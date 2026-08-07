Highlights Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026
Miller to James, 4 runs
Miller to James, 0 runs
Miller to James, 0 runs
Miller to James, 2 runs
Guthrie to James, 1 run
Guthrie to James, 2 runs
Guthrie to James, 4 runs
Guthrie to James, 4 runs
Guthrie to Verreynne, 1 run
Guthrie to Verreynne, 0 runs
Procter to Verreynne, 1 run
Procter to Verreynne, 0 runs
Procter to Verreynne, 0 runs
Procter to James, 1 run
Procter to James, appeal
Procter to James, 0 runs
Guthrie to Verreynne, 2 runs
Guthrie to Verreynne, 0 runs
Guthrie to Verreynne, 0 runs
Guthrie to James, 1 run
Guthrie to James, wide
Guthrie to James, 0 runs
Guthrie to James, 0 runs
Weatherall to Verreynne, 2 runs
Weatherall to Verreynne, 0 runs
Weatherall to Verreynne, 0 runs
Weatherall to James, 1 run
Weatherall to James, 6 runs
Weatherall to James, 0 runs
Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs
Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs
Chahal to James, 1 run
Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run
Weatherall to James, 0 runs
Weatherall to James, 0 runs
Weatherall to Verreynne, 1 run
Weatherall to James, 1 run
Weatherall to James, 4 runs
Weatherall to Verreynne, 1 run
Chahal to James, 0 runs
Chahal to James, 0 runs
Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run
Chahal to Verreynne, 4 runs
Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs
Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs
Miller to James, 0 runs
Miller to Verreynne, 1 run
Miller to Verreynne, 0 runs
Miller to Verreynne, 2 runs
Miller to James, leg bye, appeal
Miller to James, 4 runs
Miller to James, wide
Chahal to James, 1 run
Chahal to James, 4 runs
Chahal to James, 0 runs
Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run
Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs
Chahal to Verreynne, 0 runs
Miller to James, 2 runs
Miller to James, 0 runs
Miller to James, 0 runs
Miller to James, 0 runs
Miller to James, 0 runs
Miller to James, 0 runs
Chahal to James, 1 run
Chahal to James, 0 runs
Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run
Chahal to James, 1 run
Chahal to James, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, wicket (lbw - McCann)
Miller to McCann, 1 run
Miller to McCann, 0 runs
Miller to McCann, 0 runs
Miller to McCann, 4 runs
Miller to Verreynne, 1 run
Miller to McCann, 1 run
Chahal to Verreynne, 2 runs
Chahal to Verreynne, 4 runs
Chahal to McCann, 1 run
Chahal to Verreynne, 6 runs
Procter to Verreynne, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 1 run
Procter to Verreynne, 1 run
Procter to Verreynne, 0 runs
Procter to Verreynne, 0 runs
Procter to Verreynne, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, 0 runs
Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run
Chahal to McCann, 1 run
Chahal to Verreynne, 1 run
Chahal to Hameed, appeal, wicket (caught - Hameed)
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to Hameed, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, 1 run
Chahal to McCann, appeal
Chahal to Hameed, 1 run
Chahal to Hameed, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, 1 run
Chahal to Hameed, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to Hameed, 1 run
Procter to Hameed, 0 runs
Procter to McCann, 1 run
Procter to Hameed, 1 run
Procter to Hameed, 2 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hameed, 1 run
Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 1 run
Procter to Hameed, 0 runs
Procter to Hameed, 0 runs
Procter to Hameed, 2 runs
Procter to Hameed, 0 runs
Procter to McCann, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hameed, 4 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 1 run
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, appeal
Guthrie to Hameed, 1 run
Keogh to Hameed, 1 run
Keogh to McCann, 1 run
Keogh to McCann, 4 runs
Keogh to Hameed, 1 run
Keogh to Hameed, 0 runs
Keogh to McCann, 1 run
Miller to Hameed, 2 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Keogh to Hameed, 1 run
Keogh to McCann, 1 run
Keogh to McCann, 0 runs
Keogh to McCann, 4 runs
Keogh to McCann, 0 runs
Keogh to McCann, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 4 runs
Miller to McCann, 1 run
Miller to Hameed, 1 run
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, 0 runs
Chahal to Hameed, 1 run
Chahal to Hameed, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, 1 run
Chahal to McCann, 6 runs
Chahal to McCann, 2 runs
Miller to Hameed, appeal
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 2 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, 0 runs
Chahal to Hameed, 1 run
Chahal to Hameed, 0 runs
Chahal to Hameed, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, 1 run
Chahal to McCann, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to McCann, 1 run
Miller to McCann, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 1 run
Chahal to Hameed, 3 runs
Chahal to McCann, 1 run
Chahal to McCann, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, 0 runs
Chahal to McCann, 0 runs
Chahal to Hameed, 1 run
Miller to Hameed, 1 run
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to McCann, 1 run
Miller to Hameed, 1 run
Miller to Hameed, 0 runs
Miller to Hameed, 4 runs
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to Hameed, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
McSweeney to McCann, 1 run
McSweeney to McCann, 4 runs
No ball. Hameed defends for a run.
McSweeney to McCann, 1 run
FOUR MORE! McCann plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
McSweeney to Hameed, 1 run
McSweeney to McCann, 1 run
Procter to Hameed, 0 runs
Procter to McCann, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to Hameed, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 1 run
Guthrie to Hameed, 1 run
Guthrie to McCann, 1 run
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to Hameed, 2 runs
Procter to Hameed, 0 runs
Procter to Hameed, 0 runs
Procter to Hameed, 0 runs
Procter to McCann, 1 run
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hameed, 4 runs
Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs
Guthrie to Hameed, 0 runs
Guthrie to Tahir, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tahir)
Procter to McCann, 4 runs
Procter to McCann, 4 runs
Procter to McCann, 2 runs
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to McCann, 0 runs
Procter to Tahir, 1 run
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 4 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 2 runs
Weatherall to McCann, 1 run
Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs
Weatherall to McCann, 4 runs
Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs
Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs
Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to Tahir, 0 runs
Guthrie to Tahir, 4 byes
Guthrie to Tahir, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 1 run
Guthrie to McCann, 4 runs
Guthrie to Tahir, 1 run
Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs
Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs
Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs
Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs
Weatherall to McCann, 0 runs
Weatherall to McCann, 4 runs
Guthrie to Tahir, 0 runs
Guthrie to Tahir, 2 runs
Guthrie to Tahir, 4 runs
Guthrie to Martindale, wicket (caught - Martindale)
Guthrie to McCann, 1 run
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 4 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 4 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 4 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 2 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Guthrie to McCann, 0 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 4 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 0 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, 2 runs
Weatherall to Martindale, wide
Pennington to Weatherall, 2 runs
Pennington to Guthrie, 1 run
Pennington to Weatherall, 1 run
Pennington to Guthrie, 1 run
Pennington to Guthrie, 0 runs
Hayes to Weatherall, 2 runs
Hayes to Guthrie, 1 run
Hayes to Guthrie, 2 runs
Hayes to Guthrie, 4 runs
Hayes to Weatherall, 1 run
Hayes to McManus, appeal, wicket (caught - McManus)
Pennington to McManus, 1 run
Pennington to Guthrie, 1 run
Pennington to Guthrie, 0 runs
Pennington to McManus, 1 run
Pennington to Guthrie, 1 run
Pennington to Guthrie, 0 runs
Hayes to Guthrie, 1 run
Hayes to Guthrie, 0 runs
Hayes to Keogh, appeal, wicket (caught - Keogh)
Hayes to McManus, 1 run
Hayes to McManus, 2 runs
Hayes to McManus, 0 runs
Ahmed to McManus, 1 run
Ahmed to Keogh, 1 run
Ahmed to Keogh, 2 runs
Ahmed to McManus, 1 run
Ahmed to McManus, 0 runs
Ahmed to McManus, 0 runs
Hutton to McManus, 1 run
Hutton to McManus, 4 runs
Hutton to McManus, 2 runs
Hutton to McManus, 0 runs
Hutton to McManus, 0 runs
Hutton to McManus, 0 runs
Ahmed to McManus, 1 run
Ahmed to McManus, 0 runs
Ahmed to Bartlett, appeal, wicket (caught - Bartlett)
Ahmed to Bartlett, 4 runs
Ahmed to Keogh, 1 run
Ahmed to Keogh, 4 runs
James to Bartlett, 0 runs
James to Keogh, 1 run
James to Bartlett, 1 run
James to Bartlett, 0 runs
James to Bartlett, 6 runs
James to Bartlett, 0 runs
Ahmed to Keogh, appeal
Ahmed to Bartlett, 1 run
Ahmed to Keogh, 1 run
Ahmed to Bartlett, 1 run
Ahmed to Bartlett, 2 runs
Ahmed to Keogh, 1 run
James to Bartlett, 0 runs
James to Keogh, 1 run
James to Bartlett, 1 run
James to Bartlett, 0 runs
James to Keogh, 1 run
James to Keogh, 2 runs
Pennington to Keogh, 1 run
Pennington to Bartlett, 1 run
Pennington to Bartlett, 2 runs
Pennington to Keogh, 1 run
Pennington to Bartlett, 1 run
Pennington to Bartlett, 0 runs
James to Bartlett, 1 run
James to Bartlett, 2 runs
James to Bartlett, 0 runs
James to Keogh, 1 run
James to Keogh, 0 runs
James to Keogh, 0 runs
Pennington to Bartlett, 4 runs
Pennington to Bartlett, 0 runs
Pennington to Bartlett, wide
Pennington to Keogh, 1 run
Pennington to Keogh, 0 runs
Pennington to Keogh, 0 runs
Pennington to Bartlett, 1 run
Hutton to Keogh, appeal
Hutton to Bartlett, 1 run
Hutton to Bartlett, 0 runs
Hutton to Bartlett, 4 runs
Hutton to Keogh, 1 run
Hutton to Bartlett, 1 run
Pennington to Keogh, 0 runs
Pennington to Bartlett, 1 run
Pennington to Keogh, 1 run
Pennington to Keogh, 0 runs
Pennington to Bartlett, 1 run
Pennington to Bartlett, 0 runs
Hutton to Keogh, 0 runs
Hutton to Keogh, 0 runs
Hutton to Bartlett, 1 run
Hutton to Bartlett, 0 runs
Hutton to Keogh, 1 run
Hutton to Keogh, 0 runs
McCann to Bartlett, 0 runs
McCann to Bartlett, 0 runs
McCann to Keogh, 1 run
McCann to Keogh, 0 runs
McCann to Keogh, 4 runs
McCann to Keogh, 0 runs
Martindale to Keogh, 1 run
Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run
Martindale to Keogh, 1 run
Martindale to Keogh, 0 runs
Martindale to Keogh, 4 runs
Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run
McCann to Keogh, 0 runs
McCann to Keogh, 0 runs
McCann to Keogh, 0 runs
McCann to van der Merwe, wicket (stumped - van der Merwe)
McCann to Bartlett, 1 run
McCann to Bartlett, 0 runs
Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run
Martindale to van der Merwe, 1 run
Martindale to van der Merwe, 0 runs
Martindale to van der Merwe, 0 runs
Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run
Martindale to Bartlett, 0 runs
McCann to Bartlett, 1 run
McCann to Bartlett, 0 runs
McCann to Bartlett, 0 runs
McCann to van der Merwe, 1 run
McCann to van der Merwe, 0 runs
McCann to Bartlett, 1 run
Martindale to van der Merwe, 2 runs
Martindale to van der Merwe, 0 runs
Martindale to van der Merwe, 0 runs
Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run
Martindale to van der Merwe, 1 run
Martindale to van der Merwe, 0 runs
Ahmed to van der Merwe, 1 run
Ahmed to van der Merwe, 0 runs
Ahmed to van der Merwe, 0 runs
Ahmed to Bartlett, 1 run
Ahmed to van der Merwe, 1 run
Ahmed to van der Merwe, 0 runs
Martindale to van der Merwe, 1 run
Martindale to McSweeney, appeal, wicket (bowled - McSweeney)
Martindale to Bartlett, 1 run
Martindale to Bartlett, 0 runs
Martindale to Bartlett, 2 runs
Martindale to McSweeney, 1 run
Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 byes
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Hayes to Bartlett, 4 runs
Hayes to Bartlett, 0 runs
Hayes to Bartlett, 2 runs
Hayes to McSweeney, 1 run
Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to Bartlett, 0 runs
Ahmed to Procter, wicket (lbw - Procter)
Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run
Ahmed to Procter, 1 run
Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs
Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs
Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Hayes to Procter, 1 run
Hayes to McSweeney, 1 run
Hayes to McSweeney, 4 runs
Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run
Ahmed to Procter, 1 run
Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run
Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 runs
Ahmed to Procter, 1 run
Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs
James to McSweeney, 0 runs
James to Procter, 1 run
James to Procter, 0 runs
James to McSweeney, 1 run
James to Procter, 1 run
James to Procter, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 4 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to Procter, leg bye, appeal
Ahmed to Procter, 6 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
James to Procter, 0 runs
James to Procter, appeal
James to Procter, 0 runs
James to McSweeney, 1 run
James to McSweeney, 0 runs
James to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs
Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs
Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run
Ahmed to Procter, 1 run
Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs
James to McSweeney, 4 runs
James to Procter, 1 run, appeal
James to Procter, 4 leg byes, appeal
James to Procter, 0 runs
James to McSweeney, 1 run
James to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 1 run
Ahmed to McSweeney, 0 runs
Ahmed to McSweeney, 2 runs
Ahmed to Procter, 1 run
Ahmed to Procter, 0 runs
James to Procter, 1 run
James to Procter, 0 runs
James to Procter, 0 runs
James to Procter, 4 runs
James to Procter, 0 runs
James to Procter, appeal
Hayes to McSweeney, 4 runs
Hayes to McSweeney, 4 runs
Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Hayes to McSweeney, 4 runs
Hayes to McSweeney, 0 runs
Hayes to McSweeney, 4 runs
James to Procter, 2 runs
James to McSweeney, 1 run
James to Procter, 1 run
James to McSweeney, 1 run
James to King, wicket (lbw - King)
James to Procter, leg bye
Hayes to Procter, 1 run
Hayes to Procter, 0 runs
Hayes to King, 1 run
Hayes to King, 0 runs
Hayes to King, 4 runs
Hayes to King, wide
Hayes to King, 0 runs
Hayes to King, wide
Hutton to King, 1 run
Hutton to King, 0 runs
Hutton to King, 0 runs
Hutton to King, wide
Hutton to King, 2 runs
Hutton to King, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 1 run
Pennington to King, 0 runs
Pennington to King, 0 runs
Pennington to Procter, 1 run
Pennington to Procter, 0 runs
Pennington to King, 1 run
Pennington to King, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to King, 1 run
Hutton to King, 0 runs
Hutton to King, 0 runs
Hutton to King, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 1 run
Pennington to King, 0 runs
Pennington to King, 0 runs
Pennington to King, 0 runs
Pennington to King, 0 runs
Pennington to Procter, 1 run
Pennington to Procter, 2 runs
Hutton to King, 0 runs
Hutton to Miller, wicket (caught - Miller)
Hutton to Procter, 1 run
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Pennington to Procter, 1 run
Pennington to Procter, 0 runs
Pennington to Procter, 4 runs
Pennington to Procter, 0 runs
Pennington to Procter, 4 runs
Pennington to Miller, 1 run
Hutton to Procter, 4 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Pennington to Miller, 0 runs
Pennington to Miller, 0 runs
Pennington to Miller, 0 runs
Pennington to Miller, 0 runs
Pennington to Miller, 0 runs
Pennington to Miller, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 4 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to Procter, 4 runs
Hutton to Procter, 0 runs
Pennington to Miller, appeal
Pennington to Procter, 1 run
Pennington to Procter, 0 runs
Pennington to Procter, 0 runs
Pennington to Procter, 0 runs
Pennington to Procter, wide
Pennington to Procter, 0 runs
Hutton to Miller, 0 runs
Hutton to Miller, 0 runs
Hutton to Miller, 0 runs
Hutton to Miller, 0 runs
Hutton to Miller, 0 runs
Hutton to Miller, 0 runs