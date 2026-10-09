Match details Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians List a Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 28.11.2026

List a

WEL
WEL
CAN
CAN

Match Info

Match:Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Women 26/27
Date:Friday, November 13, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 28, 2026 09:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Wellington Blaze Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Canterbury Magicians Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet