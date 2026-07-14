24.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Dawson moves onto the front foot but allows that one to go through to KL Rahul without offering a shot

24.3 . Half-tracker, outside off stump. Dawson goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull

24.2 2 Brar drops one in short, pitching near leg stump. Dawson moves onto the back foot and plays a hook for a pair of runs back behind square. Good fielding by Bumrah saves a boundary.

24.1 1 Back of a length from Brar, outside off stump once again. Root moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

23.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Root gets forward and defends for 1 run behind point.

23.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Root gets forward and defends

23.4 1 Back of a length from Dube, outside off stump once more. Dawson goes back and guides a glance for 1 run.

23.3 . Back of a length from Dube, outside off stump once more. Dawson gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.

23.2 . Good length from Dube, pitching outside off once more. Dawson gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

23.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Root pushes forward and defends for a run.

22.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dawson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

22.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Dawson moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance

22.4 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dawson rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a glance

22.3 1 Dropped in short by Brar, pitching outside off stump once more. Root gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

22.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Root rocks back and defends

22.1 1 Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Dawson gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to defend for one run.

21.6 . Back of a length, outside off. Root moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.5 1 Back of a length from Dube, outside off again. Dawson gets on the back foot and defends through point on the off side for one run.

21.4 W OUT! Dube breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jacks goes back and edges, and is remarkably caught by KL Rahul

21.3 1 Back of a length from Dube, pitching outside off. Root rocks back and guides a late cut for one run back behind point.

21.2 1 Good length from Dube, pitching outside leg stump. Jacks gets forward and tucks a glance for a run through the on side field.

21.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Root pushes forward and glances behind square on the on side for a run.

20.6 2 Length ball, outside off. Jacks gets forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

20.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jacks moves onto the back foot and defends

20.4 4 And again! Length ball, outside leg. Jacks gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.

20.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jacks gets forward and glances for 4 runs.

20.2 1 Back of a length from Brar, outside off again. Root goes back and guides a glance for one run.

20.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Root moves onto the front foot and tucks a sloppy glance

19.6 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Jacks gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

19.5 . Wicketkeeper moves back from the stumps. Back of a length from Dube, outside off once more. Jacks gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

19.4 1 Good length from Dube, outside off stump. Root moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.

19.3 . DROPPED! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Length ball, outside off stump once again. Root moves onto the front foot and drives averagely. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dube.

19.2 1 Back of a length from Dube, pitching outside off. Jacks gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run through the on side field.

19.1 2 On a good line and length. Jacks moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in a couple of leg byes on the leg side.

18.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Jacks moves onto the front foot and drives behind point on the off side for one run.

18.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jacks gets forward and defends

18.4 2 Good length, outside off stump. Jacks eases a drive down the ground for two runs.

18.3 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off again. Jacks pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

18.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Jacks gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.

18.1 . Back of a length, outside off again. Jacks gets on the front foot and defends

17.6 1 Short ball, outside off stump. Jacks goes back and glances for one run.

17.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Root goes back and defends behind point on the off side for a single run.

17.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Root gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.

17.3 . Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside off. Root goes back but allows the ball to travel through to the keeper

17.2 . Short ball, outside off stump once more. Root goes back and defends

17.1 . Short, outside off. Root gets on the back foot and defends

16.6 . Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump. Jacks moves onto the back foot but watches it travel through to the keeper

16.5 . Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, on line. Jacks gets forward and drives

16.4 W OUT! Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Curran gets forward and edges, and is caught by KL Rahul

16.3 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Curran gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

16.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Curran gets on the back foot and defends

16.1 W OUT! Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. Buttler gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Brar down the ground.

15.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Buttler. He gets forward and glances on the leg side for one run.

15.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and defends

15.4 . Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside off once again. Buttler pushes forward but misses while trying to defend

15.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Root gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

15.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Root pushes forward and tucks a glance through the leg side field for 4 runs.

15.1 . On a good line and length from Bumrah. Root gets on the front foot and defends

14.6 2 Back of a length from Brar, pitching outside off stump once more. Buttler moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance back behind square for a couple of runs.

14.5 . Dropped in short by Brar, outside off stump again. Buttler ducks

14.4 1 Short, outside off once again. Root gets forward and late cuts for one run back behind point.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Brar, pitching outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a single run.

14.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Buttler gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

14.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Buttler pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a glance

14.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Buttler moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. India appeal, but umpire Burns gives Buttler not out.

13.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Buttler pushes forward and glances for one run.

13.5 4 Bouncer, outside off. Buttler lets the ball travel through to the keeper unchallenged, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes, as a result of the wild delivery from Bumrah.

13.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Buttler gets forward and drives down the ground.

13.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Buttler goes back and defends

13.2 . Good length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

13.1 W OUT! Bumrah gets the wicket! Bumrah drops one in short, outside off. Brook rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Sharma

12.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Brook gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.5 . Brar now coming over the wicket to Brook. Length ball, outside off. Brook gets forward and defends

12.4 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Brar, pitching outside off. Duckett goes back and slices a bad cut behind point. India appeal for a catch. The umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. A decision has been made by the third umpire, and Duckett is given out.

12.3 . Brar now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and drives

12.3 2w Wide. Brar now coming over the wicket to Root. Pitching on a good line but angling wildly across Root and down the leg side. He gets on the back foot and makes no contact while trying a leg glance, however it beats KL Rahul and runs away for two wides.

12.2 W OUT! Brar gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Brar, pitching outside off stump. Bethell gets forward and plays a pull, but is caught by W Sundar

12.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bethell goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting a paddle

11.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Bethell goes back and glances for a run behind square on the leg side.

11.5 1 Full ball, on line. Duckett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.

11.4 . Good length from W Sundar, pitching outside off stump. Duckett goes back and guides a cut

11.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and punches a drive

11.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends

11.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.

10.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Duckett rocks back but misses while trying to play a scoop

10.5 . Full, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and inside edges

10.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Bethell goes back and defends behind point on the off side for a run.

10.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Duckett. He moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Bethell gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Dube, pitching on leg and angling across Bethell. He moves down the pitch and edges back behind point for four runs.

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and drives

9.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and eases a mediocre drive

9.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for four runs.

9.3 . Back of a length from Brar, outside off. Duckett pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

9.2 4 FOUR! Brar now coming around the wicket to Duckett. Short of a length, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and cuts square for 4 runs through point.

9.1 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Bethell advances and drives sloppily for a run over the off side.

8.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett gets forward and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

8.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Duckett advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

8.4 . Prasidh Krishna now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. Duckett moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

8.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Bethell pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but India appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

8.2 . Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off. Bethell gets on the back foot but misses while trying to defend

8.1 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Bethell gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

7.6 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Brar, pitching outside leg and angling across. Duckett gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

7.5 . Full, pitching outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off. Duckett advances and scoops for a half dozen runs back behind square.

7.3 . Good line and length. Duckett gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

7.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Duckett gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

7.1 1 Good length, outside off stump. Bethell pushes forward and drives for a run. The ball is misfielded by Kohli costing India 1 run.

6.6 . On a good line and length from Bumrah. Duckett pushes forward and drives averagely behind square on the leg side.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Duckett. He gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive down the ground.

6.4 . Back of a length from Bumrah, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Duckett gets on the front foot and glances on the on side for a pair of runs.

6.2 . Short of a length, on line. Duckett moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side.

6.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Duckett. He rocks back but misses while attempting to defend

5.6 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

5.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

5.4 1 Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, on a good line. Duckett pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

5.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the front foot and drives. A mistake in the field by Kohli allows England to scamper through for 1 overthrow.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and punches a drive

4.6 . On a good line and length. Duckett pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. India appeal, but Duckett is given not out.

4.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Duckett. He gets on the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

4.4 . Back of a length from Bumrah, outside leg and angled across Duckett. He goes back but misses while attempting to defend

4.3 . Bumrah now coming over the wicket to Duckett. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field.

4.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run back behind square.

4.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. Duckett gets forward and guides a glance for 4 runs back behind square.

3.5 1 Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off. Bethell pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

3.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Bethell gets forward but misses while attempting to defend

3.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the front foot and drives

3.2 . Prasidh Krishna now coming around the wicket to Bethell. Length ball, outside off. Bethell pushes forward and defends

3.1 1 Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching on a good line. Duckett moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for one run on the leg side.

2.6 . Good length from Bumrah, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and punches a drive

2.5 . Short of a length, outside off. Bethell rocks back and is struck on the gloves while trying to defend

2.4 . Bumrah comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Bethell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1 Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends for one run back behind point.

2.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Duckett. He gets forward and defends shakily through point.

2.1 . Back of a length, on line. Duckett pushes forward but misses while trying to defend

1.6 . Good line and length. Bethell gets on the front foot but watches it travel through to KL Rahul without playing a shot

1.5 . Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, pitching on a good line. Bethell goes back, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

1.4 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Bethell gets on the front foot and drives

1.3 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Bethell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 4 Short of a length, outside off. Bethell gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes.

1.1 . Full, on a good line. Bethell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

0.5 . Full ball, on a good line. Duckett moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. India appeal, but umpire M Burns gives Duckett not out.

0.4 . On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Duckett pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

0.3 . Good length from Bumrah, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend

0.2 . Back of a length from Bumrah, on line. Duckett moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot