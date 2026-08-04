Match details Comilla Warriors vs Sharks Cricket Academy T10 T10 ECS England 04.08.2026

T10

COM
COM

133

SHA
SHA

139

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS England 2026
Date:Monday, July 27, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, August 04, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Comilla Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sharks Cricket Academy Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet