Highlights Leicestershire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

Grace Road

LEI
LEI

222

WAR
WAR

220

47.1
4

Taylor to Green, 4 runs

46.6
4

Yates to Scriven, 4 runs

46.5
4

Yates to Scriven, 4 runs

46.4
1

Yates to Green, 1 run

46.3
.

Yates to Green, 0 runs

46.2
.

Yates to Green, 0 runs

46.1
.

Yates to Green, 0 runs

45.6
1

Booth to Green, 1 run

45.5
6

Booth to Green, 6 runs

45.4
.

Booth to Green, 0 runs

45.3
1

Booth to Scriven, 1 run

45.2
1

Booth to Green, 1 run

45.1
.

Booth to Green, 0 runs

44.6
.

Yates to Scriven, 0 runs

44.5
.

Yates to Scriven, 0 runs

44.4
1

Yates to Green, 1 run

44.3
.

Yates to Green, 0 runs

44.2
1

Yates to Scriven, 1 run

44.1
.

Yates to Scriven, 0 runs

43.6
1

Taylor to Scriven, 1 run

43.5
.

Taylor to Scriven, 0 runs

43.4
.

Taylor to Scriven, 0 runs

43.3
4

Taylor to Scriven, 4 runs

43.2
.

Taylor to Scriven, 0 runs

43.1
1

Taylor to Green, 1 run

42.6
W

Yates to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)

42.5
.

Yates to Kelly, 0 runs

42.4
1

Yates to Green, 1 run

42.3
.

Yates to Green, 0 runs

42.2
1

Yates to Kelly, 1 run

42.1
1

Yates to Green, 1 run

41.6
1

Hannon-Dalby to Green, 1 run

41.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Green, 0 runs

41.4
4

Hannon-Dalby to Green, 4 runs

41.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Green, 0 runs

41.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 1 run

41.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

40.5
1

Yates to Kelly, 1 run

40.4
1

Yates to Green, 1 run

40.3
.

Yates to Green, 0 runs

40.2
1

Yates to Kelly, 1 run

40.1
1

Yates to Green, 1 run

39.6
1

Hannon-Dalby to Green, 1 run

39.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Green, 0 runs

39.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Green, 1 run

39.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 1 run

39.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

38.6
.

Bamber to Green, 0 runs

38.5
.

Bamber to Green, 0 runs

38.4
1

Bamber to Kelly, 1 run

38.3
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

38.2
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

38.1
1

Bamber to Green, 1 run

37.6
4

Booth to Kelly, 4 runs

37.5
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

37.5
1

Booth to Kelly, wide

37.4
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

37.3
4

Booth to Kelly, 4 runs

37.2
4

Booth to Kelly, 4 runs

37.1
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

36.6
2

Bamber to Green, 2 runs

36.5
.

Bamber to Green, 0 runs

36.4
.

Bamber to Green, 0 runs

36.3
.

Bamber to Green, 0 runs

36.2
.

Bamber to Green, 0 runs

36.1
.

Bamber to Green, 0 runs

35.6
4

Taylor to Kelly, 4 runs

35.5
1

Taylor to Green, 1 run

35.4
4

Taylor to Green, 4 runs

35.3
1

Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

35.2
.

Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

35.1
.

Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

34.6
4

Mousley to Green, 4 runs

34.5
1

Mousley to Kelly, 1 run

34.4
2

Mousley to Kelly, 2 runs

34.3
.

Mousley to Kelly, 0 runs

34.2
1

Mousley to Green, 1 run

34.1
.

Mousley to Green, 0 runs

33.6
1

Taylor to Green, 1 run

33.5
1

Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

33.4
2

Taylor to Kelly, 2 runs

33.3
1lb

Green plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye.

33.2
1

Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

33.1
1

Taylor to Green, 1 run

32.6
4

Mousley to Kelly, 4 runs

32.5
1

Mousley to Green, 1 run

32.4
.

Mousley to Green, 0 runs

32.3
1

Mousley to Kelly, 1 run

32.2
1

Mousley to Green, 1 run

32.1
.

Mousley to Green, 0 runs

31.6
4

Booth to Kelly, 4 runs

31.5
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

31.4
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

31.3
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

31.2
1

Booth to Green, 1 run

31.1
1

Booth to Kelly, 1 run

30.6
.

Bamber to Green, 0 runs

30.5
1

Bamber to Kelly, 1 run

30.4
1

Bamber to Green, 1 run

30.3
1

Bamber to Kelly, 1 run

30.2
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

30.1
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

29.6
W

Booth to Holland, wicket (lbw - Holland)

29.5
1

Booth to Kelly, 1 run

29.4
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

29.3
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

29.2
1

Booth to Holland, 1 run

29.1
4

Booth to Holland, 4 runs

28.6
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

28.5
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

28.4
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

28.3
1

Bamber to Holland, 1 run

28.2
.

Bamber to Holland, 0 runs

28.1
.

Bamber to Holland, 0 runs

27.6
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

27.5
1

Booth to Holland, leg bye

27.4
.

Booth to Holland, 0 runs

27.3
.

Booth to Holland, 0 runs

27.2
.

Booth to Holland, 0 runs

27.1
4

Booth to Holland, 4 runs

26.6
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

26.5
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

26.4
1

Bamber to Holland, 1 run

26.3
.

Bamber to Holland, 0 runs

26.2
1

Bamber to Kelly, 1 run

26.1
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

25.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 0 runs

25.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 0 runs

25.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Holland, appeal

25.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 1 run

25.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

25.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

24.6
.

Yates to Holland, 0 runs

24.5
1

Yates to Kelly, 1 run

24.4
4

Yates to Kelly, 4 runs

24.3
1

Yates to Holland, 1 run

24.2
.

Yates to Holland, 0 runs

24.1
.

Yates to Holland, 0 runs

23.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

23.5
1

Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 1 run

23.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 0 runs

23.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 0 runs

23.2
2

Hannon-Dalby to Holland, 2 runs

22.6
2

Booth to Kelly, 2 runs

22.5
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

22.4
1

Booth to Holland, 1 run

22.3
.

Booth to Holland, 0 runs

22.2
.

Booth to Holland, 0 runs

22.1
.

Booth to Holland, 0 runs

21.6
.

Yates to Kelly, 0 runs

21.5
1

Yates to Holland, 1 run

21.4
1

Yates to Kelly, 1 run

21.3
1

Yates to Holland, 1 run

21.2
1

Yates to Kelly, 1 run

21.1
1

Yates to Holland, 1 run

20.6
1

Taylor to Holland, 1 run

20.5
1

Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

20.4
1

Taylor to Holland, 1 run

20.3
.

Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

20.2
.

Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

20.1
1

Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

19.6
.

Yates to Holland, 0 runs

19.5
.

Yates to Holland, 0 runs

19.4
2

Yates to Holland, 2 runs

19.3
.

Yates to Holland, 0 runs

19.2
1

Yates to Kelly, 1 run

19.1
1

Yates to Holland, 1 run

18.6
.

Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

18.5
.

Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

18.4
1

Taylor to Holland, 1 run

18.3
.

Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

18.2
.

Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

18.1
.

Taylor to Holland, 0 runs

17.6
1

Booth to Holland, 1 run

17.5
4

Booth to Holland, 4 runs

17.4
.

Booth to Holland, 0 runs

17.3
.

Booth to Holland, 0 runs

17.2
1

Booth to Kelly, 1 run

17.1
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

16.6
W

Taylor to Ben Cox, appeal, wicket (caught - Ben Cox)

16.5
1

Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

16.4
.

Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

16.1
.

Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

15.6
.

Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs

15.5
.

Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs

15.4
1

Booth to Kelly, 1 run

15.3
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

15.2
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

15.1
.

Booth to Kelly, 0 runs

14.6
.

Taylor to Ben Cox, 0 runs

14.5
1

Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

14.4
1

Taylor to Ben Cox, 1 run

14.3
.

Taylor to Ben Cox, 0 runs

14.2
4

Taylor to Ben Cox, 4 runs

14.1
1

Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

13.6
4

Booth to Ben Cox, 4 runs

13.5
4

Booth to Ben Cox, 4 runs

13.4
.

Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs

13.3
.

Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs

13.2
.

Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs

13.1
4

Booth to Ben Cox, 4 runs

12.6
.

Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

12.5
1

Taylor to Ben Cox, 1 run

12.4
1

Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

12.3
.

Taylor to Kelly, 0 runs

12.2
1

Taylor to Ben Cox, 1 run

12.1
1

Taylor to Kelly, 1 run

11.6
.

Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs

11.5
.

Booth to Ben Cox, 0 runs

11.4
W

Booth to Tattersall, wicket (lbw - Tattersall)

11.3
.

Booth to Tattersall, 0 runs

11.2
.

Booth to Tattersall, 0 runs

11.1
.

Booth to Tattersall, 0 runs

10.6
4

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 4 runs

10.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

10.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

10.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

10.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

10.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

9.6
4

Bamber to Tattersall, 4 runs

9.5
4

Bamber to Tattersall, 4 runs

9.4
.

Bamber to Tattersall, 0 runs

9.4
1

Bamber to Tattersall, wide

9.3
1

Bamber to Kelly, 1 run

9.2
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

9.1
4

Bamber to Kelly, 4 runs

8.6
1

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 1 run

8.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

8.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

8.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

8.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

8.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 0 runs

7.6
.

Bamber to Tattersall, 0 runs

7.5
1

Bamber to Kelly, 1 run

7.4
.

Bamber to Kelly, 0 runs

7.3
4

Bamber to Kelly, 4 runs

7.2
2

Bamber to Kelly, 2 runs

7.1
1

Bamber to Tattersall, 1 run

6.6
2

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 2 runs

6.5
1

Tattersall defends for 1 run. WARWICKSHIRE appeal, but the umpire says not out.

6.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Tattersall, 0 runs

6.3
2

Hannon-Dalby to Tattersall, 2 runs

6.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Kelly, 1 run

6.1
W

Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, appeal, wicket (bowled - Eskinazi)

5.6
.

Bamber to Tattersall, 0 runs

5.5
.

Bamber to Tattersall, 0 runs

5.4
4

Bamber to Tattersall, 4 runs

5.3
1

Bamber to Eskinazi, 1 run

5.2
.

Bamber to Eskinazi, 0 runs

5.1
.

Bamber to Eskinazi, 0 runs

4.6
W

Hannon-Dalby to Mike, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mike)

4.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Mike, 0 runs

4.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Mike, 0 runs

3.6
.

Bamber to Mike, appeal

3.5
.

Bamber to Mike, 0 runs

3.4
.

Bamber to Mike, 0 runs

3.3
.

Bamber to Mike, 0 runs

3.2
.

Bamber to Mike, 0 runs

3.1
1

Bamber to Eskinazi, 1 run

2.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Mike, 0 runs

2.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Rishi Patel)

2.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

2.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 1 run

2.2
1

Rishi Patel defends for a single run.

2.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

1.6
1

Bamber to Rishi Patel, 1 run

1.5
.

Bamber to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

1.4
.

Bamber to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

1.3
.

Bamber to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bamber to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

1.1
.

Bamber to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, appeal

0.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 0 runs

0.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 0 runs

0.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 0 runs

0.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 0 runs

0.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Eskinazi, 0 runs

45.6
W

Patel to Hannon-Dalby, appeal, wicket (caught - Hannon-Dalby)

45.5
1

Patel to Booth, 1 run

45.4
1

Patel to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

45.3
.

Patel to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

45.2
.

Patel to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

45.1
1

Patel to Booth, 1 run

44.6
1

Holland to Booth, 1 run

44.5
.

Holland to Booth, 0 runs

44.4
.

Holland to Booth, 0 runs

44.4
1

Holland to Booth, wide

44.3
1

Hannon-Dalby plays a defensive stroke for one run.

44.2
.

Holland to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

44.1
1

Holland to Booth, 1 run

43.6
1

Patel to Booth, 1 run

43.5
1

Patel to Hannon-Dalby, 1 run

43.4
.

Patel to Hannon-Dalby, 0 runs

43.3
W

Patel to Taylor, wicket (lbw - Taylor)

43.2
.

Patel to Taylor, 0 runs

43.1
.

Patel to Taylor, 0 runs

42.6
1

Holland to Taylor, 1 run

42.5
.

Holland to Taylor, 0 runs

42.2
1

Holland to Booth, 1 run

42.1
6

Holland to Booth, 6 runs

41.6
1

Patel to Booth, 1 run

41.5
1

Patel to Bamber, 1 run

41.4
1

Patel to Booth, 1 run

41.3
.

Patel to Booth, 0 runs

41.2
1

Patel to Bamber, 1 run

41.1
.

Patel to Bamber, 0 runs

40.6
1

Scriven to Bamber, 1 run

40.5
4

Scriven to Bamber, 4 runs

40.4
1

Scriven to Booth, 1 run

40.3
.

Scriven to Booth, 0 runs

40.2
1

Scriven to Bamber, bye

40.1
4

Scriven to Bamber, 4 runs

39.6
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

39.5
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

39.4
4

Green to Booth, 4 runs

39.3
1

Green to Bamber, 1 run

39.2
1

Green to Booth, 1 run

39.1
2

Green to Booth, 2 runs

38.6
1

Green to Booth, 1 run

38.5
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

38.4
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

38.3
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

38.2
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

38.1
1

Green to Bamber, 1 run

37.6
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

37.5
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

37.4
1

Green to Bamber, 1 run

37.3
1

Green to Booth, 1 run

37.2
1

Green to Bamber, 1 run

37.1
4

Green to Bamber, 4 runs

36.6
2

Green to Booth, 2 runs

36.5
4

Green to Booth, 4 runs

36.4
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

36.3
1

Green to Bamber, 1 run

36.2
.

Green to Bamber, 0 runs

36.1
.

Green to Bamber, 0 runs

35.6
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

35.5
2

Green to Booth, 2 runs

35.4
.

Green to Booth, 0 runs

35.3
1

Green to Bamber, 1 run

35.2
.

Green to Bamber, 0 runs

35.1
W

Green to Garton, appeal, wicket (caught - Garton)

34.6
W

Scriven to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

34.5
1

Scriven to Garton, 1 run

34.4
6

Scriven to Garton, 6 runs

34.3
1

Scriven to Smith, 1 run

34.2
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

34.1
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

33.6
.

Green to Garton, 0 runs

33.5
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

33.4
1

Green to Garton, 1 run

33.3
3

Green to Smith, 3 runs

33.2
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

33.1
1

Green to Garton, 1 run

32.6
4

Scriven to Smith, 4 runs

32.5
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

32.4
1

Scriven to Garton, 1 run

32.3
2

Scriven to Garton, 2 runs

32.2
.

Scriven to Garton, 0 runs

32.1
.

Scriven to Garton, 0 runs

31.6
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

31.5
1

Patel to Garton, 1 run

31.4
.

Patel to Garton, 0 runs

31.3
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

31.2
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

31.1
1

Patel to Garton, 1 run

30.6
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

30.5
1

Scriven to Garton, 1 run

30.4
.

Scriven to Garton, 0 runs

30.3
.

Scriven to Garton, 0 runs

30.2
.

Scriven to Garton, 0 runs

30.1
1

Scriven to Smith, 1 run

29.6
6

Patel to Garton, 6 runs

29.5
.

Patel to Garton, 0 runs

29.4
.

Patel to Garton, 0 runs

29.3
.

Patel to Garton, 0 runs

29.2
.

Patel to Garton, 0 runs

29.1
2

Patel to Garton, 2 runs

28.6
1

Mike to Garton, 1 run

28.5
.

Mike to Garton, 0 runs

28.4
1

Mike to Smith, 1 run

28.3
.

Mike to Smith, 0 runs

28.3
1

Mike to Smith, wide

28.3
1

Mike to Smith, wide

28.2
.

Mike to Smith, 0 runs

28.1
.

Mike to Smith, 0 runs

27.6
.

Patel to Garton, 0 runs

27.5
.

Patel to Garton, 0 runs

27.4
.

Patel to Garton, 0 runs

27.3
4

Patel to Garton, 4 runs

27.2
4

Patel to Garton, 4 runs

27.1
.

Patel to Garton, 0 runs

26.6
.

Mike to Smith, 0 runs

26.5
.

Mike to Smith, 0 runs

26.4
.

Mike to Smith, 0 runs

26.3
1

Mike to Garton, 1 run

26.2
1

Mike to Smith, 1 run

26.1
1

Mike to Garton, 1 run

25.6
2

Patel to Smith, 2 runs

25.5
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

25.4
4

Patel to Smith, 4 runs

25.3
4

Patel to Smith, 4 runs

25.2
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

25.1
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

24.6
.

Mike to Garton, 0 runs

24.5
4

Mike to Garton, 4 leg byes

24.5
1

Mike to Garton, wide

24.4
4

Mike to Garton, 4 runs

24.3
W

Mike to Jani, appeal, wicket (caught - Jani)

24.2
1

Mike to Smith, 1 run

24.1
.

Mike to Smith, 0 runs

24.1
1

Mike to Smith, wide

23.6
1

Patel to Smith, 1 run

23.5
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

23.4
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

23.3
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

23.2
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

23.1
.

Patel to Smith, 0 runs

22.6
1

Mike to Smith, 1 run

22.5
1

Mike to Jani, 1 run

22.4
.

Mike to Jani, 0 runs

22.3
6

Mike to Jani, 6 runs

22.2
1

Mike to Smith, 1 run

22.1
1

Mike to Jani, 1 run

22.1
1

Mike to Jani, wide

21.6
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

21.5
4

Green to Smith, 4 runs

21.4
2

Green to Smith, 2 runs

21.3
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

21.2
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

21.1
4

Green to Smith, 4 runs

20.6
4

Scriven to Jani, 4 runs

20.5
.

Scriven to Jani, 0 runs

20.4
.

Scriven to Jani, 0 runs

20.3
4

Scriven to Jani, 4 runs

20.2
.

Scriven to Jani, 0 runs

20.1
.

Scriven to Jani, 0 runs

19.6
1

Green to Jani, 1 run

19.5
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

19.4
4

Green to Jani, 4 runs

19.3
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

19.2
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

19.1
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

18.6
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

18.5
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

18.4
2

Scriven to Smith, 2 runs

18.3
2

Scriven to Smith, 2 runs

18.2
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

18.1
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

17.6
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

17.5
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

17.4
4

Green to Smith, 4 runs

17.3
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

17.2
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

17.1
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

16.6
1

Scriven to Smith, 1 run

16.5
.

0 runs

16.4
4

Scriven to Smith, 4 runs

16.3
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

16.2
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

16.1
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

15.6
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

15.5
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

15.4
.

Green to Smith, 0 runs

15.4
1

Green to Smith, wide

15.3
1

Green to Jani, 1 run

15.2
1

Green to Smith, 1 run

15.1
1

Green to Jani, 1 run

14.6
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

14.5
4

Scriven to Smith, 4 runs

14.4
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

14.3
.

Scriven to Smith, 0 runs

14.2
1lb

Scriven to Jani, leg bye, appeal

14.1
.

Scriven to Jani, 0 runs

13.6
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

13.5
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

13.4
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

13.3
1

Holland to Jani, 1 run

13.2
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

13.1
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

12.6
W

Scriven to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

12.5
.

Scriven to Davies, 0 runs

12.4
1

Scriven to Jani, 1 run

12.3
2lb

Scriven to Jani, 2 leg byes, appeal

12.2
.

Scriven to Jani, 0 runs

12.1
.

Scriven to Jani, 0 runs

11.6
.

Holland to Davies, 0 runs

11.5
.

Holland to Davies, 0 runs

11.4
.

Holland to Davies, 0 runs

11.3
.

Holland to Davies, 0 runs

11.2
.

Holland to Davies, 0 runs

11.1
.

Holland to Davies, 0 runs

10.6
2

Green to Jani, 2 runs

10.5
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

10.4
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

10.3
2

Green to Jani, 2 runs

10.2
1

Green to Davies, 1 run

10.1
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

9.6
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

9.5
2

Holland to Jani, 2 runs

9.4
1

Holland to Davies, 1 run

9.3
.

Holland to Davies, 0 runs

9.2
.

Holland to Davies, 0 runs

9.1
.

Holland to Davies, 0 runs

8.6
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

8.5
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

8.4
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

8.3
1

Green to Davies, 1 run

8.2
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

8.1
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

7.6
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

7.5
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

7.4
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

7.3
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

7.2
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

7.1
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

6.6
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

6.5
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

6.4
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

6.3
1

Green to Jani, 1 run

6.2
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

6.1
.

Green to Jani, 0 runs

5.5
.

Holland to Davies, 0 runs

5.4
1

Holland to Jani, 1 run

5.3
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

5.2
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

5.1
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

4.6
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

4.5
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

4.4
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

4.3
.

Green to Davies, 0 runs

4.2
W

Green to Mousley, appeal, wicket (bowled - Mousley)

4.1
.

Green to Mousley, 0 runs

3.6
.

Holland to Jani, 0 runs

3.5
W

Holland to Malik, appeal, wicket (caught - Malik)

3.4
.

Holland to Malik, 0 runs

3.3
.

Holland to Malik, 0 runs

3.2
.

Holland to Malik, 0 runs

3.1
1

Holland to Mousley, 1 run

2.6
.

Green to Malik, 0 runs

2.5
.

Green to Malik, 0 runs

2.4
.

Green to Malik, 0 runs

2.3
1

Green to Mousley, 1 run

2.2
1

Green to Malik, 1 run

2.1
W

Green to Yates, wicket (caught - Yates)

1.6
4

Holland to Mousley, 4 runs

1.5
4

Holland to Mousley, 4 runs

1.4
.

Holland to Mousley, 0 runs

1.3
2

Holland to Mousley, 2 runs

1.2
2

Holland to Mousley, 2 runs

1.2
1

Holland to Mousley, wide

1.1
.

Holland to Mousley, 0 runs

0.6
.

Green to Yates, 0 runs

0.5
.

Green to Yates, 0 runs

0.4
.

Green to Yates, 0 runs

0.3
1

Green to Mousley, 1 run

0.2
.

Green to Mousley, 0 runs

0.1
.

Green to Mousley, 0 runs