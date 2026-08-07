Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

Queen's Park

NOT
NOT

261

NOR
NOR

259

46.4
4

Miller to James, 4 runs

46.3
.

Miller to James, 0 runs

46.2
.

Miller to James, 0 runs

46.1
2

Miller to James, 2 runs

45.6
1

Guthrie to James, 1 run

45.5
2

Guthrie to James, 2 runs

45.4
4

Guthrie to James, 4 runs

45.3
4

Guthrie to James, 4 runs

45.2
1

Guthrie to Verreynne, 1 run

45.1
.

Guthrie to Verreynne, 0 runs

44.6
1

Procter to Verreynne, 1 run

44.5
.

Procter to Verreynne, 0 runs

44.4
.

Procter to Verreynne, 0 runs

44.3
1

Procter to James, 1 run

44.2
.

Procter to James, appeal

44.1
.

Procter to James, 0 runs

43.6
2

Guthrie to Verreynne, 2 runs

43.5
.

Guthrie to Verreynne, 0 runs

43.4
.

Guthrie to Verreynne, 0 runs

43.3
1

Guthrie to James, 1 run

43.3
1

Guthrie to James, wide

43.2
.

Guthrie to James, 0 runs

43.1
.

Guthrie to James, 0 runs

42.6
2

Weatherall to Verreynne, 2 runs

42.5
.

Weatherall to Verreynne, 0 runs

42.4
.

Weatherall to Verreynne, 0 runs

42.3
1

Weatherall to James, 1 run

42.2
6

Weatherall to James, 6 runs

42.1
.

Weatherall to James, 0 runs

41.6
.

Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs

41.5
.

Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs

41.4
1

Chahal to James, 1 run

41.3
1

Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run

40.6
.

Weatherall to James, 0 runs

40.5
.

Weatherall to James, 0 runs

40.4
1

Weatherall to Verreynne, 1 run

40.3
1

Weatherall to James, 1 run

40.2
4

Weatherall to James, 4 runs

40.1
1

Weatherall to Verreynne, 1 run

39.6
.

Chahal to James, 0 runs

39.5
.

Chahal to James, 0 runs

39.4
1

Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run

39.3
4

Chahal to Verreynne, 4 runs

39.2
.

Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs

39.1
.

Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs

38.6
.

Miller to James, 0 runs

38.5
1

Miller to Verreynne, 1 run

38.4
.

Miller to Verreynne, 0 runs

38.3
2

Miller to Verreynne, 2 runs

38.2
1lb

Miller to James, leg bye, appeal

38.1
4

Miller to James, 4 runs

38.1
1

Miller to James, wide

37.6
1

Chahal to James, 1 run

37.5
4

Chahal to James, 4 runs

37.4
.

Chahal to James, 0 runs

37.3
1

Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run

37.2
.

Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs

37.1
.

Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs

36.6
2

Miller to James, 2 runs

36.5
.

Miller to James, 0 runs

36.4
.

Miller to James, 0 runs

36.3
.

Miller to James, 0 runs

36.2
.

Miller to James, 0 runs

36.1
.

Miller to James, 0 runs

35.6
1

Chahal to James, 1 run

35.5
.

Chahal to James, 0 runs

35.4
1

Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run

35.3
1

Chahal to James, 1 run

35.2
.

Chahal to James, 0 runs

35.1
W

Chahal to McCann, wicket (lbw - McCann)

34.6
1

Miller to McCann, 1 run

34.5
.

Miller to McCann, 0 runs

34.4
.

Miller to McCann, 0 runs

34.3
4

Miller to McCann, 4 runs

34.2
1

Miller to Verreynne, 1 run

34.1
1

Miller to McCann, 1 run

33.6
2

Chahal to Verreynne, 2 runs

33.5
4

Chahal to Verreynne, 4 runs

33.4
1

Chahal to McCann, 1 run

33.1
6

Chahal to Verreynne, 6 runs

32.6
1

Procter to Verreynne, 1 run

32.5
1

Procter to McCann, 1 run

32.4
1

Procter to Verreynne, 1 run

32.3
.

Procter to Verreynne, 0 runs

32.2
.

Procter to Verreynne, 0 runs

32.1
.

Procter to Verreynne, 0 runs

31.6
.

Chahal to McCann, 0 runs

31.5
.

Chahal to McCann, 0 runs

31.4
1

Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run

31.3
1

Chahal to McCann, 1 run

31.2
1

Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run

31.1
W

Chahal to Hameed, appeal, wicket (caught - Hameed)

30.6
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

30.5
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

30.4
1

Procter to Hameed, 1 run

30.3
1

Procter to McCann, 1 run

30.2
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

30.1
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

29.6
1

Chahal to McCann, 1 run

29.5
.

Chahal to McCann, appeal

29.4
1

Chahal to Hameed, 1 run

29.3
.

Chahal to Hameed, 0 runs

29.2
1

Chahal to McCann, 1 run

29.1
1

Chahal to Hameed, 1 run

28.6
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

28.5
1

Procter to Hameed, 1 run

28.4
.

Procter to Hameed, 0 runs

28.3
1

Procter to McCann, 1 run

28.2
1

Procter to Hameed, 1 run

28.1
2

Procter to Hameed, 2 runs

27.6
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

27.5
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

27.4
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

27.3
1

Guthrie to Hameed, 1 run

27.2
.

Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs

27.1
1

Guthrie to McCann, 1 run

26.6
.

Procter to Hameed, 0 runs

26.5
.

Procter to Hameed, 0 runs

26.4
2

Procter to Hameed, 2 runs

26.3
.

Procter to Hameed, 0 runs

26.2
1

Procter to McCann, 1 run

26.1
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

25.6
.

Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs

25.5
4

Guthrie to Hameed, 4 runs

25.4
1

Guthrie to McCann, 1 run

25.3
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

25.2
.

Guthrie to McCann, appeal

25.1
1

Guthrie to Hameed, 1 run

24.6
1

Keogh to Hameed, 1 run

24.5
1

Keogh to McCann, 1 run

24.4
4

Keogh to McCann, 4 runs

24.3
1

Keogh to Hameed, 1 run

24.2
.

Keogh to Hameed, 0 runs

24.1
1

Keogh to McCann, 1 run

23.6
2

Miller to Hameed, 2 runs

23.5
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

23.4
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

23.3
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

23.2
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

23.1
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

22.6
1

Keogh to Hameed, 1 run

22.5
1

Keogh to McCann, 1 run

22.4
.

Keogh to McCann, 0 runs

22.3
4

Keogh to McCann, 4 runs

22.2
.

Keogh to McCann, 0 runs

22.1
.

Keogh to McCann, 0 runs

21.6
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

21.5
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

21.4
4

Miller to Hameed, 4 runs

21.3
1

Miller to McCann, 1 run

21.2
1

Miller to Hameed, 1 run

21.1
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

20.6
.

Chahal to McCann, 0 runs

20.5
1

Chahal to Hameed, 1 run

20.4
.

Chahal to Hameed, 0 runs

20.3
1

Chahal to McCann, 1 run

20.2
6

Chahal to McCann, 6 runs

20.1
2

Chahal to McCann, 2 runs

19.6
.

Miller to Hameed, appeal

19.5
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

19.4
2

Miller to Hameed, 2 runs

19.3
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

19.2
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

19.1
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

18.6
.

Chahal to McCann, 0 runs

18.5
1

Chahal to Hameed, 1 run

18.4
.

Chahal to Hameed, 0 runs

18.3
.

Chahal to Hameed, 0 runs

18.2
1

Chahal to McCann, 1 run

18.1
.

Chahal to McCann, 0 runs

17.6
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

17.5
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

17.4
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

17.3
1

Miller to McCann, 1 run

17.2
.

Miller to McCann, 0 runs

17.1
1

Miller to Hameed, 1 run

16.6
3

Chahal to Hameed, 3 runs

16.5
1

Chahal to McCann, 1 run

16.4
.

Chahal to McCann, 0 runs

16.3
.

Chahal to McCann, 0 runs

16.2
.

Chahal to McCann, 0 runs

16.1
1

Chahal to Hameed, 1 run

15.6
1

Miller to Hameed, 1 run

15.5
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

15.4
1

Miller to McCann, 1 run

15.3
1

Miller to Hameed, 1 run

15.2
.

Miller to Hameed, 0 runs

15.1
4

Miller to Hameed, 4 runs

14.6
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

14.5
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

14.4
1

Procter to Hameed, 1 run

14.3
1

Procter to McCann, 1 run

14.2
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

14.1
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

13.6
1

McSweeney to McCann, 1 run

13.5
4

McSweeney to McCann, 4 runs

13.5
nb

No ball. Hameed defends for a run.

13.4
1

McSweeney to McCann, 1 run

13.3
4

FOUR MORE! McCann plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

13.2
1

McSweeney to Hameed, 1 run

13.1
1

McSweeney to McCann, 1 run

12.6
.

Procter to Hameed, 0 runs

12.5
1

Procter to McCann, 1 run

12.4
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

12.3
1

Procter to Hameed, 1 run

12.2
1

Procter to McCann, 1 run

12.1
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

11.6
.

Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs

11.5
.

Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs

11.4
1

Guthrie to McCann, 1 run

11.3
1

Guthrie to Hameed, 1 run

11.2
1

Guthrie to McCann, 1 run

11.1
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

10.6
2

Procter to Hameed, 2 runs

10.5
.

Procter to Hameed, 0 runs

10.4
.

Procter to Hameed, 0 runs

10.3
.

Procter to Hameed, 0 runs

10.2
1

Procter to McCann, 1 run

10.1
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

9.6
.

Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs

9.5
4

Guthrie to Hameed, 4 runs

9.4
.

Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs

9.3
.

Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs

9.2
.

Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs

9.1
W

Guthrie to Tahir, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tahir)

8.6
4

Procter to McCann, 4 runs

8.5
4

Procter to McCann, 4 runs

8.4
2

Procter to McCann, 2 runs

8.3
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

8.2
.

Procter to McCann, 0 runs

8.1
1

Procter to Tahir, 1 run

7.6
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

7.5
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

7.4
4

Guthrie to McCann, 4 runs

7.3
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

7.2
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

7.1
2

Guthrie to McCann, 2 runs

6.6
1

Weatherall to McCann, 1 run

6.5
.

Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs

6.4
4

Weatherall to McCann, 4 runs

6.3
.

Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs

6.2
.

Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs

6.1
.

Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs

5.6
.

Guthrie to Tahir, 0 runs

5.5
4

Guthrie to Tahir, 4 byes

5.4
.

Guthrie to Tahir, 0 runs

5.3
1

Guthrie to McCann, 1 run

5.2
4

Guthrie to McCann, 4 runs

5.1
1

Guthrie to Tahir, 1 run

4.6
.

Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs

4.5
.

Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs

4.4
.

Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs

4.3
.

Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs

4.2
.

Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs

4.1
4

Weatherall to McCann, 4 runs

3.6
.

Guthrie to Tahir, 0 runs

3.5
2

Guthrie to Tahir, 2 runs

3.4
4

Guthrie to Tahir, 4 runs

3.3
W

Guthrie to Martindale, wicket (caught - Martindale)

3.2
1

Guthrie to McCann, 1 run

3.1
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

2.6
.

Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs

2.5
.

Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs

2.4
4

Weatherall to Martindale, 4 runs

2.3
4

Weatherall to Martindale, 4 runs

2.2
4

Weatherall to Martindale, 4 runs

2.1
.

Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs

1.6
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

1.5
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

1.4
2

Guthrie to McCann, 2 runs

1.3
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

1.2
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

1.1
.

Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs

0.6
4

Weatherall to Martindale, 4 runs

0.5
.

Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs

0.4
.

Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs

0.3
.

Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs

0.2
.

Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs

0.1
2

Weatherall to Martindale, 2 runs

0.1
1

Weatherall to Martindale, wide

49.6
2

Pennington to Weatherall, 2 runs

49.5
1

Pennington to Guthrie, 1 run

49.3
1

Pennington to Weatherall, 1 run

49.2
1

Pennington to Guthrie, 1 run

49.1
.

Pennington to Guthrie, 0 runs

48.6
2

Hayes to Weatherall, 2 runs

48.5
1

Hayes to Guthrie, 1 run

48.4
2

Hayes to Guthrie, 2 runs

48.3
4

Hayes to Guthrie, 4 runs

48.2
1

Hayes to Weatherall, 1 run

48.1
W

Hayes to McManus, appeal, wicket (caught - McManus)

47.6
1

Pennington to McManus, 1 run

47.5
1

Pennington to Guthrie, 1 run

47.4
.

Pennington to Guthrie, 0 runs

47.3
1

Pennington to McManus, 1 run

47.2
1

Pennington to Guthrie, 1 run

47.1
.

Pennington to Guthrie, 0 runs

46.6
1

Hayes to Guthrie, 1 run

46.5
.

Hayes to Guthrie, 0 runs

46.4
W

Hayes to Keogh, appeal, wicket (caught - Keogh)

46.3
1

Hayes to McManus, 1 run

46.2
2

Hayes to McManus, 2 runs

46.1
.

Hayes to McManus, 0 runs

45.6
1

Ahmed to McManus, 1 run

45.5
1

Ahmed to Keogh, 1 run

45.4
2

Ahmed to Keogh, 2 runs

45.3
1

Ahmed to McManus, 1 run

45.2
.

Ahmed to McManus, 0 runs

45.1
.

Ahmed to McManus, 0 runs

44.6
1

Hutton to McManus, 1 run

44.5
4

Hutton to McManus, 4 runs

44.4
2

Hutton to McManus, 2 runs

44.3
.

Hutton to McManus, 0 runs

44.2
.

Hutton to McManus, 0 runs

44.1
.

Hutton to McManus, 0 runs

43.6
1

Ahmed to McManus, 1 run

43.5
.

Ahmed to McManus, 0 runs

43.4
W

Ahmed to Bartlett, appeal, wicket (caught - Bartlett)

43.3
4

Ahmed to Bartlett, 4 runs

43.2
1

Ahmed to Keogh, 1 run

43.1
4

Ahmed to Keogh, 4 runs

42.6
.

James to Bartlett, 0 runs

42.5
1

James to Keogh, 1 run

42.4
1

James to Bartlett, 1 run

42.3
.

James to Bartlett, 0 runs

42.2
6

James to Bartlett, 6 runs

42.1
.

James to Bartlett, 0 runs

41.6
.

Ahmed to Keogh, appeal

41.5
1

Ahmed to Bartlett, 1 run

41.4
1

Ahmed to Keogh, 1 run

41.3
1

Ahmed to Bartlett, 1 run

41.2
2

Ahmed to Bartlett, 2 runs

41.1
1

Ahmed to Keogh, 1 run

40.6
.

James to Bartlett, 0 runs

40.5
1

James to Keogh, 1 run

40.4
1

James to Bartlett, 1 run

40.3
.

James to Bartlett, 0 runs

40.2
1

James to Keogh, 1 run

40.1
2

James to Keogh, 2 runs

39.6
1

Pennington to Keogh, 1 run

39.5
1

Pennington to Bartlett, 1 run

39.4
2

Pennington to Bartlett, 2 runs

39.3
1

Pennington to Keogh, 1 run

39.2
1

Pennington to Bartlett, 1 run

39.1
.

Pennington to Bartlett, 0 runs

38.6
1

James to Bartlett, 1 run

38.5
2

James to Bartlett, 2 runs

38.4
.

James to Bartlett, 0 runs

38.3
1

James to Keogh, 1 run

38.2
.

James to Keogh, 0 runs

38.1
.

James to Keogh, 0 runs

37.6
4

Pennington to Bartlett, 4 runs

37.5
.

Pennington to Bartlett, 0 runs

37.5
1

Pennington to Bartlett, wide

37.4
1

Pennington to Keogh, 1 run

37.3
.

Pennington to Keogh, 0 runs

37.2
.

Pennington to Keogh, 0 runs

37.1
1

Pennington to Bartlett, 1 run

36.6
.

Hutton to Keogh, appeal

36.5
1

Hutton to Bartlett, 1 run

36.4
.

Hutton to Bartlett, 0 runs

36.3
4

Hutton to Bartlett, 4 runs

36.2
1

Hutton to Keogh, 1 run

36.1
1

Hutton to Bartlett, 1 run

35.6
.

Pennington to Keogh, 0 runs

35.5
1

Pennington to Bartlett, 1 run

35.4
1

Pennington to Keogh, 1 run

35.3
.

Pennington to Keogh, 0 runs

35.2
1

Pennington to Bartlett, 1 run

35.1
.

Pennington to Bartlett, 0 runs

34.6
.

Hutton to Keogh, 0 runs

34.5
.

Hutton to Keogh, 0 runs

34.4
1

Hutton to Bartlett, 1 run

34.3
.

Hutton to Bartlett, 0 runs

34.2
1

Hutton to Keogh, 1 run

34.1
.

Hutton to Keogh, 0 runs

33.6
.

McCann to Bartlett, 0 runs

33.5
.

McCann to Bartlett, 0 runs

33.4
1

McCann to Keogh, 1 run

33.3
.

McCann to Keogh, 0 runs

33.2
4

McCann to Keogh, 4 runs

33.1
.

McCann to Keogh, 0 runs

32.6
1

Martindale to Keogh, 1 run

32.5
1

Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run

32.4
1

Martindale to Keogh, 1 run

32.3
.

Martindale to Keogh, 0 runs

32.2
4

Martindale to Keogh, 4 runs

32.1
1

Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run

31.6
.

McCann to Keogh, 0 runs

31.5
.

McCann to Keogh, 0 runs

31.4
.

McCann to Keogh, 0 runs

31.3
W

McCann to van der Merwe, wicket (stumped - van der Merwe)

31.2
1

McCann to Bartlett, 1 run

31.1
.

McCann to Bartlett, 0 runs

30.6
1

Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run

30.5
1

Martindale to van der Merwe, 1 run

30.4
.

Martindale to van der Merwe, 0 runs

30.3
.

Martindale to van der Merwe, 0 runs

30.2
1

Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run

30.1
.

Martindale to Bartlett, 0 runs

29.6
1

McCann to Bartlett, 1 run

29.5
.

McCann to Bartlett, 0 runs

29.4
.

McCann to Bartlett, 0 runs

29.3
1

McCann to van der Merwe, 1 run

29.2
.

McCann to van der Merwe, 0 runs

29.1
1

McCann to Bartlett, 1 run

28.6
2

Martindale to van der Merwe, 2 runs

28.5
.

Martindale to van der Merwe, 0 runs

28.4
.

Martindale to van der Merwe, 0 runs

28.3
1

Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run

28.2
1

Martindale to van der Merwe, 1 run

28.1
.

Martindale to van der Merwe, 0 runs

27.6
1

Ahmed to van der Merwe, 1 run

27.5
.

Ahmed to van der Merwe, 0 runs

27.4
.

Ahmed to van der Merwe, 0 runs

27.3
1

Ahmed to Bartlett, 1 run

27.2
1

Ahmed to van der Merwe, 1 run

27.1
.

Ahmed to van der Merwe, 0 runs

26.6
1

Martindale to van der Merwe, 1 run

26.5
W

Martindale to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (bowled - McSweeney)

26.4
1

Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run

26.3
.

Martindale to Bartlett, 0 runs

26.2
2

Martindale to Bartlett, 2 runs

26.1
1

Martindale to McSweeney, 1 run

25.6
1

Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run

25.5
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

25.4
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

25.3
4

Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 byes

25.2
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

25.1
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

24.6
4

Hayes to Bartlett, 4 runs

24.5
.

Hayes to Bartlett, 0 runs

24.4
2

Hayes to Bartlett, 2 runs

24.3
1

Hayes to McSweeney, 1 run

24.2
.

Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs

24.1
.

Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs

23.6
.

Ahmed to Bartlett, 0 runs

23.5
W

Ahmed to Procter, wicket (lbw - Procter)

23.4
1

Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run

23.3
1

Ahmed to Procter, 1 run

23.2
.

Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs

23.1
.

Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs

22.6
.

Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs

22.5
.

Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs

22.4
1

Hayes to Procter, 1 run

22.3
1

Hayes to McSweeney, 1 run

22.2
4

Hayes to McSweeney, 4 runs

22.1
.

Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs

21.6
1

Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run

21.5
1

Ahmed to Procter, 1 run

21.4
1

Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run

21.3
4

Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 runs

21.2
1

Ahmed to Procter, 1 run

21.1
.

Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs

20.6
.

James to McSweeney, 0 runs

20.5
1

James to Procter, 1 run

20.4
.

James to Procter, 0 runs

20.3
1

James to McSweeney, 1 run

20.2
1

James to Procter, 1 run

20.1
.

James to Procter, 0 runs

19.6
4

Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 runs

19.5
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

19.4
1lb

Ahmed to Procter, leg bye, appeal

19.3
6

Ahmed to Procter, 6 runs

19.2
1

Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run

19.1
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.6
.

James to Procter, 0 runs

18.5
.

James to Procter, appeal

18.4
.

James to Procter, 0 runs

18.3
1

James to McSweeney, 1 run

18.2
.

James to McSweeney, 0 runs

18.1
.

James to McSweeney, 0 runs

17.6
.

Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs

17.5
.

Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs

17.4
.

Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs

17.3
1

Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run

17.2
1

Ahmed to Procter, 1 run

17.1
.

Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs

16.6
4

James to McSweeney, 4 runs

16.5
1

James to Procter, 1 run, appeal

16.4
4

James to Procter, 4 leg byes, appeal

16.3
.

James to Procter, 0 runs

16.2
1

James to McSweeney, 1 run

16.1
.

James to McSweeney, 0 runs

15.6
.

Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs

15.5
1

Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run

15.4
.

Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs

15.3
2

Ahmed to McSweeney, 2 runs

15.2
1

Ahmed to Procter, 1 run

15.1
.

Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs

14.6
1

James to Procter, 1 run

14.5
.

James to Procter, 0 runs

14.4
.

James to Procter, 0 runs

14.3
4

James to Procter, 4 runs

14.2
.

James to Procter, 0 runs

14.1
.

James to Procter, appeal

13.6
4

Hayes to McSweeney, 4 runs

13.5
4

Hayes to McSweeney, 4 runs

13.4
.

Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs

13.3
4

Hayes to McSweeney, 4 runs

13.2
.

Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs

13.1
4

Hayes to McSweeney, 4 runs

12.6
2

James to Procter, 2 runs

12.5
1

James to McSweeney, 1 run

12.4
1

James to Procter, 1 run

12.3
1

James to McSweeney, 1 run

12.2
W

James to King, wicket (lbw - King)

12.1
1

James to Procter, leg bye

11.6
1

Hayes to Procter, 1 run

11.5
.

Hayes to Procter, 0 runs

11.4
1

Hayes to King, 1 run

11.3
.

Hayes to King, 0 runs

11.2
4

Hayes to King, 4 runs

11.2
1

Hayes to King, wide

11.1
.

Hayes to King, 0 runs

11.1
1

Hayes to King, wide

10.6
1

Hutton to King, 1 run

10.5
.

Hutton to King, 0 runs

10.4
.

Hutton to King, 0 runs

10.4
1

Hutton to King, wide

10.3
2

Hutton to King, 2 runs

10.2
.

Hutton to King, 0 runs

10.1
1

Hutton to Procter, 1 run

9.6
.

Pennington to King, 0 runs

9.5
.

Pennington to King, 0 runs

9.4
1

Pennington to Procter, 1 run

9.3
.

Pennington to Procter, 0 runs

9.2
1

Pennington to King, 1 run

9.1
.

Pennington to King, 0 runs

8.6
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

8.5
1

Hutton to King, 1 run

8.4
.

Hutton to King, 0 runs

8.3
.

Hutton to King, 0 runs

8.2
.

Hutton to King, 0 runs

8.1
1

Hutton to Procter, 1 run

7.6
.

Pennington to King, 0 runs

7.5
.

Pennington to King, 0 runs

7.4
.

Pennington to King, 0 runs

7.3
.

Pennington to King, 0 runs

7.2
1

Pennington to Procter, 1 run

7.1
2

Pennington to Procter, 2 runs

6.6
.

Hutton to King, 0 runs

6.5
W

Hutton to Miller, wicket (caught - Miller)

6.4
1

Hutton to Procter, 1 run

6.3
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

6.2
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

6.1
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

5.6
1

Pennington to Procter, 1 run

5.5
.

Pennington to Procter, 0 runs

5.4
4

Pennington to Procter, 4 runs

5.3
.

Pennington to Procter, 0 runs

5.2
4

Pennington to Procter, 4 runs

5.1
1

Pennington to Miller, 1 run

4.6
4

Hutton to Procter, 4 runs

4.5
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

4.4
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

4.3
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

4.2
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

4.1
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

3.6
.

Pennington to Miller, 0 runs

3.5
.

Pennington to Miller, 0 runs

3.4
.

Pennington to Miller, 0 runs

3.3
.

Pennington to Miller, 0 runs

3.2
.

Pennington to Miller, 0 runs

3.1
.

Pennington to Miller, 0 runs

2.6
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

2.5
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

2.4
4

Hutton to Procter, 4 runs

2.3
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

2.2
4

Hutton to Procter, 4 runs

2.1
.

Hutton to Procter, 0 runs

1.6
.

Pennington to Miller, appeal

1.5
1

Pennington to Procter, 1 run

1.4
.

Pennington to Procter, 0 runs

1.3
.

Pennington to Procter, 0 runs

1.2
.

Pennington to Procter, 0 runs

1.2
1

Pennington to Procter, wide

1.1
.

Pennington to Procter, 0 runs

0.6
.

Hutton to Miller, 0 runs

0.5
.

Hutton to Miller, 0 runs

0.4
.

Hutton to Miller, 0 runs

0.3
.

Hutton to Miller, 0 runs

0.2
.

Hutton to Miller, 0 runs

0.1
.

Hutton to Miller, 0 runs