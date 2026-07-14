Highlights England vs India Odi ODI Series England vs India 14.07.2026
Good length, outside off stump. Dawson moves onto the front foot but allows that one to go through to KL Rahul without offering a shot
Half-tracker, outside off stump. Dawson goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull
Brar drops one in short, pitching near leg stump. Dawson moves onto the back foot and plays a hook for a pair of runs back behind square. Good fielding by Bumrah saves a boundary.
Back of a length from Brar, outside off stump once again. Root moves onto the back foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Root gets forward and defends for 1 run behind point.
Back of a length, outside off. Root gets forward and defends
Back of a length from Dube, outside off stump once more. Dawson goes back and guides a glance for 1 run.
Back of a length from Dube, outside off stump once more. Dawson gets on the front foot and defends on the off side.
Good length from Dube, pitching outside off once more. Dawson gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, outside off once more. Root pushes forward and defends for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dawson moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, on a good line. Dawson moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance
Short ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dawson rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a glance
Dropped in short by Brar, pitching outside off stump once more. Root gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Root rocks back and defends
Short, pitching outside off stump once more. Dawson gets on the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to defend for one run.
Back of a length, outside off. Root moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Dube, outside off again. Dawson gets on the back foot and defends through point on the off side for one run.
OUT! Dube breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jacks goes back and edges, and is remarkably caught by KL Rahul
Back of a length from Dube, pitching outside off. Root rocks back and guides a late cut for one run back behind point.
Good length from Dube, pitching outside leg stump. Jacks gets forward and tucks a glance for a run through the on side field.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Root pushes forward and glances behind square on the on side for a run.
Length ball, outside off. Jacks gets forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Jacks moves onto the back foot and defends
And again! Length ball, outside leg. Jacks gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Jacks gets forward and glances for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Brar, outside off again. Root goes back and guides a glance for one run.
Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Root moves onto the front foot and tucks a sloppy glance
Good length, pitching outside off again. Jacks gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Wicketkeeper moves back from the stumps. Back of a length from Dube, outside off once more. Jacks gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length from Dube, outside off stump. Root moves onto the front foot and drives for a run through the off side.
DROPPED! Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Length ball, outside off stump once again. Root moves onto the front foot and drives averagely. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Dube.
Back of a length from Dube, pitching outside off. Jacks gets on the back foot and tucks a glance for a single run through the on side field.
On a good line and length. Jacks moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance, resulting in a couple of leg byes on the leg side.
Length ball, outside off once more. Jacks moves onto the front foot and drives behind point on the off side for one run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jacks gets forward and defends
Good length, outside off stump. Jacks eases a drive down the ground for two runs.
Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off again. Jacks pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Jacks gets forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind square.
Back of a length, outside off again. Jacks gets on the front foot and defends
Short ball, outside off stump. Jacks goes back and glances for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Root goes back and defends behind point on the off side for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Root gets forward and punches a drive down the ground.
Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside off. Root goes back but allows the ball to travel through to the keeper
Short ball, outside off stump once more. Root goes back and defends
Short, outside off. Root gets on the back foot and defends
Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump. Jacks moves onto the back foot but watches it travel through to the keeper
Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, on line. Jacks gets forward and drives
OUT! Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Curran gets forward and edges, and is caught by KL Rahul
Back of a length, pitching on leg and angled across. Curran gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Curran gets on the back foot and defends
OUT! Prasidh Krishna gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. Buttler gets forward and drives poorly, and is caught by Brar down the ground.
Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Buttler. He gets forward and glances on the leg side for one run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside off once again. Buttler pushes forward but misses while trying to defend
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Root gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Root pushes forward and tucks a glance through the leg side field for 4 runs.
On a good line and length from Bumrah. Root gets on the front foot and defends
Back of a length from Brar, pitching outside off stump once more. Buttler moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance back behind square for a couple of runs.
Dropped in short by Brar, outside off stump again. Buttler ducks
Short, outside off once again. Root gets forward and late cuts for one run back behind point.
Back of a length from Brar, pitching outside off. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Buttler gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Buttler pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a glance
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Buttler moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. India appeal, but umpire Burns gives Buttler not out.
Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Buttler pushes forward and glances for one run.
Bouncer, outside off. Buttler lets the ball travel through to the keeper unchallenged, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes, as a result of the wild delivery from Bumrah.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Buttler gets forward and drives down the ground.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Buttler goes back and defends
Good length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.
OUT! Bumrah gets the wicket! Bumrah drops one in short, outside off. Brook rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Sharma
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Brook gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Brar now coming over the wicket to Brook. Length ball, outside off. Brook gets forward and defends
OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Brar, pitching outside off. Duckett goes back and slices a bad cut behind point. India appeal for a catch. The umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. A decision has been made by the third umpire, and Duckett is given out.
Brar now coming around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett gets forward and drives
Wide. Brar now coming over the wicket to Root. Pitching on a good line but angling wildly across Root and down the leg side. He gets on the back foot and makes no contact while trying a leg glance, however it beats KL Rahul and runs away for two wides.
OUT! Brar gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Brar, pitching outside off stump. Bethell gets forward and plays a pull, but is caught by W Sundar
On a good length, pitching outside off. Bethell goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting a paddle
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Bethell goes back and glances for a run behind square on the leg side.
Full ball, on line. Duckett moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the on side field.
Good length from W Sundar, pitching outside off stump. Duckett goes back and guides a cut
Full ball, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and punches a drive
On a good length, outside off stump. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends
On a good length, outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and glances for a single run.
Full, pitching outside off. Duckett rocks back but misses while trying to play a scoop
Full, outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and inside edges
Back of a length, on a good line again. Bethell goes back and defends behind point on the off side for a run.
Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across Duckett. He moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off. Bethell gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.
FOUR! Good length from Dube, pitching on leg and angling across Bethell. He moves down the pitch and edges back behind point for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and drives
Good length, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and eases a mediocre drive
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Duckett moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for four runs.
Back of a length from Brar, outside off. Duckett pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
FOUR! Brar now coming around the wicket to Duckett. Short of a length, outside off stump. Duckett pushes forward and cuts square for 4 runs through point.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Bethell advances and drives sloppily for a run over the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett gets forward and plays a sloppy defensive stroke
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Duckett advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.
Prasidh Krishna now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. Duckett moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off. Bethell pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but India appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely
Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off. Bethell gets on the back foot but misses while trying to defend
Short of a length, outside off once again. Bethell gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.
MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Brar, pitching outside leg and angling across. Duckett gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.
Full, pitching outside off. Duckett gets on the front foot and drives sloppily
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off. Duckett advances and scoops for a half dozen runs back behind square.
Good line and length. Duckett gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
FOUR! Full ball, on line. Duckett gets forward and drives for 4 runs.
Good length, outside off stump. Bethell pushes forward and drives for a run. The ball is misfielded by Kohli costing India 1 run.
On a good line and length from Bumrah. Duckett pushes forward and drives averagely behind square on the leg side.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Duckett. He gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive down the ground.
Back of a length from Bumrah, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Duckett gets on the front foot and glances on the on side for a pair of runs.
Short of a length, on line. Duckett moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Duckett. He rocks back but misses while attempting to defend
Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Prasidh Krishna pitches one up, on a good line. Duckett pushes forward and drives for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Duckett pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Good length, pitching outside off. Bethell moves onto the front foot and drives. A mistake in the field by Kohli allows England to scamper through for 1 overthrow.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and punches a drive
On a good line and length. Duckett pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive. India appeal, but Duckett is given not out.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Duckett. He gets on the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke
Back of a length from Bumrah, outside leg and angled across Duckett. He goes back but misses while attempting to defend
Bumrah now coming over the wicket to Duckett. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot and defends through the off side field.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Bethell gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a single run back behind square.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! On a good line and length from Prasidh Krishna. Duckett gets forward and guides a glance for 4 runs back behind square.
Good length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off. Bethell pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Bethell gets forward but misses while attempting to defend
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bethell moves onto the front foot and drives
Prasidh Krishna now coming around the wicket to Bethell. Length ball, outside off. Bethell pushes forward and defends
Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching on a good line. Duckett moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for one run on the leg side.
Good length from Bumrah, pitching outside off. Bethell gets on the front foot and punches a drive
Short of a length, outside off. Bethell rocks back and is struck on the gloves while trying to defend
Bumrah comes around the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Bethell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett moves onto the front foot and defends for one run back behind point.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Duckett. He gets forward and defends shakily through point.
Back of a length, on line. Duckett pushes forward but misses while trying to defend
Good line and length. Bethell gets on the front foot but watches it travel through to KL Rahul without playing a shot
Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, pitching on a good line. Bethell goes back, and is hit on the body while trying a pull
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Bethell gets on the front foot and drives
Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Bethell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, outside off. Bethell gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away for 4 byes.
Full, on a good line. Bethell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Duckett gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.
Full ball, on a good line. Duckett moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance. India appeal, but umpire M Burns gives Duckett not out.
On a good length, outside leg and angled across. Duckett pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.
Good length from Bumrah, outside leg and angling across the batter. Duckett gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend
Back of a length from Bumrah, on line. Duckett moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Duckett gets forward and plays a defensive stroke