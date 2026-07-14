Match details Lancashire vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

LAN
LAN
GLO
GLO

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Squad

PlayersAllen Finn, Anderson James, Aspinwall Tom, Bailey Tom, Balderson George Philip, Barnard Charlie, Bell George, Birkman Harry, Blatherwick Jack, Bohannon Josh, Boyden Josh, Bruce Tom, Buttler Jos, Croft Steven, De Grandhomme Colin, Flintoff Rocky, Fonseka D Keshana, Footitt Mark, Green Chris, Hands Luke, Hartley Tom, Hurst Matthew, Iyer Venkatesh, Jennings Keaton, Jones Michael, Lavelle George, Livingstone Liam, Lyon Nathan, Mahmood Saqib, Mitchell Daryl, Morley Jack, Salt Phil, Shetty Arav Ritesh, Singh Harry, Stanley Mitchell Terry, Sutton Oliver William, Wells Luke, Wood Luke
Benchno information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Daz, Akhter Zaman, Ali Anwar, Bancroft Cameron, Boorman Thomas, Bracey James, Charlesworth Ben, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dent Chris, Goodman Dominic Charles, Hammond Miles, Middleton Edward William, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Glenn, Phillips Joseph Peter, Price Oliver Joseph, Price Tom, Roelofsen Grant, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Smith Tom, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Tector Harry, van Buuren Graeme, Wells Ben
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet