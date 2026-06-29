Match details We1 vs Lq1 T20 T20 Andhra Premier League 29.06.2026

T20

WE1
WE1
LQ1
LQ1

Match Info

Match:T20 Andhra Premier League 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 29, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

We1 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Lq1 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet