Highlights Leicestershire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026
Taylor to Green, 4 runs
Yates to Scriven, 4 runs
Yates to Scriven, 4 runs
Yates to Green, 1 run
Yates to Green, 0 runs
Yates to Green, 0 runs
Yates to Green, 0 runs
Booth to Green, 1 run
Booth to Green, 6 runs
Booth to Green, 0 runs
Booth to Scriven, 1 run
Booth to Green, 1 run
Booth to Green, 0 runs
Yates to Scriven, 0 runs
Yates to Scriven, 0 runs
Yates to Green, 1 run
Yates to Green, 0 runs
Yates to Scriven, 1 run
Yates to Scriven, 0 runs
Taylor to Scriven, 1 run
Taylor to Scriven, 0 runs
Taylor to Scriven, 0 runs
Taylor to Scriven, 4 runs
Taylor to Scriven, 0 runs
Taylor to Green, 1 run
Yates to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)
Yates to Kelly, 0 runs
Yates to Green, 1 run
Yates to Green, 0 runs
Yates to Kelly, 1 run
Yates to Green, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Green, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Green, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Green, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Green, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Yates to Kelly, 1 run
Yates to Green, 1 run
Yates to Green, 0 runs
Yates to Kelly, 1 run
Yates to Green, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Green, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Green, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Green, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Green, 0 runs
Bamber to Green, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 1 run
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Green, 1 run
Booth to Kelly, 4 runs
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, wide
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, 4 runs
Booth to Kelly, 4 runs
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Green, 2 runs
Bamber to Green, 0 runs
Bamber to Green, 0 runs
Bamber to Green, 0 runs
Bamber to Green, 0 runs
Bamber to Green, 0 runs
Taylor to Kelly, 4 runs
Taylor to Green, 1 run
Taylor to Green, 4 runs
Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Mousley to Green, 4 runs
Mousley to Kelly, 1 run
Mousley to Kelly, 2 runs
Mousley to Kelly, 0 runs
Mousley to Green, 1 run
Mousley to Green, 0 runs
Taylor to Green, 1 run
Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Taylor to Kelly, 2 runs
Green plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.
Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Taylor to Green, 1 run
Mousley to Kelly, 4 runs
Mousley to Green, 1 run
Mousley to Green, 0 runs
Mousley to Kelly, 1 run
Mousley to Green, 1 run
Mousley to Green, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, 4 runs
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Green, 1 run
Booth to Kelly, 1 run
Bamber to Green, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 1 run
Bamber to Green, 1 run
Bamber to Kelly, 1 run
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, wicket (lbw - Holland)
Booth to Kelly, 1 run
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, 1 run
Booth to Holland, 4 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Holland, 1 run
Bamber to Holland, 0 runs
Bamber to Holland, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, leg bye
Booth to Holland, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, 4 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Holland, 1 run
Bamber to Holland, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 1 run
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Holland, appeal
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Yates to Holland, 0 runs
Yates to Kelly, 1 run
Yates to Kelly, 4 runs
Yates to Holland, 1 run
Yates to Holland, 0 runs
Yates to Holland, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 2 runs
Booth to Kelly, 2 runs
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, 1 run
Booth to Holland, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, 0 runs
Yates to Kelly, 0 runs
Yates to Holland, 1 run
Yates to Kelly, 1 run
Yates to Holland, 1 run
Yates to Kelly, 1 run
Yates to Holland, 1 run
Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Yates to Holland, 0 runs
Yates to Holland, 0 runs
Yates to Holland, 2 runs
Yates to Holland, 0 runs
Yates to Kelly, 1 run
Yates to Holland, 1 run
Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Taylor to Holland, 1 run
Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Taylor to Holland, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, 1 run
Booth to Holland, 4 runs
Booth to Holland, 0 runs
Booth to Holland, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, 1 run
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Taylor to Ben Cox, appeal, wicket (caught - Ben Cox)
Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, 1 run
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Booth to Kelly, 0 runs
Taylor to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Taylor to Ben Cox, 1 run
Taylor to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Taylor to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Booth to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Booth to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Booth to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Taylor to Ben Cox, 1 run
Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs
Taylor to Ben Cox, 1 run
Taylor to Kelly, 1 run
Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Booth to Tattersall, wicket (lbw - Tattersall)
Booth to Tattersall, 0 runs
Booth to Tattersall, 0 runs
Booth to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Tattersall, 4 runs
Bamber to Tattersall, 4 runs
Bamber to Tattersall, 0 runs
Bamber to Tattersall, wide
Bamber to Kelly, 1 run
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Tattersall, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 1 run
Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 4 runs
Bamber to Kelly, 2 runs
Bamber to Tattersall, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 2 runs
Tattersall defends for 1 run. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, but the umpire says not out.
Hannon-Dalby to Tattersall, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Tattersall, 2 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, appeal, wicket (bowled - Eskinazi)
Bamber to Tattersall, 0 runs
Bamber to Tattersall, 0 runs
Bamber to Tattersall, 4 runs
Bamber to Eskinazi, 1 run
Bamber to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Bamber to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Mike, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mike)
Hannon-Dalby to Mike, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Mike, 0 runs
Bamber to Mike, appeal
Bamber to Mike, 0 runs
Bamber to Mike, 0 runs
Bamber to Mike, 0 runs
Bamber to Mike, 0 runs
Bamber to Eskinazi, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Mike, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Rishi Patel)
Hannon-Dalby to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 1 run
Rishi Patel defends for a single run.
Hannon-Dalby to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Bamber to Rishi Patel, 1 run
Bamber to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Bamber to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Bamber to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Bamber to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Bamber to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, appeal
Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Patel to Hannon-Dalby, appeal, wicket (caught - Hannon-Dalby)
Patel to Booth, 1 run
Patel to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
Patel to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Patel to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Patel to Booth, 1 run
Holland to Booth, 1 run
Holland to Booth, 0 runs
Holland to Booth, 0 runs
Holland to Booth, wide
Hannon-Dalby plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Holland to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Holland to Booth, 1 run
Patel to Booth, 1 run
Patel to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run
Patel to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs
Patel to Taylor, wicket (lbw - Taylor)
Patel to Taylor, 0 runs
Patel to Taylor, 0 runs
Holland to Taylor, 1 run
Holland to Taylor, 0 runs
Holland to Booth, 1 run
Holland to Booth, 6 runs
Patel to Booth, 1 run
Patel to Bamber, 1 run
Patel to Booth, 1 run
Patel to Booth, 0 runs
Patel to Bamber, 1 run
Patel to Bamber, 0 runs
Scriven to Bamber, 1 run
Scriven to Bamber, 4 runs
Scriven to Booth, 1 run
Scriven to Booth, 0 runs
Scriven to Bamber, bye
Scriven to Bamber, 4 runs
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Booth, 4 runs
Green to Bamber, 1 run
Green to Booth, 1 run
Green to Booth, 2 runs
Green to Booth, 1 run
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Bamber, 1 run
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Bamber, 1 run
Green to Booth, 1 run
Green to Bamber, 1 run
Green to Bamber, 4 runs
Green to Booth, 2 runs
Green to Booth, 4 runs
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Bamber, 1 run
Green to Bamber, 0 runs
Green to Bamber, 0 runs
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Booth, 2 runs
Green to Booth, 0 runs
Green to Bamber, 1 run
Green to Bamber, 0 runs
Green to Garton, appeal, wicket (caught - Garton)
Scriven to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Scriven to Garton, 1 run
Scriven to Garton, 6 runs
Scriven to Smith, 1 run
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Garton, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Garton, 1 run
Green to Smith, 3 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Garton, 1 run
Scriven to Smith, 4 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Garton, 1 run
Scriven to Garton, 2 runs
Scriven to Garton, 0 runs
Scriven to Garton, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Garton, 1 run
Patel to Garton, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Garton, 1 run
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Garton, 1 run
Scriven to Garton, 0 runs
Scriven to Garton, 0 runs
Scriven to Garton, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Garton, 6 runs
Patel to Garton, 0 runs
Patel to Garton, 0 runs
Patel to Garton, 0 runs
Patel to Garton, 0 runs
Patel to Garton, 2 runs
Mike to Garton, 1 run
Mike to Garton, 0 runs
Mike to Smith, 1 run
Mike to Smith, 0 runs
Mike to Smith, wide
Mike to Smith, wide
Mike to Smith, 0 runs
Mike to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Garton, 0 runs
Patel to Garton, 0 runs
Patel to Garton, 0 runs
Patel to Garton, 4 runs
Patel to Garton, 4 runs
Patel to Garton, 0 runs
Mike to Smith, 0 runs
Mike to Smith, 0 runs
Mike to Smith, 0 runs
Mike to Garton, 1 run
Mike to Smith, 1 run
Mike to Garton, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 2 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 4 runs
Patel to Smith, 4 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Mike to Garton, 0 runs
Mike to Garton, 4 leg byes
Mike to Garton, wide
Mike to Garton, 4 runs
Mike to Jani, appeal, wicket (caught - Jani)
Mike to Smith, 1 run
Mike to Smith, 0 runs
Mike to Smith, wide
Patel to Smith, 1 run
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Patel to Smith, 0 runs
Mike to Smith, 1 run
Mike to Jani, 1 run
Mike to Jani, 0 runs
Mike to Jani, 6 runs
Mike to Smith, 1 run
Mike to Jani, 1 run
Mike to Jani, wide
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 4 runs
Green to Smith, 2 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 4 runs
Scriven to Jani, 4 runs
Scriven to Jani, 0 runs
Scriven to Jani, 0 runs
Scriven to Jani, 4 runs
Scriven to Jani, 0 runs
Scriven to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 1 run
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 4 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 2 runs
Scriven to Smith, 2 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 4 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 1 run
0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 4 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Smith, 0 runs
Green to Smith, wide
Green to Jani, 1 run
Green to Smith, 1 run
Green to Jani, 1 run
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 4 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Smith, 0 runs
Scriven to Jani, leg bye, appeal
Scriven to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 1 run
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Scriven to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Scriven to Davies, 0 runs
Scriven to Jani, 1 run
Scriven to Jani, 2 leg byes, appeal
Scriven to Jani, 0 runs
Scriven to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Davies, 0 runs
Holland to Davies, 0 runs
Holland to Davies, 0 runs
Holland to Davies, 0 runs
Holland to Davies, 0 runs
Holland to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 2 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 2 runs
Green to Davies, 1 run
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 2 runs
Holland to Davies, 1 run
Holland to Davies, 0 runs
Holland to Davies, 0 runs
Holland to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 1 run
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 1 run
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Davies, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 1 run
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Davies, 0 runs
Green to Mousley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mousley)
Green to Mousley, 0 runs
Holland to Jani, 0 runs
Holland to Malik, appeal, wicket (caught - Malik)
Holland to Malik, 0 runs
Holland to Malik, 0 runs
Holland to Malik, 0 runs
Holland to Mousley, 1 run
Green to Malik, 0 runs
Green to Malik, 0 runs
Green to Malik, 0 runs
Green to Mousley, 1 run
Green to Malik, 1 run
Green to Yates, wicket (caught - Yates)
Holland to Mousley, 4 runs
Holland to Mousley, 4 runs
Holland to Mousley, 0 runs
Holland to Mousley, 2 runs
Holland to Mousley, 2 runs
Holland to Mousley, wide
Holland to Mousley, 0 runs
Green to Yates, 0 runs
Green to Yates, 0 runs
Green to Yates, 0 runs
Green to Mousley, 1 run
Green to Mousley, 0 runs
Green to Mousley, 0 runs