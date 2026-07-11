27.6 . On a good line and length. Mitchell gets forward and defends

27.5 1 Good line and length from Joseph. Latham moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

27.4 . Back of a length, on line. Latham goes back but makes no contact while attempting a pull

27.3 . Good length from Joseph, outside off stump. Latham gets forward and defends through the off side.

27.2 . On a good line and length from Joseph. Latham gets on the front foot and edges

27.1 . Good line and length. Latham gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

26.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the back foot and glances for a single run behind square on the on side.

26.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Mitchell gets on the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

26.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

26.3 . Full, pitching on leg and angling across Mitchell. He moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep. WEST INDIES appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

26.2 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mitchell rocks back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot. WEST INDIES appeal, but umpire AG Wharf gives Mitchell not out.

26.1 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Latham gets on the front foot and tucks a glance for a run.

25.6 . Joseph pitches one up, on a good line. Mitchell pushes forward and defends

25.5 . Joseph comes over the wicket to Mitchell. Short of a length, outside off. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

25.4 3 Good length from Joseph, outside off stump. Latham moves onto the front foot and drives over the off side for 3 runs.

25.3 4 FOUR! Joseph now coming around the wicket to Latham. Full ball, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward and edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

25.2 1 Joseph now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Joseph, pitching on a good line. Mitchell gets on the back foot and glances on the on side for 1 run.

25.1 1 Good length, outside off. Latham gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

24.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Latham gets forward and drives for 1 run.

24.5 . Full ball, on a good line again. Latham gets forward and eases a drive

24.4 . Full, on line. Latham gets on the front foot and defends

24.3 W OUT! Stumped. Full, pitching outside off stump. Chapman advances but misses while attempting to defend, Hope whips the bails off, and Chapman is out

24.2 . Lawes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Chapman goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.

24.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Chapman gets on the front foot and lifts a sweep for four runs.

23.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

23.5 . Joseph now coming over the wicket to Mitchell. Pitched up, outside off stump. Mitchell gets forward and drives on the off side.

23.4 1 Good line and length. Chapman moves onto the back foot and glances on the off side for one run.

23.3 . Joseph comes around the wicket to Chapman. Joseph pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Chapman gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

23.2 1 Joseph now coming over the wicket to Mitchell. Full, on a good line. Mitchell gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

23.1 1 Joseph pitches one up, outside off stump. Chapman gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run.

22.6 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Mitchell gets forward and defends

22.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Chapman moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run.

22.4 1 On a good line and length from Lawes. Mitchell rocks back and edges for one run through the on side field.

22.3 . Full, on leg stump and angled across Mitchell. He goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance

22.2 1 Lawes pitches one up, on line. Chapman moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

22.1 . Full toss, outside off stump. Chapman moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

21.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Joseph, on a good line. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

21.5 . Joseph comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off. Mitchell goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

21.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angled across the batter. Chapman gets on the back foot and inside edges for a run behind square.

21.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Chapman moves onto the back foot and skies a wild pull

21.2 . On a good line and length. Chapman goes back and tucks a glance

21.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Chapman moves onto the back foot and glances through the on side field.

20.6 . Full ball, outside off once again. Mitchell moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep

20.5 . Full, outside off. Mitchell gets forward and plays a reverse sweep

20.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Mitchell gets forward and plays a reverse sweep

20.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Chapman pushes forward and glances for a run.

20.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Mitchell moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

20.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Chapman gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

19.6 . Joseph now coming over the wicket to Mitchell. On a good line and length. Mitchell gets on the front foot and defends

19.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Chapman pushes forward and lofts a sloppy drive on the off side for one run.

19.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Chapman goes back and glances on the on side.

19.3 4 FOUR! Joseph now coming around the wicket to Chapman. Full ball, pitching outside off. Chapman rocks back and drives for four runs.

19.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Mitchell gets on the back foot and flicks a glance behind square for one run.

19.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mitchell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

18.6 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Mitchell pushes forward and flicks for a run.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. G Motie pitches one up, on a good line again. Young rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by G Motie

18.4 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Young advances down the pitch and lifts a shaky flick for a couple of runs.

18.3 1 Good line and length from G Motie. Chapman gets on the back foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

18.2 1 G Motie pitches one up, on a good line. Young moves onto the front foot and inside edges for one run behind square.

18.1 . G Motie pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Young. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

17.6 2 DROPPED! Back of a length from Lawes, on line. Chapman gets on the back foot and lofts a shaky pull for a couple of runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Pierre.

17.5 1 Lawes pitches one up, on a good line once more. Young moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a single run.

17.4 1 Lawes pitches one up, on a good line again. Chapman moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

17.3 . Lawes pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Chapman gets forward and defends

17.2 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on line. Chapman goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.1 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Chapman gets forward and plays a flick

16.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Chapman gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

16.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Chapman rocks back and drives down the ground.

16.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Young moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

16.3 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Young gets forward and plays a flick

16.2 . Yorker, on line once again. Young gets on the back foot and defends

16.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Young rocks back and flicks

15.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and skies a shaky pull, and is caught by Pierre

15.5 1 Lawes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Young pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

15.4 1 Full ball, on line. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

15.3 1 Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line. Young gets on the back foot and lifts a sweep behind square for a run.

15.1 1 Back of a length from Lawes, on leg stump. Young rocks back and sweeps for one run back behind square.

14.6 1 G Motie pitches one up, on a good line. Young gets forward and drives for a single run on the off side.

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets forward and inside edges for 1 run back behind point.

14.4 1 Full, on line. Young moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and edges behind square on the leg side for one run.

14.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Nicholls gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Nicholls rocks back and defends

13.6 . Back of a length from Joseph, on line. Young rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 1 Good length from Joseph, outside off stump. Nicholls goes back and glances for a run back behind point.

13.4 1 Good line and length from Joseph. Young moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for a single run on the on side.

13.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Young moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for four runs.

13.2 1lb Good length from Joseph, pitching outside leg. Nicholls moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

13.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Young goes back and drives down the ground for 1 run.

12.6 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Young moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

12.5 . G Motie pitches one up, on line once more. Young pushes forward and inside edges

12.4 1 On a good line and length from G Motie. Nicholls goes back and finesses a glance for one run back behind square.

12.3 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Young. He moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run back behind square.

12.2 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. Young pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. WEST INDIES appeal, however umpire Wharf gives Young not out.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full, on line once more. Young pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

11.6 . Good length from Joseph, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Nicholls rocks back but misses while trying to play a glance. WEST INDIES appeal, but Nicholls is given not out.

11.5 . Joseph pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Nicholls goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

11.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Young moves onto the back foot and cuts sloppily for one run.

11.3 . Good line and length but angling across Young. He advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

11.2 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Young moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a couple of runs through the leg side field.

11.1 . Good length from Joseph, outside off. Young moves down the pitch and guides a glance through the off side.

10.6 1 G Motie now coming around the wicket to Young. G Motie pitches one up, on line. Young gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

10.5 1 Full ball, on line. Nicholls gets on the front foot and guides a glance on the on side for one run.

10.4 2 G Motie now coming over the wicket. Good length from G Motie, outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs on the off side.

10.3 1 G Motie comes around the wicket to Young. Full, pitching on a good line. Young goes back and drives on the off side for a single run.

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

10.1 2 Pitched up, on line again. Nicholls gets forward and edges for a pair of runs behind square.

9.6 . Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump. Young gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

9.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Young pushes forward and defends down the ground.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Young gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 . Back of a length from Joseph, on a good line once more. Young rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . On a good line and length from Joseph again. Young rocks back and defends

9.1 1 Good line and length from Joseph. Nicholls gets on the back foot and guides a glance through the on side field for a single run.

8.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Young gets on the front foot and edges through point on the off side.

8.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Young goes back and eases a drive

8.4 . Pierre comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Young moves down the pitch and drives sloppily

8.3 1 Pierre pitches one up, pitching outside off. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind square.

8.2 . Pierre now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Nicholls gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Young pushes forward and flicks a glance back behind square for one run.

7.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Young gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

7.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Young rocks back and guides a glance on the on side for four runs.

7.4 . Back of a length from Joseph, outside off. Young moves onto the back foot and defends

7.3 2 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Young. He goes back and leg glances for 2 runs behind square. Good work in the field by Jangoo saves a certain boundary.

7.2 . Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Young pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.1 . On a good line and length. Young gets on the front foot and tucks a glance through the leg side field.

6.6 1 Pierre comes around the wicket to Young. On a good line and length. Young goes back and finesses a leg glance for one run.

6.6 2w Wide. Pierre comes over the wicket to Nicholls. Pitching far outside leg. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and makes no contact while trying to play a sweep, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for two wides.

6.5 1 Pierre now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching on a good line. Young pushes forward and glances on the on side for a run.

6.4 1 Good length from Pierre, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 1 run back behind square.

6.3 . Pierre comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls rocks back and defends

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Young rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

6.1 . Pierre pitches one up, on a good line. Young moves onto the front foot and drives

5.6 4 FOUR! Joseph comes around the wicket to Nicholls. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Nicholls pushes forward and drives for four runs over the off side.

5.5 1 On a good line and length from Joseph once more. Young gets forward and flicks a glance for a single run on the on side.

5.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Young goes back and drives for four runs.

5.3 4 Joseph comes over the wicket to Young. Good length, pitching outside leg once more. Young moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

5.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Nicholls advances and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

5.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the back foot and defends averagely

4.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Young advances and defends averagely

4.5 . Pierre now coming around the wicket to Young. Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Young gets on the front foot and tucks a glance behind square on the leg side.

4.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

4.3 . Free hit, but Nicholls can't take advantage. Yorker, outside leg and angling across. Nicholls gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

4.3 nb No ball. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets on the back foot and defends

4.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Nicholls goes back and eases a drive

4.1 . Pitched up, on line once more. Nicholls gets forward and defends

3.6 . Good line and length. Young gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 . Good length from Joseph, outside off. Young moves onto the back foot and guides a shaky cut

3.4 1 On a good line and length once again. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and guides a glance for 1 run on the leg side.

3.3 1 Full ball, on line. Young pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

3.2 1 Full, on a good line. Nicholls moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

3.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Nicholls pushes forward and edges through the off side.

2.6 1 Good line and length from Pierre. Nicholls gets on the back foot and glances for 1 run through the leg side field.

2.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Nicholls goes back and eases a drive

2.4 . Pierre now coming over the wicket. Good line and length from Pierre once again. Nicholls rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1 Pierre comes around the wicket. Full ball, on a good line. Young rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

2.2 1 Good line and length. Nicholls goes back and drives for one run through the on side field.

2.1 . Pierre pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Nicholls gets on the front foot and inside edges

1.6 . Good length from Joseph, pitching outside off stump. Young gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Good line and length. Young gets forward and defends

1.4 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Young pushes forward and drives poorly

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Young pushes forward but decides to allow that one to through to the wicketkeeper untouched

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Young moves onto the front foot but lets it through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

1.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Joseph, pitching well down the leg side.

0.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls gets forward and defends

0.4 . Full, on line. Nicholls gets forward and tucks a glance

0.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Nicholls moves onto the back foot and plays a square cut for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Joseph costing WEST INDIES 1 run.

0.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Nicholls pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke