraj Melvin
no information yet
Dadswell Shane
batsman
Dockrell George
all rounder
Dyer Harry
bowler
Doheny Stephen
wicket keeper
Foster Matthew
bowler
Hand Fionn
bowler
Hilton Kian
no information yet
Hoey Gavin
all rounder
Humphreys Matthew
batsman
Hollard Matt
no information yet
Kennedy Adam
all rounder
Little Joshua
bowler
Leckey Adam
batsman
Mayes Thomas
bowler
Lues Dylan
all rounder
McCollum James
batsman
Lynch Seamus
all rounder
McCullough Carson
batsman
Martins Jeremy
no information yet
Neill Jordan
bowler
McCarthy Barry
bowler
Pretorius Ruhan
all rounder
McDonough Byron
bowler
Robertson Cian
all rounder
Moondra Jai
no information yet
Rock Neil
wicket keeper
Rosslee Adam
wicket keeper
Stirling Paul
batsman
Tector Harry
batsman
Swart Charles
no information yet
Tector Tim
batsman
Topping Morgan
all rounder
Tonge Mark
no information yet
Topping Sam
no information yet
Totakhil Nasir
bowler
Wilson Reuben
all rounder
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet