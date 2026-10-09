Match details Northern Districts Women vs Wellington Blaze List a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 11.12.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, November 13, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, December 11, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Northern Districts Women Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Wellington Blaze Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet