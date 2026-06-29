Match details Mus Akademik Ravens vs Sofia Stars T10 T10 ECS Bulgaria 29.06.2026

T10

MUS
MUS
SOF
SOF

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS Bulgaria 2026
Date:Monday, June 29, 2026 - Saturday, July 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 29, 2026 12:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mus Akademik Ravens Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sofia Stars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet