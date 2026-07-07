Squads Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning List a Inter Provincial Cup 14.07.2026

List a

NKN
NKN
LEI
LEI

Playing

NKN
NKN
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Campher Curtis

all rounder

Adair Ross

batsman

Carmichael Cade

all rounder

Devaraj Melvin

no information yet

Dockrell George

all rounder

Doheny Stephen

wicket keeper

Hilton Kian

no information yet

Hoey Gavin

all rounder

Hollard Matt

no information yet

Kennedy Adam

all rounder

Lues Dylan

all rounder

Lynch Seamus

all rounder

Martins Jeremy

no information yet

Pretorius Ruhan

all rounder

Robertson Cian

all rounder

Moondra Jai

no information yet

Rock Neil

wicket keeper

Rosslee Adam

wicket keeper

Swart Charles

no information yet

Tector Tim

batsman

Topping Morgan

all rounder

Tonge Mark

no information yet

Topping Sam

no information yet

Wilson Reuben

all rounder

Tucker Lorcan

wicket keeper

Bench

NKN
NKN
LEI
LEI

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet