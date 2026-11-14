Match details Otago Sparks vs Northern Districts Women List a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 12.02.2027

List a

OTA
OTA
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 26/27
Date:Friday, November 13, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, February 12, 2027 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Otago Sparks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Northern Districts Women Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet