Match details Budapest Kings vs United Csalad Budapest T10 ECS Hungary T10 League 17.09.2026

T10

BUD
BUD
UNI
UNI

Match Info

Match:ECS Hungary T10 League 2026
Date:Monday, September 14, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, September 17, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Budapest Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

United Csalad Budapest Squad

PlayersUllah Shakir, Vallurupalli Jayanth
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet