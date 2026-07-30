Match details East Londoners vs Fearless Lions of West Ham T10 T10 ECS England 30.07.2026

T10

EAS
EAS

128

FEA
FEA

122

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS England 2026
Date:Monday, July 27, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, July 30, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

East Londoners Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Fearless Lions of West Ham Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet