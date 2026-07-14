Squads Lancashire vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026
Playing
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Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Allen Finn
wicket keeper
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Anderson James
bowler
Akhter Zaman
all rounder
Aspinwall Tom
all rounder
Ali Anwar
bowler
Bailey Tom
bowler
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Barnard Charlie
bowler
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Bell George
wicket keeper
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Birkman Harry
no information yet
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Bohannon Josh
batsman
Dent Chris
batsman
Boyden Josh
bowler
Goodman Dominic Charles
bowler
Bruce Tom
batsman
Hammond Miles
batsman
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Croft Steven
all rounder
Miles Craig
bowler
De Grandhomme Colin
all rounder
Payne David
bowler
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Fonseka D Keshana
batsman
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Footitt Mark
bowler
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Green Chris
bowler
Price Tom
batsman
Hands Luke
no information yet
Roelofsen Grant
wicket keeper
Hartley Tom
bowler
Shaw Josh
bowler
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Iyer Venkatesh
all rounder
Smith Tom
bowler
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Syed Ahmed
all rounder
Jones Michael
batsman
Taylor Jack
batsman
Lavelle George
wicket keeper
Taylor Matt
bowler
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Tector Harry
batsman
Lyon Nathan
bowler
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Mahmood Saqib
bowler
Wells Ben
wicket keeper
Mitchell Daryl
all rounder
Morley Jack
bowler
Salt Phil
wicket keeper
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
Singh Harry
all rounder
Stanley Mitchell Terry
batsman
Sutton Oliver William
no information yet
Wells Luke
batsman
Wood Luke
bowler
Match has not started yet