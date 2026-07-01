ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
ODI Series Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh
ZIM
BAN
ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand
Providence Stadium, Providence
WI
NZ
ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand
Providence Stadium, Providence
WI
NZ
ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand
Providence Stadium, Providence
WI
NZ
ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand
Providence Stadium, Providence
WI
NZ
ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand
Providence Stadium, Providence
WI
NZ
ODI Series England vs India
Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham
ENG
IND
ODI Series England vs India
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ENG
IND
ODI Series England vs India
Lord's, St John's Wood
ENG
IND
ODI Series South Africa vs Australia
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
SA
AUS
ODI Series South Africa vs Australia
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
SA
AUS
ODI Series South Africa vs Australia
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
SA
AUS
To keep up to date with all the developments that can affect the outcome of a cricket match, keep in mind the latest updates.
Prithvi Shaw has been targeted by the fans over the last few hours. His fiancee posted a story, where she talked about being cheated multiple times. Fans thought she was talking about Prithvi, but her recent story confirms that the previous one has been misunderstood by many.