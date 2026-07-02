Match details Sofia Stars vs Bcc Spartan T10 T10 ECS Bulgaria 02.07.2026

T10

SOF
SOF
BCC
BCC

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS Bulgaria 2026
Date:Monday, June 29, 2026 - Saturday, July 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 02, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sofia Stars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bcc Spartan Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet