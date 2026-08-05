Match details Fearless Lions of West Ham vs Sharks Cricket Academy T10 T10 ECS England 05.08.2026

T10

FEA
FEA

70

SHA
SHA

173

Match Info

Match:T10 ECS England 2026
Date:Monday, July 27, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 05, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Fearless Lions of West Ham Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sharks Cricket Academy Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet