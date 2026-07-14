Squads Lancashire vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

LAN
LAN
GLO
GLO

Playing

LAN
LAN
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Akhter Zaman

all rounder

Aspinwall Tom

all rounder

Ali Anwar

bowler

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Bell George

wicket keeper

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Birkman Harry

no information yet

Dent Chris

batsman

Bruce Tom

batsman

Buttler Jos

wicket keeper

Croft Steven

all rounder

Flintoff Rocky

no information yet

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Price Tom

batsman

Hands Luke

no information yet

Roelofsen Grant

wicket keeper

Shaw Josh

bowler

Hurst Matthew

wicket keeper

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Iyer Venkatesh

all rounder

Smith Tom

bowler

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Lavelle George

wicket keeper

Livingstone Liam

all rounder

Wells Ben

wicket keeper

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Salt Phil

wicket keeper

Shetty Arav Ritesh

no information yet

Singh Harry

all rounder

Sutton Oliver William

no information yet

Wells Luke

batsman

Wood Luke

bowler

Bench

LAN
LAN
GLO
GLO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet