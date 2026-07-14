Match details Leicestershire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

LEI
LEI
WAR
WAR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Amin Umar, Bailey JE, Budinger SG, Cox Ben, Davis Will, Evans Sam, Green Alex M, Green Ben, Handscomb Peter, Hill Lewis, Holland Ian, Hull Josh, Keast James, Masood Shan, Mike Ben, Mulder Wiaan, Patel Rishi, Rahane Ajinkya, Ramji Uttam, Rhodes George, Salisbury Matt, Scriven Tom, Shah Naseem, Stirling Paul, Swindells Harry, Trevaskis Liam, Walker Roman, Wood Sam, Wright Chris
Benchno information yet

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Bamber Ethan, Barnard Ed, Bethell Jacob, Booth Michael, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Davies Alex, Drakes Dominic, Garton George, Gleeson Richard, Hain Sam, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Latham Tom, Malik Zen, Maxwell Glenn, Mousley Dan, Rae Michael, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Smith Kai, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Woakes Chris, Wylie Theo Owen, Yates Robert
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet