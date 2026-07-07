Match details England vs India Odi ODI Series England vs India 16.07.2026

Odi

Cardiff

ENG
ENG
IND
IND

Match Info

Match:ODI Series England vs India 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 14, 2026 - Sunday, July 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 16, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersAhmed Rehan, Archer Jofra, Atkinson Gus, Banton Tom, Bethell Jacob, Brook Harry, Buttler Jos, Coles James Matthew, Curran Sam, Dawson Liam, Duckett Ben, Jacks Will, Mahmood Saqib, Rashid Adil, Root Joe, Tongue Josh
Benchno information yet

India Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumSophia Gardens
CityCardiff
Capacityno information yet
EndsRiver Taff End
Hosts toCathedral Road End

Match has not started yet