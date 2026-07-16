29.2 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

29.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Kohli gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

28.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

28.6 1w Wide. On line but angled loosely across Kohli and down the leg side.

28.5 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Iyer. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

28.4 . Good length from Jacks, outside off. Iyer gets on the back foot and eases a drive

28.3 1 On a good line and length. Kohli rocks back and flicks for one run back behind square.

28.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli pushes forward and drives

28.1 1 Full, outside off. Iyer pushes forward and plays a flick for one run down the ground.

27.6 1 Full ball, on line. Iyer gets forward and flicks for one run behind square.

27.5 4 DROPPED! Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Iyer pushes forward and flicks for four runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bethell. The misfield by Bethell.

27.4 . Back of a length from Atkinson, outside off. Iyer goes back and eases a wild drive

27.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Iyer pushes forward and flicks sloppily

27.2 . Good line and length from Atkinson once more. Iyer gets forward and defends

27.1 1 Good line and length. Kohli pushes forward and leg glances for a single run behind square.

26.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kohli pushes forward and flicks for one run.

26.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

26.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump. Iyer rocks back and cuts for a couple of runs back behind point.

26.3 1 On a good line and length. Kohli gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for a single run.

26.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Kohli gets on the back foot and edges

26.1 4 FOUR! 50 for Kohli in emphatic style! Pitched up, outside off. Kohli pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

25.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Iyer moves onto the back foot and cuts averagely

25.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line once more. Iyer rocks back and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

25.4 . Short of a length, on a good line again. Iyer moves down the pitch and plays a bad flick back behind square.

25.3 2 Back of a length from Jacks, pitching on a good line. Iyer goes back and scoops shakily for a couple of runs behind square.

25.2 . Length ball, outside off once again. Iyer rocks back and drives poorly on the leg side.

25.1 1 Good length from Jacks, outside off. Kohli goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

24.6 2 Short of a length, on line. Iyer rocks back and drives for a couple of runs behind point on the off side.

24.5 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Iyer goes back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

24.4 1 On a good line and length from Curran once more. Kohli gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive for one run.

24.3 1 Good line and length. Iyer gets on the back foot and flicks behind square for one run.

24.2 1 Very short, pitching outside off. Kohli goes back and pulls for 1 run.

24.1 1 Curran drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across Iyer. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

23.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Iyer. He gets on the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

23.5 . Good length from Jacks, pitching outside off stump once again. Iyer pushes forward and punches a bad drive through the off side field.

23.4 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

23.3 . Good line and length from Jacks. Kohli pushes forward and plays a flick

23.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Iyer moves onto the front foot and plays a flick down the ground for a single run.

23.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Iyer gets on the front foot and plays a flick

22.6 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Iyer gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

22.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Iyer moves onto the back foot and outside edges through point on the off side.

22.4 . Back of a length from Curran, outside leg and angling across the batter. Iyer rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

22.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Kohli moves onto the front foot and eases a poor drive for a single run down the ground.

22.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Kohli pushes forward and defends

22.1 . Back of a length from Curran, outside off stump. Kohli gets on the back foot and eases a poor drive through the off side.

21.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Iyer goes back and guides a shaky late cut

21.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

21.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Kohli gets on the front foot and eases a shaky drive down the ground.

21.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Iyer gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

21.2 4 And another! Pitched up, outside off. Iyer steps away and drives through the off side field for four runs.

21.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

20.6 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Iyer. He gets forward and defends

20.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer gets forward and defends

20.4 . Good line and length. Iyer moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

20.3 W OUT! Curran breaks through! Curran drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan goes back and edges, and is caught by Curran

20.2 . Dropped in short by Curran, outside off again. Ishan Kishan ducks out of the way

20.1 1 Good length, outside off once again. Kohli moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

19.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

19.5 . Good line and length. Kohli gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to defend

19.4 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg. Kohli pushes forward and leg glances for a couple of runs behind square.

19.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

19.2 1 Good length, outside off once more. Kohli gets forward and drives for a single run.

19.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and flicks sloppily

18.6 . Full ball, on line. Ishan Kishan pushes forward and defends

18.5 . Length ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

18.4 . Full, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and defends

18.3 . Good length from Curran, outside off. Ishan Kishan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.2 1 Back of a length from Curran, outside off stump once more. Kohli goes back and glances for 1 run behind point.

18.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kohli pushes forward and drives averagely through the off side field.

17.6 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.5 W OUT! Jacks breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Sharma gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Buttler behind square.

17.4 . On a good line and length from Jacks. Sharma gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily

17.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

17.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

17.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

16.6 . Good line and length from Curran. Sharma pushes forward and flicks shakily

16.5 . On a good line and length from Curran. Sharma gets on the back foot and drives shakily

16.4 . Good length from Curran, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Sharma gets forward and flicks a bad leg glance

16.3 . Good line and length from Curran once more. Sharma gets on the front foot and punches a drive

16.1 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Sharma gets on the front foot and leg glances sloppily

15.6 2 Short ball, on a good line. Kohli goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs behind square.

15.6 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Kohli pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

15.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

15.4 . Back of a length, on a good line once again. Kohli gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.3 . On a good line and length. Kohli gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

15.2 1 Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the back foot and glances for a run behind point.

15.1 4 Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull behind point, resulting in 4 leg byes.

14.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Sharma gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

14.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli moves onto the front foot and flicks for a single run.

14.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Kohli pushes forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

14.3 . On a good line and length from Rashid. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

14.2 1 On a good line and length. Sharma moves down the pitch and flicks for a run.

14.1 . Good line and length. Sharma pushes forward and defends

13.5 1 Dropped in short by Atkinson, on line once more. Kohli rocks back and pulls behind square for a run.

13.4 . Atkinson pitches one up, on a good line. Kohli moves onto the front foot and defends

13.3 1 Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy scoop behind square for 1 run.

13.2 . Good length from Atkinson, pitching outside off again. Sharma gets on the front foot and tucks a shaky glance through point.

13.1 . Good length from Atkinson, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

12.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Rashid, outside off stump again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and guides a cut behind point for four runs.

12.5 1 Good length from Rashid, outside off. Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

12.4 1 Rashid pitches one up, outside off stump. Kohli gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

12.3 1 On a good line and length. Sharma gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Kohli gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run.

12.1 . On a good line and length. Kohli moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

11.6 . Short of a length, on a good line again. Sharma rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

11.5 . On a good line and length from Atkinson once more. Sharma pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Dropped in short by Atkinson, pitching on a good line. Sharma rocks back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

11.3 1 Atkinson pitches one up, outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

11.2 1 Back of a length from Atkinson, outside off once more. Sharma rocks back and guides a mediocre leg glance for one run.

11.2 1w Wide. Half-tracker, pitching well outside off stump. Sharma gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

11.1 . Back of a length from Atkinson, on a good line. Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Kohli moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive

10.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

10.4 . Good length from Rashid, on leg stump and angled across. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Kohli gets forward and inside edges for a single run.

10.2 . Good line and length from Rashid. Kohli moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

10.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Sharma moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

9.6 . Back of a length, outside off stump again. Kohli gets on the back foot and defends

9.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Atkinson, pitching outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

9.5 1w Wide. Short, on a good line but angling loosely across the batter. Kohli rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the front foot and defends

9.3 . Back of a length from Atkinson, pitching on a good line again. Kohli gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 2 Back of a length from Atkinson, on a good line again. Kohli gets forward and leg glances for a pair of runs.

9.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Atkinson. Kohli advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the leg side field.

8.6 . Good length, outside off. Sharma pushes forward and defends

8.5 1 On a good length, outside off once again. Kohli pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

8.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Kohli moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

8.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Kohli gets forward and defends

8.2 . Length ball, outside off. Kohli gets on the front foot and punches a wild drive through the off side.

8.1 1 Back of a length, outside off once more. Sharma moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

7.6 . Atkinson pitches one up, outside off. Kohli moves onto the front foot and punches a poor drive

7.5 . Good line and length from Atkinson. Kohli moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives averagely, and is spectacularly caught by Duckett on the off side. What a catch by Duckett!

7.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

7.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Shubman Gill rocks back and defends

7.1 . Good length, outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

6.6 . Short ball, on line. Sharma rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

6.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharma pushes forward and glances through the off side field.

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

6.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives sloppily

6.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and defends

6.1 . Length ball, outside off. Shubman Gill pushes forward and drives on the off side.

6.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg.

5.6 . On a good line and length from Mahmood once more. Sharma moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

5.5 . On a good line and length from Mahmood again. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 3 Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily for three runs.

5.3 4 FOUR MORE! Mahmood pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill pushes forward and plays a flick for four runs.

5.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside leg. Shubman Gill gets forward and flicks for four runs back behind square.

5.1 1lb Good line and length. Sharma pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

4.6 4 And again! Back of a length from Archer, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

4.4 . Good length, outside off once again. Shubman Gill gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill goes back and cuts late sloppily

4.2 . Archer pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives shakily

4.1 . On a good line and length once again. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 . On a good line and length. Sharma pushes forward and defends

3.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Shubman Gill goes back and finesses a glance behind point for one run.

3.4 . Good line and length from Mahmood. Shubman Gill pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting a flick. England appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. England call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Mahmood, pitching outside off stump. Shubman Gill shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for 4 runs.

3.2 . Back of a length from Mahmood, pitching on a good line. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying a flick

3.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Shubman Gill gets on the back foot and defends

2.6 4 DROPPED! Short, outside off stump once more. Sharma goes back and plays a poor pull back behind square for 4 runs. A real chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Atkinson. The misfield by Atkinson.

2.5 . Good length from Archer, pitching outside off. Sharma gets forward and drives sloppily down the ground.

2.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Sharma moves onto the back foot and defends

2.3 1lb On a good line and length but angling across Shubman Gill. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

2.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Sharma goes back and tucks a wild leg glance back behind square for one run.

2.1 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Sharma gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

1.6 3 Good line and length from Mahmood again. Sharma moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 3 runs on the off side.

1.5 1 On a good line and length. Shubman Gill pushes forward and outside edges for a single run back behind point.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Shubman Gill pushes forward but decides to allow that one to pass through to Buttler untouched

1.3 . Good length from Mahmood, outside off stump. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot but decides to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

1.2 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and flicks for four runs.

1.1 . Good length from Mahmood, pitching outside off stump again. Shubman Gill pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Sharma gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Sharma gets forward but opts to let that one through to Buttler unchallenged

0.4 . Back of a length from Archer, pitching on a good line. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Shubman Gill moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut back behind point for one run.

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Shubman Gill moves onto the front foot and flicks sloppily

0.2 1w Wide. Short ball, outside off stump but angled across and down the leg side.