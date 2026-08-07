Highlights Lancashire vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

Old Trafford

LAN
LAN

273

GLO
GLO

270

48.1
6

Rao to Balderson, 6 runs

47.6
1

Williams to Balderson, 1 run

47.5
.

Williams to Balderson, 0 runs

47.4
6

Williams to Balderson, 6 runs

47.3
2

Williams to Balderson, 2 runs

47.2
6

Williams to Balderson, 6 runs

47.2
1

Williams to Balderson, wide

47.1
.

Williams to Balderson, 0 runs

46.6
4

Rao to Shetty, 4 runs

46.5
.

Rao to Shetty, 0 runs

46.5
1

Rao to Shetty, wide

46.4
1

Rao to Balderson, 1 run

46.3
.

Rao to Balderson, 0 runs

46.2
4

Rao to Balderson, 4 runs

46.1
1

Rao to Shetty, 1 run

45.6
1

Middleton to Shetty, 1 run

45.5
1

Middleton to Balderson, 1 run

45.4
.

Middleton to Balderson, 0 runs

45.3
.

Middleton to Balderson, 0 runs

45.2
.

Middleton to Balderson, 0 runs

45.1
1

Middleton to Shetty, 1 run

44.6
.

Rao to Balderson, 0 runs

44.5
1

Rao to Shetty, 1 run

44.5
1

Rao to Shetty, wide

44.4
1

Rao to Balderson, 1 run

44.4
1

Rao to Balderson, wide

44.4
1

Rao to Balderson, no ball

44.3
.

Rao to Balderson, 0 runs

44.2
1

Rao to Shetty, 1 run

44.1
.

Rao to Shetty, 0 runs

43.6
1

Middleton to Shetty, 1 run

43.5
.

Middleton to Shetty, 0 runs

43.4
1

Middleton to Balderson, 1 run

43.3
4

Middleton to Balderson, 4 runs

43.2
.

Middleton to Balderson, 0 runs

43.1
1

Middleton to Shetty, 1 run

42.6
6

Luke Charlesworth to Balderson, 6 runs

42.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Shetty, 1 run

42.4
1

Luke Charlesworth to Balderson, 1 run

42.3
1

Luke Charlesworth to Shetty, 1 run

42.2
4

Luke Charlesworth to Shetty, 4 runs

42.1
1

Luke Charlesworth to Balderson, 1 run

41.5
1

Rao to Balderson, 1 run

41.4
4

FOUR MORE! Balderson plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

41.3
4

Rao to Balderson, 4 runs

41.2
1

Rao to Shetty, 1 run

41.1
.

Rao to Shetty, 0 runs

40.6
1

Boorman to Balderson, 1 run

40.5
1

Balderson defends for a run.

40.4
1

Boorman to Shetty, 1 run

40.3
2

Boorman to Shetty, 2 runs

40.2
1

Boorman to Balderson, 1 run

40.1
2

Boorman to Balderson, 2 runs

39.6
1

Williams to Balderson, 1 run

39.5
.

Williams to Balderson, 0 runs

39.4
.

Williams to Balderson, 0 runs

39.3
1

Williams to Shetty, 1 run

39.2
1

Williams to Balderson, 1 run

39.1
1

Williams to Shetty, 1 run

38.6
.

Boorman to Balderson, 0 runs

38.5
1

Boorman to Shetty, 1 run

38.4
2

Boorman to Shetty, 2 runs

38.3
.

Boorman to Shetty, 0 runs

38.2
2

Boorman to Shetty, 2 runs

38.1
.

Boorman to Shetty, 0 runs

37.6
W

Williams to Harry Singh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harry Singh)

37.5
.

Williams to Harry Singh, 0 runs

37.4
.

Williams to Harry Singh, 0 runs

37.3
1

Williams to Shetty, 1 run

37.2
.

Williams to Shetty, 0 runs

37.1
.

Williams to Shetty, 0 runs

36.6
.

Boorman to Harry Singh, 0 runs

36.5
1

Boorman to Shetty, 1 run

36.4
1

Boorman to Harry Singh, 1 run

36.3
1

Boorman to Shetty, 1 run

36.2
1

Boorman to Harry Singh, 1 run

36.1
1

Boorman to Shetty, 1 run

35.6
.

Williams to Harry Singh, 0 runs

35.5
1

Williams to Shetty, 1 run

35.4
.

Williams to Shetty, 0 runs

35.3
2

Williams to Shetty, 2 runs

35.2
W

Williams to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)

35.1
.

Williams to Harris, 0 runs

34.6
.

Boorman to Harry Singh, 0 runs

34.5
1

Boorman to Harris, 1 run

34.4
.

Boorman to Harris, 0 runs

34.1
.

Boorman to Harry Singh, 0 runs

33.6
.

Middleton to Harris, 0 runs

33.5
1

Middleton to Harry Singh, 1 run

33.4
W

Middleton to Flintoff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Flintoff)

33.3
.

Middleton to Flintoff, appeal

33.2
.

Middleton to Flintoff, 0 runs

33.1
1

Middleton to Harris, 1 run

32.6
.

Price to Flintoff, 0 runs

32.5
.

Price to Flintoff, 0 runs

32.4
.

Price to Flintoff, 0 runs

32.3
.

Price to Flintoff, 0 runs

32.2
.

Price to Flintoff, 0 runs

32.1
W

Price to Jennings, appeal, wicket (caught - Jennings)

31.6
1

Middleton to Jennings, 1 run

31.5
.

Middleton to Jennings, 0 runs

31.4
.

Middleton to Jennings, 0 runs

31.3
1

Middleton to Harris, 1 run

31.2
1

Middleton to Jennings, 1 run

31.1
.

Middleton to Jennings, 0 runs

30.6
.

Price to Harris, 0 runs

30.5
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

30.4
1

Price to Harris, 1 run

30.3
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

30.2
1

Price to Harris, 1 run

30.1
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

29.6
.

Middleton to Harris, 0 runs

29.5
2

Middleton to Harris, 2 runs

29.4
.

Middleton to Harris, 0 runs

29.3
.

Middleton to Harris, 0 runs

29.2
1

Middleton to Jennings, 1 run

29.1
.

Middleton to Jennings, 0 runs

28.6
.

Price to Harris, 0 runs

28.5
.

Price to Harris, 0 runs

28.4
.

Price to Harris, 0 runs

28.3
2

Price to Harris, 2 runs

28.2
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

28.1
1

Price to Harris, 1 run

27.6
1

Harris plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

27.5
1

Middleton to Jennings, 1 run

27.4
1

Middleton to Harris, 1 run

27.3
W

Middleton to Bohannon, appeal, wicket (caught - Bohannon)

27.2
6

Middleton to Bohannon, 6 runs

27.1
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

26.6
.

Rao to Jennings, 0 runs

26.5
.

Rao to Jennings, 0 runs

26.4
.

Rao to Jennings, 0 runs

26.3
4

Rao to Jennings, 4 runs

26.2
1

Rao to Bohannon, 1 run

26.1
1

Rao to Jennings, 1 run

25.6
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

25.5
.

Middleton to Bohannon, appeal

25.4
2

Bohannon plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

25.3
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

25.2
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

25.1
6

Middleton to Bohannon, 6 runs

24.6
1

Rao to Bohannon, 1 run

24.5
2

Rao to Bohannon, 2 runs

24.4
.

Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs

24.3
.

Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs

24.3
1

Rao to Bohannon, wide

24.2
.

Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs

24.1
1

Rao to Jennings, 1 run

23.6
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

23.5
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

23.4
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

23.3
6

Middleton to Bohannon, 6 runs

23.2
1

Middleton to Jennings, 1 run

23.1
.

Middleton to Jennings, 0 runs

22.6
.

Price to Bohannon, 0 runs

22.5
1

Price to Jennings, leg bye

22.4
1

Bohannon defends for 1 run.

22.3
.

Price to Bohannon, 0 runs

22.2
2

Price to Bohannon, 2 runs

22.1
4

Price to Bohannon, 4 runs

21.6
1

Bohannon defends for a single run.

21.5
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

21.4
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

21.3
2

Middleton to Bohannon, 2 runs

21.2
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

21.1
1

Middleton to Jennings, 1 run

20.6
.

Price to Bohannon, 0 runs

20.5
.

Price to Bohannon, 0 runs

20.4
2

Price to Bohannon, 2 runs

20.3
.

Price to Bohannon, 0 runs

20.2
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

20.1
.

Price to Jennings, 0 runs

19.6
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

19.5
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

19.4
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

19.3
.

Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs

19.2
1

Middleton to Jennings, 1 run

19.1
.

Middleton to Jennings, appeal

18.6
.

Price to Bohannon, 0 runs

18.5
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

18.4
1

Price to Bohannon, 1 run

18.3
.

Price to Bohannon, 0 runs

18.2
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

18.1
.

Price to Jennings, 0 runs

17.6
.

Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs

17.5
.

Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs

17.4
.

Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs

17.3
4

Rao to Bohannon, 4 runs

17.2
1

Rao to Jennings, 1 run

17.1
.

Rao to Jennings, 0 runs

16.6
.

Price to Bohannon, 0 runs

16.5
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

16.4
1

Price to Bohannon, 1 run

16.4
1

Price to Bohannon, wide

16.3
.

Price to Bohannon, 0 runs

16.2
1

Jennings plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

16.1
.

Price to Jennings, 0 runs

15.6
W

Rao to Hurst, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hurst)

15.5
1

Rao to Jennings, 1 run

15.4
.

Rao to Jennings, 0 runs

15.3
1

Rao to Hurst, 1 run

15.2
.

Rao to Hurst, 0 runs

15.1
1

Rao to Jennings, 1 run

14.6
6

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 6 runs

14.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs

14.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs

14.3
2

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 2 runs

14.2
1

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 1 run

14.1
4

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 4 runs, appeal

13.6
.

Rao to Hurst, 0 runs

13.5
.

Rao to Hurst, 0 runs

13.4
1

Rao to Jennings, 1 run

13.3
.

Rao to Jennings, 0 runs

13.2
.

Rao to Jennings, 0 runs

13.1
1

Rao to Hurst, 1 run

12.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs

12.5
1

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 1 run

12.4
1

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 1 run

12.3
.

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs

12.2
1

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 1 run

12.1
1

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 1 run

11.6
1

Rao to Jennings, 1 run

11.5
.

Rao to Jennings, 0 runs

11.4
.

Rao to Jennings, 0 runs

11.3
1

Rao to Hurst, 1 run

11.2
1

Rao to Jennings, 1 run

11.1
.

Rao to Jennings, 0 runs

10.6
.

Price to Hurst, 0 runs

10.5
.

Price to Hurst, appeal

10.4
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

10.3
4

Price to Jennings, 4 runs

10.2
1

Price to Hurst, 1 run

10.1
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

9.6
1

Williams to Jennings, 1 run

9.5
.

Williams to Jennings, 0 runs

9.4
.

Williams to Jennings, 0 runs

9.3
.

Williams to Jennings, 0 runs

9.2
1

Williams to Hurst, 1 run

9.1
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

8.6
.

Price to Jennings, 0 runs

8.5
.

Price to Jennings, 0 runs

8.4
.

Price to Jennings, 0 runs

8.3
1

Price to Hurst, 1 run

8.2
4

Price to Hurst, 4 runs

8.1
6

Price to Hurst, 6 runs

7.6
.

Williams to Jennings, appeal

7.5
1

Williams to Hurst, 1 run

7.4
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

7.3
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

7.2
6

Williams to Hurst, 6 runs

7.1
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

6.6
.

Price to Jennings, 0 runs

6.5
1

Price to Hurst, 1 run

6.4
4

Price to Hurst, 4 runs

6.3
2

Price to Hurst, 2 runs

6.2
1

Price to Jennings, 1 run

6.1
2

Price to Jennings, 2 runs

5.6
1

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 1 run

5.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs

5.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs

5.3
4

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 4 runs

5.2
4

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 4 runs

5.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs

4.6
1

Williams to Jennings, 1 run

4.5
4

Williams to Jennings, 4 runs

4.4
.

Williams to Jennings, 0 runs

4.3
.

Williams to Jennings, 0 runs

4.2
.

Williams to Jennings, 0 runs

4.1
.

Williams to Jennings, 0 runs

3.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs

3.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs

3.2
.

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs

3.1
.

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs

2.6
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

2.5
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

2.4
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

2.3
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

2.2
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

2.1
1

Williams to Jennings, 1 run

1.6
.

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs

1.5
.

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs

1.4
.

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs

1.3
4

Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 4 runs

1.2
1

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 1 run

1.1
4

Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 4 runs

0.6
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

0.5
4

Williams to Hurst, 4 runs

0.4
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

0.3
.

Williams to Hurst, 0 runs

0.2
1

Williams to Jennings, 1 run

0.1
.

Williams to Jennings, 0 runs

49.6
1

Balderson to Middleton, leg bye

49.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Boorman)

49.4
4

Balderson to Boorman, 4 runs

49.3
.

Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs

49.2
1

Balderson to Phillips, 1 run

49.1
4

Balderson to Phillips, 4 runs

48.6
1

Aspinwall to Phillips, 1 run

48.5
1

Aspinwall to Boorman, 1 run

48.4
2

Aspinwall to Boorman, 2 runs

48.3
1

Aspinwall to Phillips, 1 run

48.2
1

Aspinwall to Boorman, 1 run

48.1
1

Aspinwall to Phillips, 1 run

48.1
1

Aspinwall to Phillips, wide

47.6
1

Balderson to Phillips, 1 run

47.5
1

Balderson to Boorman, 1 run

47.4
1

Balderson to Phillips, 1 run

47.3
2

Balderson to Phillips, 2 runs

47.2
2

Balderson to Phillips, 2 runs

47.1
1

Balderson to Boorman, 1 run

46.6
.

Aspinwall to Phillips, 0 runs

46.5
1

Aspinwall to Boorman, 1 run

46.4
1

Aspinwall to Phillips, 1 run

46.3
1

Aspinwall to Boorman, 1 run

46.2
1

Aspinwall to Phillips, 1 run

46.1
1

Aspinwall to Boorman, 1 run

45.6
1

Shetty to Boorman, 1 run

45.5
1

Shetty to Phillips, 1 run

45.4
1

Shetty to Boorman, 1 run

45.3
1

Shetty to Phillips, 1 run

45.2
.

Shetty to Phillips, 0 runs

45.1
4

Shetty to Phillips, 4 runs

44.6
4

Bailey to Boorman, 4 runs

44.5
4

Bailey to Boorman, 4 runs

44.4
.

Bailey to Boorman, 0 runs

44.3
1

Bailey to Phillips, 1 run

44.2
.

Bailey to Phillips, 0 runs

44.1
1

Bailey to Boorman, 1 run

43.6
.

Shetty to Phillips, 0 runs

43.5
1

Shetty to Boorman, 1 run

43.4
.

Shetty to Boorman, 0 runs

43.3
.

Shetty to Boorman, 0 runs

43.2
1

Shetty to Phillips, 1 run

43.1
.

Shetty to Phillips, 0 runs

42.6
1

Barnard to Phillips, 1 run

42.5
1

Barnard to Boorman, 1 run

42.4
1

Barnard to Phillips, 1 run

42.3
.

Barnard to Phillips, 0 runs

42.2
1

Barnard to Boorman, 1 run

42.1
1

Barnard to Phillips, 1 run

41.6
1

Shetty to Phillips, 1 run

41.5
.

Shetty to Phillips, 0 runs

41.4
1

Shetty to Boorman, 1 run

41.3
.

Shetty to Boorman, 0 runs

41.2
.

Shetty to Boorman, 0 runs

41.1
W

Shetty to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)

40.6
W

Barnard to Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Taylor)

40.5
.

Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs

40.4
4

Barnard to Taylor, 4 runs

40.3
.

Barnard to Taylor, appeal

40.2
6

Barnard to Taylor, 6 runs

40.1
1

Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run

39.6
.

Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs

39.5
4

Shetty to Taylor, 4 runs

39.4
4

Shetty to Taylor, 4 runs

39.3
4

Shetty to Taylor, 4 runs

39.2
.

Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs

39.1
.

Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs

38.6
.

Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

38.5
1

Balderson to Taylor, 1 run

38.4
1

Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run

38.3
4

Balderson to Bancroft, 4 runs

38.2
1

Balderson to Taylor, leg bye

38.1
4

Balderson to Bancroft, 4 runs

37.6
.

Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs

37.5
1

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 1 run

37.4
4

FOUR! Taylor brings up his fifty with a boundary! Taylor defends for 4 runs.

37.3
.

Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs

37.2
1

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 1 run

37.1
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

36.6
1

Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run

36.5
2

Balderson to Bancroft, 2 runs

36.4
.

Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

36.3
.

Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

36.2
1

Taylor plays a defensive stroke for a run.

36.1
1

Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run

35.6
1lb

Bancroft defends for one leg bye.

35.5
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

35.4
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

35.3
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

35.2
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

35.1
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

34.6
.

Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs

34.5
.

Barnard to Taylor, appeal

34.4
1

Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run

34.3
1

Barnard to Taylor, 1 run

34.2
1

Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run

34.1
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

33.6
.

Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs

33.5
.

Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs

33.4
.

Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs

33.3
4

Aspinwall to Taylor, 4 runs

33.2
.

Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs

33.1
.

Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs

32.6
4

Barnard to Bancroft, 4 runs

32.5
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

32.4
1

Barnard to Taylor, 1 run

32.3
.

Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs

32.2
.

Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs

32.1
4

Barnard to Taylor, 4 runs

31.6
1

Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run

31.5
1

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run

31.4
1

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run

31.3
4

FOUR! Taylor defends for 4 runs.

31.2
1

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run

31.1
1

Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run

30.6
1

Barnard to Taylor, 1 run

30.5
.

Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs

30.4
.

Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs

30.3
4

Barnard to Taylor, 4 runs

30.2
1

Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run

30.1
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

29.6
.

Harry Singh to Taylor, 0 runs

29.5
1

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run

29.4
1

Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run

29.3
.

Harry Singh to Taylor, 0 runs

29.2
.

Harry Singh to Taylor, 0 runs

29.1
.

Harry Singh to Taylor, 0 runs

28.6
1

Bailey to Taylor, 1 run

28.5
.

Bailey to Taylor, 0 runs

28.4
.

Bailey to Taylor, 0 runs

28.3
1

Bailey to Bancroft, 1 run

28.2
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

28.1
1

Bailey to Taylor, 1 run

27.6
.

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

27.5
.

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

27.4
1

Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run

27.3
2

Harry Singh to Taylor, 2 runs

27.2
1

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run

27.1
1

Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run

26.6
1

Bailey to Taylor, 1 run

26.5
1

Bailey to Bancroft, 1 run

26.4
1

Bailey to Taylor, 1 run

26.3
1

Bailey to Bancroft, 1 run

26.2
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

26.1
1

Bailey to Taylor, 1 run

25.6
4

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 4 runs

25.5
.

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

25.4
.

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

25.3
.

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs

25.2
1

Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run

25.1
1

Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run

24.6
.

0 runs

24.5
.

0 runs

24.4
.

0 runs

24.3
.

0 runs

24.2
1

Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

24.1
.

0 runs

23.6
1

Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run

23.5
4

Shetty to Bancroft, 4 runs

23.4
1

Shetty to Taylor, 1 run

23.3
4

Shetty to Taylor, 4 runs

23.2
1

Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run

23.1
1

Shetty to Taylor, 1 run

22.6
.

Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

22.5
.

Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

22.4
.

Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

22.3
1

Balderson to Taylor, 1 run

22.2
1

Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run

22.1
.

Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

21.6
.

Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs

21.5
.

Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs

21.4
.

Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs

21.3
.

Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs

21.2
1

Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run

21.1
1

Shetty to Taylor, 1 run

20.6
.

Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.5
1

Balderson to Taylor, 1 run

20.4
W

Balderson to Eckland, appeal, wicket (caught - Eckland)

20.3
.

Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs

20.2
1

Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run

20.1
4

Balderson to Bancroft, 4 runs

19.6
.

Shetty to Eckland, 0 runs

19.5
1

Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run

19.4
4

Shetty to Bancroft, 4 runs

19.3
.

Shetty to Bancroft, 0 runs

19.2
1

Shetty to Eckland, 1 run

19.1
1

Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run

18.6
1

Bancroft defends for a single run.

18.5
2

Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

18.4
1

Eckland plays a defensive stroke for one run.

18.3
.

0 runs

18.2
4

FOUR! Eckland defends for 4 runs.

18.1
1

Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.6
.

Shetty to Eckland, 0 runs

17.5
.

Shetty to Eckland, 0 runs

17.4
1

Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run

17.3
1

Shetty to Eckland, 1 run

17.2
.

Shetty to Eckland, 0 runs

17.1
4

Shetty to Eckland, 4 runs

16.6
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

16.5
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

16.4
1

Barnard to Eckland, 1 run

16.3
1

Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run

16.2
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

16.1
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

15.6
.

Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs

15.5
1

Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run

15.4
.

Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

15.3
2

Balderson to Bancroft, 2 runs

15.2
.

Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs

15.1
1

Balderson to Eckland, 1 run

14.6
2

Barnard to Bancroft, 2 runs

14.6
1

Barnard to Bancroft, wide

14.5
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

14.4
1

Barnard to Eckland, 1 run

14.3
.

Barnard to Eckland, 0 runs

14.2
.

Barnard to Eckland, 0 runs

14.1
3

Barnard to Bancroft, 3 runs

13.6
.

Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs

13.5
.

Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs

13.4
.

Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs

13.3
.

Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs

13.2
.

Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs

13.1
1

Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run

12.6
.

Barnard to Eckland, 0 runs

12.5
1

Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run

12.4
1

Barnard to Eckland, 1 run

12.3
W

Barnard to Price, appeal, wicket (caught - Price)

12.2
4

Barnard to Price, 4 runs

12.1
1

Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run

11.6
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

11.5
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

11.4
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

11.3
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

11.2
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

11.1
.

Balderson to Price, 0 runs

10.6
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

10.5
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

10.4
1

Barnard to Price, 1 run

10.3
.

Barnard to Price, 0 runs

10.2
1

Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run

10.1
1

Barnard to Price, 1 run

9.6
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.5
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.4
2

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 2 runs

9.3
4

FOUR MORE! Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

9.2
4

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 4 runs

9.1
1

Aspinwall to Price, 1 run

8.6
2

Barnard to Bancroft, 2 runs

8.5
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.4
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.3
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.2
.

Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.1
4

Barnard to Bancroft, 4 runs

7.6
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

7.5
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

7.4
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

7.3
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

7.2
.

Aspinwall to Price, appeal

7.1
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

6.6
1

Bailey to Price, 1 run

6.5
1

Bailey to Bancroft, 1 run

6.5
1

Bailey to Bancroft, wide

6.4
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.3
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.2
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.1
1

Bailey to Price, 1 run

5.6
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, appeal

5.5
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.5
5

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 5 wides

5.4
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.3
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.2
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.2
1

Aspinwall to Bancroft, wide

5.1
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.1
1w

Aspinwall to Bancroft, wide, appeal

4.6
.

Bailey to Price, 0 runs

4.5
.

Bailey to Price, appeal

4.4
.

Bailey to Price, 0 runs

4.3
1

Bailey to Bancroft, 1 run

4.2
4

Bailey to Bancroft, 4 runs

4.1
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

3.6
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

3.6
1w

Aspinwall to Price, wide, appeal

3.5
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

3.4
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

3.3
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

3.2
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

3.1
.

Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs

2.6
4

Bailey to Bancroft, 4 runs

2.5
.

Bailey to Bancroft, appeal

2.4
4

Bailey to Bancroft, 4 runs

2.3
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.2
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.1
1

Bailey to Price, 1 run

1.6
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.5
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.4
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.3
.

Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.2
1

Aspinwall to Price, 1 run

1.1
W

Aspinwall to Bracey, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bracey)

0.6
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.5
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.4
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.3
.

Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.2
1

Bailey to Bracey, 1 run

0.1
.

Bailey to Bracey, 0 runs