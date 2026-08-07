Highlights Lancashire vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026
Rao to Balderson, 6 runs
Williams to Balderson, 1 run
Williams to Balderson, 0 runs
Williams to Balderson, 6 runs
Williams to Balderson, 2 runs
Williams to Balderson, 6 runs
Williams to Balderson, wide
Williams to Balderson, 0 runs
Rao to Shetty, 4 runs
Rao to Shetty, 0 runs
Rao to Shetty, wide
Rao to Balderson, 1 run
Rao to Balderson, 0 runs
Rao to Balderson, 4 runs
Rao to Shetty, 1 run
Middleton to Shetty, 1 run
Middleton to Balderson, 1 run
Middleton to Balderson, 0 runs
Middleton to Balderson, 0 runs
Middleton to Balderson, 0 runs
Middleton to Shetty, 1 run
Rao to Balderson, 0 runs
Rao to Shetty, 1 run
Rao to Shetty, wide
Rao to Balderson, 1 run
Rao to Balderson, wide
Rao to Balderson, no ball
Rao to Balderson, 0 runs
Rao to Shetty, 1 run
Rao to Shetty, 0 runs
Middleton to Shetty, 1 run
Middleton to Shetty, 0 runs
Middleton to Balderson, 1 run
Middleton to Balderson, 4 runs
Middleton to Balderson, 0 runs
Middleton to Shetty, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Balderson, 6 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Shetty, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Balderson, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Shetty, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Shetty, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Balderson, 1 run
Rao to Balderson, 1 run
FOUR MORE! Balderson plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Rao to Balderson, 4 runs
Rao to Shetty, 1 run
Rao to Shetty, 0 runs
Boorman to Balderson, 1 run
Balderson defends for a run.
Boorman to Shetty, 1 run
Boorman to Shetty, 2 runs
Boorman to Balderson, 1 run
Boorman to Balderson, 2 runs
Williams to Balderson, 1 run
Williams to Balderson, 0 runs
Williams to Balderson, 0 runs
Williams to Shetty, 1 run
Williams to Balderson, 1 run
Williams to Shetty, 1 run
Boorman to Balderson, 0 runs
Boorman to Shetty, 1 run
Boorman to Shetty, 2 runs
Boorman to Shetty, 0 runs
Boorman to Shetty, 2 runs
Boorman to Shetty, 0 runs
Williams to Harry Singh, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harry Singh)
Williams to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Williams to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Williams to Shetty, 1 run
Williams to Shetty, 0 runs
Williams to Shetty, 0 runs
Boorman to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Boorman to Shetty, 1 run
Boorman to Harry Singh, 1 run
Boorman to Shetty, 1 run
Boorman to Harry Singh, 1 run
Boorman to Shetty, 1 run
Williams to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Williams to Shetty, 1 run
Williams to Shetty, 0 runs
Williams to Shetty, 2 runs
Williams to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)
Williams to Harris, 0 runs
Boorman to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Boorman to Harris, 1 run
Boorman to Harris, 0 runs
Boorman to Harry Singh, 0 runs
Middleton to Harris, 0 runs
Middleton to Harry Singh, 1 run
Middleton to Flintoff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Flintoff)
Middleton to Flintoff, appeal
Middleton to Flintoff, 0 runs
Middleton to Harris, 1 run
Price to Flintoff, 0 runs
Price to Flintoff, 0 runs
Price to Flintoff, 0 runs
Price to Flintoff, 0 runs
Price to Flintoff, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, appeal, wicket (caught - Jennings)
Middleton to Jennings, 1 run
Middleton to Jennings, 0 runs
Middleton to Jennings, 0 runs
Middleton to Harris, 1 run
Middleton to Jennings, 1 run
Middleton to Jennings, 0 runs
Price to Harris, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Price to Harris, 1 run
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Price to Harris, 1 run
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Middleton to Harris, 0 runs
Middleton to Harris, 2 runs
Middleton to Harris, 0 runs
Middleton to Harris, 0 runs
Middleton to Jennings, 1 run
Middleton to Jennings, 0 runs
Price to Harris, 0 runs
Price to Harris, 0 runs
Price to Harris, 0 runs
Price to Harris, 2 runs
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Price to Harris, 1 run
Harris plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Middleton to Jennings, 1 run
Middleton to Harris, 1 run
Middleton to Bohannon, appeal, wicket (caught - Bohannon)
Middleton to Bohannon, 6 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Rao to Jennings, 0 runs
Rao to Jennings, 0 runs
Rao to Jennings, 0 runs
Rao to Jennings, 4 runs
Rao to Bohannon, 1 run
Rao to Jennings, 1 run
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, appeal
Bohannon plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 6 runs
Rao to Bohannon, 1 run
Rao to Bohannon, 2 runs
Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs
Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs
Rao to Bohannon, wide
Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs
Rao to Jennings, 1 run
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 6 runs
Middleton to Jennings, 1 run
Middleton to Jennings, 0 runs
Price to Bohannon, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, leg bye
Bohannon defends for 1 run.
Price to Bohannon, 0 runs
Price to Bohannon, 2 runs
Price to Bohannon, 4 runs
Bohannon defends for a single run.
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 2 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Jennings, 1 run
Price to Bohannon, 0 runs
Price to Bohannon, 0 runs
Price to Bohannon, 2 runs
Price to Bohannon, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Price to Jennings, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Bohannon, 0 runs
Middleton to Jennings, 1 run
Middleton to Jennings, appeal
Price to Bohannon, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Price to Bohannon, 1 run
Price to Bohannon, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Price to Jennings, 0 runs
Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs
Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs
Rao to Bohannon, 0 runs
Rao to Bohannon, 4 runs
Rao to Jennings, 1 run
Rao to Jennings, 0 runs
Price to Bohannon, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Price to Bohannon, 1 run
Price to Bohannon, wide
Price to Bohannon, 0 runs
Jennings plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Price to Jennings, 0 runs
Rao to Hurst, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hurst)
Rao to Jennings, 1 run
Rao to Jennings, 0 runs
Rao to Hurst, 1 run
Rao to Hurst, 0 runs
Rao to Jennings, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 6 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 2 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 4 runs, appeal
Rao to Hurst, 0 runs
Rao to Hurst, 0 runs
Rao to Jennings, 1 run
Rao to Jennings, 0 runs
Rao to Jennings, 0 runs
Rao to Hurst, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 1 run
Rao to Jennings, 1 run
Rao to Jennings, 0 runs
Rao to Jennings, 0 runs
Rao to Hurst, 1 run
Rao to Jennings, 1 run
Rao to Jennings, 0 runs
Price to Hurst, 0 runs
Price to Hurst, appeal
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Price to Jennings, 4 runs
Price to Hurst, 1 run
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Williams to Jennings, 1 run
Williams to Jennings, 0 runs
Williams to Jennings, 0 runs
Williams to Jennings, 0 runs
Williams to Hurst, 1 run
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, 0 runs
Price to Hurst, 1 run
Price to Hurst, 4 runs
Price to Hurst, 6 runs
Williams to Jennings, appeal
Williams to Hurst, 1 run
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Williams to Hurst, 6 runs
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Price to Jennings, 0 runs
Price to Hurst, 1 run
Price to Hurst, 4 runs
Price to Hurst, 2 runs
Price to Jennings, 1 run
Price to Jennings, 2 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs
Williams to Jennings, 1 run
Williams to Jennings, 4 runs
Williams to Jennings, 0 runs
Williams to Jennings, 0 runs
Williams to Jennings, 0 runs
Williams to Jennings, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 0 runs
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Williams to Jennings, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 0 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Hurst, 4 runs
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 1 run
Luke Charlesworth to Jennings, 4 runs
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Williams to Hurst, 4 runs
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Williams to Hurst, 0 runs
Williams to Jennings, 1 run
Williams to Jennings, 0 runs
Balderson to Middleton, leg bye
appeal, wicket (caught - Boorman)
Balderson to Boorman, 4 runs
Balderson to Boorman, 0 runs
Balderson to Phillips, 1 run
Balderson to Phillips, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Phillips, 1 run
Aspinwall to Boorman, 1 run
Aspinwall to Boorman, 2 runs
Aspinwall to Phillips, 1 run
Aspinwall to Boorman, 1 run
Aspinwall to Phillips, 1 run
Aspinwall to Phillips, wide
Balderson to Phillips, 1 run
Balderson to Boorman, 1 run
Balderson to Phillips, 1 run
Balderson to Phillips, 2 runs
Balderson to Phillips, 2 runs
Balderson to Boorman, 1 run
Aspinwall to Phillips, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Boorman, 1 run
Aspinwall to Phillips, 1 run
Aspinwall to Boorman, 1 run
Aspinwall to Phillips, 1 run
Aspinwall to Boorman, 1 run
Shetty to Boorman, 1 run
Shetty to Phillips, 1 run
Shetty to Boorman, 1 run
Shetty to Phillips, 1 run
Shetty to Phillips, 0 runs
Shetty to Phillips, 4 runs
Bailey to Boorman, 4 runs
Bailey to Boorman, 4 runs
Bailey to Boorman, 0 runs
Bailey to Phillips, 1 run
Bailey to Phillips, 0 runs
Bailey to Boorman, 1 run
Shetty to Phillips, 0 runs
Shetty to Boorman, 1 run
Shetty to Boorman, 0 runs
Shetty to Boorman, 0 runs
Shetty to Phillips, 1 run
Shetty to Phillips, 0 runs
Barnard to Phillips, 1 run
Barnard to Boorman, 1 run
Barnard to Phillips, 1 run
Barnard to Phillips, 0 runs
Barnard to Boorman, 1 run
Barnard to Phillips, 1 run
Shetty to Phillips, 1 run
Shetty to Phillips, 0 runs
Shetty to Boorman, 1 run
Shetty to Boorman, 0 runs
Shetty to Boorman, 0 runs
Shetty to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)
Barnard to Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Taylor)
Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs
Barnard to Taylor, 4 runs
Barnard to Taylor, appeal
Barnard to Taylor, 6 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run
Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs
Shetty to Taylor, 4 runs
Shetty to Taylor, 4 runs
Shetty to Taylor, 4 runs
Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs
Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 1 run
Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run
Balderson to Bancroft, 4 runs
Balderson to Taylor, leg bye
Balderson to Bancroft, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 1 run
FOUR! Taylor brings up his fifty with a boundary! Taylor defends for 4 runs.
Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run
Balderson to Bancroft, 2 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run
Bancroft defends for one leg bye.
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs
Barnard to Taylor, appeal
Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run
Barnard to Taylor, 1 run
Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Taylor, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Taylor, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 4 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Taylor, 1 run
Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs
Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs
Barnard to Taylor, 4 runs
Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run
FOUR! Taylor defends for 4 runs.
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run
Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run
Barnard to Taylor, 1 run
Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs
Barnard to Taylor, 0 runs
Barnard to Taylor, 4 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Taylor, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run
Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run
Harry Singh to Taylor, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Taylor, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Taylor, 0 runs
Bailey to Taylor, 1 run
Bailey to Taylor, 0 runs
Bailey to Taylor, 0 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 1 run
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Taylor, 1 run
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run
Harry Singh to Taylor, 2 runs
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run
Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run
Bailey to Taylor, 1 run
Bailey to Bancroft, 1 run
Bailey to Taylor, 1 run
Bailey to Bancroft, 1 run
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Taylor, 1 run
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 4 runs
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 0 runs
Harry Singh to Taylor, 1 run
Harry Singh to Bancroft, 1 run
0 runs
0 runs
0 runs
0 runs
Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
0 runs
Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run
Shetty to Bancroft, 4 runs
Shetty to Taylor, 1 run
Shetty to Taylor, 4 runs
Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run
Shetty to Taylor, 1 run
Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 1 run
Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run
Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs
Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs
Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs
Shetty to Taylor, 0 runs
Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run
Shetty to Taylor, 1 run
Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Balderson to Taylor, 1 run
Balderson to Eckland, appeal, wicket (caught - Eckland)
Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run
Balderson to Bancroft, 4 runs
Shetty to Eckland, 0 runs
Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run
Shetty to Bancroft, 4 runs
Shetty to Bancroft, 0 runs
Shetty to Eckland, 1 run
Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run
Bancroft defends for a single run.
Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
Eckland plays a defensive stroke for one run.
0 runs
FOUR! Eckland defends for 4 runs.
Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Shetty to Eckland, 0 runs
Shetty to Eckland, 0 runs
Shetty to Bancroft, 1 run
Shetty to Eckland, 1 run
Shetty to Eckland, 0 runs
Shetty to Eckland, 4 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Eckland, 1 run
Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run
Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 2 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Balderson to Eckland, 1 run
Barnard to Bancroft, 2 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, wide
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Eckland, 1 run
Barnard to Eckland, 0 runs
Barnard to Eckland, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 3 runs
Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs
Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs
Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs
Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs
Balderson to Eckland, 0 runs
Balderson to Bancroft, 1 run
Barnard to Eckland, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run
Barnard to Eckland, 1 run
Barnard to Price, appeal, wicket (caught - Price)
Barnard to Price, 4 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run
Balderson to Price, 0 runs
Balderson to Price, 0 runs
Balderson to Price, 0 runs
Balderson to Price, 0 runs
Balderson to Price, 0 runs
Balderson to Price, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Price, 1 run
Barnard to Price, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 1 run
Barnard to Price, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 2 runs
FOUR MORE! Bancroft plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 1 run
Barnard to Bancroft, 2 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 0 runs
Barnard to Bancroft, 4 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, appeal
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Bailey to Price, 1 run
Bailey to Bancroft, 1 run
Bailey to Bancroft, wide
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Price, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bancroft, appeal
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 5 wides
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, wide
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, wide, appeal
Bailey to Price, 0 runs
Bailey to Price, appeal
Bailey to Price, 0 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 1 run
Bailey to Bancroft, 4 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, wide, appeal
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 0 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 4 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, appeal
Bailey to Bancroft, 4 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Price, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aspinwall to Price, 1 run
Aspinwall to Bracey, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bracey)
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bailey to Bracey, 1 run
Bailey to Bracey, 0 runs