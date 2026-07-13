32.3 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

32.2 W OUT! LBW. Pitching on a good line and length. Jangoo pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a sweep. Umpire A Raza gives Jangoo out LBW, however Jangoo signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jangoo has to go.

32.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Jangoo gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

31.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Pierre rocks back and edges

31.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Pierre rocks back and late cuts

31.4 . On a good length, outside off. Pierre goes back and edges

31.3 2 Good length from Lennox, outside off. Pierre rocks back and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

31.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Jangoo moves onto the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

31.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo moves onto the back foot and eases a drive. Fantastic work in the field by Nicholls results in 1 run being saved.

30.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Jangoo goes back and flicks a glance for a single run.

30.5 . Pitched up, outside off. Jangoo moves onto the front foot and defends

30.4 1 Good length, outside off. Pierre gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

30.3 . Good line and length from Bracewell. Pierre gets forward and defends

30.2 . On a good line and length from Bracewell. Pierre gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

30.1 1 On a good line and length from Bracewell. Jangoo moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

29.6 1 Lennox pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

29.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Pierre moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.

29.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Pierre goes back and eases a drive

29.3 . On a good length, outside off. Pierre rocks back and drives

29.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Pierre goes back and plays a defensive stroke

29.1 . Good length from Lennox, outside off stump. Pierre rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

28.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo goes back and drives

28.5 . Good line and length. Jangoo gets forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend

28.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Jangoo goes back and pulls for four runs.

28.3 . On a good line and length once more. Jangoo goes back and flicks a glance behind square.

28.2 . On a good line and length from Bracewell. Jangoo pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

28.1 2 Good line and length from Bracewell. Jangoo gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

27.6 . Lennox comes over the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pierre goes back and plays a defensive stroke

27.5 W OUT! Lennox breaks through! Full ball, on line. Forde gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Forde has to go

27.4 . Lennox comes around the wicket. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Forde moves onto the front foot and drives

27.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo pushes forward and drives averagely for 1 run.

27.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Forde gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run on the off side.

27.1 1 On a good line and length. Jangoo goes back and finesses a glance for a single run.

26.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

26.5 . Back of a length from Foxcroft, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo goes back and cuts

26.4 . Good length from Foxcroft, pitching outside off. Jangoo moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

26.3 . On a good line and length from Foxcroft. Jangoo gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

26.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Jangoo pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

26.1 . Good line and length. Jangoo gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

25.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Forde goes back and defends

25.5 . Lennox comes around the wicket. Good length from Lennox, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Forde pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

25.4 W OUT! Bowled. Back of a length, outside off. G Motie rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut, the ball gets through, and G Motie is bowled

25.3 . On a good line and length. G Motie moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

25.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jangoo rocks back and inside edges for one run behind square.

25.1 . Good line and length again. Jangoo gets on the back foot and defends

24.6 . Good line and length. G Motie pushes forward and defends

24.5 . On a good line and length from Foxcroft. G Motie gets forward and defends

24.4 . Good length from Foxcroft, pitching outside off stump. G Motie rocks back and eases a drive

24.3 . Good line and length. G Motie rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

24.2 . Good line and length from Foxcroft. G Motie gets forward and defends

24.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Jangoo moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

23.3 . Good line and length. G Motie goes back and finesses a leg glance behind square.

23.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo rocks back and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a run.

23.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Jangoo pushes forward and flicks

22.6 . Good length, outside off. G Motie moves onto the front foot and defends

22.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. G Motie gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

22.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. G Motie rocks back and drives through the off side field.

22.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. G Motie gets on the back foot and punches a bad drive

22.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. G Motie moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

22.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Jangoo gets forward and eases a drive for a single run on the off side.

21.6 . Santner comes over the wicket to G Motie. On a good length, outside off. G Motie moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

21.5 W OUT! Santner gets one through! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Carty. He moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke, and the ball careens into the stumps

21.5 2w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. The ball beats Latham and runs away for a couple of wides.

21.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Jangoo moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

21.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo advances down the pitch and edges onto the pads while attempting a flick

21.2 2 Good line and length from Santner once more. Jangoo moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance back behind square for a couple of runs.

21.1 . On a good line and length from Santner. Jangoo pushes forward and flicks

20.6 1 Foxcroft comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Foxcroft. Jangoo gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground for one run.

20.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Carty moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for one run.

20.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Carty gets on the back foot and glances through the on side field.

20.3 . Foxcroft now coming over the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Carty goes back and drives

20.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo gets forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

20.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Jangoo moves onto the back foot and defends

19.6 1 Santner comes over the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Jangoo gets on the back foot and tucks a glance back behind square for 1 run.

19.5 1 Good line and length from Santner once again. Carty rocks back and glances for a run.

19.4 . Santner comes around the wicket to Carty. On a good length, outside off. Carty rocks back and defends

19.3 1 Santner now coming over the wicket to Jangoo. Length ball, pitching outside off. Jangoo gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly for one run behind square.

19.2 1 Good line and length. Carty gets forward and sweeps for a single run.

19.1 . Santner pitches one up, outside off. Carty gets on the front foot and punches a drive

18.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Jangoo moves onto the back foot and glances

18.5 . Good length from Lennox, outside off. Jangoo goes back and defends

18.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Jangoo gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

18.2 4 FOUR MORE! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rutherford gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

18.1 . Back of a length from Lennox, pitching outside off. Rutherford rocks back but misses while attempting a cut

17.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Rutherford pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

17.5 . Santner now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford gets forward and defends

17.4 1 Santner now coming around the wicket to Carty. Full, pitching on a good line. Carty gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

17.3 1 Santner now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rutherford gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

17.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Carty gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run through the off side.

17.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Carty rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

16.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a late cut

16.5 2 Back of a length from Lennox, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the back foot and cuts for a couple of runs.

16.5 1w Wide. Lennox comes over the wicket to Rutherford. On a good line but angling across. Rutherford moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a leg glance

16.4 W OUT! Bowled. Pitching on a good line and length. Hope moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Hope is bowled

16.3 . On a good line and length from Lennox again. Hope pushes forward and drives

16.2 . On a good line and length from Lennox again. Hope gets forward and leg glances back behind square.

16.1 1 Full ball, on line once more. Carty moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

15.6 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hope gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Carty gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

15.4 . Full, pitching on a good line. Carty pushes forward and eases a drive

15.3 1 Back of a length from Santner, outside off. Hope goes back and cuts for a run.

15.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Hope gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot

15.1 . On a good length, outside off. Hope goes back and plays a defensive stroke

14.6 1 Good line and length from Bracewell once more. Hope moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run.

14.5 . On a good line and length. Hope gets forward and plays a flick. Great fielding by Santner results in one run being saved.

14.4 1 Good line and length. Carty rocks back and defends for a single run through the on side field.

14.3 1 Good line and length from Bracewell again. Hope pushes forward and flicks for a run.

14.2 1 Good length from Bracewell, outside off stump. Carty gets on the back foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side field.

14.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Hope rocks back and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

13.6 . Good line and length once again. Carty pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Carty rocks back and defends

13.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Carty gets on the back foot and defends

13.3 . Santner pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Carty. He pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

13.2 1lb Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Hope moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

12.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Hope gets on the front foot and flicks for a run down the ground.

12.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Carty gets forward and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

12.4 6 SIX! Good length, pitching outside off. Carty moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

12.3 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Carty goes back and finesses a leg glance back behind square.

12.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Carty moves onto the front foot and glances

12.2 1w Wide. On leg stump.

12.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Carty goes back and punches a drive. Tidy work in the field by Bracewell results in a run being saved.

11.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Hope gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep

11.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Hope gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

11.4 W OUT! Santner finds a way through! Good line and length. Campbell moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke, the ball gets through, and Campbell is bowled

11.4 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling across and down the leg side. Campbell gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

11.3 . On a good length, outside off. Campbell moves onto the back foot and defends

11.2 . Full toss, on a good line. Campbell advances down the pitch and eases a drive

11.1 . Good line and length from Santner once more. Campbell moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance

10.6 . Good line and length once more. Carty rocks back and defends

10.5 2 Bracewell now coming over the wicket. On a good line and length. Carty gets on the front foot and scoops back behind square for two runs.

10.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Auguste pushes forward and plays a wild drive, and is caught by Nicholls

10.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Auguste gets on the back foot but misses while trying to defend

10.2 1 Back of a length from Bracewell, pitching outside off. Campbell gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

10.1 4 FOUR MORE! On a good length, outside off. Campbell pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

9.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Auguste gets on the front foot and drives

9.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Campbell gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 1 run over the off side.

9.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, on line again. Campbell pushes forward and scoops for 4 runs behind square.

9.3 1 Foxcroft pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Auguste gets forward and drives for a run.

9.2 3 Back of a length from Foxcroft, outside off stump. Campbell goes back and late cuts for three runs behind point. Good fielding by Nicholls prevents a certain boundary.

9.1 1 Foxcroft pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Auguste creates space and plays a drive for a single run.

8.6 1 Good length from Bracewell, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot and cuts for a run.

8.5 1 Good length from Bracewell, pitching outside off stump. Campbell gets on the back foot and plays a late cut for a run.

8.4 2 Good length from Bracewell, pitching outside off stump. Campbell gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a pair of runs.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Campbell gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for six runs on the leg side.

8.2 . On a good line and length. Campbell moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance

8.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Campbell gets on the front foot and lifts a bad drive for 2 runs over the off side field.

7.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Auguste gets forward and drives on the off side.

7.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Auguste moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

7.4 . Back of a length from Fisher, outside off. Auguste rocks back and drives on the off side.

7.4 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching outside off stump but angling sharply across Auguste and down the leg side. He gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

7.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Campbell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run.

7.2 . On a good line and length. Campbell gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

7.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Campbell rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

6.6 . On a good length, outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot and defends

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Campbell gets forward and outside edges for one run.

6.4 1 Good line and length from Bracewell. Auguste gets forward and plays a sweep for a run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Auguste gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

6.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Auguste advances down the pitch and eases a drive

6.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Auguste gets on the back foot and drives averagely

5.5 1 Good length from Fisher, pitching outside off stump. Auguste moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind square on the on side.

5.4 1 Full, on line. Campbell gets forward and glances for a single run.

5.3 1 Good length from Fisher, pitching outside off stump. Auguste gets forward and edges on the on side for one run.

5.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Campbell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point.

5.1 4 FOUR! Fisher pitches one up, outside off. Campbell moves onto the front foot and skies a drive for 4 runs.

4.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Auguste goes back and edges back behind square.

4.5 6 MAXIMUM! Short, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull for 6 runs.

4.4 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Auguste rocks back and defends

4.3 . Good length, outside off. Auguste gets on the front foot and drives sloppily down the ground.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Auguste gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Auguste goes back and defends

3.5 1 Good length from Fisher, outside off. Auguste gets on the front foot and defends for a run through the off side field.

3.4 . Fisher pitches one up, pitching outside off. Auguste moves onto the front foot and drives

3.3 1 On a good line and length. Campbell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Auguste gets forward and inside edges for one run behind square.

3.1 1 Good length from Fisher, pitching outside off stump. Campbell moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.5 . Back of a length, on line again. Auguste rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1 On a good line and length. Campbell pushes forward and edges for 1 run down the ground.

2.3 . Back of a length, outside off. Campbell goes back and defends

2.2 . Good length from Duffy, outside off stump again. Campbell moves onto the front foot but allows it to go through to the keeper

2.1 . Back of a length, outside leg once more. Campbell rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull

1.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Campbell gets on the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for one run.

1.5 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Campbell gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

1.4 . Full ball, on a good line. Campbell gets forward and plays a flick down the ground.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Campbell gets forward but watches that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

1.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Campbell pushes forward but decides to let that one through to Latham without offering a shot

1.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Campbell gets on the back foot but watches it pass through to Latham untouched

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Campbell moves onto the front foot and edges back behind point for 1 run.

0.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Campbell gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Campbell rocks back but watches it travel through to the keeper untouched

0.3 . Good line and length from Duffy. Campbell gets on the front foot and defends

0.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump again. Campbell pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

0.2 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side. Campbell gets forward but misses while trying a leg glance