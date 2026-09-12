Match details Zwijndrecht Challengers vs Temse Knight Riders T10 T10 ECS Belgium 12.09.2026

T10

ZWI
ZWI
TEM
TEM

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS Belgium 2026
Date:Monday, September 07, 2026 - Saturday, September 12, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, September 12, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Zwijndrecht Challengers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Temse Knight Riders Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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