Match details New Zealand vs India Odi ODI Series New Zealand vs India 07.11.2026

Odi

NZ
NZ
IND
IND

Match Info

Match:ODI Series New Zealand vs India 2026
Date:Wednesday, November 04, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 07, 2026 02:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

New Zealand Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

India Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Match has not started yet