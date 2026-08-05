Match details Fearless Lions of West Ham vs Sharks Cricket Academy T10 T10 ECS England 05.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T10 ECS England 2026
|Date:
|Monday, July 27, 2026 - Friday, August 07, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, August 05, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Fearless Lions of West Ham Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Sharks Cricket Academy Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet