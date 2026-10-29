Match details India A vs United Arab Emirates List a List-A ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 24.11.2026

List a

INA
INA
UAE
UAE

Match Info

Match:ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Date:Thursday, November 19, 2026 - Sunday, November 29, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 24, 2026 06:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

India A Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

United Arab Emirates Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet