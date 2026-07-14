Match details Nottinghamshire vs Northamptonshire List a One-Day Cup 07.08.2026

List a

NOT
NOT
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 07, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nottinghamshire Squad

PlayersAfridi Shaheen, Ahmed Farhan, Broad Stuart, Carter Matthew, Clarke Joe, Duckett Ben, Fletcher Luke, Giles Thomas Oliver, Hales Alex, Hameed Haseeb, Hatton-Lowe Byron, Haynes Jack, Henriques Moises, Henry Hayes James Philip, Hutton Brett, James Lyndon, Keast Tom, King Samuel Isaac Michael, Kitt Ben, Lister Benjamin, Lord Robert, Loten Thomas, Martindale Ben, McCann Freddie, McKerr Conor, Moores Tom, Mullaney Steven, Munro Colin, Patterson-White Liam, Pennington Dillon, Pettman Toby, Pipes David, Pocklington Joe, Schadendorf Dane, Seecharan Samuel Jack, Slater Ben, Stone Olly, Tongue Josh, Wasim Imad, Young Will
Benchno information yet

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersAgar Ashton, Bartlett George, Bopara Ravi, Breetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buckingham Jordan, Chahal Yuzvendra, Finan Michael, Freddie Heldreich, Gowler George, Guthrie Liam, Kaul Siddarth, Keogh Rob, Kerrigan Simon, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, McManus Lewis, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Morris Lance, Nair Karun, Pope Lloyd, Procter Luke, Ramesh Nirvan, Raza Sikandar, Robinson Tim, Russell Alexander, Sales James, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Shaw Prithvi, Terry Sean, Tremain Chris, Tye Andrew, Varma Aryaman, Vasconcelos Ricardo, Weatherall Raphael A, Weldon George, White Graeme, Whitehouse Ben, Whiteman Sam, Willey David, Zaib Saif
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet