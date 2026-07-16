12.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Carty pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs.

12.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Carty rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line once more. Carty moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

12.1 . Pitched up, on a good line again. Carty moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

11.6 . Pitched up, on a good line. Hope gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . Full, outside off stump again. Hope gets on the front foot and edges

11.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Carty gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the off side.

11.3 . Good length from Santner, outside off stump. Carty moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

11.2 . Good line and length. Carty moves onto the back foot and defends

11.1 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He goes back and plays a flick for one run behind square.

10.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Carty moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

10.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Hope gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

10.4 . On a good line and length from Lennox. Hope pushes forward and plays a flick back behind square.

10.3 1 Full, outside off once more. Carty gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

10.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Hope rocks back and drives for one run.

10.1 . Full ball, outside off. Hope moves onto the front foot and defends

10.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled loosely across the batter. Hope goes back but swings and misses while attempting a flick

9.6 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Carty pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Carty gets forward and defends

9.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Carty moves onto the back foot and drives

9.3 1 On a good line and length from Santner. Hope gets on the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

9.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives

8.6 W OUT! Duffy breaks through! Around the wicket to Auguste, on a good length, outside off stump. He pushes forward and skies a wild drive, and is brilliantly caught by Santner on the off side. A terrific catch there by Santner!

8.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Carty gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

8.4 . Good length, outside off stump again. Carty gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

8.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carty gets forward and defends through point on the off side.

8.2 . CHANCE! Good length from Duffy, on leg stump and angling across. Carty goes back and plays a defensive stroke. There's an attempt at a run out from Chapman's throw.

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Carty pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Auguste pushes forward and defends

7.5 4 FOUR! NG Smith pitches one up, outside off. Auguste gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

7.4 1 Good length from NG Smith, outside off. Carty gets forward and defends for 1 run through the off side. The ball is misfielded by Nicholls costing 1 run.

7.3 . On a good line and length. Carty goes back and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 . NG Smith comes over the wicket. Length ball, outside off stump. Carty moves onto the front foot and edges

6.6 1 Good line and length from Duffy. Auguste goes back and defends for a run back behind point.

6.5 . Duffy pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Auguste pushes forward and edges

6.4 1 Good line and length. Carty gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for a run.

6.3 1 Good length, outside off once more. Auguste gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run behind point on the off side.

6.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Carty pushes forward and edges behind square for one run.

6.1 1 On a good line and length again. Auguste gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for a single run.

5.6 . Good line and length. Carty gets on the back foot and defends

5.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Carty gets forward and defends

5.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Auguste gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind point.

5.3 W CHANCE! Good length, outside off stump. Campbell gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Santner's throw.

5.2 . On a good line and length. Campbell gets forward and defends

5.1 . On a good line and length from NG Smith. Campbell goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

4.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Auguste rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

4.5 1 Good line and length from Duffy again. Campbell moves onto the front foot and defends on the off side for a single run.

4.4 . On a good line and length. Campbell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Campbell pushes forward and defends on the off side.

4.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Campbell pushes forward and defends on the off side.

4.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Campbell moves onto the back foot and eases a drive back through point.

3.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Auguste rocks back and pulls for 4 runs.

3.5 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Auguste gets forward and plays a flick behind square for 2 runs. Good fielding by Duffy saves a certain boundary.

3.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Campbell moves onto the front foot and defends down the ground for a run.

3.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Auguste gets on the front foot and defends for one run.

3.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Auguste moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point.

3.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Campbell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.6 . Good length, outside off. Auguste gets on the back foot and defends through the off side field.

2.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Campbell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run behind point on the off side.

2.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Auguste pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run back behind point.

2.3 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Auguste moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.2 . Good line and length. Auguste gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . Good length from Duffy, pitching outside off. Auguste pushes forward and outside edges

1.6 1 On a good line and length. Auguste goes back and defends for a run behind point on the off side.

1.5 . Good length from NG Smith, outside off. Auguste gets forward but lets the ball go through to Latham unchallenged

1.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump. Auguste gets forward and drives for 4 runs over the off side field.

1.3 . Good line and length. Auguste gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

1.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Auguste pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

1.1 . Free hit, but Auguste can't take advantage. On a good line and length from NG Smith. Auguste moves onto the back foot and plays a pull

1.1 nb No ball. Length ball, outside off. Auguste moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

0.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Auguste gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a run.

0.5 1 Good line and length from Duffy. Campbell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke behind point on the off side for a run.

0.4 . Duffy pitches one up, on line again. Campbell gets forward and defends

0.3 . Good line and length. Campbell moves onto the front foot but opts to let it travel through to the keeper without playing a shot

0.2 . Full, on a good line once more. Campbell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.