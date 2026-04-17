Match details Titans vs Lions T10 Metro T10 Cup 17.04.2026

T10

TIT
TIT
LIO
LIO

Match Info

Match:Metro T10 Cup 2026
Date:Friday, April 17, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, April 17, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Titans Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet