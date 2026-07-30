Match details Apex Cc vs Upminster T10 T10 ECS England 30.07.2026

T10

APE
APE

215

UPM
UPM

134

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS England 2026
Date:Monday, July 27, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 30, 2026 03:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Apex Cc Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Upminster Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet